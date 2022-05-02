You are here

UAE In-Focus — EDB rolls out digital platform to support SMEs; Virtual platform MeetsMeta expands into UAE

UAE In-Focus — EDB rolls out digital platform to support SMEs; Virtual platform MeetsMeta expands into UAE
The Emirates bank and National Bank of Dubai and shoreline of Dubai Creek (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — EDB rolls out digital platform to support SMEs; Virtual platform MeetsMeta expands into UAE

UAE In-Focus — EDB rolls out digital platform to support SMEs; Virtual platform MeetsMeta expands into UAE
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

 

DUBAI: The Emirates Development Bank has reaffirmed its financial commitment to SMEs and startups in the country, according to a report published in the National newspaper. 

To facilitate ease in banking, EDB had recently rolled out a digital platform for such businesses to open an account and reserve an IBAN number within hours. 

The report stated that more than 1,000 of these digital accounts were created since the launch of the new service. 

“Under the EDB’s mission to enable the UAE’s economic and industrial agenda, and in line with our commitment to creating a supportive environment for business, we offer a patient debt approach with flexible pricing and tailored financing solutions for SMEs that widen financial inclusion in the UAE,” said Ahmed Al Naqbi, CEO of EDB. 

MeetsMeta selects the UAE for launching, expansion

Virtual platform MeetsMeta has selected the UAE to launch the first virtual city to simulate reality through NFTs.

With the new initiative, MeetsMeta also aims to provide users with a virtual experience where they can select the individuals they want to meet and can interact with each other. 

MeetsMeta is a part of Metaverse that provides future investment and social opportunities, according to Zawya. 

“The UAE provides an ideal environment for launching MeetsMeta in the region. It is the most capable country in terms of the IT and telecommunications infrastructure. The UAE strongly supports business growth and investments in cryptocurrency. It also provides a motivating environment for innovation and creativity,” said Mohammed Khaled, founder of MeetsMeta.

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters

Chinese EV company CH-AUTO to go public via $1.7 bn SPAC deal: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Chinese electric vehicle company CH-AUTO Technology Corp. Ltd. said on Monday it had agreed to go public with a US blank-check firm in a deal valued at nearly $1.7 billion, including debt, according to Reuters.

The deal with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV comprises an equity value of $1.25 billion and a net debt of $460 million, the companies said.

A special purpose acquisition company is a listed firm with no business operations but a pool of capital that it uses to merge with a private company that it takes public.

SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. raised $50 million in an initial public offering in June last year.

“The past two years have been quite challenging for us. We had to reduce our operations by slowing down the businesses of manufacturing of vehicles and automotive parts,” said Qun Lu, founder and chief executive officer of CH-AUTO.

“By entering into this definitive merger agreement with Mountain Crest, we expect to see a positive and rebounding impact.”

The combined company plans to operate under the name CH Auto Inc. and list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 with Lu at the helm of the combined company.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters
  • China’s shrinking factory activity heightens growth fears
  • Libya temporarily reopens Zueitina oil terminal
  • EU leans toward banning Russian oil by end-2022
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns over weak economic growth in China, the world’s top oil importer, overshadowed fears supply might be crimped by a potential EU ban on Russian crude

Brent crude futures were down $3.73, or 3.4 percent, to $103.41 a barrel at 1403 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.98, or 3.8 percent, to $100.71 a barrel.

Markets in Japan, Britain, India and across Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday.

China released data on Saturday showing factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy contracted for a second month to its lowest since February 2020 because of COVID lockdowns.

“A slowing to that extent, when China is already suffering from a property bust and worries about its (until recently) increased regulation, is potentially a major issue for commodity markets and the world economy,” said Tobin Gorey, a Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst, in a note.

On the supply side, Libya’s National Oil Corp. said on Sunday it would temporarily resume operations at the Zueitina oil terminal after it declared force majeure in late April on some shipments as political protesters forced a number of oil facilities to suspend operations.

Limiting the downside for prices was the EU leaning toward banning Russian oil imports by the end of the year, according to two EU diplomats, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states over the weekend.

The European Commission may spare Hungary and Slovakia from the embargo due to their strong dependency on Russian oil, two EU officials said on Monday, as the Commission is set to finalize its next batch of sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

Around half of Russia’s 4.7 million barrels per day of crude exports go to the EU, supplying about a quarter of the EU’s oil imports in 2020.

While Western countries have refrained from buying Russian oil due to sanctions on those exports, the impact on global supply has been somewhat cushioned as India has been picking up heavily-discounted Russian cargoes.

Still, “Russia’s ability to redirect all unwanted cargoes from the West to Asia is limited,” consultancy Rystad Energy said.

“In the case of embargoes, Russia will be forced to cut production further as it lacks storage capacity for extra crude volumes.”

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters

US stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike: Reuters
Updated 02 May 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street recovered some lost ground on Monday and benchmark US Treasury yields hit a 3-1/2-year high at the start of an eventful week of corporate earnings, economic data, and an expected interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, according to Reuters.

All three major US stock indexes were last modestly green as the 10-year Treasury yield crept closer to the 3 percent mark and touched its highest level since December 2018.

US stocks’ modest rebound comes in the wake of the S&P 500’s fourth straight weekly decline which capped its worst January-April percentage drop since 1932, as market participants girded their loins for an expected 50-basis-point interest rate rise at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

“There are several crosswinds right now,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “The first is the Fed, the second is the war (in Ukraine) and the third is inflation.”

“Most economies are headed for a hard landing – a recession — and that’s what the market is discounting now,” Cardillo added.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed US factory activity losing steam, its purchasing managers’ index coming in well below consensus.

