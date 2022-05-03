UK teen on trial after ‘planning to act’ on race war beliefs

You are here

Luke Skelton took photos of Forth Banks station in Newcastle as it was an intended target, Teesside Crown Court heard. (Twitter Photo)
  • 18-year-old Luke Skelton approved of 2019 mosque massacres in New Zealand
  • He performed ‘hostile reconnaissance’ on police stations, court hears
LONDON: An 18-year-old in the UK who promoted extreme right-wing views and approved of the 2019 mosque massacres in New Zealand has been accused of preparing to commit acts of terrorism.

Luke Skelton has gone on trial after he allegedly researched police stations in Newcastle online and in person, and in one instance, took a series of photographs of a police building.

Nicholas de la Poer QC, the prosecuting barrister, told the jury: “These were not the snaps of a tourist marveling at the architecture. The prosecution’s case is that there was a much more sinister purpose to what Luke Skelton was doing that day.”

De la Poer said of the college student: “He had a plan. His plan was to commit terrorist acts.” Skelton traveled 10 miles from his home to carry out “hostile reconnaissance” on the police station, he added.

The teenager was previously involved in the UK’s controversial anti-extremism Prevent program, having been referred by an official from his college.

Authorities have evidence that Skelton held extremist views, including lionizing Adolf Hitler and Brenton Tarrant, the white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers during a mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques.

The jury is set to access the evidence later in the trial. It includes notes, online chat room messages and a manifesto.

De la Poer said of one note written by the teenager: “It is clear, we submit, that Luke Skelton regards himself as engaged in a race war. The note is clearly intended to be read after Luke Skelton has done something.

“He states that the purpose of the final note is to clarify the reasoning for why I’ve committed these acts to accelerate the coming collapse and racial war. It is expected by Luke Skelton that the war will lead to people dying in their thousands. The hope, he is expressing, is that his act will be the spark for that war.”

Skelton is also said to have used the internet to find bomb-making instructions, covering dynamite and napalm devices.

Pakistani with hearing impairment tailors the way for workers with disabilities

Pakistani with hearing impairment tailors the way for workers with disabilities
Updated 03 May 2022

Pakistani with hearing impairment tailors the way for workers with disabilities

Pakistani with hearing impairment tailors the way for workers with disabilities
  • Haroon Razzaq learned his profession at the age of 15 and has been sewing clothes for the past 50 years
  • Knowing socio-cultural and economic difficulties living with a disability poses in Pakistan, he started employing deaf workers
Updated 03 May 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: At Haroon Razzaq’s tailor shop in Quetta, there is little chatter. Workers are busy completing orders and only the whirring of sewing machines fills the space. Many of them, including the master outfitter, cannot hear it.

Born deaf, Razzaq learned his profession at the age of 15 and has been sewing clothes for the past 50 years.

Knowing the different socio-cultural and economic difficulties living with a disability poses in Pakistan when he opened his own shop in 1983, he also created a space where he could empower others.

“I started hiring deaf and hard-of-hearing workers in my shop to give them jobs,” Razzaq told Arab News at his shop on Yat Road, Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan.

“In our society, the majority of people with physical or other impairments start begging in order to sustain themselves, or their families consider them a burden.”

Razzaq currently employs 19 people. Half of them are deaf or hard of hearing.  

“They feel comfortable at my shop because I can communicate with them more quickly,” he said.

The nine disabled stitchers who work at his shop are not the only ones he has trained. There have been many more over the years and most of them have started their own careers.

“Many of my apprentices with speaking and hearing impairments are now working as professional stitchers in various tailor shops in Quetta,” Razzaq said.

Razzaq has hundreds of faithful customers in Quetta. One of them, Sohail Akhter, has been coming to his shop for the last 30 years.

He has never faced any problems in communicating with the tailor. He writes his request on paper and Razzaq answers in writing too.

“For the last three decades, the master tailor Haroon and his craftsmen have never given us a reason to complain,” he said.

“They have been sewing our clothes with perfection.”

Ejaz Qadri, a cutter at Razzaq’s shop who has no hearing impairments, said that in the first days it was difficult for him to communicate with him, but the barrier soon disappeared and for the past eight years he has been enjoying working at the shop where conditions and wages are better than elsewhere.

“I have worked at many tailor shops where masters mistreat their apprentices,” he said. “But Haroon helps and encourages his workers.”

Naveed, a 37-year-old who learned the craft from Razzaq over 10 years ago, said it gave him the chance to earn with dignity.

During Ramadan, ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday season, when most Pakistanis buy new clothes for festive family celebrations, he said he earns even more than Rs45,000 ($240).

“I have found a teacher,” Naveed told Arab News.

“Haroon Razzaq is the only man in Balochistan who has been encouraging people of our community by providing them good job opportunities.”

