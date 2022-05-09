You are here

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience

Updated 50 sec ago
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been awarded the prestigious “Gold Award” by Toyota Motor Corporation for a record 11th consecutive year.

The award was presented in recognition of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ agile adaptation to the rapid change in the business environment and continued commitment to the delivery of excellent customer experience across the Kingdom.

Toyota recognized Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for achieving the highest score among distributors across the Middle East and a notable milestone, the highest ever score in after-sales excellence to date. The “Gold Award” is awarded in recognition of the total result of each area in sales and after-sales.

“As the company continues its 11-year winning streak of the ‘Gold Award,’ it reaffirms a continued commitment to evolving and serving the Kingdom’s motorists with its renowned ‘guest-first’ philosophy,” a statement said.

“The dedication of the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors associates is a testament to the vibrant culture and collaborative expertise across all business units. The award cements a commitment to the continued expansion and improvement of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ services in Saudi Arabia.”

Hassan Jameel, chairman of the board of managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “We are honored to receive the ‘Gold Award’ for the 11th consecutive year, a tribute to the dedicated efforts of all associates at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

Ever since we received the first award in 2010, we continue to collectively strive to deliver a thoughtful, people-centric experience that surpasses our guests’ expectations. As an authorized distributor of Toyota, the company has flourished for more than 65 years and created purposeful connections and a collaborative relationship to deliver the best products, service, and quality for all our guests’ automotive needs.”

In addition, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Morocco and Algeria have been awarded for their 2021 performance, and have been receiving the after-sales awards from Toyota, for a record 15th consecutive year.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and after-sales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services, meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

Saudi Arabian Airlines will showcase a new three-level stand design with a range of innovative features and products at this year’s Arabian Travel Market, which begins on May 9, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The stand will provide visitors with an immersive experience of the airline with a tour of the products, services and technologies onboard. It has six interactive areas, which feature the airline’s global network, its modern fleet, its premium Alfursan lounge, onboard amenities, the new in-flight entertainment system “Beyond” and Saudia Holidays.

Hosted by the Saudia Alfursan lounge hospitality team, the futuristic design utilizes a state-of-the-art digital display that can be seen from both inside and outside. At the same time, the latest Saudia Economy and Business Class seats will be showcased. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience the latest Saudia app and a range of Saudia global destinations.

Saudia CEO Captain Ibrahim Koshy said: “Our stand will offer travel industry visitors a chance to experience the airline’s signature products. Excitingly, we will also reveal the all-new IFE System Beyond and Saudia Business, a new B2B travel solution for corporate, agency and MICE clients. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our stand at Arabian Travel Market this year.”

In addition to outlining the airline’s latest products, Saudia will continue its efforts to promote the Kingdom’s rich culture and tradition to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi tourism ecosystem, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“We’re proud to unlock the immense potential and attractions of the Kingdom’s vibrant culture, heritage and stunning biodiversity to the world. We have a shared objective to contribute to the Kingdom’s broader tourism plans to attract a diverse range of visitors, strengthen awareness of the country’s iconic sites, and make them more accessible through enhanced connectivity,” added Captain Koshy.

Saudia is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines. It is a member of the International Air Transport Association and the Arab Air Carriers Organization, and has been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

Saudia has successfully participated in the previous editions of ATM. In 2019, the airline’s hospitality and innovative stand won the “Best Stand Personnel” and “People’s Choice Award.” The Saudia stand is located in Hall 4, stand number ME4310.

Carrier Middle East participated as the platinum sponsor in the recent HVAC R Expo co-located with the Big 5 Saudi, displaying its state-of-the-art HVAC solutions offered in Saudi Arabia. The exhibition is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom and attracted more than 20,000 visitors during the four-day event at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The event was inaugurated by Osama Al-Zamil, deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, who was briefed on Carrier’s solutions by Amr Elmasry, general manager of Carrier Saudi Arabia. The HVAC R Expo included 400 exhibitors from more than 35 countries, making it one of the largest events in the Kingdom.

“Carrier is pleased to have returned as a platinum sponsor for the sixth year of the expo with the theme of ‘Inspiring Confidence,’” said Sathya Moorthi, managing director, Carrier Middle East. “Attendees discovered opportunities that exist throughout indoor spaces to help improve well-being, promote sustainability and comfort, and inspire occupant confidence with different solutions to meet any type of built environment.”

