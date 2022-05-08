You are here

  Egyptian Foreign Ministry: Israeli plans to demolish West Bank villages undermine peace prospects

Palestinian Issa Abu Eram displays his jameed produce, a dried yogurt, on the roof of his house, in the West Bank Bedouin community of Jinba, Masafer Yatta, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt condemns Israel’s intention to demolish a number of Palestinian villages in Masafer Yatta, occupied West Bank
  • Egypt also objected to Israel’s plan to build 4,000 new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt condemned Israeli authorities’ intentions to demolish a number of Palestinian villages in the Masafer Yatta area in the occupied West Bank, stressing on Saturday that “such practices undermine the chances of reaching a two-state solution and establishing a comprehensive and just peace in the region.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed “great concern over the Israeli authorities’ intention to demolish a number of Palestinian villages in the Masafer Yatta area in the occupied West Bank, and the consequent risk of displacing thousands of Palestinians from those villages.”

The ministry also affirmed its rejection of reports about the plan to build around 4,000 new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing it represents “a flagrant violation of the rules of international law and the decisions of international legitimacy.”

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, affirmed “(the ministry’s) total condemnation of the settlement policy in the Palestinian territories, whether through building new settlements or expanding existing ones, as well as confiscating lands and displacing Palestinians.”

He stressed that “continuing such unilateral measures leads to an increase in tension and contributes to fueling the cycle of violence, as it undermines the chances of reaching a two-state solution and establishing comprehensive peace.”

Syrian president meets Iranian leader in Tehran, Nour news reports

Syrian president meets Iranian leader in Tehran, Nour news reports
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

Syrian president meets Iranian leader in Tehran, Nour news reports

Syrian president meets Iranian leader in Tehran, Nour news reports
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Syrian President Bashar al Assad made a visit to his closest regional ally Iran and met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Sunday, Iran's Nour news reported.
Assad, who was making his second trip to Tehran since the start of Syria’s war in 2011, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his trip, Nour news reported.

Topics: Syria Iran

UN to ask donors for $80m to secure rusting Red Sea oil tanker

UN to ask donors for $80m to secure rusting Red Sea oil tanker
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

UN to ask donors for $80m to secure rusting Red Sea oil tanker

UN to ask donors for $80m to secure rusting Red Sea oil tanker
  • FSO Safer left to decay amid Yemen’s civil war with 1.14 million barrels of oil left on board
  • Houthis, coalition agree to UN plan to transfer oil to safe ship in order to avert environmental disaster 
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UN will try to remove over a million barrels of oil on a stranded supertanker off the coast of Yemen by raising $80 million from donors on Wednesday.

The decaying ship, the 376-meter-long FSO Safer, is thought to have around 1.14 million barrels stored aboard in total, and has been left to rust for six years amid the Yemeni civil war, after it was converted into a floating storage facility.

UN-backed engineers have been prevented from inspecting the 45-year-old ship by the Iran-backed Houthis, who currently control the capital, Sanaa, and who claim ownership of the ship and its cargo, using both as bargaining chips with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, which backs the internationally recognized government. 

Fears abound that, should the ship begin to leak, or be hit with munitions as a result of the war, it could cause an unprecedented environmental disaster in the Red Sea, with the damage ruining diverse marine ecosystems and affecting the livelihoods of as many as 200,000 local fishermen.

The coasts of Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia could also be affected, and a spill would lead to significant disruption — and even the closure — of the Yemeni ports of Hodeidah and As Salif, which would massively hinder the country’s commercial activity and ability to receive  humanitarian aid.

A new scheme devised by UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly will see the UN attempt to raise $80 million from donors at a conference on Wednesday in a bid to avert such a disaster, which could cost upwards of $20 billion to clean up.

The UN claims the plan has the backing of both the rebels and the coalition, after the Houthis signed a memorandum of understanding on removing the oil from the Safer on March 5, to be transferred to a secure vessel, and later a new tanker, ensuring the cargo can still be held and sold by the militia. 

