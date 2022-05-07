You are here

Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework
Dubai Frame has won a series of awards as an architectural and engineering masterpiece. (Shutterstock)
Dubai Frame has won a series of awards as an architectural and engineering masterpiece. (Shutterstock)
DANA ALOMAR

  Dubai Frame has attracted more than a million visitors in its first year
DUBAI: Standing 150 meters over Zabeel Park, the largest frame in the world demonstrates that the old can coexist with the new in one place, heaving into sight a visual connection that binds the old-world charm of the Deira in the north with the towering modernity of Sheikh Zayed Road in the south.

With its opening in January 2018, Emirates News Agency, known as WAM, said that Dubai Frame had become one of the world’s most magnetic attractions. This landmark creates a link between the past and the present of the emirate.

“The Dubai Frame comes from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to establish Dubai as an international cultural, entertainment and tourism destination,” said Dawoud Al-Hajjri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, in a statement on WAM.

In addition to its aesthetic design and poetic views, the Dubai Frame also bagged a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records as the “Largest Building Shaped Like a Picture Frame,” according to WAM.

On the tower’s mezzanine floor is a museum that tells the story of the city’s development through the latest means of presentations, including a panoramic elevator that ascends through the ribs to the upper floors. Visitors can view the city of Dubai from all sides of the upper horizontal rib, which has glass floors and glass facades.

Dubai Frame is the latest national cultural landmark that has been completed and developed by the municipality.

“Dubai Frame has attracted more than a million visitors in its first year and won a series of awards as an architectural and engineering masterpiece that attracts the world’s attention,” said Al-Hajjri.

The building has a height of 150.24 meters and a width of 95.53 meters, making Dubai Frame a unique global architectural achievement.

The museum tells the story of Dubai over time and its ambitious plans for the future over a 360-degree panorama of immersive experience.

Saudi Energy Minister among key speakers lined up for Future Aviation Forum

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy is set to be one of the keynote speakers at the inaugural Future Aviation Forum to be held in Riyadh.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will address attendees at the event, which will run from May 9 to 11, as it focuses on innovation, sustainability, and growth in the air sector.

The forum hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, will feature more than 120 speakers, with over 2,000 attendees and representatives from various countries.

 

 

Another member of the government to address the forum will be Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of transport.

He has already described the event as “a pivotal moment for the global aviation sector” in remarks made when the forum was announced.

Read more: Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9

Speakers from the commercial sector include Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi, deputy CEO of Gulf Air; Ryyan Tarabzoni, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co; and Captain Fahd H. Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries.

Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of the International Civil Aviation Organization council, will also address attendees, as will Luis Felipe, director general of Airport Council International World.

Representatives from two of Saudi Arabia's megaprojects are also slated to speak: the CEO of NEOM Airport and Airline John Selden; and the Project Executive Director of Red Sea international Airport, Joseph Stratford.

The Future Aviation Forum is being held at a time when the Kingdom is planning to launch a new national airline to complement its existing national carriers, Saudia, Flynas and Flyadeal.

It also comes in the wake of a YouGov survey that showed 46 percent of Gulf residents, 32 percent of Americans, 40 percent of Italians, and 40 percent of Brits, believe that confusing health regulations will prevent them from flying in 2022,

Despite the worrying numbers, the World Travel and Tourism Council is forecasting profits for the Middle East’s travel and tourism  profits could reach $246 billion this year.

Read more: Commercial airline passengers still apprehensive about flying in 2022, global survey warns

Last month, Saudi Tourism Board CEO Fahd Hamidaddin revealed that the Kingdom expected a 150 percent growth in inbound tourism in the second quarter 2022.
 

Can sustainable aviation fuel provide the green alternative airlines need?

RIYADH: Sustainable aviation fuel, made from products as diverse as used cooking oil and farm waste, could become a key tool in the airline industry’s drive to cut carbon emissions.

The commercial airline industry’s trade body, the International Air Transport Association, wants to hit net zero by 2050, and SAF may well help the sector get there.

SAF uses a variety of sustainable resources — that also include carbon captured from the air and green hydrogen — that can be mixed with traditional jet fuel “with no changes needed to the aircraft or infrastructure,” according to SAF producer SkyNRG.

It adds that the use of these green fuels cut emissions by between 70 percent and 80 percent per flight. 

This is appealing to an industry which saw its 1,478 airlines account for 2.1 percent of all CO2 emissions and 12 percent of all CO2 output from the transport sector in 2019, according to the Air Transport Action Group. In that year, the industry spend $186 billion on 95 billion gallons of fuel to fly its passengers around the world.

Fossil fuel spending will remain a feature for this sector for some time. Commercial aircraft, like trains and heavy-goods vehicles, cannot rely on electric engines, as they do not provide the thrust these power-hungry vehicles demand.