Philippine dictator’s son leads presidential race to succeed Duterte

Philippine dictator’s son leads presidential race to succeed Duterte
Updated 03 May 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippine dictator’s son leads presidential race to succeed Duterte

Philippine dictator’s son leads presidential race to succeed Duterte
  • May 9 general election will decide over 18,000 positions across archipelago, including presidency
  • Marcos maintained voter preference score of 56%, with main rival Vice President Leni Robredo on 23%
Updated 03 May 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. remains the front-runner ahead of next week’s presidential vote in the Philippines, leading big in opinion polls, but analysts said on Tuesday voter sentiment could still diametrically change.

The Philippines will hold a general election on May 9, which will decide more than 18,000 positions across the archipelago including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years.

Around 67.5 million of the 110 million population are eligible to vote.

The main contenders are Marcos, 64, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, and Vice President Leni Robredo, 57, the leader of the opposition and the only female candidate.

The latest survey released by Pulse Asia on Monday showed that Marcos had been favored by 56 percent of respondents — the same as in March. Robredo scored 23 percent, dropping one percentage point from last month’s poll.

“The numbers could change, might change, and might create a surprise,” Victor Andres Manhit, president of Stratbase ADR Institute, a research consultancy firm in Manila, told Arab News.

He noted that at least two out of every 10 Filipino voters changed their minds on election day. “Even Pulse says that there is 21 percent of possible or big possibility of changing, but we don’t know where they shift,” he said.

The pollster surveyed 2,400 adults nationwide between April 16 and 21. Manhit pointed out that the survey’s results represented the preferences of Filipinos but only at that particular moment.

“Surveys are simply a snapshot at that moment, which was supposed to be Easter when you look at the dates of Pulse,” he added.

“Survey firms do not tell us that this is the outcome. It’s not even predictive. It’s telling us about the preferences at that moment, and the most important moment is May 9.”

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Marcos’ running mate and the president’s daughter, also kept her lead in the vice-presidential race, favored by 55 percent of respondents. Robredo’s running mate, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, scored 16 percent.

The support for vice-presidential candidates does not necessarily reflect the voter’s preferences for the president. Unlike other presidential systems, where candidates are fielded on a joint ticket, the Philippines allows for split-ticket voting, which means that the president and vice president are elected separately.

Since Robredo has been drawing crowds of tens of thousands of people during rallies in recent days, Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, told Arab News her popularity was likely to increase.

“There is a trend of Robredo going up and Bongbong Marcos going down. Then suddenly, in this particular survey, Leni lost points … Marcos was not any significantly lessened,” he said.

“I was expecting the opposite because in some major provinces, for example Davao Del Norte, there was a change of the local support by the politicians there from Marcos to Robredo.”

Casiple added that Marcos’ rejection of a challenge to debate Robredo one-on-one last week, was a development that could affect his popularity.

Marcos is avoiding a repeat of a loss to Robredo in 2016, when both competed for the vice presidency, and he was hounded over questions related to his father’s violent rule.

Marcos’ father was overthrown in 1986 after ruling the Philippines for more than two decades, which have been described as one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history.

Marcos Jr. spent decades of his political career trying to rehabilitate the family’s name. In his presidential campaign, he has been advocating national unity and promising to lift the country from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robredo is a former human rights lawyer. She served as Duterte’s housing minister but resigned and has become one of his staunchest critics.

She is pushing for public-sector transparency and has pledged to strengthen the country’s medical system.

If she wins, Robredo would be the third woman to lead the Philippines after democracy champion Corazon Aquino in 1986 and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2001.

UN chief visits Sahel’s ‘martyred’ refugees

UN chief visits Sahel’s ‘martyred’ refugees
Updated 03 May 2022
AFP

UN chief visits Sahel’s ‘martyred’ refugees

UN chief visits Sahel’s ‘martyred’ refugees
  • Guterres said he had chosen to end his two-day visit to Niger ‘with the martyred population of Ouallam,’ a town in the Tillaberi border region which has been badly hit by extremists
  • Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali are struggling with an extremist insurgency that erupted in northern Mali in 2012 and spread to its neighbors three years later
Updated 03 May 2022
AFP

