Saudi 911 security center receives more than 1.6m Ramadan calls

Saudi 911 security center receives more than 1.6m Ramadan calls
(SPA/File)
Updated 31 sec ago
SPA

Saudi 911 security center receives more than 1.6m Ramadan calls

Saudi 911 security center receives more than 1.6m Ramadan calls
Updated 31 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi 911 security center in the Riyadh and Makkah regions handled more than 1.6 million calls during the holy month of Ramadan.

Run under the umbrella of the National Center for Security Operations, the 911 Unified Security Operations Center is responsible for transferring callers, where necessary, through to the relevant authorities. It is a key Ministry of Interior initiative delivered in cooperation with the Quality of Life Program, part of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Calls received by the 911 center during Ramadan included reports of traffic accidents, and fires, general inquiries, and health, humanitarian, and services queries. According to figures, the Riyadh region dealt with 862,120 calls, and Makkah with 771,935.

Center employees provide 24-hour assistance in a range of languages on the 911 phone line, via Twitter at @MOI_911, and by email at [email protected].

All emergency calls relating to public and environmental security, and civil defense, are directed through the center to partners such as the ministries of transport, health, municipal and rural affairs, and human resources and social development, the Saudi Red Crescent, Saudi Electricity Co., and the National Water Co.

Umrah season for foreign pilgrims to end May 31

Umrah season for foreign pilgrims to end May 31
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Umrah season for foreign pilgrims to end May 31

Umrah season for foreign pilgrims to end May 31
  In a statement, the ministry said: 'The deadline for applying to obtain an Umrah visa for those outside the Kingdom is Shawwal 15 in coordination with the Saudi Foreign Ministry'
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The current Umrah season for Muslims traveling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will end on May 31.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set Shawwal 30, the current Islamic month that follows the holy month of Ramadan and corresponds to May 31 in the Gregorian calendar, as the deadline for overseas Muslims to perform Umrah.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The deadline for applying to obtain an Umrah visa for those outside the Kingdom is Shawwal 15 in coordination with the Saudi Foreign Ministry.”

It pointed out that Umrah visas for foreign visitors could be applied for through approved online platforms, adding that dates for registration and submission for this year’s Hajj would be announced in due course via official channels.

The Kingdom is gearing up to receive Hajj pilgrims from around the world for the first time in two years. The coronavirus pandemic meant that last year’s Hajj was restricted to 60,000 worshippers, all from Saudi Arabia, while numbers were limited to just 1,000 at the peak of the global health crisis in 2020.

In April, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the Kingdom would be increasing this year’s Hajj capacity to 1 million pilgrims as part of the country’s efforts to enable the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfill their religious duties.

However, the ministry noted that the number of people allowed to visit the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah would be dictated by government health and safety considerations.

Pilgrims would be required to follow preventive measures while performing their Hajj duties, the ministry said, adding that those aged under 65 — according to the Gregorian calendar — would be required to have had full immunization against COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.

KSA to the stars: Saudi delegation meets US tech, space companies

KSA to the stars: Saudi delegation meets US tech, space companies
Updated 36 min 29 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

KSA to the stars: Saudi delegation meets US tech, space companies

KSA to the stars: Saudi delegation meets US tech, space companies
  The Kingdom is aiming to improve the innovative, creative capabilities of Saudi youth
  Information minister leads visits designed to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a technology hub
Updated 36 min 29 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is in the US to meet with major tech companies and innovation and space centers to enhance its regional role as a digital and technology powerhouse.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha led the delegation as it launched on Thursday a series of meetings with US companies. 

Saudi Arabia is a regional technology hub, with the delegation seeking to consolidate this position by inspiring the innovative and creative capabilities of Saudi youth.  

“To enhance the Saudi technology market, a number of meetings were held with companies specialized in software, financial technology and investment management,” the ministry tweeted on Thursday.

“To accelerate the growth of the digital content market in Saudi Arabia, to develop the creative capabilities of the sons and daughters of the country and support the #Ignite program, His Excellency @aalswaha meets with the CEO of @omnicom at its headquarters in New York City,” the ministry added.

Omnicom is a leading global marketing communications company providing the best talent, creativity and digital innovation in the world of integrated marketing services for more than 200 brands. Its client list includes some of the most iconic and successful brands around the world.

The meeting series aims to attract investments to the Kingdom by establishing strategic partnerships that promote and develop the digital economy, innovation and the space research-based economy in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plans.

The realization of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy away from fossil fuels, will rely heavily on technological development and innovation. 

