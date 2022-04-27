Russia sees its oil output falling by up to 17% in 2022: document

China In-Focus — Asian giant's stocks rebound; Lockdown raise earnings risk for chip firms
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
BEIJING: China stocks rebounded sharply from two-year lows on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that the country would prioritize economic growth and fine-tune its draconian anti-virus policies.
The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 2.9 percent to 3,895.54, after touching its lowest since April 2020 in morning trade.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.5 percent to 2,958.28.
China lockdowns raise earnings risk for chip firms and automakers
Industrial firms including GE, chipmakers such SK Hynix and automaker Mercedes Benz warned that China’s strict COVID-19 curbs were intensifying supply chain disruptions, and raising uncertainty about the business outlook.
China’s “zero Covid” policy to combat the omicron variant has brought fresh lockdowns, forcing factories to shut and worsening a global supply chain logjam.
More than 40 cities are in total or partial lockdown, and Shanghai, the country’s financial capital, has been isolated for over a month.
That has cast a pall over financial markets worried about a hit to the world economy that is only just recovering from the pandemic-led slump.
And even as companies scramble to keep up with soaring costs of everything from labor to raw materials, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and related Western sanctions have driven up energy prices.
“Collectively, supply chain issues, the Russia-Ukraine war and China COVID impacts adversely affected revenue in the quarter by about 6 percentage points,” General Electric CEO Larry Culp said on Tuesday.
Berlin stops Chinese firm from buying German medical device maker
The German government has stopped a Chinese company from purchasing a German medical device manufacturer, citing public safety concerns, German daily Handelsblatt reported Wednesday.
Beijing-based Aeonmed Group, which also makes medical devices, is prevented from purchasing Heyer Medical AG based on a government assessment that there were dangers to public safety, said Handelsblatt, citing German government sources.
The ban would go to the cabinet on Wednesday, it added.
In 2020, Germany tightened rules to protect domestic firms from unwanted takeovers by investors from non-European Union countries, concerned about increased investment in critical sectors by Chinese enterprises.
The pandemic had shown the German government that it was important for the country to maintain its own producers, Handelsblatt cited government sources as saying.
Aeonmed Group had already formally completed the takeover in March 2020, but now it is no longer valid, said Handelsblatt.
Saudi Food and Drug Authority lifts temporary ban on poultry meat and egg imports from Denmark
One report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that the highly pathogenic avian influenza did not appear from that region
Updated 18 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has announced that it will lift the temporary ban imposed on importing meat and eggs from Denmark, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The decision was taken based on follow up with international reports related to food safety in countries worldwide.
One report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health confirmed that the highly pathogenic avian influenza did not appear from that region.
Founded in 2003, the Food and Drug Authority stressed that it will only lift any temporary bans imposed on livestock and poultry meat imports from countries and regions where a report is available from one of the recognized international organizations, stating that the causes of the ban have either been controlled or have been eliminated.
In addition, a report regarding the health situation issued by the official supervisory authority of the country at hand will be required to prove that some sort of control exists over the causes of the ban.
NRG matters — US to fund largest hydrogen hub; Gazprom to stop some gas supplies
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Reem Walid
RIYADH: Countries are moving focus away from Russia’s war with Ukraine and paying close attention to securing their respective economic interests.
Both the US and South Africa are allocating significant amounts to back up their energy transition plans.
On a micro level, instability prevails as Russia’s Gazprom announced that it will halt gas flows into some European countries and the US’ Solar Energy Industries Association confirmed a bulk of solar projects are either being canceled or delayed.
Looking at the bigger picture:
The US energy department has allocated as much as $504.4 million in debt financing to support the largest hydrogen hub and storage facility to be located in Utah, Bloomberg reported. The hub is designed to convert renewable energy into hydrogen, in a push to bring clean energy into the mainstream.
South Africa’s energy transition journey is projected to cost over $63.7 billion by 2030, Reuters reported. The country aims to shift focus away from coal and focus more on renewables, battery storage, electric vehicles, and green hydrogen.
Through a micro lens:
Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom has informed largest Bulgarian natural gas distribution company Bulgargaz that it will stop gas supply flows as of April 27, Reuters reported, citing Bulgaria’s energy minister. That said, gas firms in the country are scurrying to find alternative supply sources to make up for the deficiency.
The US-based Solar Energy Industries Association has announced that a total of 318 solar projects are being canceled or delayed as a result of Chinese solar-panel manufacturers avoiding tariffs. Local installations are expected to fall by 46 percent in 2022 and 2023, Bloomberg reported.
Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it will allow individuals to allocate part of their retirement savings in Bitcoin through their 401(k) investment plans
Updated 23 min 32 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, down 4.42 percent to $38,816 as of 10.45 a.m. Riyadh time.
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,879, down 4.26 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
Robinhood to cut its workforce
Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc., said on Tuesday it is laying off about 9 percent of its full-time employees, sending its shares down 5 percent in extended trade.
The company, which is reporting its quarterly results later this week, said the rapid headcount growth has led to some duplicate roles and job functions.
As of Dec. 31, the company’s total headcount was 3,800.
Robinhood’s easy-to-use interface has made it a hit among young investors trading from home on cryptocurrencies and stocks such as GameStop Corp. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will continue to accelerate our product momentum through 2022 and will introduce key new products across brokerage, crypto and spending/saving,” CEO Vlad Tenev wrote in a blog post.
