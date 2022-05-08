You are here

  • Home
  • Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience

Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience

Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience. (SPA)
1 / 3
Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience. (SPA)
Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience
2 / 3
Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience. (SPA)
Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience
3 / 3
Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/4yuvs

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience

Prophet's Mosque in Madinah exhibit enriches visitor experience. (SPA)
  • The exhibition presents content in several languages through wall panels and interactive screens. All exhibition output is in Arabic and English, while the content has been translated into 12 languages
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: The architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque, which spans more than 1,400 years, is a witness to the beauty and accuracy of Islamic architecture with its engineering designs, exquisite urban decorations, heritage items, and precious possessions that the mosque houses.

The Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has organized an exhibition about the architecture of the Prophet’s Mosque, from the first building block until its opening by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah, to enrich the visitor experience.

The exhibition is located south of the Prophet’s Mosque over an area of 2,200 square meters and reviews the history of the building’s architecture since its first construction by Prophet Muhammad and his companions until the expansions of the first, second, and third Saudi states.

It focuses largely on the Saudi expansion from the era of the late King Abdulaziz and his sons after him, the late Saud, Faisal, Khalid, Fahd, and Abdullah, until the era of King Salman and what the Prophet's Mosque is witnessing currently in terms of the care and integrated services provided to visitors and worshippers.

It includes modern technology and interactive screens featuring architecture and information related to the Prophet's Mosque. There are also films and a cinema hall.

It has a special hall for valuables, including rare possessions of the Two Holy Mosques and ancient artifacts preserved through the ages.

It aims to enrich the visitor experience by talking about the features of the Prophet’s Mosque, such as the pulpit, mihrab, domes and canopies, doors, adhan, muezzins, minarets, beacons, squares, and the services offered to people.

The exhibition presents content in several languages through wall panels and interactive screens. All exhibition output is in Arabic and English, while the content has been translated into 12 languages.

There is also audio translation, enabling visitors to access the exhibition's content through specially designated devices.

 

Topics: Madinah Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Saudi Arabia

Related

Perfumes, eco-friendly sterilizers used for carpets at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah
Saudi Arabia
Perfumes, eco-friendly sterilizers used for carpets at Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

Saudi filmmaking company brings fresh production methods to KSA’s screens

Saudi production company Obad Films seeks to showcase products to its audiences through stories and high-quality production meth
Saudi production company Obad Films seeks to showcase products to its audiences through stories and high-quality production meth
Updated 37 min 53 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki

Saudi filmmaking company brings fresh production methods to KSA’s screens

Saudi production company Obad Films seeks to showcase products to its audiences through stories and high-quality production meth
  • Creative duo want to bring the youth’s ‘lens to the world’
Updated 37 min 53 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: A few years ago, local fashion brand campaigns and designs were usually promoted by faceless or indistinguishable models against a plain white background and focused on the clothing.

Obad Films is seeking to introduce a clothing line dynamically to audiences through a story.

It was co-founded by Saudi duo Faisal Shaath, 20, and Ahmed Obad, 22, and transformed their passion for photography into reality.

Their focus was and still is to bring a fresh and youthful perspective to the Saudi filmmaking industry. The company has been making its mark on Riyadh’s media sector through unconventional video production methods, driven by a determination to be heard and seen by the older generation.

“We got bored of how stuff is displayed. It’s always the same thing. If it’s a fashion brand, it’s always filmed in a parking lot, it's always filmed in a desert,” Obad told Arab News. “What makes us different is we really go beyond what you see in the market.”

Although they described those locations as generic, they still used the same settings for fashion brand Whyos’ video campaign. “We used a skate park, a parking lot, and a desert. The way we displayed them all together was truly different due to music choice, the way it was sequenced, the story that was told through the video,” said Obad.

The company’s client roster consists of brands and companies from a range of industries. They work with clothing and lifestyle brand Proud Angeles, streetwear and fashion concept store Urbn Lot, Saudi Arabia’s largest government-backed music festival Soundstorm by MDLBEAST, AlMashtal Creative Space, Huawei, and others.

We got bored of how stuff is displayed. It’s always the same thing. If it’s a fashion brand, it’s always filmed in a parking lot, it’s always filmed in a desert. What makes us different is we really go beyond what you see in the market.

Ahmed Obad, Co-founder Obad Films

The aim is to make high-quality content accessible to developing companies and startups. “We work with clients that know their target audience/mission, but just need an extra visual kick to kick start their business in an accurate and effective way,” Shaath told Arab News.

They built the company to bring the “youth’s lens to the world,” bridging generational gaps in Saudi society that can sometimes act as value barriers. “The youth’s lens is mainly everlasting creativity, as in we’re always striving to bring new and non-outdated visuals to the table locally and cater everything mainly towards the youth in terms of market,” said Shaath.

The term “youth” does not refer to a certain age bracket, but rather a mindset. “It’s beyond the youth. It’s meant for the youth now, and when they grow, to have that (understanding) of what really gives something value in a creative aspect,” he added.

