You are here

  • Home
  • Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he is innocent

Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he is innocent

Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he is innocent
World Vision official Mohammed El-Halabi has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnxpy

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he is innocent

Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he is innocent
  • Mohammed El-Halabi has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Nearly six years after Israel accused Mohammed El-Halabi of diverting tens of millions of dollars from an international charity to Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, he has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention.
World Vision — a major Christian charity that operates around the world — as well as independent auditors and the Australian government have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. El-Halabi’s lawyer says he has rejected multiple plea bargains that would have allowed him to walk free years ago. Closing arguments ended in September.
The prosecution has requested another hearing Monday to extend his detention.
The explosive allegations resemble those made against six Palestinian rights groups last year. In each case, Israel publicly accused organizations of ties to militant groups without providing much evidence, sending shudders through their donors and partners and leading some to cut ties.
Critics say Israel often relies on questionable informants. They allege that Israel smears groups that provide aid or other support to Palestinians in order to shore up its nearly 55-year military occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state.
Lior Haiat, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said Israel stands by the allegations against El-Halabi, which are “well established and rely on concrete evidence.” He said the defense had deliberately prolonged the trial after the prosecution rested in May 2018, allegations rejected by El-Halabi’s lawyer.
“Israel does not aim to intimidate (non-governmental organizations), nor to keep them from operating in Gaza,” Haiat said. “But we definitely aim to prevent transfer of NGO money that should be helping the people of Gaza in to the hands of a terror organization like Hamas.”
After El-Halabi’s arrest, World Vision suspended its activities in Gaza, where over 2 million Palestinians live under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed when Hamas seized power nearly 15 years ago. Israel says the restrictions are needed to contain Hamas, while critics view them as a form of collective punishment.
World Vision said its entire Gaza budget over the previous 10 years was $22.5 million, making the alleged diversion of $50 million “hard to reconcile.” El-Halabi had been appointed manager of its Gaza operations in October 2014, less than two years before he was arrested.
World Vision worked with several Western donor countries to construct an independent audit. World Vision declined to name the auditors because of a non-disclosure agreement, but last year the Guardian reported that it was undertaken by the international accounting firm Deloitte and DLA Piper, a global law firm.
Brett Ingerman, a lawyer with DLA Piper who headed the investigation, confirmed its role in the audit. He said a team of around a dozen lawyers, including several former assistant US attorneys, reviewed nearly 300,000 emails and conducted over 180 interviews. A forensic accounting firm scoured nearly every financial transaction at World Vision from 2010 until 2016, he said.
In July 2017, they submitted an over 400-page report of their findings to World Vision, which shared it with donor governments. World Vision said it offered the report to Israel, but Israeli authorities refused to sign the non-disclosure agreement. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the audit.
The report found no evidence that El-Halabi was affiliated with Hamas or had diverted any funds. In fact, Ingerman said it revealed the opposite.
“We had story after story of El-Halabi enforcing controls at World Vision and encouraging employees not to interact or transact with organizations that were even suspected of being affiliated with Hamas,” he said.
The Australian government conducted its own review, saying it found no evidence any of its funding to World Vision in the Palestinian territories was diverted to Hamas. Australia was the biggest single donor to World Vision’s humanitarian work in Gaza, providing some $4.4 million in the previous three fiscal years, according to its Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
World Vision, which operates in nearly 100 countries and annually distributes some $2.5 billion in aid, said it fully supports El-Halabi. “We’re waiting here for an acquittal because it’s the only logical outcome,” said Sharon Marshall, a spokeswoman for the organization.
“It’s far past time for him to be home with his family.”
Maher Hanna, El-Halabi’s defense lawyer, said Israeli authorities have offered him multiple plea bargains that would have allowed him to walk free in exchange for pleading guilty to lesser charges, a routine tactic in trials of Palestinians.
“He is not willing to admit to things he didn’t do,” Hanna said. The defense lawyer was allowed to see the classified evidence, which he declined to discuss, saying only that it was “extremely unreliable and problematic, and does not prove anything.”
Hanna also rejected any allegations of foot-dragging as “beyond unfair,” saying the court scheduled sessions months apart and made it difficult for him to call witnesses, including individuals named in the charge sheet.
He blamed Israel for the delay, saying it hoped to avoid the embarrassment of top officials having publicized explosive false allegations. Then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had released a video address repeating the charges at the time, saying they proved he cared more about the Palestinians than their own leaders.
“If facts matter, he will be cleared. If facts don’t matter, he will be convicted,” Hanna said.
Closing arguments wrapped up last September. El-Halabi is still being held in a prison in southern Israel.
“It makes a mockery of due process and the most basic fair trial notions to hold someone for nearly six years in pretrial detention based largely on secret evidence,” said Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at the New York-based Human Rights Watch.
Even if El-Halabi is acquitted, the ordeal may deter other aid organizations from operating in the Palestinian territories.
“We haven’t been able to respond to major needs in Gaza, and that’s where some of the world’s most vulnerable children are,” said Marshall, the World Vision spokeswoman. “Other organizations that don’t have the organizational resources that we have to absorb a hit like this, they just can’t risk that kind of problem.”