Carrier conducted three workshops, which were attended by more than 100 participants. During the workshops, Carrier briefed attendees on variable refrigerant flow technology, the latest information on energy-efficient chillers and on the importance of indoor air quality for healthy building solutions.

Carrier featured solutions for its XPower VRF, AquaForce 30XA air-cooled chiller, rooftop package units, ducted split-systems, i-Vu building automation and controls and the BluEdge digital service platform, which provides cloud-based connectivity with advanced analytics and actionable insights to optimize machine health and life cycle outcomes.

For building owners, Carrier displayed a comprehensive suite of healthy building offerings designed to drive indoor air quality. From IAQ assessments and real-time monitoring to portable air scrubbers and system upgrades, the company showcased a full range of solutions that can support healthy living and help rebuild confidence in the safety of indoor spaces.

“Once again, the HVAC R Expo Saudi provided an excellent platform for companies to engage with customers and offer state-of-the art solutions fulfilling their needs,” said Elmasry. “Carrier is proud to have partnered with HVAC R Expo Saudi as a platinum sponsor since its inception, and we look forward to taking this association forward in the coming years.”

Representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE will form part of a delegation from the Middle East when they visit the 14th edition of Fruit Attraction, the world’s leading fruit and vegetable marketing event.

Organized by IFEMA Madrid and FEPEX, the event will be held from Oct. 4-6 in the Spanish city of Madrid when it will once again become the capital of the fruit and vegetable world. More than 1,000 buyers, retail purchase managers, importers and invited wholesalers from all over the world will meet with 1,300 exhibitors to do business and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the sector.

María José Sánchez, director of Fruit Attraction, said: “Following the challenges of COVID-19, the 2022 event is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. We’re delighted to be playing our role in relaunching and re-energizing the fruit and vegetable industry.”

As part of the event’s Invited Importing Countries program, representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE will join a host of influential buyers from around the world and promote trade relations between non-EU markets and the EU. The program will include a range of roundtable discussions, guided tours and B2B sessions.

A new area to the show for this year’s edition is the startup hub, which will be dedicated to newly created companies founded between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022 in the fresh produce segment and auxiliary industry.

Elsewhere on the show floor, the fair will once again feature a full program of technical conferences and activities, making it the center of knowledge for the industry, with sessions featuring a wide variety of content from expert panelists and speakers.

Fresh Food Logistics, organized by IFEMA, is the new sector platform for fresh food logistics, transport, and cold chain management. The fair is once again demonstrating its commitment to the three areas of solutions and services related to innovation in the agricultural sector: Biotech attraction, smart agro and smart water and energy. It is also promoting the classic “ecorganic” market, a specialist area for the marketing and export of organic products, fresh produce, and auxiliary industries.

The Innovation Hub and Innovation Forum areas are again dedicated to innovation and new business ideas in the sector. The fair will be hosting the Innovation Hub Awards, which have become a major event marking support for entrepreneurship in the industry.

Fruit Attraction 2022 will also be shining a spotlight on a star product for the first time, and this year, the limelight will fall on the strawberry.

Twenty-three million people suffer from asthma worldwide. World Asthma Day is observed every May to spread awareness and care around the globe about the causes and effects of asthma. LG Electronics’ all-in-one home air solutions are well-designed to deliver the utmost care to those who suffer from asthma and seek a healthier, cleaner lifestyle. Developed to adhere to the needs of people’s at-home lifestyles, the LG air solutions include air purifiers, fans, and heaters. LG air purifiers offer personalized comfort that make any indoor air beneficial and pure to its surroundings.

LG’s lineup of PuriCare air solutions are certified asthma and allergy friendly because it is scientifically proven to considerably reduce exposure to allergens. LG’s PuriCare brings much-needed relief from poor indoor air conditions caused by city pollution or local weather phenomena such as dust and sandstorms that are prevalent in the summer. The battery-operated wireless models make it perfect for homes. Moreover, there are solutions designed for larger commercial spaces, thus creating a healthier environment for any setting at any moment of time.