“Just by the way it’s filmed, the effects that we use, the feeling that we give throughout our videos, we get this common question so many times. People don’t believe this is done locally. They ask: ‘Is this in Riyadh?’”

The country comes alive in a different way for their audience through their creative lens and youth-based vision.

The two filmmakers are self-taught, with no academic background in filmmaking. Nor have they received training on any specific means of doing things. Their knowledge in video production comes from their research, content analysis, and the public’s response to their work. They believe this has given them the freedom to experiment and test the boundaries of what filmmaking means or what it could look like in a professional or corporate context.

After two years of developing their skills and shooting promotional content for automotive showrooms since its inception, Obad Films have had a “breakthrough.” Their skills and passion allow them to quickly pivot to more creative industries aligned with their vision, such as fashion and music.

Obad initially picked up his editing skills by creating gaming edits uploaded to YouTube, which led to an accumulated experience in editing. Shaath cultivated his creative vision while attempting to grow his videography portfolio as a filmmaker and his friends’ modeling portfolios, using them as subjects. “(Our style) has been growing ever since,” he said.

 Shaath was a follower of Obad’s editing ventures, and they first met through a mutual friend at an international school that Obad attended. A month later, Obad Films was born in Riyadh’s Olaya District when 14-year-old Shaath and 16-year-old Obad decided to make their dream come true by picking up a Nikon D750 borrowed from Obad’s father’s photography shop six years ago.

The Saudi filmmaking community is capable of so much more, they said.

“They’re limited to what they studied and think that what they studied was the right way. The creativity that they have is what they’ve already been doing last year. It’s not being developed or elevated,” said Obad. “It’s not what you’ve been eating, it's what you could be eating.”

The company wants to use local talent rather than having to look across the border for guidance. “We can elevate this whole thing and be in that market so that the client doesn’t have to reach (for expertise) outside. We have that here,” said Obad. “If we sit down and create what the market has already been creating, we won’t really develop. We set expectations for ourselves due to what we view outside of the Kingdom.”

Through their cameras, filmmaking becomes an art that should not be gatekept. The traditional rules that come with it are amenable to the artistic vision itself, not the conventional standards of what it should be.

While a few years ago, the industry was not so susceptible to divergence, attitudes are slowly changing. They recalled a time when someone from a non-artistic background was interested in a certain ad. “They’ve finally been seeing that gap between international and local filmmaking become much smaller. It’s something the people know, but the film industry is not allowing it to flourish locally. We’re breaking the 101s,” said Shaath. “We don’t get stuck on a specific standard. We always strive to push. What's next? How can we develop? How can we present something in a different way?  I’m not here to do what I did last year, I’m here to do what is to be presented later on in 2025, 2030.”

As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s influence on the Saudi community is deeply rooted in helping youth capabilities to flourish, Obad Films is an example of how that notion manifests itself within the Kingdom culturally. It offers a fresh perspective on how Saudi efforts were once showcased and how they could be.

But Obad Films is not the end of the road for its creators, and their ambitions are far from over. “We’re looking to do more of what we’re doing right now, but on a higher scale and higher budget,” said Shaath.

While expanding their equipment inventory is certainly on the radar, they also intend to break every rule in the book. They aim to become the high-end creators they know they can be. “Even if the frame is wrong. Even if the color scheme is wrong. It’s right,” added Obad.

 

Topics: Saudi film authority Saudi films Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Film Commission takes part in Malmo Arab Film Festival 2022
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Commission takes part in Malmo Arab Film Festival 2022
Saudi Film Festival returns to Ithra this summer with Chinese cinema playing prominent role
Lifestyle
Saudi Film Festival returns to Ithra this summer with Chinese cinema playing prominent role

Millions of students in Saudi Arabia resume their educational journey

(Twitter @tc_mohe)
(Twitter @tc_mohe)
Updated 43 min 43 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Millions of students in Saudi Arabia resume their educational journey

(Twitter @tc_mohe)
  • The Jeddah education department has issued a circular to all schools and kindergartens requiring them to shift to summer timing, with students attending the morning lineup at 7 a.m. and the first class beginning at 7:15 a.m
Updated 43 min 43 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Over 6 million students in Saudi Arabia on Sunday returned to their classrooms to continue their third and final academic semester after their 14-day Eid Al-Fitr school holiday.

According to the academic calendar, Saudi schools and universities will close for summer vacation on June 30 — a few days before this year’s Hajj season starts.

Last year, the Ministry of Education approved a three-semester educational scheme instead of the usual two. This was announced last May by Hamad Al-Sheikh, minister of education, who also said that students would return to in-person learning after COVID-19 restrictions were eased following a drop in the number of daily infections due to high vaccination rates.

In a press conference, the minister explained that each semester will consist of 13 weeks, with a seven-day break after each semester.

The Jeddah education department has issued a circular to all schools and kindergartens requiring them to shift to summer timing, with students attending the morning lineup at 7 a.m. and the first class beginning at 7:15 a.m.

Based on a recommendation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman earlier announced that the Eid Al-Fitr school holiday would begin four days earlier than originally planned. The revised date applied to all school and university students.

