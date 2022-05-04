You are here

Arab nations to mull best prosecutorial practices at top European conference

The European Conference of Prosecutors will take place on May 5th in Palazzo dei Normanni, the Sicilian Regional Assembly’s headquarters. (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Delegates to discuss judicial independence, human rights, cybercrimes, transnational cooperation
  • Event will commemorate the 1992 car bomb deaths of top anti-Mafia prosecutors in Sicily
ROME: Delegates from Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia will attend the European Conference of Prosecutors in Palermo on May 5 and 6 organized by the Council of Europe and the Italian government, to discuss several critical issues including the independence of the judiciary and fighting transnational crimes.

The conference will host representatives from all the CEO’s member states. Delegates from Canada, the Holy See, Kazakhstan and the US will also take part in the event.

The symposium will focus on the independence and accountability of public prosecutors, co-operation in the investigation of transnational crimes, including a focus on offences related to the abuse of the environment, and the misuse of information technology.

“We are particularly interested in hearing the contributions from our colleagues from Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia so that we can share and implement with them best practices especially on protection of human rights,” Antonio Balsamo, president of the tribunal of Palermo and judge of the Constitutional Court of Kosovo, told Arab News.

The plenary session will be held in the “Bunker Courtroom” built in the capital of Sicily especially to host Mafia trials. It will be chaired by COE Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella will attend the event. The interior and justice ministers of Italy Luciana Lamorgese and Marta Cartabia will moderate working sessions.

Recognizing the essential role of the public prosecutor in the criminal justice system of a state governed by the rule of law, the COE Committee of Ministers decided in July 2005 to institutionalize the regular organization of conferences of prosecutors general of Europe and established the Consultative Council of European Prosecutors.

This consultative body to the Committee of Ministers is composed of high-level prosecutors of all member states.

The conference has the task of preparing opinions for the ministerial committee on issues related to the prosecution service, to promote the implementation of COE recommendations, and to collect information about the functioning of such services in Europe and neighboring countries, including North African states.

During the conference, the 30th anniversary of the killing of top anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino will be commemorated.

Falcone and Borsellino were killed by the Mob with car bombs in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, in May and July 1992 respectively.

Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April

Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April
Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April

TUNIS: Tunisia’s coast guard has retrieved 24 more bodies of migrants who had been among about 120 people on boats that sank off the Tunisian coast at the end of April, a judicial official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The confirmed death toll has now reached 67 from last month’s sinking of four boats as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. More than 50 people are still missing.

Turkish philanthropist says political pressure led to life sentence ruling

Updated 04 May 2022
Reuters

Turkish philanthropist says political pressure led to life sentence ruling

  • Istanbul court sentenced Osman Kavala last week, in a case that Europe’s top court and Western powers say is politically motivated
ANKARA: Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was sentenced to life in prison for trying to overthrow the government by financing protests in 2013, said on Wednesday that the ruling violated legal standards and reflected political pressure on the court.
An Istanbul court sentenced Kavala last week, in a case that Europe’s top court and Western powers say is politically motivated.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and Ankara’s Western allies including Washington have called for an end to Kavala’s detention.
“The decision is arbitrary, and taken in violation of legal norms under political pressure,” Kavala said in a statement.
Countries including the United States, France and Germany see the ruling as an attempt by President Tayyip Erdogan’s government to silence opponents.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Tuesday that the West had focused on the sentence due to its funding for and “use” of the human rights activist.
“Ankara understands the reactions to the sentencing of Kavala. The person they have funded and used has gone to prison,” Cavusoglu said.
Speaking two days after the verdict, Erdogan called Kavala the George Soros of Turkey, referring to the US billionaire philanthropist, and the coordinator of the 2013 Gezi protests.
Kavala denies being behind the protests and being funded by Soros. The protests began as small demonstrations in an Istanbul park and snowballed into nationwide anti-government unrest.
“There have been attempts to justify the court decision with statements claiming I am supported by Soros. It is a simple fact that I did not organize the Gezi protests,” Kavala said in his statement.
“It is futile to link Soros or any other external actor to the fact that hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens took to the streets against antidemocratic practices with a sense of justice, demanding freedom,” he said.
“The Gezi trial unveiled the state of the judiciary, further exposing the great danger posed to fellow citizens by manipulation of the judiciary in such terms,” Kavala said.