LG PuriCare 360°

LG’s flagship consumer model, LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier, is known for its 360-degree fan design, which allows the device to keep refreshing and recycling the air across large areas. The air purifier produces filtered airflow up to a distance of 7.5 meters with the Clean Booster feature which rises and rotates to distribute filtered air throughout the room. With more than 99 percent of ultra-fine particles removed, the purifier achieves high pollution removal performance with total dust collection and allergy care.

LG PuriCare AeroTower

LG PuriCare AeroTower is designed for larger rooms. The product comes certified by international testing agencies such as IBR Laboratories for improving indoor air quality. Multi-stage True HEPA Filters capture 99.97 percent of different types of particulates, even those that are as small as 0.3 microns in size. An additional benefit comes in the form of LG UVnano technology, which employs ultraviolet-C light to reduce the presence of bacteria that often collect on the fan. The product will be launched soon in the UAE.

LG’s PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

LG’s PuriCare lineup also includes the small yet mighty PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, a portable air solution that produces clean air anywhere, anytime. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier contains HEPA filters to filter out 99 percent harmful particles for clean, fresh air. It fits perfectly around the face to minimize any air leakage around the nose and chin and is comfortable for everyday wear.

Under the slogan “Surprise the Senses,” Effat University is preparing to launch on its Jeddah campus the ninth edition of “The Showreel,” the Effat film festival for students. The aim of the festival, which will run between May 10-12, is to support students and graduates of the first School of Cinematic Arts in the Kingdom, to screen their work to the public, and to celebrate Arab filmmakers.

In Effat University, young talents study filmmaking, animation, screenwriting, and interactive media. The course operated under the name of the Visual and Digital Production Department in 2013, and was then renamed the Cinematic Arts Department.

Dr. Haifa Jamal Al-Lail, the president of Effat University, announced at a press conference that the festival would be under the patronage of Princess Lolowah Al-Faisal, vice-chairman of the board of trustees and general supervisor of the university. “The Showreel” will enable the public to watch the most important productions of cinematic arts students, including short fiction and documentary films, animation films, and commercials.

The Effat student film festival acknowledges the necessity of demonstrating the prosperity represented by the success of Saudi Vision 2030. Hence, Saudi women play a key role in the development and empowerment of the country and have an affirmative and positive impact on social, cultural and economic aspects. 

Dr. Mohammed Ghazala, the chair of Effat School of Cinematic Arts.

Dr. Mohammed Ghazala, chair of Effat School of Cinematic Arts, explained that the event would include a variety of seminars and professional training workshops that are open to both the general public and to students. The workshops will be moderated by renowned film and art industry professionals. The festival will include a workshop on film directing presented by Egyptian director Amr Salama, an actor management workshop presented by Saudi artists Lana Komsany and Summer Shesha, a cinematic sound design and recording workshop presented by Professor John Merchant from Middle Tennessee University (US), a documentary workshop presented by Dr. Jonathan Carr from Arts University Bournemouth (UK), a workshop on production design significance presented by Egyptian artist Marwa Albermawy, and a film criticism workshop presented by Bahraini critic Mansoora Al-Jamri.

The festival will also feature a symposium moderated by critic Ahmed Al-Ayyad, on the industry of film festivals, including the production and distribution platforms, featuring Intishal Al-Tamimi, president of the El-Gouna Film Festival, and Mouhamad Keblawi, president of the Malmo Arab Film Festival.

In addition, the festival will host a discussion on the future of the Saudi animation film industry, in collaboration with Malik Najar, Al-Abbas bin Al-Abbas, Mahmoud Zaini, Abdulaziz Othman and Walaa Sindi.

Another symposium will be conducted by the Egyptian film critic, Ahmed Shawky, on Saudi female filmmakers who have achieved worldwide success. These include Sarah Mesfar, Jawaher Alamri, Norah Almowald, Noor Alameer, Fatma Alhazmi, Ruba Khafagy and Ragheed Al-Nahdi. Guests will be welcome to join the discussion with the “Quareer” film crew, featuring Effat University graduates.

Alongside enriching workshops and discussions, the festival will also present several trophies to the festival’s guests, including the Saudi artist Ibrahim Al-Hasawi, who is hosted by the Jameel Cultural Center, located in Jeddah.