OUALLAM, Niger: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday visited a displaced people’s camp in Niger, where he appealed for humanitarian and military aid for an impoverished country battling extremist insurgents.
Guterres traveled to the camp at Ouallam in the southwest of the country on the fourth day of a trip to West Africa delayed by the crisis in Ukraine.
He met with several dozen displaced people and refugees from Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso in a school courtyard at the camp.
He said he had chosen to end his two-day visit to Niger “with the martyred population of Ouallam,” a town in the Tillaberi border region which has been badly hit by extremists.
“You can count on me to call on the international community to provide strong support for the Nigerien army so that it is better able to protect you,” Guterres said.
He also appealed for help for the Nigerien people and refugees, providing resources that opened the way for “schools for everyone and hospitals which work.”
Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali are struggling with an extremist insurgency that erupted in northern Mali in 2012 and spread to its neighbors three years later.
Thousands of people have died and more than two million have fled their homes, in three countries that rank among the poorest in the world.
In the case of Niger, the country is facing a dual security crisis.
The southwest has been hit by extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group, while the southeast is suffering from raids from northeast Nigeria, where Boko Haram launched an insurgency in 2009.
Guterres noted that Mali and Burkina Faso had suffered military coups in 2020 in 2022 — events triggered by deepening anger at failures to end the insurgency.
“Niger must be a wall that the terrorists cannot cross,” Guterres said.
Reiterating remarks he made on Monday, he called for “investment” in the country’s armed forces, which he said were not sufficiently equipped to fight the extremits.
Guterres, this time without being escorted by journalists, paid a long visit to Nigerien special forces at their base in Ouallam, who are being helped by the French and US military.
Niger has around a quarter of a million of internally-displaced people, in addition to 264,000 Nigerian and Malian refugees and 13,000 from Burkina, according to UN figures.
The country is also struggling from food shortages as a result of a drought and the impact from jihadist attacks on village farming.
More than 4.4 million people, or around a fifth of the population, are likely to experience severe food insecurity from July, according to the authorities.
Guterres began his African tour on Saturday in the Senegalese capital of Dakar. He winds it up on Wednesday with a visit to Nigeria.

Food aid for South African families marks end of Ramadan as prices spiral

Food aid for South African families marks end of Ramadan as prices spiral
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Food aid for South African families marks end of Ramadan as prices spiral

Food aid for South African families marks end of Ramadan as prices spiral
  • On an empty rugby field stood rows of huge 130-liter pots, stirred for hours with a wooden oar-like plank
  • The food is delivered to some of Cape Town’s poorest communities and even prisons
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

CAPE TOWN: Volunteers in Cape Town on Tuesday followed a tradition that took root in South Africa nearly 40 years ago at the height of apartheid, providing a plate of food to less fortunate families to celebrate the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
This time there is an added urgency to their gesture of humanity, as spiralling inflation driven by the Ukraine conflict has pushed up staple food prices, making it tougher for cash-strapped consumers in Africa’s most advanced economy.
Normally prepared after late evening prayers on Monday, the steaming pots of aromatic akhni — a rice, potato and meat dish — will be distributed to feed more than 90,000 people across all faiths in Cape Town, the spiritual home of Islam in South Africa.

A view of cooking pots as volunteers continue a tradition started nearly 40 years ago at the height of apartheid in Cape town, South Africa, May 2, 2022. (Reuters)


“In the case of Islam, more specifically Ramadan, there is an increased call for generosity of spirit,” said Sheikh Sadullah Khan, one of the co-founders of Nakhlistan, a not-for-profit outfit which started in 1984.
“You can’t even celebrate your Eid unless you meet the needs of some poor person somewhere.”
Millions of Muslims worldwide celebrated the religious holiday, Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of a month-long dawn to sunset fasting period of Ramadan.

Pots lie on the ground as volunteers continue a tradition started nearly 40 years ago at the height of apartheid in Cape town, South Africa, May 2, 2022. (Reuters)


On an empty rugby field stood rows of huge 130-liter pots, stirred for hours with a wooden oar-like plank to cook tons of food intended for delivery to some of Cape Town’s poorest communities, and even prisons.
“I actually feel grateful because you know there’s a lot of people that don’t have (food) and this side (where we live) poverty is real,” Tamia Galant, one of the recipients in Bishop Lavis, said.
According to South Africa’s Household Affordability Index, the cost of the average household food basket increased by 8.2 percent, or 344 Rand ($21.34) year-on-year in April, to reach 4,543 Rand compared to last year’s prices.
The high cost of core staples has meant a variety of nutritious food being removed from family meals, impacting household health and stunting child development, the report released last month added. ($1 = 16.1173 rand)

UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans

UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News

UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans

UK man accused of funding Daesh through govt COVID-19 loans
  • Tarek Namouz allegedly used small-business aid scheme to help terror group
  • Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay: He (Tarek Namouz) allegedly sent “the proceeds of COVID-19 bounce back funding loans to Daesh”
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A former pub landlord in the UK has been accused of using government COVID-19 support loans to donate to Daesh, The Times has reported.

To fund the terror group, 42-year-old Tarek Namouz allegedly funneled thousands of pounds in cash from the scheme, which was designed to aid small businesses over successive lockdowns in the country.

In total, the government loaned about £47 billion ($59 billion) under the program. It is now estimated that £17 billion will never be repaid, and that £4.9 billion were claimed fraudulently.

Namouz appeared in court through a video call on Monday. He also stands accused of possessing terrorist information.

He allegedly sent “the proceeds of COVID-19 bounce back funding loans to Daesh,” prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said.

A plea and case management hearing was set for July 22, while a provisional two-week trial will begin on Nov. 21. Following the session, Namouz was remanded into custody.