The FSO Safer will be towed and scrapped, with the Houthis incurring no liability for the ship.

The MoU was signed amid a general ceasefire in Yemen, the first for six years, after President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi stood down after 10 years in office, handing power over to the Presidential Leadership Council, led by Rashad Al-Alimi.

The timing of the ceasefire is critical for the future of the FSO Safer. Gressly said the supertanker was “rapidly decaying,” adding: “It is at imminent risk of spilling a massive amount of oil due to leakages or an explosion.”

Environmental activist group Greenpeace told the Observer newspaper the oil needed to be removed before October, “when the wind and the currents will be too dangerous and hinder any rescue operation.”

Doug Weir, research and policy director at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, told the Observer: “While some may question the $80 million price tag of the UN-mediated plan to address the threat posed by the FSO Safer, the costs of inaction — which start at $20 billion for managing the consequences of a catastrophic spill — are far, far greater. 

“The world has watched this situation grow more dangerous with every passing month, and it’s vital that donors provide the money that is needed to allow this urgent plan to proceed this summer.”

Topics: Red Sea Houthis Yemen FSO Safer UN Oil

Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack
Updated 08 May 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli police said Sunday forces captured two Palestinians who killed three people in a stabbing attack last week and fled the scene, sparking a massive manhunt and keeping the country on edge.
The two attackers went on a stabbing rampage in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad on Thursday, Israel's Independence Day, killing three and wounding at least four others before bolting.
The stabbing was the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks. It came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions were already heightened by violence at a major holy site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his Cabinet that forces captured “terrorists awash with incitement who killed with axes and unimaginable cruelty.”
He said Israel was entering a “new stage in the war on terror," and said Israel was establishing a civilian national guard that would be deployed in emergency situations like the kinds of attacks the country has witnessed in recent weeks.
“The Israeli government’s main goal is to restore personal security to Israeli citizens,” he said.
A joint statement by police, the military and the Shin Bet internal security agency said the men, identified as 19- and 20-year-old Palestinians, were caught near a quarry not far from Elad following a search that began Thursday by special forces and commando units using helicopters and other means.
Images in Israeli media showed masked security forces confronting the men, who appeared to be beneath a green shrub in a rugged patch of land.
As forces scoured the area looking for the men, police called on the public to avoid the area, and urged Israelis to report suspicious vehicles or people to them.
Police said the attackers were from the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, which has re-emerged as a militant bastion in the latest wave of violence — the worst Israel has seen in years. Several of the attackers in the recent violence have come from Jenin.
At least 18 Israelis have been killed in five attacks since March, including another stabbing rampage in southern Israel, two shootings in the Tel Aviv area, and a shooting last weekend in a West Bank settlement.
Nearly 30 Palestinians have died in violence — most of whom had carried out attacks or were involved in confrontations with Israeli forces in the West Bank. But an unarmed woman and two apparent bystanders were also among those killed and rights groups say Israel often uses excessive force.
The violence has been fueled by tensions at a Jerusalem hilltop compound holy to both Muslims and Jews, where Palestinians have clashed recently with Israeli police.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest site in Islam and is built on a hilltop that is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It lies at the emotional heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Topics: Palestinians Israel

Egypt to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on mosques and shrines

Egypt to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on mosques and shrines
Updated 08 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on mosques and shrines

Egypt to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on mosques and shrines
  • The government will continue to not allow people to stay in seclusion for extended periods in a mosque
  • Egypt took strict preventative measures about two years ago with the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus
Updated 08 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa, the Egyptian Minister of Endowments, has announced the reopening of mosques across the country. 

He said that a decision was taken to reopen mosques and resume lessons and Qur’anic reciters, and to allow the visiting of shrines outside prayer times, starting from today. 

