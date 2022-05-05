You are here

  JPMorgan hires Chetan Singh as co-head of financial institution group in Middle East, Africa, and Europe

JPMorgan hires Chetan Singh as co-head of financial institution group in Middle East, Africa, and Europe

JPMorgan hires Chetan Singh as co-head of financial institution group in Middle East, Africa, and Europe
JP Morgan has hired some new and old faces (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

JPMorgan hires Chetan Singh as co-head of financial institution group in Middle East, Africa, and Europe

JPMorgan hires Chetan Singh as co-head of financial institution group in Middle East, Africa, and Europe
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

 

RIYADH: JPMorgan Chase has hired Chetan Singh as the co-head of its financial institutions group in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo. 

Singh is coming to JPMorgan from Aviva, where he worked on a large disposal program, and later led the annuities and equity release business. 

Before working in Aviva, Singh had worked with JPMorgan Chase, and he was responsible for the bank's business advising financial institutions in Southeast Asia and India. 

The report added that JPMorgan also appointed Jeremy Capstick as global co-head of market infrastructure together with Howard Chen. 

Topics: JP Morgan

Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns

Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns
Updated 05 May 2022
Widad Taleb

Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns

Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns
  • Aviation sector on shaky ground due to unclear travel health requirements
  • Concerns come despite despite $246bn in projected travel and tourism profit in the Middle East
Updated 05 May 2022
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: Despite optimistic tourism forecasts in the Middle East, a survey conducted by YouGov preceding the Future Aviation Forum revealed widespread misunderstanding about air travel health regulations that may affect the aviation industry.

The study revealed that 46 percent of Gulf residents, 32 percent of Americans, 40 percent of Italians, and 40 percent of Brits, believe that confusing health regulations will prevent them from flying in 2022, a highly negative indicator for the sector’s recovery.

In addition, 68 percent of individuals in the Gulf, 46 percent of respondents in the US, 61 percent of people in Italy, and 65 percent of people in the UK opted not to travel in 2021 because of these same confusions.

The survey took place in the US, the UK, Italy, and the Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The apprehension comes despite the World Travel and Tourism Council forecasting that the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector profits could reach $246 billion in 2022.

Last month, Saudi Tourism Board CEO Fahd Hamidaddin revealed that the Kingdom expected a 150 percent growth in inbound tourism in the second quarter of this year.

A report published by FAF said Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation is establishing a strategy to future-proof the sector against possible upcoming health crises. 

“With passenger traffic not expected to return to pre-2019 levels until 2024, we need to find ways to harmonize health information protocols, to enhance information sharing and transparency among countries,” Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of GACA, was cited as saying in the report.

In the FAF report, Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Kingdom’s minister of transport and logistics, said that the clarity around current travel requirements and the confidence in the sector’s ability to withstand a future health crisis are essential for the global aviation sector to recover swiftly.

Business recovery plans for the aviation industry will be one of the main subjects discussed at the FAF, taking place in Riyadh this month.

The event will predominantly host leaders, international CEOs, and regulators who will determine the future of international air travel and drive forward post-pandemic solutions.

Topics: FAF2022 business

Saudi banks boost retail real estate lending at a record pace

Saudi banks boost retail real estate lending at a record pace
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
Dayan Aboutine

Saudi banks boost retail real estate lending at a record pace

Saudi banks boost retail real estate lending at a record pace
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
Dayan Aboutine

RIYADH: The outstanding balance of real estate loans provided by Saudi banks grew by 33 percent in 2021 year-on-year, according to latest figures released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The total value of real estate loans to individuals increased by 41.5 percent year-on year, to SR446 billion ($119 billion) in 2021, while loans given to corporate clients increased by 8.7 percent over the same period.

Retail loans constituted 78 percent of real estate loans provided by banks in 2021 as part of the Housing Realization Program under Saudi Vision 2030 with a set target to increase home ownership for citizens to 70 percent by 2030.

According to London-based economist Mohamed Ramady: “The outstanding mortgage bank finance for the retail sector which comprises houses, apartments, and land, stood at SR445.7 billion as of the last quarter of 2021.”

What is also noticeable, according to Ramady, are the steady monthly mortgage financing in the first quarter of 2022 reaching a high of SR15.2 billion in March, underlying the government commitment for private housing under the vision 2030 program.