Israel commemorates war dead with nationwide pause, sirens

Updated 04 May 2022
AP

Israel commemorates war dead with nationwide pause, sirens

  • Ceremonies and poetry readings held at cemeteries for the over 24,000 people lost in Israel’s conflicts
TEL AVIV: Israel honored its soldiers and civilians killed in wars and militant attacks on Wednesday, with air raid sirens wailing nationwide for two minutes and citizens observing a moment of pause for Memorial Day.
Ceremonies and poetry readings were held at cemeteries for the over 24,000 people lost in Israel’s conflicts, before the occasion turns more festive at sundown with parties and military flyovers to kick off Independence Day. This Thursday marks Israel’s 74th.
“Brothers and sisters, if we are not together, we will not be at all. We have no existence as conflicting tribes, rather, only as a varied and united nation,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the national Memorial Day service at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “We are all partners. We are all here together with one fate, with one mission.”
Last week, as Israel remembered the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust, Bennett pleaded for Israelis to refrain from fighting one another even at a time of great division in the fragile government he leads. He spoke in the context of recent tensions with Palestinians — but also from deeply personal experience.
In recent days, his family has received two separate death threats: packages that included live ammunition, demanding he resign.
Bennett said national unity is Israel’s “duty” to the fallen.
On Memorial Day, bereaved families visit cemeteries and attend memorial ceremonies, as television and radio shift programming to somber music, broadcasts of memorial services and documentaries about slain soldiers.
In the annual ritual, the sounding of a siren blast around the country brought people to a momentary halt. Pedestrians stood still in the street and motorists stopped on the highway and stood with heads bowed.
Israel has fought half a dozen wars with neighboring Arab countries, battled two Palestinian uprisings and endured scores of deadly militant attacks since its establishment in 1948. In addition to the soldiers killed in conflicts, Memorial Day honors more than 3,000 people killed in militant attacks.
The annual ritual came near the anniversary of the 11-day war with Gaza’s militant rulers, and in the midst of a recent spate of Palestinian attacks, Israeli raids in the West Bank, and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site. The hilltop compound contains the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place in Islam. It is also the holiest site for Jews, who call it the Temple Mount because it is the location of the biblical Temples destroyed in antiquity.
On Monday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility for a shooting that left an Israeli security guard dead at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last week. It was the first time Hamas has claimed such an attack targeting Israelis in the occupied West Bank since 2018.

Houthis committed 2,158 violations against mosques in Yemen in 4 months

Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Houthis committed 2,158 violations against mosques in Yemen in 4 months

  • The two-month ceasefire, which began at the start of Ramadan, has been repeatedly violated by the Iran-backed militia
DUBAI: The Houthi militia committed 2,158 transgressions against religious leaders, mosques and other places of worship in Yemen during the first four months of this year, according rights group Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms.

The group documented Houthi religious violence in 14 Yemeni governorates: Sana’a capital city, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Jawf, Marib, Dhamar, Ibb, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhalea, Taiz, Raymah and Al-Mahwit, including the killing of imams and preachers, as well as causing injuries, beating worshipers, kidnapping imams and worshipers, torture and prohibiting Tarawih prayers in the month of Ramadan.

The rights organization also reported that the Iran-backed group imposed on preachers Houthi ideologies as well as converted mosques into schools for sectarian radicalization of children.

Rashad Al-Alimi, who was appointed head of the Presidential Leadership Council on April 7 after former President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi transferred his powers to the council, had called on the Houthis to keep to the UN-brokered truce.

The two-month ceasefire, which began at the start of Ramadan, has been repeatedly violated by the Iran-backed militia, particularly in Marib where they used the cessation of hostilities to gain strategic advantage in the area.

The truce received a heavy blow when the first commercial flight from Sanaa airport was postponed as the Houthis insisted on adding dozens of passengers with unofficial passports.

