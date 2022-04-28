Growth in Saudi Arabia’s net foreign assets resumed in March

Net foreign assets of Saudi Arabia’s central bank grew in March by SR37.6 billion ($10.03 billion) month-on-month to SR1.63 trillion, data published on Saudi Central Bank website Apr. 28 reveal.
The central bank’s net foreign assets increased by 2.4 percent from SR1.59 trillion in February.
Growth in the central bank’s net foreign assets resumed in March after dropping for three months in a row from December through February.
Central bank’s total assets also saw a resumption of growth in March. Total assets grew 5.2 percent from SR1.79 trillion in February, having reached SR1.88 trillion.
"Investment in foreign securities" by the Saudi regulator fell by SR10 billion in month while “other miscellaneous assets” surged by $13.8 billion, the highest net monthly increase on record.