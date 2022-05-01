Sharm El-Sheikh hotels begin green practices ahead of COP27

CAIRO: Sharm El-Sheikh hotels have begun implementing green practices in preparation for Egypt’s hosting of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change (COP27).
The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said 86 hotels in Sharm El-Sheikh had either already obtained or applied for a certificate stating the application of green practices.
They include 22 facilities that have already obtained the certificate and 48 that have applied for it. Work is underway to implement the suitable practices in preparation for obtaining the certificate. There are 16 hotel facilities that are completing the procedures for obtaining it.
The ministry is making efforts to transform the tourism sector into one that is environmentally friendly, sustainable, and in line with the objectives of its Sustainable Development Strategy 2030.
Head of the Central Department of Hotel Establishments, Shops and Tourist Activities in the ministry, Mohamed Amer, said there would be follow-up and coordination between the General Department for Control and Inspection of Hotel Establishments in the ministry and representatives from companies awarding this certificate to identify any challenges the establishments faced in implementing environmental standards and try to overcome them.
He added that cooperation was also taking place with representatives of hotel establishments to speed up the procedures for obtaining this certificate through coordination with companies, especially before COP27.
In mid-March, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in coordination and cooperation with the Chamber of Hotel Establishments, organized a workshop attended by officials of 45 hotel establishments in Sharm El-Sheikh, which applied to obtain the Green Star Certificate, which is one of the certificates for environmentally friendly green practices, to familiarize them with the program of this certificate, and the requirements and practices that must be met and applied within the facility to obtain it.