Egyptian Foreign Ministry: Israeli plans to demolish West Bank villages undermine peace prospects

Arab states condemned on Saturday a militant attack in Egypt’s restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula that killed at least 11 troops.
Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted one of the water lifting points in Sinai, state news agency SPA reported.
The ministry affirmed the Kingdom's full support for Egypt towards threats to its security and stability, and expressed its appreciation for the role of the Egyptian Armed Forces in confronting such terrorist acts.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery to all the injured.
UAE
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and irejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in “contravention of humanitarian values and principles.”
The Ministry affirmed its solidarity and support with Egypt in confronting terrorists, and in taking all necessary measures to protect the country's security and stability, and eradicate this affliction.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families as a result of “this heinous crime,” and wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Jordan
The ministry’s spokesperson, Haitham Abu Al-Foul, voiced the Kingdom's strong condemnation of this terrorist attack, state news agency Petra reported.
He stressed Jordan’s solidarity and unwavering support to Egypt and its efforts to confront the danger of terrorism and extremism.
He expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Egypt and the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Bahrain
The Foreign Ministry expressed sincere condolences to the Egyptian government, people, and families of those killed, wishing all those injured a speedy recovery, state news agency BNA said.
It affirmed Bahrain’s solidarity with Egypt in its war against terrorism, and its full support for all the measures it takes in confronting extremist terrorist organizations and maintaining the country’s security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The ministry expressed Bahrain's pride in the Egyptian armed forces' sacrifices in protecting Egypt's security and stability, lauding the Egyptian stances in defending Arab national security, and deterring foreign interference targeting the region and its peoples.
Tunisia
Tunisia expressed its full solidarity with Egypt in its fight against terrorism and offered its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, state news agency TAP reported.
Yemen
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Yemen stands by Egypt in the face of all forms of extremism and terrorism, and its support for all measures it takes to protect its security and stability.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the firm position of Yemen, rejecting extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, expressing sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery.
Kuwait
Kuwait’s foreign minister voiced the country’s condemnation and denunciation of the attack, state news agency KUNA said.
The ministry stressed Kuwait’s solidarity with Egypt in all measures it takes to maintain security and stability, and to confront terrorism and extremism.