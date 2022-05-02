Enjoy a memorable summer break at Grand Millennium Al-Wahda

Grand Millennium Al-Wahda, a luxury five-star hotel located in the center of Abu Dhabi, connected to Al-Wahda Mall, is celebrating Eid Al-Fitr and summer break with exclusive offers for guests, including spacious and well-appointed rooms, access to entertainment parks and other benefits.

Offering spectacular views of the capital and nearby attractions, the hotel features superior rooms, luxury suites and fully serviced one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available for families and long-stay visitors.

During Eid, guests can enjoy a memorable stay at any of the hotel’s superior rooms with rates starting from 599 dirhams ($163) for a minimum two-night stay, breakfast for two adults, and one-day access to entertainment parks for two (Warner Bros, Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi). Children aged three or under at the time of visiting the park may enter for free. The package also includes free access to the hotel’s kids’ lounge and early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability).

Starting from May 9, the summer packages include superior room stays with rates starting from 375 dirhams, breakfast for two adults, 100 dirhams food and beverage credit per day at selected restaurants, early check-in/late check-out (subject to availability) and free access to the kids’ lounge. MyMillennium members can benefit from a 10 percent discount and points collection for both Eid Al-Fitr and summer packages.

Grand Millennium Al-Wahda is one of the largest hotels in Abu Dhabi and is conveniently located in the heart of the city near the international airport and bus station. It is close to many local attractions, from the beautiful white sandy beaches and the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al-Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi Mall, and Abu Dhabi Corniche. Also within easy reach are Heritage Village, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. The hotel comprises a lavish spa, a hi-tech fitness club and an array of restaurants providing guests with multiple options of seasonal menus created with the freshest ingredients, including the award-winning 90 Centigrade café.