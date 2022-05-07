You are here

  • Home
  • Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires
A couple rides a pedal boat as smoke from nearby forest fires hangs over the city of Yakutsk, in the republic of Sakha, Siberia, on July 27, 2021. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4j9gk

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Several fires have broken out in southern Siberia, affecting about 200 buildings and causing at least five deaths, local authorities said on Saturday, adding they had placed the area under a state of emergency.
The fires in the Krasnoyarsk region covered more than 16 zones, spreading to around 200 buildings, several sawmills and a children’s playground, the regional ministry for emergencies said on Telegram.
Authorities said some 300 firefighters and 90 vehicles were battling the blazes.
“Extinguishing (the fires) is being complicated by meteorological conditions — violent winds are fanning the flames and preventing them from being put out,” the ministry stated.
Siberia has suffered from large scale fires for some years. Last year, they belched 16 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere, according to an annual European climate report.

Topics: Siberia

Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term

Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term

Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday vowed to build a stronger France and use a new method of governance as he was inaugurated for a second term in office.
“I vow to build a planet that is more livable, a France that is more alive and a stronger France,” he said in a speech at the Elysee Palace, vowing a “new method” to govern after a first term that had often polarized the country.

Topics: Macron France

Related

Abu Dhabi crown prince congratulates France’s Macron on re-election
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince congratulates France’s Macron on re-election
France’s left agrees to largely campaign together against Macron
World
France’s left agrees to largely campaign together against Macron

UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia

UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia
Updated 07 May 2022
AFP

UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia

UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia
Updated 07 May 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief voiced alarm Saturday at recent deadly clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia and called on authorities to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was “deeply distressed” by the violence that erupted late last month in northern Ethiopia, reportedly killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 100 others.
The clashes began in Gondar city in the Amhara region on April 26, reportedly in connection with a land dispute, before quickly spreading to other regions and the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, she said.
The Islamic Affairs Council of Amhara said the funeral of a Muslim elder had been attacked, describing the scene as a “massacre” by heavily armed “extremist Christians.”
The cemetery where the attack occurred neighbors a mosque and church and has been the subject of an ongoing dispute between Muslims and Orthodox Christians, who are the dominant group in Ethiopia.
“I understand two mosques were burnt and another two partially destroyed in Gondar,” Bachelet said in her statement.
“In the apparent retaliatory attacks that followed, two Orthodox Christian men were reportedly burnt to death, another man hacked to death, and five churches burnt down” in the southwest of the country, she said, adding that other regions had since seen clashes.
In all, police had reportedly arrested and detained at least 578 people in at least four cities in connection with the clashes, she said.
“I call on the Ethiopian authorities to promptly initiate and conduct thorough, independent and transparent investigations into each of these deadly incidents,” Bachelet said.
Authorities should strive to “ensure that those found to be responsible are held to account,” she said, stressing that “individual accountability of perpetrators is essential to prevent further violence.”
At the same time, “those arrested must be fully accorded their due process and fair trial rights in accordance with international human rights law, without discrimination.”
The UN rights chief also called for broader action to reconcile communities in Ethiopia, where Muslims make up about a third of the population.
“To prevent further inter-religious violence, it is crucial that the underlying causes of this shocking violence are promptly addressed,” she said, urging “meaningful participation of survivors, families and affected communities.”

Topics: UN Christian Muslim Ethiopia

EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort — FT

EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort — FT
Updated 07 May 2022
Reuters

EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort — FT

EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort — FT
Updated 07 May 2022
Reuters

The European Union is making a last-ditch attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal and break a deadlock, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts to seal a deal.
The deal would lead to the United States rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran, and in return the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity, the FT reported.

Topics: EU Iran

Related

Sweden says tourist traveling with group detained in Iran
Middle-East
Sweden says tourist traveling with group detained in Iran
Iranian regime under pressure to release teachers held after wage protests
Middle-East
Iranian regime under pressure to release teachers held after wage protests

Taliban order Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa

Taliban order Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa
Updated 41 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Taliban order Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa

Taliban order Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa
  • The militants took back control of the country in August last year, promising a softer rule than their last stint in power between 1996 and 2001
  • During their first regime, the Taliban had made the burqa compulsory for women
Updated 41 min 29 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban on Saturday imposed one of the harshest restrictions on Afghanistan’s women since seizing power, ordering them to wear the all-covering burqa in public.
The militants took back control of the country in August last year, promising a softer rule than their last stint in power between 1996 and 2001, which was dominated by human rights abuses.
But they have already imposed a slew of restrictions on women — banning them from many government jobs, secondary education, and from traveling alone outside their cities or Afghanistan.
On Saturday, Afghanistan’s supreme leader and Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada announced a strict dress code for women when they are in public.
“They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful,” said a decree in his name released by Taliban authorities at a ceremony in Kabul.
“Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes, as per sharia directives, in order to avoid provocation when meeting men who are not mahram (adult close male relatives),” it said.
The order was expected to spark a flurry of condemnation abroad. Many in the international community want humanitarian aid for Afghanistan and recognition of the Taliban government to be linked to the restoration of women’s rights.
Akhundzada’s decree also said that if women had no important work outside it was “better they stay at home.”
During their first regime, the Taliban had made the burqa compulsory for women.
Since their return to power, their feared Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has issued several “guidelines” on what women should wear but Saturday’s edict was the first such national order.
The hard-line Islamists triggered an international outrage in March when they ordered secondary schools for girls to shut, just hours after reopening for the first time since they seized power.
Officials have never justified the ban, apart from saying the education of girls must be according to “Islamic principles.”
That ban was also issued by Akhundzada, according to several Taliban officials.
Women have also been ordered to visit parks in the capital on separate days from men.
Some Afghan women initially pushed back strongly, holding small demonstrations and protests where they demanded the right to education and work.
But the Taliban cracked down on these unsanctioned rallies and rounded up several of the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying they had been detained.
In the 20 years between the Taliban’s two reigns, girls were allowed to go to school and women were able to seek employment in all sectors, though the country remained socially conservative.
In a deeply conservative and patriarchal Afghanistan, many women already wear the burqa in rural areas.

Related

Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses
World
Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses
Special Afghan women protest outside the Ministry of Education. (AFP file photo)
World
Taliban’s broken promises leave Afghanistan’s schoolgirls and women in despair

North Korea fires possible ballistic missile — Japan military, South Korea media

North Korea fires possible ballistic missile — Japan military, South Korea media
Updated 07 May 2022
Reuters

North Korea fires possible ballistic missile — Japan military, South Korea media

North Korea fires possible ballistic missile — Japan military, South Korea media
  • Japan’s defense ministry also tweeted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile
Updated 07 May 2022
Reuters

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile on Saturday, Japan’s military and South Korean media said.
South Korea’s military said North Korea fired a projectile off its east coast, and Yonhap news agency said the military believed it was a ballistic missile.
Japan’s defense ministry also tweeted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces “at the fastest possible speed.”
The United States assessed that North Korea was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said.
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on Tuesday. 

Topics: North Korea South Korea missile

Related

US to impose sanctions on bitcoin ‘mixer’ company for aiding North Korea: AFP
Business & Economy
US to impose sanctions on bitcoin ‘mixer’ company for aiding North Korea: AFP
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
World
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

Latest updates

Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires
Two hundred homes ablaze, deaths in Siberia fires
Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term
Macron vows to build ‘stronger France’ in second term
Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing
Israel destroys home of Palestinian accused in settler killing
Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale
Emirati athletes dominate youth category on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam finale
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank
US ‘strongly oppose’ expansion of Israeli settlements in West Bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.