Revolut eyes expansion into crypto wallets, mortgages
Digital banking platform Revolut is working on expanding into decentralized cryptocurrency wallets and is also looking at the mortgage sector, its CEO said, as the London-based company pushes ahead with its strategy to become a so-called “super-app.”
Revolut, which currently offers payments services, crypto trading, savings accounts and stock trading, is focused in the short-term on expanding its remittance offerings and launching a buy now, pay later product.
But the financial technology company has more work to do to become a one-stop-shop for financial services, said CEO Nik Storonsky.
“For example… decentralized wallets, and enabling deposits, withdrawals of crypto [and] staking, lending — that’s another piece that we’re missing and we’re working on,” he told Reuters.
He added that it’s also important for the company to consider expanding into mortgages since home loans “are quite an important part of consumer financial life.”
Fidelity to allow retirement savings allocation to Bitcoin in 401(k) accounts
Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday it will allow individuals to allocate part of their retirement savings in Bitcoin through their 401(k) investment plans, becoming the first major retirement plan provider to do so.
The family-controlled asset manager said MicroStrategy Inc., a major Bitcoin corporate backer, will be the first employer to use the new product, which will be made available to other employers by the middle of the year.
Through the new offering, employees will be able to invest in Bitcoin through a Digital Assets Account within the core lineup of their 401(k) plans, Fidelity said.
Fidelity also said that Newfront, a retirement consulting services provider, has indicated that the DAA will help address a growing need among their client base.
Plan sponsors will be able to decide on employee contributions in the DAA and set limits on exchanging such contributions to Bitcoin, Fidelity said, adding that additional updates on the new offering will be made available in the coming months.
Network International enters Saudi Arabia with $10m investment, aims for 100% Saudization
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
SHAFQUAT ALI
RIYADH: Network International, an enabler of digital payments in the UAE, has entered the thriving Saudi market with an initial $10 million investment and hopes to generate close to $50 million annually in revenues.
“We expect to deploy an initial capital investment of around $10 million,” Network International Managing Director in Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz Al-Dahmash told Arab News.
“We have invested over half of that already. This investment funds the deployment of our technology platform and on-boarding of customers using cloud-based software services recently made available in the Kingdom.
"The availability of cloud-based software services has also significantly accelerated our time to market and will enable rapid future scalability.”
He added that the medium-term revenue target of the company is $50 million per annum. “We already generate some revenues in the Kingdom and are also on-boarding a new customer, so we expect revenue generation this year in the single-digit million range, rising to double-digit in 2023.”
Network International has recently opened an office in the Kingdom and plans are afoot to hire more people in the country.
“We expect to hire initially 30 people in the Kingdom over a six-to-12 month period and foresee this becoming a significant leading hub for our Middle East business. We initially target approximately 60 percent of staff to be Saudis,” Al-Dahmash explained, adding: “Our aspiration is to have this business fully managed and operated by Saudi nationals. We are committed to the Kingdom in developing local talent and bringing the best-of-breed payment technology services.
Strong performance
Network International has started the year strongly with a 33 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter revenues driven by a 22 percent annual increase in UAE domestic payments processed and a 120 percent rise in international payments processed during the same period.
Domestic Total Processed Volumes and international TPV now stand at 20 percent and 9 percent, respectively, ahead of the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019, reflecting a strong rebound in tourism.
“We continue to see improvements in consumer spending as well as an increase in the number of international visitors in our home market of the UAE, which has accelerated growth in both domestic and international TPV,” Network International Group CEO Nandan Mer told Arab News.
“It is exciting to note that our market entry into Saudi Arabia is progressing well. Our offering continues to generate interest in the Kingdom and our new processing customer signed only two months ago, is already in the process of onboarding. Overall, the growth in the period is evidence of successful delivery on our strategic objectives and a solid foundation for the year ahead.”
Al-Dahmash elaborated more on the new goals of the company in Saudi Arabia. “As a new entrant in the Kingdom, our biggest challenge is likely to be scaling our market position, which is normal for a new market entry,” he said. “The outsourcing of payment processing activities remains nascent, with operations conducted largely in-house by banks and financial institutions. We will be seeking to partner with these institutions as they begin to outsource their digital payments operations.”
Al-Dahmash explained that Network International is already building a pipeline of potential customers and recently signed a new customer in Saudi Arabia.
The company has been eyeing the Kingdom for the past couple of years, but COVID-19 travel restrictions and other factors prevented it from foraying into the region earlier.
The company’s largest segment by revenue is the Middle East, which includes the key markets of the UAE and Jordan. Network International also provides services in more than 40 countries in Africa, including the major markets of Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.
Way forward
The company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019, and Mer talks excitedly about this experience.
“The IPO (initial public offering) was a very exciting transition for Network International. The company was founded or was extracted as a department from a bank, and we needed to be specific. And, then over time, we grew quite nicely and acquired few entities in the region, assimilated those entities into one single corporate structure and eventually listed on the London Stock Exchange,” he added.
“The LSE attracts premier investors in emerging markets and industries like ours worldwide,” Mer stressed. “So I have to say it was the right place for the firm to get more clients.”
He added: “Most of our investors have been quite stable and have stayed on the journey with us over the last couple of years. They have supported us in our investments, both organic and inorganic. So, we are very grateful to our shareholders.”
Mer talked about the interest that followed the company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.
“The enthusiasm for the sector obviously is enthusiasm for a newly listed company to start with,” he said. “And then, over a period of time, some questions about our journey were specifically raised by one of the acquisitions that we have. Those questions have been answered quite robustly, and we are looking forward to an upward journey in the future.”