This followed a PMI report from China which showed factory activity contracting for the second straight month as widespread COVID-19 shutdowns disrupted production and supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.63 points, or 0.57 percent, to 33,165.84, the S&P 500 gained 31.09 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,163.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 153.37 points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,488.01.

The glum China factory data dragged European stocks sharply lower, although the STOXX 600 had partly recovered from a sudden 3 percent plunge earlier in the session, what some brokers called a “flash crash” caused by an erroneous trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.05 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.18 percent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.40 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.46 percent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.11 percent.

US Treasury yields gained ground, with long-dated debt hitting multi-year highs.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 24/32 in price to yield 2.9768 percent, from 2.885 percent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 52/32 in price to yield 3.038 percent, from 2.946 percent late on Friday.

Crude prices plunged over demand worries driven by the bleak factory data from China, the world’s largest oil importer.

US crude fell 2.73 percent to $101.83 per barrel and Brent was last at $104.35, down 2.6 percent on the day.

The dollar hovered just below a 20-year high against a basket of currencies ahead of the Fed’s expected rate hike as investors focused on the possibility that the FOMC could adopt an even more hawkish stance than expected.

The dollar index rose 0.48 percent, with the euro down 0.05 percent to $1.0536.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.19 percent to 130.10 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2531, down 0.32 percent on the day.

Gold prices slipped, edging closer to 2-1/2-month lows as investors anticipated a hefty interest rate hike from the Fed aimed at cooling inflation.

Spot gold dropped 1.8 percent to $1,863.24 an ounce.

— Reuters

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade
Updated 02 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru's inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade
Updated 02 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Monday, as elevated US Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures.

Spot gold retreated 0.4 percent to $1,888.56 per ounce, as of 2.41 a.m. GMT. US gold futures dropped 1.3 percent to $1,886.90.

Silver, Palladium fall

Spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $22.60 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.5 percent to $926.58. 

Palladium slid 2.2 percent to $2,268.48.

Wheat drops as US rains lift production prospects

Chicago wheat futures dropped to a three-week low on Monday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, as rains in key growing parts of the US plains provided much-needed relief to the crop.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.8 percent at $10.37 a bushel, as of 2.35 a.m. GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 8 at $10.34 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn and soybean prices eased with a focus on US planting.

Corn fell 1.5 percent to $8.01 a bushel. Soybeans were down 1 percent to $16.68 a bushel.

Peru’s annual inflation rate hits a 24-year high in April

Peru’s annual inflation rate hit 7.96 percent in April, its highest level in 24 years, as the copper-producing Andean nation grapples with protests over rising food and energy costs, which are linked to a commodities price spike since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country’s INEI statistics institute said on Sunday that 12-month inflation was at the highest since May 1998. Meanwhile, monthly inflation cooled slightly to 0.96 percent from 1.48 percent in March, which had been the highest monthly figure in 26 years.

To combat inflation, Peru’s central bank has steadily raised the country’s benchmark interest rate this year, hiking it in early April by 50 basis points to 4.5 percent, the highest since 2009.

Peru’s government tweaked some projections for 2022 over the weekend, trimming its growth outlook to 3.6 percent from 4.8 percent. The country is the world’s second-largest copper producer, though mining firms are being hit by a spate of community protests.

Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024

Russia said on Saturday it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, as Moscow faces mounting isolation from the West.

China has refused to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and has criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow. The two countries have bolstered ties in recent years, including announcing a “no limits” partnership in February.

“We are focused on achieving the goal set by the heads of state to bring bilateral trade turnover to $200 billion by 2024,” Georgiy Zinoviev, head of the Russian foreign ministry’s first Asia department, told the Interfax news agency.

“Moreover, we suggest that reaching this ambitious figure earlier than planned is quite possible.”

With Russian trade buffeted by sanctions, Zinoviev said time was needed to adapt. He said China’s struggle with COVID-19 in recent weeks was also a factor that could complicate efforts.

“Chinese business remains interested in expanding its presence in Russia, for whom additional opportunities are opening up given the departure of some Western companies,” Zinoviev said.

 

Saudi economy grows at fastest pace in a decade on rising oil activities

Saudi economy grows at fastest pace in a decade on rising oil activities
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi economy grows at fastest pace in a decade on rising oil activities

Saudi economy grows at fastest pace in a decade on rising oil activities
Updated 02 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real Gross Domestic Product rose by 9.6 percent in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

Real GDP in Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world’s largest oil exporter, was driven mostly by the Kingdom’s oil activities that increased by 20.4 percent from a year ago.

Non-oil activities and government services rose by 3.7 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

The increase in energy prices, which has been the largest since the 1973 oil crisis, together with the war in Ukraine — which altered the global patterns on trade, production and consumption — have contributed to this record GDP growth.

The Kingdom’s non-oil sector has also expanded at the fastest rate in over four years, according to the Saudi Arabia PMI survey.

This has been due to new business and activity that boosted sharply as client demand recovered after COVID-19.

The increase in business also came in line with Vision 2030 , a reform plan that aims to diversify the country’s economic resources.

According to quarterly data provided by GASTAT, GDP in Saudi Arabia grew by 2.2 percent in Q1 of 2022 compared to the previous quarter. Oil activities had a positive quarterly increase of 2.9 percent, non-oil activities by 2.5 percent, while government activities decreased by 0.9 percent.

According to the World Bank, energy prices are expected to rise more than 50 percent in 2022, before easing in 2023 and 2024.

A prolonged war in Ukraine and additional sanctions on Russia could drive prices even higher in the near future, however. Saudi Arabia therefore is one of few countries that will be able to ramp up its production capacity, influencing the country’s GDP even more.

