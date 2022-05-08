Carrier ‘inspires confidence’ in healthy indoor environments

You are here

Carrier Middle East was the platinum sponsor of the recent HVAC R Expo Saudi.
Carrier Middle East participated as the platinum sponsor in the recent HVAC R Expo co-located with the Big 5 Saudi, displaying its state-of-the-art HVAC solutions offered in Saudi Arabia. The exhibition is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom and attracted more than 20,000 visitors during the four-day event at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The event was inaugurated by Osama Al-Zamil, deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, who was briefed on Carrier’s solutions by Amr Elmasry, general manager of Carrier Saudi Arabia. The HVAC R Expo included 400 exhibitors from more than 35 countries, making it one of the largest events in the Kingdom.

“Carrier is pleased to have returned as a platinum sponsor for the sixth year of the expo with the theme of ‘Inspiring Confidence,’” said Sathya Moorthi, managing director, Carrier Middle East. “Attendees discovered opportunities that exist throughout indoor spaces to help improve well-being, promote sustainability and comfort, and inspire occupant confidence with different solutions to meet any type of built environment.”

Carrier conducted three workshops, which were attended by more than 100 participants. During the workshops, Carrier briefed attendees on variable refrigerant flow technology, the latest information on energy-efficient chillers and on the importance of indoor air quality for healthy building solutions.

Carrier featured solutions for its XPower VRF, AquaForce 30XA air-cooled chiller, rooftop package units, ducted split-systems, i-Vu building automation and controls and the BluEdge digital service platform, which provides cloud-based connectivity with advanced analytics and actionable insights to optimize machine health and life cycle outcomes.

For building owners, Carrier displayed a comprehensive suite of healthy building offerings designed to drive indoor air quality. From IAQ assessments and real-time monitoring to portable air scrubbers and system upgrades, the company showcased a full range of solutions that can support healthy living and help rebuild confidence in the safety of indoor spaces.

“Once again, the HVAC R Expo Saudi provided an excellent platform for companies to engage with customers and offer state-of-the art solutions fulfilling their needs,” said Elmasry. “Carrier is proud to have partnered with HVAC R Expo Saudi as a platinum sponsor since its inception, and we look forward to taking this association forward in the coming years.”