In addition to this, the sector’s emissions are often singled out, as they make up a significant slice of a passenger’s annual carbon footprint, and also, mile for mile, flying is the most damaging way to travel for the climate. 

All of this makes the aviation sector very interested in SAF. But there are problems.

While any aircraft that take standard jet fuel can use SAF, it costs twice much as using fossil jet fuel alone, according to UK oil giant BP’s Air division.

To force down the price of SAF, production needs to ramp up significantly. Currently, most SAF biofuel comes from waste fats or other agricultural byproducts, but their supply is well below what the aviation industry needs.

Airlines are slowly moving to adopt SAF, with Qatar Airways and Emirates airline among them.

Qatar Airways has said 10 percent of its flights will use SAF by 2030, while Emirates airline signed a memorandum of understanding with America’s GE Aviation in November 2021 to conduct an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER test flight using 100 percent SAF by the end of the year.

Pan-European planemaker Airbus has announced that all its aircraft are certified to fly with a mix of up to a 50 percent SAF blended with kerosene. The aim is that all of its planes will be able to fly solely using SAF by 2030.

IATA says the main challenge of SAF producers is meeting airline demand. 

“I think quantity is the main issue at the moment,” Willie Walsh, IATA director general, told CNBC last February.

About 100 million liters of SAF were used last year, “that’s a very small amount compared to the total fuel required for the industry,” Walsh said.

Airlines have ordered 14 billion liters of SAF, which “addresses the issue of whether airlines will buy the product,” he added.

IATA expects to see SAF production hit 7.9 billion liters by 2025, this would meet only around 2 percent of the industry’s fuel requirements. But by 2050, the association says production would jump to 449 billion liters, or 65 percent of the sector’s needs.

SAF is “the only answer between now and 2050” Boeing’s CEO David Calhoun told CNN.

That may be true. But SAF’s production base is going to have to expand greatly in a short time. At the moment it is using a thimble to fill a well.

Seasoned leader with proven track record of developing strong relationships with clients

Joseph Stratford is responsible for delivering the Red Sea International Airport, besides planning and executing other airport and aviation assets across the Red Sea portfolio.

He is a chartered engineer and projects delivery specialist with 25 years of experience in transaction-advisory, planning, engineering design, construction, and program management responsibilities.

Stratford has experience in significant earthworks, systems, highways, rail, marine, utilities, buildings and power, with aviation at his core.

His professional background includes high-profile capital delivery programs with 15 years of residency in the Middle East, delivering projects across the Gulf region, Africa and India.

Some of the notable positions before joining The Red Sea Development Co. include the Madinah Airport expansion in the capacity of an independent engineer director; Dubai Airport capital delivery plan as a project director; and London Heathrow Airport expansion program director.

Stratford has extensive experience in project planning, project management, airport planning, design, construction supervision, asset management and commercial advice of airport facilities worldwide.

He also has a proven track record of developing strong relationships with clients as their trusted advisor and ensuring timely and cost-effective delivery of major multi-disciplinary projects on time, within budget and to the desired quality.

 

Set to achieve mission of developing a world-class aviation infrastructure

John Selden is the CEO of NEOM Airport and Airline.

Before taking over his current position, Selden was the general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Selden visited Saudi Arabia in December 2019, led by the US-Saudi Business Council, along with his counterparts from Dallas and Seattle to attend seminars on airport management and construction.

To achieve his mission of developing a world-class aviation infrastructure, he has recruited the brightest minds from all over the world.

Once up and running, NEOM will feature the latest innovations in urban design, mobility and sustainability. The gigaproject aims to become the technology hub of the Kingdom and a textbook case study for smart-city development and innovation.

The future city is a crucial modernization project driven by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking, and diversity — all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic development and growth.

Selden joined Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in October 2018 after a stint as deputy general manager at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. He has over 30 years of aviation experience, including serving as a navy commander and a commercial pilot.

Proven expertise in delivering tangible results, profitable growth

Fahad Al-Harbi is the CEO at Dammam Airports Co. He has proved to be a unique executive with proven expertise in delivering tangible results, profitable growth and operational enhancements through the evaluation and reengineering of internal processes while contributing to marketing strategies supporting brand development.

Al-Harbi’s other responsibilities in the company include new business development, staff training and leadership.

In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was corporatized in July 2017 and transformed into the Dammam Airports Co.

DACO is an integral part of Saudi Arabia's vision to develop the national airports industry, starting with King Fahd International Airport.

The company also aspires to extend its services to other local and international airports. In addition, it seeks to develop the infrastructure, and operate, upgrade and maintain airfield facilities.

The company also plans to control commercial and investment relations, operate air freights, and raise airports’ operational capacity and efficiency. It is set to enable airports to keep pace with the global air industry, provide a world-class travel experience for passengers and invest in the next generations of young Saudis.

 

