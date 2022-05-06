Abu Dhabi crown prince congratulates France’s Macron on re-election

LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, wishing him continued success in performing his presidential duties and responsibilities.
This came during a phone call on Friday, where the two leaders discussed prospects of enhancing relations between their countries in various fields, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.
Macron was re-elected 12 days ago for a second term.
Sheikh Mohammed said he is looking forward to expanding the cooperation between their countries, and continuing joint work to promote peace and stability in the Middle East and globally.
Macron expressed his thanks and appreciation to the crown prince for the thoughtful gesture, and extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing the UAE and its people further development and prosperity.
