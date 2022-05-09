You are here

  Sri Lanka PM resigns amid country's worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka PM resigns amid country’s worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka PM resigns amid country’s worst economic crisis
Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party destroy tents belonging to anti-government demonstrators in front of the Prime Minister's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Sri Lanka PM resigns amid country’s worst economic crisis
Police officers pull an anti-government demonstrator during a clash with supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka PM resigns amid country’s worst economic crisis

Sri Lanka PM resigns amid country’s worst economic crisis
  • Embattled Mahinda Rajapaksa had initially resisted calls to step down
  • Violent clashes on Monday erupted between party supporters and anti-government demonstrators, reportedly wounding at least 138 people
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, a government official has confirmed, as the island nation’s worst economic crisis since independence led to widespread protests against the ruling administration.

The South Asian country is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Sri Lankans, suffering from months of blackouts and dire shortages of essential items such as food and fuel, have been taking to the streets in largely peaceful protests demanding the government steps down.

On Monday, violent clashes erupted between supporters of Sri Lanka’s ruling party and anti-government protesters in Colombo, where police also fired tear gas and water cannons to drive back the demonstrators.

“Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his resignation from the premiership to the president in the afternoon on Monday,” Rohan Wellivita, media secretary to the prime minister, told Arab News.

In a copy of his resignation letter seen by Arab News, Rajapaksa said his government “is not solely responsible” for the economic crisis, adding that problems have been brewing since the country’s independence and “it got aggravated due to the COVID pandemic.”

“I am prepared to sacrifice my post for the betterment of the nation,” the letter reads, adding that he was quitting to help form an interim, unity government.

The premier’s resignation, which means that the entire cabinet is dissolved, came after a day of chaos and violence that culminated in authorities imposing a nationwide curfew and the deployment of armed troops in the capital. At least 138 people were wounded in the violence, according to reports.

Until recently, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his ruling family have resisted calls to resign, with the government also facing a no-confidence motion in parliament. The president is the prime minister’s younger brother.

Supporters of the Rajapaksa family, some reportedly armed with iron bars, attacked the anti-government demonstrators at the “Gota Go Gama” tent village that has become the focal point of nationwide protests. The violence marked the first major clash between the two camps since protests began in late March.

As anti-government protests continued to escalate, the president declared a state of emergency on Friday, which gave sweeping detention powers to the military and allowed him to make laws without parliamentary approval.

Hit hard by the pandemic and rising oil prices, Sri Lanka had announced earlier this month that it was defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debt. Finance Minister Ali Sabry said last week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50 million.

The government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, and is set to continue discussions in a virtual summit with IMF officials this week aimed at securing emergency assistance.

Topics: Sri Lanka Protests Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike
On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike
  • Charles Michel was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles struck the southern Ukrainian city
  • Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has forced its grain exporters to look for alternatives to move their precious cargo
KYIV, Ukraine: European Council President Charles Michel, who made a surprise visit to Odessa on Monday, was forced to break off a meeting and take cover when missiles again struck the southern Ukrainian city, an EU official said.
The strike took place as he held talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.
“During the meeting with the PM, the participants needed to interrupt the meeting to take shelter as missiles struck again the region of Odessa,” the official said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined their talks by video conference, thanked Michel for visiting Ukraine on Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
“I am very pleased that today the European Union, at the highest level, supports Ukraine at a time when manifestations of Nazism, unfortunately, exist and are being revived,” he said in a statement from his office.
During the talks, both sides discussed “the importance of taking immediate measures to unblock Ukraine’s ports for grain exports,” the statement said.
Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has forced its grain exporters to look for alternatives to move their precious cargo.
The cargo is loaded onto trains, lorries or barges and taken to Romania, now a vital maritime export hub for Ukraine’s crops.
During the visit, Michel was shown around the port and “was able to witness first-hand the impact of Russia’s war on global supply chains,” the EU official said.
“The many tons of grain stranded in the port due to the Russian blockade of the Black Sea not only damage Ukraine’s economy but equally hamper the world’s access to vital food and endanger food security worldwide,” the official said.
Before the war, Ukraine exported 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce per month through its ports — 12 percent of the world’s wheat, 15 percent of its corn and 50 percent of its sunflower oil.
But the invasion has crippled its export ability with Russia’s destruction of transportation infrastructure and its blockade on Odessa, the main port for grain exports.
The conflict has sent the price of food soaring.
The UN’s World Food Programme on Friday called for the reopening of ports in the Odessa region, saying “hundreds of millions of people globally” depend on Ukraine’s grain supplies.
The EU leader was also briefed by Ukraine’s navy chief on “the damage caused by Russian missiles fired from the sea and was able to witness first-hand the wanton destruction of a residential building and the impact on innocent civilians,” the EU official said.

