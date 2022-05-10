You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say
A Palestinian youth talks to Israeli border guards near the site where Israeli machinery demolish a Palestinian house in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan on May 10, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtuxs

Updated 32 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say
  • Authorities fear escalation in hostilities in the weeks ahead on anniversaries of the Palestinian Catastrophe (Nakba), and the occupation of the West Bank, Jerusalem, Gaza and the Golan Heights
Updated 32 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel has significantly escalated its security crackdown on the West Bank and East Jerusalem in an attempt to prevent Palestinian attacks, according to security experts.

It is doing this, they say, by stepping up arrests, using excessive force, demolishing the homes of suspects, and reinforcing its military presence across the West Bank and along the 1,200-kilometer segregation wall that separates the territory from Israel.

However, these measures will not work, the experts told Arab News, without a political process that offers Palestinians hope that the Israeli occupation will end.

Continuing Palestinian attacks have led to a dispute between the Israeli political and military establishments as there is no specific Palestinian culprit to blame and target in response to the attacks. This was also the case during the second Palestinian Intifada and Operation Defensive Shield in 2002.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has demanded that Hamas pay the price for incitement, in particular a speech by its leader, Yahya Sinwar, that he blamed for motivating the recent attacks. Meanwhile, military officials proposed the launch of a large-scale military operation against Jenin and surrounding villages on the grounds that most of the attackers came from there.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz threatened the Palestinians, saying: “Without security stability, the Palestinian economy will be damaged, the steps we have taken will collapse, and the land from where the perpetrators come will be shaken.”

Israeli security officials expect the wave of Palestinian attacks to continue for a several weeks. Security agency Shin Bet is finding it difficult to confront the threat because the attackers are not posting messages on social media before carrying out attacks.

On Tuesday, the first anniversary of the start of last year’s war in Gaza, described by Hamas as the ‘Sword of Jerusalem Battle,’ Palestinian factions confirmed their continued readiness to resist the Israelis.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement said: “The ‘Jerusalem Sword’ battle constituted an important chapter in the history of the conflict with the Zionist enemy, who thought that his hand was free in Jerusalem and that his policies and plans had provided the opportunity to impose temporal and spatial division at Al-Aqsa Mosque and to displace our people in Sheikh Jarrah (a neighborhood in Jerusalem).

“The resistance imposed equations and rules of engagement that made Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa its top priorities.”

The Israeli army is preparing for the possibility of escalations in hostilities on upcoming dates that are of special significance to Palestinians, including: May 15, the anniversary of the Palestinian Catastrophe (Nakba); May 29, the anniversary of the occupation of Jerusalem, when settlers organize a march; and June 5, the anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank, Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the Syrian Golan Heights.

Ghassan Al-Khatib, a Palestinian political analyst, told Arab News that the violent reactions by Palestinians had been provoked by Israeli actions against them that have reached unprecedented levels.

“Provocations by Israeli extremist right-wingers at Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, and a free hand given to settlers in the West Bank to attack the Palestinians and their properties, have caused Palestinian outrage,” he said.

“The problem is that the current Israeli government is fragile and is forced to make concessions to settlers and Israeli right-wing parties, whether regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque or in the West Bank, in addition to the economic hardships the Palestinians are experiencing.

“The solution to the problem of violent Palestinian reactions is not by using military force, but rather by mitigating provocations against the Palestinians, improving the economic situation and giving them hope for a political future.”

Israeli authorities launched a massive crackdown in East Jerusalem in April. Police arrested 894 Palestinians, imposed home-confinement orders on 37 others, banned 590 people from Al-Aqsa Mosque, injured 463 people, and demolished one house, according to a report issued by Jerusalem Governorate.

Topics: Israel West Bank East Jerusalem violence

Related

Special Arab League chief slams Israeli PM’s Jerusalem statements
Middle-East
Arab League chief slams Israeli PM’s Jerusalem statements
Palestine and Israel on the verge of a new escalation
Middle-East
Palestine and Israel on the verge of a new escalation

Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians

Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians
Updated 46 min 5 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians

Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians
  • Catholic leader sends message to Pope Tawadros II on 9th friendship day
  • Two churches had signed a Christological declaration to initiate ecumenical dialogue on May 10, 1973
Updated 46 min 5 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has confirmed to all Coptic Christians his “unfailing friendship in Christ,” and pledged engagement for “full visible communion” between the two churches.

The leader of the Catholic Church made the commitment in a message on the nineth Coptic-Catholic Friendship Day to Tawadros II, the pope of Alexandria and patriarch of the See of St. Mark, who lives in Egypt.

Francis expressed his “heartfelt gratitude for the spiritual bonds uniting the See of Peter and the See of Mark. May we continue our pilgrimage of Christian fraternity, especially in preparation for next year’s celebration of the 10th anniversary of our memorable meeting in Rome and of the 50th anniversary of the historic encounter between Pope Paul VI and Pope Shenouda III.”

Tawadros II met with Francis in the Vatican on May 8, 2013. That was the second gathering of popes in Italy in 1,500 years.

The last visit of a Coptic pope to the Vatican occurred on May 10, 1973, when then-Pope Shenouda III and then-Pope Paul VI signed a Christological declaration to initiate ecumenical dialogue between the two Christian churches.

Francis told Tawadros II that “friendship is the surest way to achieve unity” between Christians, and wished to continue “the journey towards full visible communion.”

“As we approach the Feast of Pentecost, I pray that the Holy Spirit will unite us ever more and bestow his gifts of consolation upon our suffering human family, especially in these days of pandemic and war.”

Unofficial figures estimate the percentage of Copts in Egypt at 10 to 15 percent of the population. The Coptic Orthodox Church has stated it has 20 to 25 million members.

