Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; France grants Binance regulatory approval; Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; France grants Binance regulatory approval; Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace
Stock image Shutterstock
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; France grants Binance regulatory approval; Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; France grants Binance regulatory approval; Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace
  • Blockchain is a shared record of information maintained and updated by a computer network rather than a central authority
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, up 3.15 percent to $39,546 at 9.50 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,930, up 4.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Binance registers with France crypto regulator

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has registered with France’s market regulator, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Wednesday, advancing the company’s plan to make Paris its European base.

“It’s a real stamp of quality,” said Binance France’s General Manager David Prinçay, referring to the registration with the regulator, AMF.

Blockchain is a shared record of information maintained and updated by a computer network rather than a central authority.

Major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin rely on the technology.

Prinçay said Binance France was now seeking a formal license from the French markets regulator to open a regional headquarters in France. Binance claimed it was the country’s top cryptocurrency exchange even before the registration.

France is the first European Union country to register Binance, which is also seeking registration in Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Austria, Prinçay said.

In March, Binance gained licenses from Dubai and Bahrain.

Coinbase opens up NFT marketplace to all users

Coinbase Global Inc. is opening up its non-fungible tokens marketplace to all users, the US cryptocurrency exchange said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The company had earlier rolled out the platform for select users in the United States.

Coinbase said its NFT marketplace is in the beta stage, and the company is still working on adding more features to the platform.

First announced in October last year, the platform was opened up to a “small number” of users in the US in April, and the company had at the time said more users would be added from a waiting list over the next three to five weeks while the platform is tested.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency botcoin ether coinbase

OPEC+ set to stick to production targets as group meets

OPEC+ set to stick to production targets as group meets
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ set to stick to production targets as group meets

OPEC+ set to stick to production targets as group meets
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are set to stick to modest oil output increases on Thursday despite the volitiality of the markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and new COVID lockdowns in China.

Delegates from the group said OPEC+ was set to agree another monthly increase of 432,000 barrels per day in its production target for June, according to Reuters.

The OPEC+ meeting comes a day after the EU proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said it was not possible for other producers to replace Russian supply.

“What is clear is that Russia’s oil and other liquids exports of more than 7 million bpd cannot be made up from elsewhere. The spare capacity just does not exist,” Barkindo said on Wednesday.

OPEC now expects 2022 world oil demand to expand by 3.67 million bpd in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast. Barkindo said the Chinese lockdowns were curbing demand.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo (File/AFP)

Oil markets react

Oil prices extended gains on Thursday on supply concerns as the EU laid out plans for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offsetting concerns over weaker Chinese demand.

Brent crude futures had climbed 85 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $110.99 a barrel by 0638 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $108.46 a barrel.

Both benchmarks jumped more than $1 a barrel earlier in the volatile session after gaining more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday.

 

Topics: OPEC+

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; Grains rise; Mexico to boost staple food output

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; Grains rise; Mexico to boost staple food output
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; Grains rise; Mexico to boost staple food output

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; Grains rise; Mexico to boost staple food output
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices climbed more than 1 percent on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell ruled out significant, aggressive interest rate hikes for the year as the central bank seeks to contain inflation without triggering an economic recession.

Rate hikes tend to lift bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. Gold, which is also perceived as an inflation hedge, is now up for a third straight session in what could be its longest winning streak since mid-April.

Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,900.38 per ounce, at 0548 GMT, after rising to its highest since April 29 earlier in the session. 

US gold futures gained 1.8 percent to $1,901.90.  

Silver inches further

Spot silver climbed 0.8 percent to $23.15 per ounce.

Platinum advanced 0.9 percent to $999.68, while palladium gained 0.7 percent to $2,270.79. 

Grains up

On Thursday, Chicago wheat futures gained more ground, rising more than 1 percent with prices underpinned by expectations of lower exports from India, which had stepped up sales in recent months to fill a supply gap left by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.1 percent at $10.88-3/4 a bushel at 0418 GMT, building on a 3 percent gain made in the last session.

Soybeans added 1.3 percent to $16.61 a bushel, and corn rose 0.7 percent to $7.99-1/2 a bushel.

Mexico to boost staple food output to curb inflation

Mexico will increase the production of staple foods such as corn, rice and beans as part of a plan agreed with business leaders to control consumer price inflation which is at a two-decade high, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday.

Ramirez spoke at a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said the plan aimed to ensure fair prices for a basket of staple foods. Mexico was not planning to apply price controls, Lopez Obrador said.

The plan would be in place for six months and could be renewed if necessary and agreed with business leaders, said Ramirez. He expected a near-term impact on inflation expectations for basic goods.

Mexican annual inflation reached 7.72 percent in the first half of April, an over 20-year high that could prompt more interest rate increases by the central bank.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia commodities CORN Oil wheat precious metals

NRG matters — CNOOC awards $2.4bn LNG tanker building contracts; Battery-powered EVs doubles in Europe

NRG matters — CNOOC awards $2.4bn LNG tanker building contracts; Battery-powered EVs doubles in Europe
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

NRG matters — CNOOC awards $2.4bn LNG tanker building contracts; Battery-powered EVs doubles in Europe

NRG matters — CNOOC awards $2.4bn LNG tanker building contracts; Battery-powered EVs doubles in Europe
  • Battery-powered electric vehicles almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter, industry data showed
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China National Offshore Oil Co. has awarded $2.42 billion worth of contracts for building 12 liquefied natural gas tankers, the largest of their kind in the country, the company said on Thursday.