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life
Updated 09 May 2022
AFP

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life

Sri Lankan MP kills protester, takes own life
  • Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in the town of Nittambuwa; one of the victims died of his injuries
  • Sri Lankan police: ‘The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building; thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver’
AFP

COLOMBO: A legislator from Sri Lanka’s ruling party shot dead an anti-government protester and then took his own life during a confrontation outside the capital, police said Monday.
Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in the town of Nittambuwa, police said, adding that one of the victims died of his injuries.
“The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building,” a police official told AFP by telephone. “Thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver.”
The incident came as thousands took to the streets across the curfew-bound island and targeted supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has subsequently tendered his resignation.
The Rajapaksa loyalists had earlier in the day destroyed tents and placards of anti-government demonstrators camping outside the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa since April 9.
In violence in the capital Colombo, at least 138 people were wounded and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Nittambuwa Amarakeerthi Athukorala

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely
Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation.” (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely

Russia says talks with Ukraine continue remotely
  • Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, though they have met by video link
Reuters

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and were being held remotely, according to the Interfax news agency.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling the talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine negotiations. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation.”
Asked when-in person talks might be held with Ukrainian negotiators, Medinsky said: “We need more specifics on hand in order to meet in person.”
Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, though they have met by video link.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that there was a high risk that the talks would end, blaming public anger with what he said were Russian atrocities committed as they retreated from parts of northern Ukraine around Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Moscow’s actions a “special military operation” designed to disarm Ukraine, defend Russian speakers from persecution and prevent the United States and its allies from using the country to threaten Russia.
Ukraine dismisses Putin’s claims of persecution and denies any threat to Russia from Ukraine or Western countries. It says it is fighting an unprovoked land grab.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that Ukraine defeating the Russian army was very possible. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass

UK defense minister condemns Russian military top brass
Reuters

Britain’s defense minister on Monday called out “the absurdity” of Russia’s bemedalled military top brass at the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, highlighted by President Vladimir Putin’s speech.
Putin addressed a vast parade on Red Square in Moscow for a public holiday celebrating Soviet victory in World War II, as the Russian armed forces have suffered major losses in Ukraine.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, himself a former soldier, was due to give a speech at the National Army Museum later Monday.
“All professional soldiers should be appalled at the behavior of the Russian Army,” he will say, according to excerpts released in advance by his department.
“Not only are they engaged in an illegal invasion and war crimes but their top brass have failed their own rank and file to the extent they should be court martialled.”
Putin on Monday gave a speech to troops telling them they are defending the “Motherland” in Ukraine.
He has justified Russia’s military actions by saying they are carrying out “denazification” of the neighboring country.
Wallace said he wanted to “call out the absurdity of Russian generals –- resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms and weighed down by their many medals,” saying they were “utterly complicit in Putin’s hijacking of their forebears’ proud history of... repelling fascism.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday spoke of his pride in Ukrainians who fought to defeat Nazism, saying he would not allow victory in World War II to be “appropriated” by Russians.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United Kingdom (UK)

Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory

Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory
President Vladimir Putin says Russian forces were defending the Motherland from an “absolutely unacceptable threat". (AFP)
Updated 09 May 2022
Reuters

Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory

Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory
  • Putin marked the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in WWII by telling armed forces they were fighting for their country
  • Ukrainian officials said heavy fighting was underway in the country’s east
Reuters