However, the government will continue to not allow people to stay in seclusion for extended periods in a mosque, based on what was decided by a committee managing the crisis of epidemics and health pandemics. This comes in light of the lack of commitment to preventive measures by some people.

Gomaa said that it was also decided to open the square of the Imam Hussein Mosque throughout the day, in accordance with organized instructions that the ministry will circulate.

The Minister of Endowments appealed to worshipers and mosque-goers to continue to adhere to precautionary measures, foremost of which is social distancing, and to adhere to wearing a face mask, adding that the timing of the Friday sermon will continue to be 10 minutes long.

Egypt took strict preventative measures about two years ago with the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus. It has gradually relaxed these, but it had prevented the opening of mosques outside of prayer times and stressed social distancing.

Last March, the Egyptian government announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions. It agreed to allow the opening of events attached to mosques, and to perform afternoon lessons and Tarawih prayers in leading mosques during the month of Ramadan.

A few days ago, the ministry decided to open all major and university mosques in which Friday prayers are held, and in which imams are affiliated with ministry work.

The severity of coronavirus infections in Egypt decreased after the increase in vaccination rates. The Ministry of Health announced recently that the average daily number of infections was 46 cases and 5 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Egypt

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 

Arab states condemn attack in Egypt 
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Arab states condemned on Saturday a militant attack in Egypt’s restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula that killed at least 11 troops.

Saudi Arabia 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted one of the water lifting points in Sinai, state news agency SPA reported. 

The ministry affirmed the Kingdom's full support for Egypt towards threats to its security and stability, and expressed its appreciation for the role of the Egyptian Armed Forces in confronting such terrorist acts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

UAE 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and irejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in “contravention of humanitarian values ​​and principles.”

The Ministry affirmed its solidarity and support with Egypt in confronting terrorists, and in taking all necessary measures to protect the country's security and stability, and eradicate this affliction.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families as a result of “this heinous crime,” and wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Jordan

The ministry’s spokesperson, Haitham Abu Al-Foul, voiced the Kingdom's strong condemnation of this terrorist attack, state news agency Petra reported. 

He stressed Jordan’s solidarity and unwavering support to Egypt and its efforts to confront the danger of terrorism and extremism.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Egypt and the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Bahrain 

The Foreign Ministry expressed sincere condolences to the Egyptian government, people, and families of those killed, wishing all those injured a speedy recovery, state news agency BNA said.

It affirmed Bahrain’s solidarity with Egypt in its war against terrorism, and its full support for all the measures it takes in confronting extremist terrorist organizations and maintaining the country’s security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry expressed  Bahrain's pride in the Egyptian armed forces' sacrifices in protecting Egypt's security and stability, lauding the Egyptian stances in defending Arab national security, and deterring foreign interference targeting the region and its peoples.

Tunisia 

Tunisia expressed its full solidarity with Egypt in its fight against terrorism and offered its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, state news agency TAP reported. 

Yemen 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Yemen stands by Egypt in the face of all forms of extremism and terrorism, and its support for all measures it takes to protect its security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the firm position of Yemen, rejecting extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, expressing sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery.

Kuwait 

Kuwait’s foreign minister voiced the country’s condemnation and denunciation of the attack, state news agency KUNA said. 

The ministry stressed Kuwait’s solidarity with Egypt in all measures it takes to maintain security and stability, and to confront terrorism and extremism.

Topics: Egypt

Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light oil price to Asia, Europe in June
Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light oil price to Asia, Europe in June
TASI higher as investor optimism rises: Closing bell
TASI higher as investor optimism rises: Closing bell
Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms
Egypt PMI edges up in April, construction sector booms
Egyptian Foreign Ministry: Israeli plans to demolish West Bank villages undermine peace prospects
Egyptian Foreign Ministry: Israeli plans to demolish West Bank villages undermine peace prospects
Dubai Gallery presents Ghanaian contemporary art at Christie’s London
Dubai Gallery presents Ghanaian contemporary art at Christie’s London