Topics: Israel

Related

Israel files new charges against US NGO official accused of aiding Hamas
Middle-East
Israel files new charges against US NGO official accused of aiding Hamas
NGO says 4,500 Palestinians in Israeli prisons
Middle-East
NGO says 4,500 Palestinians in Israeli prisons

West ‘has given up hope’ of revived Iran nuclear deal, say expert analysts

West ‘has given up hope’ of revived Iran nuclear deal, say expert analysts
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News

West ‘has given up hope’ of revived Iran nuclear deal, say expert analysts

West ‘has given up hope’ of revived Iran nuclear deal, say expert analysts
  • Removal of the Revolutionary Guards from US terror list is one demand too far, negotiators say
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Western politicians and diplomats have largely given up hope of reviving the nuclear deal with Iran and are looking at other ways to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, according to expert analysts.
There is a growing belief among negotiators from the major powers that the agreement, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, may be beyond salvation.
“They are not yanking the IV out of the patient’s arm ... but I sense little expectation that there is a positive way forward,” one diplomatic source told the Reuters news agency. Four Western diplomats also described hopes of a revived deal as “withering away.”
The agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed in 2015 but abandoned by the US in 2018 — appeared on the brink of revival in early March after lengthy talks in Vienna. However, Tehran brought progress to a halt by demanding that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its official list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
Aides to US President Joe Biden say that if Washington were to take a such step, then Tehran must also address issues outside the deal — including its regional meddling, and its ballistic missile program.
“If they’re not prepared to drop extraneous demands, continue to insist on lifting the FTO, and refuse to address our concerns that go beyond the JCPOA then, yes, we’re going to reach an impasse that is probably not going to be surmountable,” said a senior US official.
“I don’t think anybody wants to say enough is enough,” one Western diplomat said. “Does this go on indefinitely with neither side conceding that it’s over? Probably.”

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Related

Iran tried to recruit agents via Facebook, claims Israel
Middle-East
Iran tried to recruit agents via Facebook, claims Israel
Iran executions see ‘alarming rise’ in 2021: report
Middle-East
Iran executions see ‘alarming rise’ in 2021: report

Palestinians warn against plans to weaken their UN agency

Palestinians warn against plans to weaken their UN agency
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

Palestinians warn against plans to weaken their UN agency

Palestinians warn against plans to weaken their UN agency
  • UNRWA is the only major UN body dedicated exclusively to one conflict and one people and holds a symbolic role that experts say matches its importance as provider for Palestinian refugees
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

RAMALLAH: A proposal by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees to delegate some services to other UN agencies has sparked outrage among Palestinians, who have warned of a plot to “dismantle” the body.

Established in 1949, a year after Israel was created, UNRWA is the only major UN body dedicated exclusively to one conflict and one people and holds a symbolic role that experts say matches its importance as provider for Palestinian refugees.

The agency has long been a target of Israeli criticism, with accusations it has fueled the conflict in part by teaching anti-Zionist messages at its schools.