KYIV/ZAPORIZHZHIA: Russian forces stormed the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine’s strategic port of Mariupol on Monday and stepped up missile strikes elsewhere, Ukrainian officials said, as President Vladimir Putin oversaw a parade of military firepower in Moscow.
Putin marked the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two by telling his armed forces they were fighting for their country. But he did not say how much longer their assault on Ukraine, now in its 11th week, would last or how it would end.
Azovstal, a vast complex of building and underground tunnels, is the last holdout for Ukrainian troops in Mariupol, whose capture would link Russian-seized areas in southern and eastern Ukraine and cut Ukraine off from the Azov Sea.
Putin has already declared victory in Mariupol but control of the steel plant would be a symbolic achievement on the 75th day of a war that has cost many Russian lives and isolated its economy, but failed to capture any major city.
Putin had told his defense minister not to storm Azovstal to avoid loss of Russian lives but Ukraine’s defense ministry said on Monday Russian forces backed by tanks and artillery were conducting “storming operations.”
Moscow has denied previous Ukrainian allegations of storming the complex, where civilians have also been sheltering.
Ukrainian officials said heavy fighting was underway in the country’s east, while four high-precision Onyx missiles fired from the Russian-controlled Crimea peninsula had struck the Odesa area in southwestern Ukraine. The governor of Mykolaiv, also in the southwest, said overnight strikes were very heavy.

TV hacked 
Just before the troops and tanks paraded in Moscow’s Red Square, Russian satellite television menus were altered to show viewers in the Russian capital messages condemning the war in Ukraine.
“The TV and the authorities are lying. No to war,” screenshots obtained by Reuters showed before they disappeared.
Russian forces have devastated villages, towns and cities and driven nearly six million Ukrainians to flee since they invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
In his address, Putin said Russia’s “special military operation” was a purely defensive and unavoidable measure against plans for a NATO-backed invasion of lands he said were historically Russia’s, including Crimea.
“Russia preventively rebuffed the aggressor,” he said, offering no evidence for what he called open preparations to attack Crimea and Ukraine’s Donbas region.
In 2014, Russian-backed separatists seized parts of Donbas in eastern Ukraine and Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine the same year. Moscow then massed troops around Ukraine last year ahead of an all-out invasion that Kyiv and its Western allies say was entirely unprovoked.
“NATO countries were not going to attack Russia. Ukraine did not plan to attack Crimea,” Ukrainian senior presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said after Putin’s comments.
Putin made no reference to the bloody battle for Mariupol, where one of the Ukrainian defenders holed up in the ruins of the Azovstal plant earlier pleaded with the international community to help evacuate wounded soldiers.
“We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers,” Captain Sviatoslav Palamar said.

“Stay in the shelters”
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Russian forces were now trying to advance in eastern Ukraine, where the situation was “difficult,” but had moved back from the city of Kharkiv, where a local official reported heavy Russian shelling.
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the deaths of dozens of people in the Russian bombing of a school in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. “About 60 people were killed, civilians, who simply hid at the school, sheltering from shelling,” he said.
There was no response from Moscow, which says it does not target civilians.
Three more civilians were killed in Kharkiv and three in the Luhansk region, its governor Serhiy Gaidai said. It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.
“Today we do not know what to expect from the enemy, what terrible thing they might do, so please go out onto the street as little as possible, stay in the shelters,” he said on Monday.
Zelensky said his country would win against Russia and would not cede any territory.
“There is no invader who can rule over our free people. Sooner or later we will win,” he said in his nightly address.
Putin casts the war as a battle against dangerous “Nazi“-inspired nationalists in Ukraine — an allegation Kyiv and its allies say is nonsense — and links it to the challenge the Soviet Union faced when Adolf Hitler invaded in 1941.
“All plans are being fulfilled. A result will be achieved — on that account there is no doubt,” Putin was quoted as saying after the parade.
Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Putin and his inner circle of generals were mirroring the fascism and tyranny of Nazi Germany and were hijacking the proud history of their forebears.

New sanctions close 
Moscow has come under increasingly punishing sanctions since its invasion on Feb. 24, with trade heavily impacted and assets seized. A German official said agreement by European Union member states on new measures — expected to include an embargo on Russian oil — was close.
The EU’s foreign policy chief told the Financial Times the bloc should also consider using frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war.
The Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230 km (140 miles) northwest of Mariupol, held an all-day curfew on Monday for fear of Russian shelling.
Dozens of people who fled Mariupol and nearby occupied areas had earlier waited to register as evacuees.
“There’s lots of people still in Mariupol who want to leave but can’t,” history teacher Viktoria Andreyeva, 46, said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia President Vladimir Putin

