Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  
(File photo: indomie.com.eg)
Updated 53 sec ago
Egypt orders Indomie to pull some products from markets within 48 hours  
CAIRO: Egypt’s Food Safety Authority has given Indomie Egypt 48 hours to pull some of its products from Egyptian markets saying they are unsafe for human consumption. 

The authority announced on Tuesday that Indomie’s chicken and vegetable flavored instant noodles, as well as instant noodles with chili packs “are unfit for human consumption,” Ahram Online reported. 

Food safety tests found that Indomie’s chili packets and the chicken and vegetable flavor packets contained “aflatoxins and pesticide residues in quantities that exceeded safe limits.” 

But other than those three products, Indomie instant noodles were generally found to be safe for human consumption.

Topics: Egypt Indomie noodle

Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 
Emirates expects high number of travelers during upcoming Eid break 
DUBAI: Dubai-based Emirates airline is expecting a high number of travelers during the upcoming long holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

The airline expects an increase in waiting time at check‑in due to coronavirus travel requirement checks and safety procedures, a report by Al-Khaleej Times said. 

The airline has encouraged passengers traveling during this time to check in early and have all their relevant documents ready.

Topics: Emirates UAE Dubai Airport

Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 
Egypt extends time allocated for Eid al-Fitr prayers 
CAIRO: Egypt has extended a previously-set time for holding Eid al-Fitr prayers, allowing mosques to open half an hour before prayer time. 

The statement by the ministry of endowments extends a previously announced timing that set 10 minutes for holding eid prayers.

However, the ministry said the prayers are to be held in major mosques only, and that it won't be allowed in open public spaces this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Topics: Egypt Eid Al-Fitr

UN invites Syrian opponents to constitution talks on May 28
UN Special Envoy says he sent invitations to the Syrian government and the opposition. (File/AFP)
UN invites Syrian opponents to constitution talks on May 28
  • The UN special envoy for Syria sent invitations to the Syrian government and the opposition for an eighth round of talks
  • Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that agreement on a revised constitution could contribute to a political solution of the 11-year conflict
UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy for Syria announced Tuesday that he has sent invitations to the Syrian government and the opposition for an eighth round of talks starting in late May, aimed at revising the constitution of the conflict-torn country.

Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that agreement on a revised constitution could contribute to a political solution of the 11-year conflict.

He said the seventh session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee ended on March 25, with delegations offering “at least some revisions to some of the texts presented.”

Pedersen said deputy special envoy Khawla Matar visited Damascus and Istanbul afterward for further discussions with the committee’s co-chairs and he had issued invitations for the eighth session Tuesday from May 28 to June 3 in Geneva.

He stressed that the drafting process will only move forward if the committee’s work is “governed by a sense of compromise and constructive engagement aimed at reaching general agreement of its members.”

A 2012 UN road map to peace in Syria approved by representatives of the United Nations, Arab League, European Union, Turkey and all five permanent Security Council members calls for the drafting of a new constitution. It ends with UN-supervised elections with all Syrians, including members of the diaspora, eligible to participate. A Security Council resolution adopted in December 2015 unanimously endorsed the road map.

At a Russia-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution. A smaller, 45-member body would do the actual drafting, including 15 members each from the government, opposition and civil society. It took until September 2019 for the committee to be formed and little progress has been achieved so far.
Pedersen stressed to the council in a video briefing that “Syria is a hot conflict, not a frozen one.”

He said airstrikes have increased in the northwest, there have been intensified clashes around Afrin and the northeast, and continued exchanges of rocket fire and shelling across all frontlines as well as improvised explosive devices, car bombs and other security incidents.

Pedersen urged the council to focus on Syria.

“The current strategic stalemate on the ground and Syria’s absence from the headlines should not mislead anyone into thinking that the conflict needs less attention or fewer resources, or that a political settlement is not urgent,” he said. “Indeed, a conflict of this scale requires a comprehensive solution” in line with the 2012 road map.

While the war in Ukraine is quickly catching up, Pedersen said “Syria remains the biggest displacement crisis in the world” with 6.8 million refugees and 6.2 million people displaced in the country — “half the pre-war population.”