UNRWA is “not just about the delivery of services,” said Muhammed Shehada from the Swiss-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

“As long as UNRWA is there, it’s a reminder that the international community has a responsibility to solve the issue of Palestinian refugees,” he said.

The agency tasked with assisting Palestinians who were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel’s creation — and their descendants — has faced a funding crunch for years, regularly falling tens of millions of dollars short of its stated needs.

At first glance, the announcement last month by agency chief Philippe Lazzarini that UNRWA could ask other UN bodies to help with service delivery may have looked like a bland, bureaucratic cost-sharing plan.

Counting primarily “on voluntary funding from donors would not be reasonable” going forward, he said in a statement. “One option that is currently being explored is to maximize partnerships within the broader UN system.”

Palestinians saw those remarks as a potentially devastating blow to UNRWA’s long-term mission.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the plan would “violate” the UN resolutions that set up UNRWA, while the Palestine Liberation Organization said refugees would be outraged.

Mohammad Al-Madhoun, a senior official with Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, described the proposal as “an attempt to dismantle UNRWA as a prelude to ending its work.”

With more than 30,000 employees and a budget of some $1.6 billion this year, UNRWA is a frontline provider of healthcare, education and other services to some 5.7 million Palestinian refugees spread across the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank as well as in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

Former US President Donald Trump publicly sided with Israel in blasting UNRWA and cutting off its funding.

The agency has firmly defended its school curriculum against pro-Israel critics, though Lazzarini told EU lawmakers last year that problematic issues were being “addressed.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has since restored funding, but Lazzarini warned in November that UNRWA was facing an “existential threat” over budget gaps.

Agency spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai said that this year would see another $100 million shortfall that could worsen given “the increased cost of commodities and food that the ongoing Ukraine crisis has provoked.”

Topics: Palestinians UN agency UNRWA

Related

UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis
Middle-East
UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis
UN agency for refugees strives to help Gaza homeless
Middle-East
UN agency for refugees strives to help Gaza homeless

Iran tried to recruit agents via Facebook, claims Israel

Iran tried to recruit agents via Facebook, claims Israel
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

Iran tried to recruit agents via Facebook, claims Israel

Iran tried to recruit agents via Facebook, claims Israel
  • Shin Bet’s allegation comes days after Israel claimed that Iran had plotted to assassinate an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, as global powers seek to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s internal security agency on Monday accused Iran of using a fake Facebook profile to try and get Israelis to collect information and harm people in their country.

Shin Bet’s allegation comes days after Israel claimed that Iran had plotted to assassinate an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, as global powers seek to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran.

According to the Shin Bet, the profile of a young Jewish-Canadian woman called Sara Puppi with ties in Israel was fake and belonged to an Iranian agent using the social network to befriend primarily Israelis.

After contact was made, Puppi would use the WhatsApp messaging app to try and persuade her new friends “to gather information on Israeli figures while gauging their willingness to harm them, using pressure and promising thousands of dollars,” the Shin Bet said.

“Emotional and romantic manipulations were also used,” the agency added in a statement.

It said that Shin Bet agents had posed as “friends” of Puppi — whose account had more than 2,000 friends before disappearing on Monday — and received a bitcoin payment from her.

“The Iranian operative behind the account used a business cover story to give various missions,” the Shin Bet said.

Those behind the account also tried to damage Israel’s ties with Russia by encouraging people to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war, the Shin Bet said.

The Shin Bet told AFP they could link the account to Iran with intelligence they obtained.

Meanwhile, Israel claimed on the weekend it had “foiled” alleged bids by Iran “to assassinate a US general in Germany, a journalist in France and an Israeli diplomat in Turkey.”

Topics: Iran Facebook Israel

Related

Iranian authorities urged to respect workers’ rights amid protests
Middle-East
Iranian authorities urged to respect workers’ rights amid protests
Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks
Middle-East
Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks

Tunisia announces ‘national dialogue’

Tunisia announces ‘national dialogue’
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

Tunisia announces ‘national dialogue’

Tunisia announces ‘national dialogue’
Updated 02 May 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced the launch of “national dialogue” to help resolve a political crisis.

