Oslo: US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will take part in talks in Oslo Tuesday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of Norway and Finland, Norway’s government said.

“Ukraine has requested that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner join the meetings. I am pleased that they are able to participate,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

Witkoff will travel to Oslo and take part in person while Kushner will participate remotely, Norway said.

Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb will also take part in the talks.

“Diplomatic efforts have previously taken place in several countries, and Norway and Finland are pleased to be able to continue this work. The aim is to put diplomatic efforts on a more constructive path,” Store said.

During his visit in Oslo, Zelensky will also meet with Norway’s king and visit parliament.

News outlet Axios had earlier cited an anonymous US official as saying that Witkoff would then travel to Russia, “where he hopes to meet with President Vladimir Putin and present ideas.”

The White House did not immediately respond to an AFP request for confirmation.