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya also warned that as the world turns to other conflicts “Syria is on the verge of becoming yet another forgotten crisis.”

“Yet millions of Syrians struggle each month to survive, to feed their families and to provide a future for their children,” she said. “For many, their situation has never been more dire since violence erupted in 2011.”

Msuya said “a staggering 4.1 million people” in rebel-held northwest Syria need humanitarian aid, with almost a million people, mainly women and children, living in tents, “half of which are beyond their normal lifespan.”

In early July 2020, China and Russia vetoed a UN resolution that would have maintained two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwest Idlib. Days later, the council authorized the delivery of aid through just one of those crossings, Bab Al-Hawa. That one-year mandate was extended for a year on July 9, 2021.

Msuya told the council that last year the UN sent some 800 trucks of cross-border aid to the northwest each month, “consistently reaching 2.4 million people.”

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has said aid should be controlled by the Syrian government, its ally, and delivered across conflict lines.

Msuya said three cross-line convoys have been sent to the northwest but they cannot substitute for cross-border aid deliveries at this point.

Nebenzia called this “mere unwillingness to solve the problem of humanitarian deliveries from Damascus to Idlib.”

“Let me be frank, in such circumstances, we can hardly see any reason why the cross-border resolution should be renewed again,” he said.

Topics: Syria United Nations

Lebanon vote holds little hope for change despite disasters
Lebanon vote holds little hope for change despite disasters
  • The May 15 elections for parliament are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019
  • Lebanon’s rulers, many of them warlords and militia holdovers from the days of the 1975-90 civil war, have proven extremely resilient
SIDON, Lebanon: Running for parliament for the first time, independent Hania Zaatari walks down the meandering alleyways of the old souk in the port city of Sidon, telling impoverished workers and traders that fixing Lebanon’s devastating economic crisis is her top priority.
“The economic plan needs to consider marginalized people like you and give them a chance for revival,” she said to 70-year-old Ahmed Abu Dhahr, one of two carpenters remaining on a street that just two years ago boasted roughly 50.
The engineer-turned-candidate exuded confidence and hope. Yet her enthusiasm was met by shrugs and resignation, reflecting widespread fears that the mid-May vote will only perpetuate the grim status quo.
With Lebanon in free-fall for more than two years, it should be a make-or-break vote for the country’s ruling class. Their decades-long grip on power has driven one of the Middle East’s most spirited countries to ruin.
The May 15 elections for parliament are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019. The government’s factions have done virtually nothing to address the collapse, leaving Lebanese to fend for themselves as they plunge into poverty, without electricity, medicine, garbage collection or any other semblance of normal life.
These are also the first elections since the August 4, 2020, catastrophic explosion at Beirut port that killed more than 215 people and wrecked large parts of the city. The destruction sparked widespread outrage at the traditional parties’ endemic corruption and mismanagement.
A new generation of political opposition activists, like Zaatari, emerged after mass waves of protests that began in October 2019, a historic moment when Lebanese temporarily dropped their confessional identities and chanted shoulder-to-shoulder for the toppling of the ruling elite.
The activists are trying to build off that political engagement and awareness in Lebanon to enact change.
Yet instead of uniting, self-declared opposition groups are divided along ideological lines on virtually every issue, including over how to revive the economy.
As a result, there are an average of at least three different opposition lists in each of the 15 electoral districts, a 20 percent increase from the 2018 elections. A total of 103 lists with 1,044 candidates are vying for the 128-seat legislature, which is equally divided between Christians and Muslims.
Many are dreading the prospective outcome.
Lebanon’s rulers, many of them warlords and militia holdovers from the days of the 1975-90 civil war, have proven extremely resilient.
They hang on to their seats from one election to the next and can behave with impunity in power, largely because the sectarian power-sharing system and an antiquated electoral law virtually guarantee their spots in parliament.
Their parties can rally followers who remain fiercely loyal for sectarian or ideological reasons despite outrage over the state of the country. The economic crisis has only made people more dependent on the patronage and cash that parties hand out.
For many, the elections are an exercise in futility.
“I am extremely disappointed and to be honest this is the last card before immigrating from Lebanon,” said Carmen Geha, an associate professor of political studies at the American University of Beirut. She said she was moving to Spain in the summer and that she no longer felt safe in the country.