This is the first time in 15 years that the Kingdom’s schools were open during Ramadan despite many calls by students and their parents to close schools during the holy month for the benefit of both students and teachers.

There are over 33,500 schools in Saudi Arabia, 29 state universities and 14 private universities, in addition to many specialized colleges and institutes.

Topics: Saudi schools Saudi education ministry

Related

The school administration can make exceptions to allowing mobile phones at schools. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Decision to ban mobile phones at Saudi schools hailed
National art competition launched for Saudi school students
Saudi Arabia
National art competition launched for Saudi school students

Saudi Arabia reports 339 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 339 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Of the new infections, 98 were recorded in Jeddah, 74 in Riyadh, 45 in Makkah, 43 in Madinah, 19 in Dammam and 15 in Abha. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 755,415.

The authorities also confirmed four new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,103.

Of the new infections, 98 were recorded in Jeddah, 74 in Riyadh, 45 in Makkah, 43 in Madinah, 19 in Dammam and 15 in Abha. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 56 were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 112 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 742,563.

It said that 3,749 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 15,434 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 42 million.

More than 64.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register for a series through the Sehhaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia reports 234 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 234 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Saudi Arabia reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia marks 3 million rail passengers in Q1 for 2022

Saudi Arabia marks 3 million rail passengers in Q1 for 2022
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia marks 3 million rail passengers in Q1 for 2022

Saudi Arabia marks 3 million rail passengers in Q1 for 2022
  • PTA said that the railways also transported more than 3 million tons of cargo during the current year
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s railways transported more than 3 million passengers in the first quarter of 2022, which marks a 208% growth, compared to the same period in 2021, according to Public Transport Authority’s (PTA) figures.

The PTA’s quarterly indicators for transport services show a substantial growth in the use of the rail networks in the Kingdom.

PTA said that the railways also transported more than 3 million tons of cargo during the current year, recording a growth rate of 26% compared to the same period of the previous year, in addition to transporting more than 160,000 containers.

PTA’s quarterly statistic includes all rail transport services in the Kingdom including the North Train, East Train, Haramain High-Speed Train, Princess Nourah University Train, and King Abdulaziz International Airport Automated Train.

Topics: Saudi Arabia rail saudi rail Public Transport Authority (PTA)

Related

Madinah public transport to be improved after $15m deal
Business & Economy
Madinah public transport to be improved after $15m deal
Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network
Business & Economy
Saudi Eastern Province closes $40m deal to improve its public transport network

ThePlace: Wadi Al-Asilah in Makkah

Saudi Press Agency
Saudi Press Agency
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
SPA

ThePlace: Wadi Al-Asilah in Makkah

Saudi Press Agency
  • The total number of inscriptions is about 60, including one in the name of Safiyyah bint Shiba bint Uthman, and another in the name of Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Hashim from the first century
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
SPA

Wadi Al-Asilah contains 60 early Islamic inscriptions — material that is highly important in the study of Arabic calligraphy. The Al-Asilah Valley is one of the valleys to the northeast of Makkah. It borders the Grand Mosque from the Al-Ju’ranah side and is located between El-Baroud and Al-Abtah, to the northwest of the ritual sites. It is 2 kilometers wide and 6 kilometers long, and stretches between Rai’ Al-Nuqra and Rai’ Umm Al-Silm.
Dr. Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the History Center of Makkah, said that the Al-Asilah region is known as the neighborhood of the descendants of Abdullah bin Khalid bin Usayd, who ruled Makkah during the caliphate of Caliph Uthman bin Affan.
Wadi Al-Asilah is rich in early Islamic inscriptions, especially on the Al-Wajrah Mountains and on Al-Qimmah rock. The former contains three peaks: Al-Wajrah Al-Kabir (The Grand Wajrah), Al-Wajrah Al-Saghir (Little Wajrah) and Abu Sirrah Mountain.
The total number of inscriptions is about 60, including one in the name of Safiyyah bint Shiba bint Uthman, and another in the name of Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Hashim from the first century.
The neighborhood saw keen interest throughout the ages from Muslim caliphs and sultans, as well as rulers of Makkah. They were keen to provide drinking water for pilgrims. The area was located on the path of Iraqi pilgrimage caravans. Wells became clustered near the location of the inscriptions, with small distances of about 200 meters separating them.

Topics: ThePlace

Related

ThePlace: Al-Okhdood, telling the story of human settlements in Najran
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Al-Okhdood, telling the story of human settlements in Najran
Photo/Saudi Press Agency photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Banu Anif Mosque in Madinah

Latest updates

Saudi filmmaking company brings fresh production methods to KSA’s screens
Saudi production company Obad Films seeks to showcase products to its audiences through stories and high-quality production meth
Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility
Saudi Arabia gives wings to urban air mobility
Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future
Dubai’s Museum of the Future partners with pathfinders to rewrite future
German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA
German hospitality brand adds a touch of ultra-luxury to MENA
What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson
What We Are Reading Today: Enemy of All Mankind by Steven Johnson

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.