Turkish, Saudi finance ministers discuss economic cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan discussed global economy developments and bilateral relations with the Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, the Saudi finance ministry said in a tweet.
The discussion came in the context of the spring meetings of IMF and World Bank, which were recently concluded in Washington DC, the ministry said.
The two officials also exchanged views on trade and areas of investment, Nebati said on Twitter.
Standoff with Lebanon banks could derail IMF deal, minister says
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s efforts to secure $3 billion in International Monetary Fund support to help it tackle its financial crisis could be derailed by divisions over how to deal with massive financial sector losses, the economy minister told Reuters on Wednesday. The Association of the Banks of Lebanon (ABL) said at the weekend that it rejected the latest draft of the government’s recovery plan, which foresees a bail-in of some deposits, haircuts to others, and asks bank shareholders to inject new capital. “We won’t be able to secure a full IMF deal without the banking restructuring. It’s a major piece of the prior actions” that the IMF wants Lebanon to take before agreeing to a full support deal, said economy minister Amin Salam. “You need the government, the central bank and the banking sector to be on the same page. You can’t do it if they’re not all on one page,” added Salam, who is also a member of Lebanon’s negotiating team with the IMF. The ABL called the plan “disastrous,” however, and said it would leave banks and depositors shouldering the “major portion” of what the government says is $72 billion in losses. The ABL’s approval is not required for the government to begin implementing a plan — but experts say support from the banking sector could contribute to finding a way out of the crisis. Banks have said that the state should foot the bill for the losses, including by privatising public assets. Lebanon reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF earlier this month that listed a number of so-called prior actions that the fund said must be implemented before it could reach a full deal with the country. These include approval of a reformed banking secrecy law and the “initiation of an externally assisted bank-by-bank evaluation for the 14 largest banks.” Lebanon’s banks have been major lenders to the government for decades, helping to finance a wasteful and corrupt state that tipped into financial meltdown in 2019. The collapse has resulted in depositors being shut out of their savings as the local currency lost more than 90 percent of its value.
Mauritius supports Saudi Arabia's hosting of Expo 2030 as it's the best candidate: Minister
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: Mauritius will vote for Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030 because it believes the Kingdom has the best capabilities among the candidate nations, according to the Mauritian minister in charge of of foreign affairs, regional integration and international trade.
Alan Ganoo, who is also the minister of land transport and light rail, told Arab News that the current hostilities between the other two candidates — Russia and Ukraine — plus the abilities the Kingdom demonstrated with its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai were leading factors in the decision.
“As you know, the decision will be made next year,” he said. “Nevertheless, we have been following the selection process and we have also been attentive to selecting the ideal candidate. We believe that such a global event should be made on the basis of certain principles, such as rotation and geography.
“Given the pertinence of the event in spearheading and in promoting economics, trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, it is important to us that the state should have the means and the capacity to make the event unique rather than being a usual exposition.”
Ganoo said that he had been impressed by the Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 and that this had contributed heavily to his country’s decision.
“We had a glimpse of what Saudi Arabia is capable of doing when we visited the Saudi Pavilion,” he added.
Following his visit to the pavilion, Ganoo conveyed his views in support of the Kingdom’s Expo 2030 bid to his country’s prime minister, Pravind Jugnauth, and his colleagues.
“I must also tell you that I’ve exchanged views on the Saudi candidacy with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir,” he said.
“I informed him that Saudi Arabia has the best chance of all the candidates, especially if you consider the present world circumstances, such as the hostility between the two other candidates, Russia and Ukraine.”
Ganoo added that the Kingdom and Mauritius enjoy a close relationship and his country is exploring ways to increase the number of Saudi tourists after a decline in the number of visitors from Europe, which had been a major source of national revenue.
UAE’s Aldar Properties targets $2bn in sales this year, says CEO
Arab News
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based real estate company Aldar Properties is targeting sales worth 7 to 8 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion to $2.1 billion) during this year, the CEO said in an interview to Al Arabiya.
The firm’s target is the highest since its establishment, Talal Al-Dhiyebi added, noting that it aims to launch more than 3,000 residential units during 2022.
Al-Dhiyebi said the company achieved solid financial results during the first quarter of 2022, as Egypt’s SODIC that it acquired last year also gave it a boost.
The company has long-term plans for the Egyptian market and is looking forward to increasing its investments in the North African country, he explained.
Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Northern Region Cement has posted a 27 percent decline in profit during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same quarter last year, driven by lower sales revenue.
The cement producer's profit reached SR23 million ($6 million), down from SR31.8 million in the same period the previous year, according to a bourse filing.
Along with the profit drop, the firm saw its annual revenue fall by 17.6 percent, from SR162 million to SR133 million. The decrease in net profits is attributed to a decline in quantities and value of sales, according to the bourse filing.
Among the projects the firm has previously worked on are King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah.