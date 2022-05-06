You are here

White House warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Senate’s NOPEC bill

There is growing tension between the White House and OPEC+ over oil production (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 May 2022
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Anti-OPEC legislation going through the US congress could harm President Joe Biden’s efforts to bring stability to the oil markets, the White House has warned

A spokesperson for the administration said there are concerns over the “unintended consequences” of the move, which would give powers to US prosecutors to sue organizations for perceived anti-competitive actions in the oil markets.

When Congress passed a version of the bill in 2007, it died under veto threat from President George W. Bush who said it could lead to oil supply disruptions as well as “retaliatory action against American interests.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted 17:4 to approve the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, in a signal of the growing tension between the US and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

The organization has been resisting calls from the US to sign off a dramatic increase in output amid a surge in energy prices.

On Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to stick to plans for a gradual oil output increase — amounting to 432,000 barrels per day in June.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that while Biden does not outright oppose the bill, “the potential implications and unintended consequences of this legislation require further study and deliberation.” 

“We are taking a look at it and certainly have some concerns about what the potential implications could be,”  she added.

Concerns over the bill — forms of which have been around for around 20 years — were also voiced by Mike Sommers, president of American Petroleum Institute.

He agreed there could be “serious, unintended consequences”, including giving OPEC members the green light to issue such measures on US firms.

The growing tension between the US and OPEC+ prompted former Saudi Intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal to insist it is the policies of the White House that are responsible for the country’s energy price rises.

In an interview with Arab News' Frankly Speaking with Katie Jensen, the Prince said: “When you say that Saudi Arabia has not budged on the issue of the oil problems that America is facing, basically America itself is the reason for the state that they’re in because of their energy policy.” 

This view was shared by Republican senator Ted Cruz, who spoke out during a debate on the legislation.

“It is important for the American people to understand that the cause of the high prices at the gas pump right now is not Opec,”  he said, saying the Democrats "desperately trying to find a bad guy” for high oil prices.

Another Republican senator, John Kennedy, said Biden “does not want America to produce its oil and gas,” which has given increased market power to OPEC.

The decision by OPEC+ to sign off a modest production rise came a day after the EU proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Wall Street keeps swinging amid fears about rates, economy: AP

Updated 16 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Stocks are swinging sharply on Friday, despite a strong report on the US jobs market, as Wall Street’s top worry remains whether the Federal Reserve’s zeal to halt inflation will force the economy into a recession, according to AP.

The S&P 500 was 0.2 percent lower after data showed US employers continue to hire rapidly, and workers are getting relatively big raises, though short of inflation.

The market’s initial reaction was to sell off, with the S&P 500 down 1.9 percent, as analysts said the strong numbers would keep the Fed on track for sharp and steady increases in interest rates to halt inflation.

But the market trimmed its losses after an early burst for Treasury yields cooled off and as economists pointed to some mixed signals on where inflation’s heading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118 points, or 0.4 percent, at 32,879, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, after cutting an early loss of 523 points. The Nasdaq composite was 0.3 percent lower after trimming an early 2.7 percent drop.

The swings were even wilder earlier this week, as all kinds of markets, from bonds to cryptocurrencies, grapple with a new market order where the Federal Reserve is aggressively moving to yank supports for the economy put in place through the pandemic.

The Fed is hoping to raise rates and slow the economy enough to snuff out the highest inflation in four decades, but it risks choking off growth if it goes too far or too quickly. The Fed raised its key short-term interest rate this week by a half a percentage point, the largest such increase since 2000. It also said more increases that size are likely on the way.

Not only do higher interest rates tap the brakes on the economy by making it more expensive to borrow, they also put downward pressure on prices of all kinds of investments. Beyond interest rates and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic are also weighing on markets.

Stocks nevertheless zoomed higher Wednesday afternoon, after latching onto a sliver of hope from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments following the latest rate increase. He said the Fed was not “actively considering” a jump of 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting, something markets had earlier seen as a near certainty.

Jubilance was the market’s instant reaction, with the S&P 500 soaring 3 percent for its best day in nearly two years. It sobered up the next day, though, amid recognition that the Fed is still set to raise rates aggressively in its battle against inflation. The S&P 500 on Thursday lost all its prior day’s gains, plus a bit more, in one of its worst days since the early 2020 crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That may be why stocks continued to falter on Friday, after data showed hiring is still strong and pressure remains high on companies to raise pay for workers.

“These data do not change the outlook for Fed policy; the rates trajectory remains upward in the near term,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note.

Treasury yields were wobbling following the release of the jobs report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury leaped toward 3.13 percent shortly after the data’s release, before moderating to 3.09 percent. That’s still close to its highest level since 2018 and more than double where it started 2022, at just 1.51 percent.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed policy, slipped to 2.69 percent from 2.71 percent late Thursday. It was close to 2.77 percent earlier in the morning.

The swings came as economists pointed to some possible signs of peaking within the jobs market, which may be an early signal that inflation is set to moderate soon. That could ultimately mean less pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates so forcefully.

BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, pointed to surveys showing companies’ ability to hire becoming easier and other signs that some slack may be building in the red-hot job market.

“That raises the question of whether the Fed may slow its tightening process at some point over the coming months as a result of these expected trends, but while that’s possible recent data won’t provide markets much comfort of that happening anytime soon,” Rieder said in a report.

For now, expectations of rising interest rates have been hitting high-growth stocks in particular.

Much of that is because many of them are seen as the most expensive following years of leading the market. Many tech-oriented stocks have been among the market’s biggest losers this year, including Netflix, Nvidia and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms.

Nearly half the Nasdaq stocks were recently down by at least 50 percent from their 52-week highs, according to a BofA Global Research report from chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett.
 

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states — sources tell Reuters

Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

  • EU offers Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Rep more time to adapt
  • Oil shipping ban postponed in bid to persuade Greece
  • Talks complex, but diplomats hoping for compromise
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Commission proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to shift their energy supplies, EU sources said, although failed to reach a breakthrough on Friday.

The EU executive set out the embargo this week as part of its toughest-yet package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. But Hungary and other EU member states said they were worried about the impact on their own economies.

The tweaked proposal — which EU envoys discussed on Friday morning without reaching an agreement — would give the three countries help to upgrade their refineries to process oil from elsewhere and delay their exit from Russian oil to 2024, the sources said.

The initial proposal called for an end to EU imports of Russian crude and oil products by the end of this year.

There would also be a three-month transition before banning EU shipping services from transporting Russian oil, instead of the initial one month — to address concerns raised by Greece, Malta and Cyprus about their shipping companies, one of the sources added.

Diplomats said talks were complex but many expressed confidence all 27 EU governments could agree before next week.

One said the Commission was in talks on Friday afternoon to find a compromise with Budapest and possibly Bratislava.

“I don’t think we’ll see a breakthrough today, more likely at the weekend,” the diplomat said.

’An Objective Problem’

Under the original proposal, most EU countries had to stop buying Russian crude oil six months after adoption of the measures, and halt imports of refined oil products from Russia by the end of the year. Hungary and Slovakia were initially given until the end of 2023 to adapt.

Under the changes, Hungary and Slovakia would be able to buy Russian oil from pipelines until the end of 2024, and the Czech Republic could continue until June 2024, if it does not get oil via a pipeline from southern Europe earlier, the sources said.

Bulgaria had also asked for exemptions, if others obtained them, but was not offered concessions on deadlines, “because they don’t have a real point,” one official said. The other three countries that were granted more leeway “have an objective problem,” the official added.

One of the sources said the extended deadlines were calculated on the likely construction times for pipeline upgrades. The official said Hungary and Slovakia accounted for only 6 percent of the EU’s oil imports from Russia, and the exemptions would not change the impact of the ban on the Russian economy.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday he would call an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers next week if no deal was reached by the weekend.

Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, said earlier on Friday that Hungary would need five years and huge investments in its refineries and pipelines to transform its current system, which gets about 65 percent of its oil from Russia.

One diplomat familiar with the talks among EU envoys in Brussels dismissed Orban’s comments as “mostly bluster,” describing instead a constructive atmosphere in the negotiations.

US to impose sanctions on bitcoin ‘mixer’ company for aiding North Korea: AFP

Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
AFP

New York: The US announced sanctions Friday on virtual currency mixer Blender.io, saying the service was used by a North Korean hacker group to support weapons programs, the Treasury Department said, according to AFP.

US officials said the case marks the first US sanctions on a virtual currency “mixer,” which is used to conceal participants in transactions involving Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Officials said the Lazarus Group, a North Korean-backed hacker group, stole $620 million from the online game Axie Infinity, employing Blender to process more than $20.5 million of the illicit funds that went to the benefit of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Today, for the first time ever, Treasury is sanctioning a virtual currency mixer,” said Brian Nelson, a Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“We are taking action against illicit financial activity by the DPRK and will not allow state-sponsored thievery and its money-laundering enablers to go unanswered.”

The action comes just days after Seoul reported the latest North Korean ballistic missile test, its 14th since January in a provocative streak that has drawn criticism from the United Nations and Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said sanctions were needed on Blender, which has “enabled DPRK malicious cyber actors to mix illicit virtual currency with anonymous virtual currency to facilitate money laundering,” according to a State Department statement.

“The United States remains committed to seeking diplomacy with the DPRK and calls on the DPRK to engage in dialogue,” Blinken said. “At the same time, we will continue to address the DPRK’s unlawful cyber activities, as well as violations of UN Security Council resolutions.”

Blender has been used to transfer more than $500-million worth of Bitcoin since 2017. Besides aiding the DPRK, Treasury officials also found the service supported Russian-linked malign ransomware groups.