China is the world’s largest buyer of LNG, and CNOOC is the country’s largest importer of the fuel. The company is also among the state majors committed to expanding their LNG fleet to meet rising import needs and facilitate fast-growing global trade.

The 12 vessels will be built by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co, a China State Shipbuilding Corporation unit, utilizing the so-called fifth-generation LNG tanker technology that reduces fuel consumption and carbon emissions, CNOOC said in a statement on its website.

Each tanker can carry up to 174,000 cubic meters of LNG, equivalent to 108 million cubic meters when re-gasified.

The vessels are slated for commissioning between 2024 and 2027, CNOOC said.

The company, which first imported LNG in 2006, has built 10 LNG tankers and engaged in joint vessel designing in tie-ups with CSSC.

Battery-powered electric vehicles nearly double EU market share in Q1

Battery-powered electric vehicles almost doubled their market share in the European Union during the first quarter, industry data showed on Thursday, as the rollout of models across the continent increased.

BEVs accounted for 10 percent of total passenger car sales in the EU, reported the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, surpassing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which held an 8.9 percent share.

In total, 224,145 BEVs were sold across the EU in the January-March period, up from 146,125 in the same period last year.

Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for more than a quarter of the market, up from around a fifth in the same period last year. 

Cars powered by petrol and diesel lost market share but still accounted for 52.8 percent of the EU market during the period.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia energy renewables solar energy gas Oil World energy supply

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices
Updated 20 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices
  • Boosted by strong refining margins, Shell’s adjusted earnings from refining and marketing refined products leapt to $1.17 billion from a loss of $130 million in the previous quarter and a profit of $781 million last year
Updated 20 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Shell reported on Thursday a record first-quarter profit of $9.13 billion, boosted by higher oil and gas prices, stellar refining profits and the strong performance of its trading division.

Shell joins sector rivals, including BP and TotalEnergies in making big profits from the commodity price volatility stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

It achieved the highest quarterly profits since 2008 even after writing down $3.9 billion post-tax as a result of its decision to exit its operations in Russia. It is also winding down oil and gas trading with Russia.

By the end of this year, Shell said it would also stop all of its long-term Russian crude oil purchases, except two contracts with a “small, independent Russian producer” that it did not name.

Its contracts to import refined oil products from Russia will also end, it said, adding it still had running long-term contracts to buy Russian liquefied natural gas.

The war in Ukraine “caused significant disruption to global energy markets and has shown that secure, reliable and affordable energy simply cannot be taken for granted,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

The European Union’s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia that if backed by member states would be a watershed for the world’s largest trading bloc, which depends on Russian oil and gas.

Happy Returns

Shell said that its dividend payments and share repurchases reached $5.4 billion in the quarter, part of its plan to buy back $8.5 billion shares in the first half of the year.

Its dividend rose to 25 cents per share as planned.

In the current environment, it said it expects shareholder distributions to exceed 30 percent of cashflow in the second half of the year.

First-quarter adjusted earnings rose 43 percent from the previous quarter to $9.13 billion, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $8.67 billion profit.

That compares with earnings of $3.23 billion a year earlier.

Boosted by strong refining margins, Shell’s adjusted earnings from refining and marketing refined products leapt to $1.17 billion from a loss of $130 million in the previous quarter and a profit of $781 million last year despite volumes falling to around 1.6 million bpd from 1.9 million.

Shell’s quarterly cashflow of $14.815 billion was heavily impacted by outflows of $7.4 billion as a result of changes in the value of oil and gas inventories.

The surge in revenue allowed Shell to cut its debt burden to $48.5 billion from $52.6 billion at the end of 2021.

Topics: economy Shell Oil OPEC energy BP United Kingdom

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offset concerns over Chinese demand.

Brent crude futures had climbed 60 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $110.74 a barrel at 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $108.21 a barrel.

Japan reluctant to immediately follow Russian oil embargo

Japan would face “difficulty” in immediately cutting off Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine, its minister of economy, trade, and industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Thursday.

Hagiuda remarked during a visit to Washington after the European Union’s executive proposed the toughest package of sanctions against Moscow, including the embargo on crude oil.

“Given Japan has its limit on resources, we would face some difficulty to keep in step immediately” with other countries, Hagiuda told reporters.

Berkshire boosts stake to 15.2% in Occidental 

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has bought another 5.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake in the oil company to about 15.2 percent.

The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night.

Following the purchases, Berkshire owns about 142.3 million Occidental shares worth approximately $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their Wednesday closing price of $61.57.

Occidental’s share price has more than doubled this year, benefiting from Berkshire’s purchases and rising oil prices, which were further boosted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia Saudi Arabia energy