Years after Daesh defeat, northern Iraq struggles to rebuild

Updated 03 May 2022
AFP

Years after Daesh defeat, northern Iraq struggles to rebuild

  • Without mentioning terror group, officials speak of ‘security risks’ which are delaying reconstruction
HABASH, Iraq: In Iraq, “maku” means “nothing,” and father-of-five Issa Al-Zamzoum says “maku” a lot: no electricity, no home, no rebuilding and no job.
Eight years after heavy fighting between Daesh terrorists and the army, the reconstruction of his war-ravaged village in northern Iraq is at a standstill.
“There is nothing here, no electricity,” 42-year-old Zamzoum sighed. “Even work, there is none.”
Zamzoum lives with his wife and family in Habash, some 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, a village dotted with dozens of bomb-blasted houses still ruined from intense fighting in 2014.
Part of their roof, which caved in during the bombardment, still lies in crumbling and bullet-scarred wreckage.
In one room, a hen watches over her chicks. In another, filthy mattresses are piled up against the wall.
The building does not even belong to Zamzoum: his own home was left uninhabitable.
While the Baghdad government eventually celebrated military “victory” over Daesh in December 2017, the scale of destruction was immense.
“Reconstruction? We do not see it,” Zamzoum said gloomily. “Nothing has happened since the war.”
Habash paid a heavy price during Daesh’s siege of Amerli, a town less than 10 kilometers away.
In 2014, the jihadists, who controlled the key northern city of Mosul and surrounding areas, moved south to attack Amerli, using surrounding settlements such as Habash as bases for their assault.
The combined forces of the Iraqi army, Shiite militias and Kurdish forces launched a counterattack to break the siege with gruelling street fighting, and Daesh forces were pushed out.
But for residents of the already hard-hit area, it was not the end of their suffering.
According to Human Rights Watch, after the siege “pro-government militias and volunteer fighters as well as Iraqi security forces raided Sunni villages and neighborhoods” surrounding Amerli, including Habash.
HRW used satellite imagery to map “heavy smoke plumes of building fires, likely from arson attacks” in the village.
Today, nearly 20,000 people displaced by the conflict need aid in the area, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, an aid agency.
“Humanitarian needs are significant,” the NRC said.
As well as basic needs like clean water and electricity, even obtaining identity papers is a challenge for many.
“Many people have been displaced across governorates and face major barriers to travel to obtain civil documents,” the NRC said.
“Others face security clearance issues related to perceived affiliation with the Islamic State” group, it added.
Like most of the residents of Habash, Zamzoum’s neighbor Abdelkarim Nouri is a Sunni Muslim.
In Shiite-majority Iraq, Sunnis have sometimes been viewed with distrust, suspected of being complicit in past support of the extremists.
Daesh jihadists follow a radical interpretation of Sunni beliefs.
“Our life is a shame,” Nouri said. “I don’t have a job. I have five sheep, and they are the ones who keep me alive.”
He said he had appealed to his member of parliament for support, but nothing had changed.
Nouri does not mention religion or talk of sectarianism — a deeply sensitive topic in a country where tens of thousands of people died during bloody inter-religious conflict in 2006-2008.
Now, over four years since the end of Daesh’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Iraq, many Sunnis say they are victims of harassment and discrimination.
A US State Department report last year cited concerns among Sunni officials that “government-affiliated Shia (Shiite) militia continued to forcibly displace Sunnis.”
The report quoted officials describing “random arrests of Sunnis in areas north of Baghdad” and detentions made on suspicion of Daesh links.
In Salaheddin province, where Habash is located, officials speak of “security risks” which are delaying reconstruction — without mentioning Daesh jihadists by name.
While Habash is under government control, the militants still operate just 15 kilometers further north.
On the road that leads to the village of Bir Ahmed, forces of the Hashed Al-Shaabi — a Shiite-led former paramilitary coalition now integrated into Iraq’s state security apparatus — stand guard.
“The situation in Bir Ahmed is beyond our control and that of the army,” a senior officer said. “You can get in, but I can’t guarantee you can get out.”

