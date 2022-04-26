Saudi CITC approves Integrated Telecom’s plan to sell all fiber-optic assets

RIYADH: Integrated Telecom Co., or Salam, has been given the green light to sell all its fiber-optic assets to Technical Links Services.

Under the approval from Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commissio, all of the network will be sold to TLS on a three-phase implementation plan basis, according to CITC.

According to the plan, the process of repositioning assets between Salam and TLS will extend until the end of 2024.

Also Salam will lease parts of the fiber-optic network’s infrastructure from TLS based on its needs.

Upon the sale completion, TLS will become one of the largest providers of telecommunications services for the Kingdom's fiber-optic infrastructure, Argaam reported.