The initiative under Vision 2030 includes providing mortgage guarantees to support applicants in remote areas and retirees and other groups who have little access to funds because of banks’ lending restrictions. It also includes a subsidy program for beneficiaries aged 45 and above on their first housing repayment.

According to a study by Deloitte, a further attempt by the government to increase affordable housing supply was made by providing a boost to mortgage-backed securities to investors in recent years. This was in the form of provision through the creation of the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund back in 2017.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030

Arabian Travel Market comes in from the cold to host over 20,000 visitors

Arabian Travel Market comes in from the cold to host over 20,000 visitors
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Arabian Travel Market comes in from the cold to host over 20,000 visitors

Arabian Travel Market comes in from the cold to host over 20,000 visitors
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The 29th Arabian Travel Market will take place at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 9-12 with the theme “The future of international travel and tourism,” reflecting the concerns and hopes of the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, the event will host more than 20,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 112 destinations over four days.

In collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the latest edition of ATM forms an integral part of the UAE’s Arabian Travel Week, the statement said.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “Since reopening to the global market in July 2020, Dubai has never looked back. We have been able to build on this momentum year on year, leading to a hugely successful Expo 2020 Dubai. And ATM comes when the rest of the world wants to be a part of this remarkable journey with Dubai.”

The current edition of the event offers industry professionals worldwide the chance to explore long-term opportunities in sectors such as travel, transportation, tourism, hospitality, events, and attractions, the statement added.

“With Dubai continuing to lead the recovery of the international business events sector, it is also important that we recognize the steadfast support of all our stakeholders, which has further enhanced the trust that international travelers have placed in the city,” Kazim added in the statement.

Attracting nearly 400 percent growth year-over-year, ATM Travel Tech, formerly Travel Forward, is one of the main highlights.

ATM Travel Tech Stage will host a selection of seminars, debates, and presentations on the long-term trajectory of Middle Eastern tourism and the latest travel technology products and services, according to the statement.

As part of the event, attendees will have an opportunity to explore trends and potential opportunities within India and Saudi Arabia.

Following the success of ATM’s hybrid approach during the global pandemic, the third installment of ATM Virtual will take place from May 17-18 2022, following the in-person event, the statement said.

Topics: ATM2022

US Senate committee to consider bill pressuring OPEC oil group: Reuters

US Senate committee to consider bill pressuring OPEC oil group: Reuters
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

US Senate committee to consider bill pressuring OPEC oil group: Reuters

US Senate committee to consider bill pressuring OPEC oil group: Reuters
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US Senate committee is set to vote Thursday on a bill that could expose the OPEC oil producing countries and their partners to lawsuits for collusion on boosting crude prices, although similar moves have failed to pass through Congress in the past, according to Reuters.

The No Oil Producing or Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill sponsored by Senators including Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar is slated to be considered during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee that begins at 9:00 ET (1300 GMT)

Versions of the legislation have failed in Congress for more than 20 years. But lawmakers are increasingly worried about rising inflation driven in part by prices for US gasoline, which briefly hit a record above $4.30 a gallon this spring.

“Now, given the soaring energy prices and the administration’s engagements with foreign oil producers, ensuring fair pricing and production practices has never been more important,” said Taylor Foy, a spokesperson for Grassley said last week.

The bill must pass the full Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers have rebuffed requests by the United States and other consuming countries to boost oil production beyond gradual amounts, even as oil consumption recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian supply falls after its invasion of Ukraine.

OPEC+, a group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including Russia, agreed on Thursday to stick to its existing plans for a modest output increase for another month.

The proposed legislation is intended to protect US consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia threatened to sell oil in currencies other than the dollar if Washington passed NOPEC, a move that could undermine the dollar’s status as the world’s main reserve currency, reduce Washington’s clout in global trade and weaken its ability to enforce sanctions on nation states.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ US Senate

Life Insurance Corp's $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

Life Insurance Corp's $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

The record $2.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) by India’s Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) was fully subscribed on Thursday, helped by attractive pricing for the state-owned insurer’s listing later this month.

Investors bid for 162.3 million shares by 1239 GMT on the second day of subscription for India’s largest public issue, compared with 162.1 million shares on offer, exchange data showed

Topics: economy Life Insurance Corporation India IPO

