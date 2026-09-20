KYIV: An overnight Russian attack on the Kyiv region killed four people, including three children, Kyiv regional authorities said ​on Sunday.

Drone attacks persisted in Kyiv and the surrounding region throughout the day.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported one injured. Drone fragments fell in various districts in the capital.

Outside the capital, a mother and her two 3-year-old children were killed in Kyiv region when a Russian drone strike hit a private home, the ‌emergency service said.

Kyiv ‌region governor Tymur Tkachenko said ​a ‌girl ⁠died ​in hospital after ⁠a separate drone strike in another district.

Tkachenko said the region endured more than a day of hostile attacks over several areas.

The southwestern Fastiv district sustained the most damage, with more than 24 sites hit, including homes, industrial and utility buildings, the grounds of an agricultural ⁠enterprise and vehicles, he added.

Russian forces in ‌the evening struck an ‌area near an apartment building in the ​northern city of Sumy, ‌killing one person and wounding another. Sumy is a ‌frequent Russian target near the border, in an area where Moscow says it wants to create a buffer zone.

Russia made no acknowledgement of the strikes.

Moscow has been attacking the ‌capital Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region with drones continually in recent weeks.

In Kramatorsk, ⁠local officials ⁠said one person died in one of several bouts of shelling. Kramatorsk is one of the “fortress cities” on eastern Donetsk Region repeatedly targeted by Russia in the slow advance through the region of its forces.

In Moldova, on Ukraine’s western border, the Foreign Ministry denounced what it said was an overnight drone intrusion north of the capital Chisinau. Moldova’s pro-Western government denounces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and numerous instances of drones it identified ​as Russian passing ​into its airspace.