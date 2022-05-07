Dubai enthralls the world with its unique framework

DUBAI: Standing 150 meters over Zabeel Park, the largest frame in the world demonstrates that the old can coexist with the new in one place, heaving into sight a visual connection that binds the old-world charm of the Deira in the north with the towering modernity of Sheikh Zayed Road in the south.
With its opening in January 2018, Emirates News Agency, known as WAM, said that Dubai Frame had become one of the world’s most magnetic attractions. This landmark creates a link between the past and the present of the emirate.
“The Dubai Frame comes from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to establish Dubai as an international cultural, entertainment and tourism destination,” said Dawoud Al-Hajjri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, in a statement on WAM.
In addition to its aesthetic design and poetic views, the Dubai Frame also bagged a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records as the “Largest Building Shaped Like a Picture Frame,” according to WAM.
On the tower’s mezzanine floor is a museum that tells the story of the city’s development through the latest means of presentations, including a panoramic elevator that ascends through the ribs to the upper floors. Visitors can view the city of Dubai from all sides of the upper horizontal rib, which has glass floors and glass facades.
Dubai Frame is the latest national cultural landmark that has been completed and developed by the municipality.
“Dubai Frame has attracted more than a million visitors in its first year and won a series of awards as an architectural and engineering masterpiece that attracts the world’s attention,” said Al-Hajjri.
The building has a height of 150.24 meters and a width of 95.53 meters, making Dubai Frame a unique global architectural achievement.
The museum tells the story of Dubai over time and its ambitious plans for the future over a 360-degree panorama of immersive experience.