“It is unacceptable that they wasted the momentum that was on the streets and the suffering that people have,” she said. In the past two years, over 250,000 people have left the country of nearly 7 million.
In the lead-up to the vote, streets have been festooned with giant billboards and posters of candidates with improbable promises of change. It’s a jarring sign of the money being spent on campaigns as the currency continues to slide and inflation, poverty and hunger grow.
Even the mainstream factions have tried to use anger over the port explosion for gain in the election, claiming to be on the side of reform. The Christian Lebanese Forces party has put out campaign messages insisting it pushed for better oversight at the port before the blast.
The explosion was caused by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate haphazardly stored at a port warehouse. The ruling class united to block the investigation into the blast. Nevertheless, the militant Hezbollah group, which dominates the political landscape and the government, touts in its campaign messages that it wants an investigation.
In an act of blatant defiance, two former ministers wanted for questioning on criminal negligence in connection to the port explosion are running in the elections. The two, Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter, belong to the Hezbollah-allied Shiite Amal party.
“If they are to be elected again, I would find it a direct insult to all of the country and all of the victims of the blast, to every normal human being left in this country,” said Paul Naggar, the father of one of the youngest victims of the blast, 3-year-old Alexandra.
Naggar, director of the newly formed political advocacy group Kulluna Irada, said the election was a historic opportunity but expressed frustration at the opposition’s failure to unite.
“We don’t have the luxury to think of right and left and center and socialism or liberalism, we are in a state of survival. It is either we survive or we leave,” he said.
In the northern city of Jounieh, candidate Jad Ghosn, a journalist who recently decided to run for elections with the leftist group Citizens in a State, said the divisions have been obvious from the start.
“We have 300 political groups claiming to be of the opposition and of the revolution, and we don’t have any structure for having a discussion or of trying to coordinate between all of these opposition groups.”
Ghosn is running on a list in the Metn district with the youngest candidate, 25-year-old Verena Al-Amil and three others.
Outside a Starbucks, Al-Amil approached a man who said he was voting for the Lebanon Forces, one of the main traditional Christian parties. He said he was open to change, but he had not heard of many other parties.
Minutes before, a group of teenagers swarmed flashing hand gestures referring to another Christian party, founded by President Michel Aoun, which is politically allied with Hezbollah. It was a potent sign of the mainstream parties’ power over constituents.
The new independent lists are “non-sectarian so they lack communitarian support, which is the dominant discourse in Lebanese politics,” said Imad Salameh, a professor of political science at the Lebanese American University.
“If the groups had been well-financed, or backed by foreign powers like traditional parties, they might have had a better chance.”

Topics: Lebanon politics

Palestinian killed in Israeli arrest raid in West Bank
Palestinian killed in Israeli arrest raid in West Bank
  • The Israeli army has since increased its activity and raids in the West Bank
JERUSALEM: Israeli forces on Wednesday shot and killed an 18-year-old Palestinian man and wounded three others during clashes near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The ministry said that the man died from a gunshot wound to the head. Three others, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded by gunfire, it said in a statement. An earlier report by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the slain man was 21 years old.
The Israeli military said its troops conducted arrest raids in the northern West Bank and detained 12 Palestinians. It said Palestinians “fired live ammunition at the soldiers and hurled rocks and explosive devices at them” and the soldiers returned fire.
The army said troops also administered a demolition order for the home of the gunman who killed three and injured dozens in a Tel Aviv shooting earlier this month.
On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man during a raid near the West Bank city of Jericho.
Wednesday’s incident came after days of rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinians following a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, arrest raids in the West Bank, clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, and rocket fire from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip for the first time in months.
Israel captured east Jerusalem — which includes major holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims — along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek all three territories to form their future state.

Topics: Palestine Israel