Saied, a former law professor elected in 2019, sacked the government on July 25 last year, later moving to rule by decree.

In a speech late on Sunday, Saied said a commission would manage “the national dialogue,” a measure demanded repeatedly by the G7 nations and EU.

Saied’s proposed talks will include four groups which, together as the “National Dialogue Quartet,” jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 for its work in building what was, at the time, the only democracy that emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring.

The four groups are the Tunisian General Labor Union, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts, the Tunisian Human Rights League and the Tunisian Order of Lawyers.

On Sunday, UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi appealed to Saied to launch the national dialogue, saying it was “probably the last chance” to bring the country together and avoid “a dismantling of the state and a financial and economic collapse.”

But Saied ruled out participation in the talks of those “who sabotaged, starved and mistreated the people,” suggesting it would not include parties and civil society organizations which have denounced his seizure of power.

That would cover his arch rivals, the Ennahdha party.

Ennahdha, which has played a central role in Tunisian politics, is part of the National Salvation Front coalition, forged last month between five political parties and five civil society groups.

Saied also said that a committee preparing constitutional reforms for “a New Republic” will be completed soon, with a referendum on the proposals slated for July 25, followed by legislative elections on Dec. 17.

Tunisia is also gripped by a dire social and economic crisis, and has been seeking a loan package from the International Monetary Fund.

Washington, the largest stakeholder in the IMF, has said Tunis must address concerns on democracy if it wants badly needed international economic support.

Topics: Tunisia President Kais Saied

Related

Tunisian opposition announces alliance against president
Middle-East
Tunisian opposition announces alliance against president
Special Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation
Middle-East
Tunisian President Kais Saied promises ‘free and fair’ elections in talks with EU delegation

Hamas claims deadly attack that killed Israeli guard

Hamas claims deadly attack that killed Israeli guard
Updated 02 May 2022
AP

Hamas claims deadly attack that killed Israeli guard

Hamas claims deadly attack that killed Israeli guard
Updated 02 May 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: The Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility Monday for a deadly shooting that left an Israeli security guard dead at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last week.
It was the first time Hamas has claimed such an attack targeting Israelis in the occupied West Bank since 2018. Friday evening’s attack was the latest in a long string of incidents in recent weeks. Tensions have mounted after deadly attacks on Israelis by Palestinian assailants, an Israeli military crackdown in the West Bank, and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.
The site contains the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place in Islam. It is also the holiest site for Jews, who call it the Temple Mount because it is the location of the biblical Temples destroyed in antiquity. The site is a frequent flashpoint for tensions, and violence there last year helped spark an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants.
“This is an episode in a series of responses by Al-Qassam Brigades to the aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Hamas’s armed wing said in a short statement.
The claim of responsibility came a day after the Israeli army spokesperson told Kann public radio that two Palestinian suspects apprehended by the military did not belong to any militant group.
Israel said Saturday that it had arrested two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the shooting that killed 23-year-old Vyacheslav Golev.
On Sunday, Hamas’s leader in the Gaza Strip called for more attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, saying the “real battle arena is there.” In a speech, Yehiyeh Sinwar saluted the attackers who killed the guard.

Topics: Palestine Israel Hamas

Related

Special Exclusive: Former Saudi intelligence chief calls for sanctioning Israel, criticizes Western double standards on Russia video
Middle-East
Exclusive: Former Saudi intelligence chief calls for sanctioning Israel, criticizes Western double standards on Russia
Ramadan ends for Palestinians with more arrests by Israel
Middle-East
Ramadan ends for Palestinians with more arrests by Israel

Latest updates

Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he is innocent
Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he is innocent
Philippine presidential candidates in final push to woo voters
Philippine presidential candidates in final push to woo voters
Hong Kong plummets toward bottom of press freedom ranking
Hong Kong plummets toward bottom of press freedom ranking
Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says
Chinese carrier sails through waters near Okinawa, Japan says
Leaked draft shows US court set to strike down abortion rights: Politico
Leaked draft shows US court set to strike down abortion rights: Politico

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.