The application of scientific and hi-tech knowledge will be a significant step towards the success of the plans.

Saudi Arabia has been ranked second globally among the G20 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Report for 2021. Issued by the European Center for Digital Competitiveness, the report based its findings on data provided by the Global Competitiveness Index issued by the World Economic Forum, and the supporting data provided by the World Bank and the International Telecommunication Union.

The Kingdom advanced 20 ranks in the general index compared to the previous year and 86 ranks in the digital ecosystem axis, topping the G20 countries, and achieved third place in the digital capabilities axis among G20 countries.

This progress consolidates the Kingdom’s continuous digital leadership. It also reflects the qualitative leaps made by the Kingdom in the telecommunications infrastructure, digital capabilities development and digital mega-projects. All of these improvements have been enhanced by the ICT sector strategy 2023, which is derived from the Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom’s delegations to countries such as the US reflect its determination to continue the transformation into an innovation-based economy.

Probe ordered into Eid chaos at Jeddah airport

Probe ordered into Eid chaos at Jeddah airport
Updated 6 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Rashid Hassan

Probe ordered into Eid chaos at Jeddah airport

Probe ordered into Eid chaos at Jeddah airport
  Critics say showpiece terminal could not cope with delayed flights and influx of passengers
Updated 6 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Rashid Hassan

RIYADH, JEDDAH: Saudi transport chiefs ordered an urgent investigation on Thursday into chaotic scenes over the Eid holiday at the showpiece King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
Passengers complained of flight delays, lost baggage, and overcrowded terminal facilities unable to cope with the sheer number of people.
The worst scenes took place on Tuesday. “I have no words for the absolute chaos,” one passenger wrote on social media. “Delayed flights, missed connections, people locked outside in 40-degree heat, people fainting from heat strokes, no updates, never ending queues and people fighting and shouting.”
Passenger Abu Ammar Alhasan said: “I arrived earlier than scheduled at 1 p.m. The entrance gates were closed. We stood in the sun for about an hour without water or toilets available. When we entered, crowds were everywhere, people were lying on the floor and my flight was three hours late.”
Another passenger said he was delayed for four hours because the baggage belts were not working.
Some passengers speculated that departing Umrah pilgrims had arrived at the airport well before their flight time, and chose to rest on floors in the lounges and in outside parking areas.
Meanwhile, some scheduled flights were delayed, and the combination of their passengers and the pilgrims led to overcrowding.
Saudi Minister Saleh Al-Jasser on Thursday set up an urgent investigation committee led by the head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation to establish what went wrong, make recommendations to avoid a repeat, and report within a week.
The new $9.6 billion airport opened in 2019. It aims to accommodate 30 million passengers a year at peak times, and 80 million when the final phase is complete in 2035.
in 2035.

Saudi Arabia reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. The total number of cases in the Kingdom rose to 754,623 cases.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,096.

Of the new infections, 38 were recorded in Jeddah, 23 in Madinah, 22 in Riyadh, 18 in Makkah and 11 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 55 people were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 112 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 742,239.

It said that 3,288 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 10,398 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 42 million.

Nearly 65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register for them through its Sehhaty app.

Saudi authorities arrest 182 drug smugglers

Saudi authorities arrest 182 drug smugglers
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Saudi authorities arrest 182 drug smugglers

Saudi authorities arrest 182 drug smugglers
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

JAZAN: Saudi authorities foiled massive drug smuggling attempts in several regions of the Kingdom, arresting 182 people.

Patrols of the security regiments in the Jazan region arrested a citizen in the Faifa governorate with 175 kg of the narcotic plant khat in his possession.

In another attempt, the authorities also arrested 61 people involved in drug smuggling in the regions of Jazan, Najran and Asir.

Col. Misfir Al-Qarini, spokesman for the General Directorate of Border Guard, said that land patrols in the three regions thwarted attempts to smuggle 760 kg of hashish and almost 46 tons of khat.

Among the violators were 41 Saudis, 11 Ethiopians, seven Yemenis and two Pakistanis.

Al-Qarini also declared that land and sea patrols in the regions of Jazan, Najran, Asir, Jouf and Tabuk thwarted attempts to smuggle 708,910 amphetamine tablets, 136 kg of hashish and almost 801 tons of khat.

Authorities arrested 120 suspects, 40 of whom were Saudi citizens, while the 80 others included 47 Yemenis, 27 Ethiopians, two Somalis, two Egyptians, one Pakistani and one Jordanian.

All the smugglers were apprehended and referred to the appropriate agencies.