“While the purported purpose is to increase privacy, mixers like Blender are commonly used by illicit actors,” said the Treasury Department.

The crackdown on Blender.io comes after US authorities on April 14 tied Lazarus Group to the Axie heist, one of the biggest to hit the crypto world.

Lazarus Group gained notoriety in 2014 when it was accused of hacking into Sony Pictures Entertainment as revenge for “The Interview,” a satirical film that mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In Axie Infinity, players participate in battles using colorful blob-like Axies, and are mainly rewarded with “Smooth Love Potion” that can be exchanged for cryptocurrency or cash — or invested back into the game’s virtual world Lunacia.

Attackers exploited weaknesses in the set-up put in place by the Vietnam-based firm behind Axie Infinity, Sky Mavis, which created an in-game currency and a sidechain with a bridge to the main ethereum blockchain.
The result was faster and cheaper — but ultimately less secure.

Emerging markets — Brazil real tumbles, Chilean peso supported by rate rise: Reuters

Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

  • Brazilian real heads for third straight weekly fall
  • Mexican peso sole gainer for the week
  • Colombian peso rises with oil prices
Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

The Brazilian real slid more than 1 percent on Friday, heading for its third weekly decline after prices of iron fell on fears of slowing demand from China, while Chile’s peso found its footing after the country’s central bank raised interest rates, according to Reuters.

Overarching worries of a slowdown in China due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases amid the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening cycle have made emerging market currencies seem unattractive to investors recently.

Latin American currencies, which clocked record quarterly gains in the beginning of the year, have now lost their shine as the rally in commodity prices cools and economic worries rise.

Brazil’s real was last down at 5.08 to the dollar as prices of one of its largest exports, iron ore, tumbled more than 5 percent after China reinforced its tough COVID-19 response policy that has hit economic activity, prompting traders to be more cautious.

The real is set for a weekly decline of 2.4 percent, while the MSCI’s broader Latin American currencies index fell 1.2 percent in the same period.

Brazil’s central bank’s monetary policy committee increased the Selic interest rate by a full percentage point on Wednesday, but flagged a smaller rise next month even as inflation figures remain in double-digits.

“The central bank’s monetary plan is following the script to address this stubborn inflation,” said Alfredo Coutino, director at Moody’s Analytics, adding: “Monetary restriction will subdue it but also impose a cost on the economy’s recovery.”

Chile’s central bank raised the country’s benchmark lending rate to 8.25 percent on Thursday, above expectations, and the move lifted the peso by 0.5 percent.

The currency is still set for a weekly decline of 0.6 percent. Mexico’s peso rose 0.6 percent and was the only major Latin American currency to clock gains of 1.5 percent for the week.

Investors geared up for Mexico’s central bank, known as Banxico, to raise rates by 50 basis points at next Thursday’s meeting, reaching a 200-basis point hike through year-end.

The Colombian peso strengthened 0.9 percent in tandem with oil prices that rose on Friday amid supply concerns.

Among other EM currencies, Turkey’s lira weakened 0.5 percent to 14.95 against the dollar, touching its weakest level in nearly two months, while the Russian rouble pulled back from a more than two-year high against the euro on the spectre of more sanctions against Moscow.

 

US job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6 percent: Reuters

Updated 06 May 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US job growth increased more than expected in April, underscoring the economy’s strong fundamentals despite a contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday.

Data for March was revised slightly lower to show 428,000 jobs added instead of 431,000 as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 391,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as 188,000 to as high as 517,000. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent.

“It is ambiguous whether larger employment gains would be a cause for concern for the Fed or a source of relief,” said Lou Crandall, chief economist with Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City.

“Stronger growth that reflects a willingness by individuals to return to the workforce would tend to dampen labor costs, while growth induced by higher wage offers by employers pinched by labor shortages would have the opposite effect.”

The Federal Reserve is trying to tighten monetary policy to bring down inflation without tipping the economy into recession.

The US central bank on Wednesday raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, and said the Fed would begin trimming its bond holdings next month. It started raising rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that “the labor market is extremely tight, and inflation is much too high.”

Last month’s job gains underscored the economy’s strong fundamentals despite output shrinking in the first quarter under the weight of a record trade deficit.

There were a record 11.5 million job openings on the last day of March, which widened the jobs-workers gap to an all-time high of 3.4 percent of the labor force from 3.1 percent in February.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.3 percent after advancing 0.5 percent in March. That lowered the year-on-year increase in wages to a still-robust 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent in March.

Compensation for American workers logged its largest increase in more than three decades in the first quarter, helping to keep domestic demand supported.

Though Powell on Wednesday said a 75 basis points rate hike was not on the table, some economists believe the Fed could raise its benchmark interest rate above its neutral rate, estimated between 2-3 percent. 