Topics: Pope Francis Coptic Christians Tawadros II Egypt Catholic Church

Related

Pope expresses ‘pain’ over attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt
Middle-East
Pope expresses ‘pain’ over attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt
Special Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Assumption of Mary amid pandemic
Middle-East
Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Assumption of Mary amid pandemic

Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard

Donors urged to dig deep as Ukraine war hits Syria hard
  • Borrell said that Russia was not invited due to the war in Ukraine.
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is making the plight of poverty-stricken Syrians far worse and urged donors to dig deep to help the Middle East country wracked by more than a decade of civil war.
Opening a donor event in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that 60 percent of Syria’s population “suffer food insecurity, and barely know where the next meal is going to come from.”
“The Russian war will increase food and energy prices and the situation in Syria will become worse,” he said.
Borrell said the 27-nation bloc would provide an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for Syria this year, bringing the annual total to 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion). He said the EU would also provide 1.56 billion euros ($1.65 billion) next year.
“Our strong political commitment to Syria must be backed by equally strong financial commitments,” Borrell said. He vowed that the EU would maintain sanctions against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government, and stressed that there can be no normalized relations until Syrian refugees are “safe to go back home.”
Food prices around the world were already rising, but the war in Ukraine – a major wheat supplier – has made things worse. The impact is worsening the plight of millions of Syrians driven from their homes by the country’s 11-year war. Many rely on international aid to survive.
The war in Ukraine has also created a whole new group of refugees. European nations and the US have rushed to help more than 5.5 million Ukrainians who have fled to neighboring countries, as well as more than 7 million displaced within Ukraine’s borders.
Half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million people was displaced by the conflict.
Aid agencies are hoping to draw some of the world’s attention back to Syria at Tuesday’s conference, hosted by the EU. The funding also goes toward aid for the 5.7 million Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries, particularly Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.
Non-EU country Norway said Monday that it would provide 1.5 billion kroner ($156 million) in 2021 to assist people in Syria and neighboring countries.
Last year, the EU, the United States and other nations pledged $6.4 billion to help Syrians and neighboring countries hosting refugees. But that fell well short of the $10 billion that the UN had sought.
Imogen Sudbery, from the International Rescue Committee aid group, urged the EU to do more, noting that “even if donors pledge the same as previous years, they will not fill this alarming and rapidly-increasing funding gap.”
Syria’s foreign ministry criticized the Brussels event, saying neither the Syrian government nor its ally Russia are taking part in it. It said the conference is being organized by countries that are imposing sanctions on the “Syrian people” and blocking reconstruction.
“Countries organizing or participating in this conference occupy or support the occupation of part of the Syrian territories and loot the resources of the Syrian people,” the ministry said. The term “occupation” was a reference to hundreds of US troops present in oil-rich eastern parts of Syria.
Borrell said that Russia was not invited due to the war in Ukraine.
“We are inviting those partners who have a genuine, a real interest to contribute to peace in the world,” he said. The UN decided not to co-host this year’s conference because the EU refused to invite Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Syria Donor conference

Related

Syria President Assad visits Iran for meetings in rare trip
Middle-East
Syria President Assad visits Iran for meetings in rare trip
ebanon has once again voiced its concerns about Syrian refugees, stating that the country can no longer tolerate some of their a
Middle-East
Lebanon tells UNHCR that it can no longer tolerate the burden of Syrian refugees

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte
  • The move represents the clearest acknowledgement since the parliament appointed Bashagha in March
  • Both sides are backed by armed factions and any attempt by Bashagha to force his way into Tripoli could trigger fighting across western areas of Libya
Updated 10 May 2022
Reuters

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya’s parliament wants the government it has appointed under Fathi Bashagha to be based for now in Sirte, it said on Tuesday, amid a stalemate over control of the capital Tripoli where another administration refuses to hand over power.
The move represents the clearest acknowledgement since the parliament appointed Bashagha in March that he cannot take over in Tripoli yet with Libya paralyzed by its crisis of two governments.
Deadlock between Bashagha and Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, who was appointed prime minister last year, risks igniting a new round of conflict in Libya after two years of comparative peace, or splitting its territory again between rival camps.
Both sides are backed by armed factions and any attempt by Bashagha to force his way into Tripoli could trigger fighting across western areas of Libya.
The parliament will hold its own next session in Sirte, a central coastal city close to the frozen frontline from Libya’s last conflict, in support of Bashagha’s government, said the chamber’s spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq.
Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi and it split in 2014 between warring factions in the west, where Tripoli is located, and in the east, where the parliament moved.
Dbeibah’s government was installed last year to run all of Libya for an interim period as part of a peace process that was meant to include national elections in December.
However, after the election process collapsed amid disputes over the rules, the eastern-based parliament said Dbeibah’s term had expired and moved to appoint its own administration.
Dbeibah says his government is still valid and that he will hand over power only after an election.

Topics: Libya Parliament Tripoli Fathi Bashagha

Related

Unified international approach required for Libya elections: Ex-UN official
Middle-East
Unified international approach required for Libya elections: Ex-UN official
MENA Project Tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker: Contractors prepare for two Libyan drilling projects; Bids invited for $500bn Saudi Oxagon project and Alinma HQ

Russia’s FM Lavrov makes unannounced visit to Algeria

Russia’s FM Lavrov makes unannounced visit to Algeria
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

Russia’s FM Lavrov makes unannounced visit to Algeria

Russia’s FM Lavrov makes unannounced visit to Algeria
  • Russia’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that Lavrov held talks with Algeria's foreign minister, Ramtane Lamamra
Updated 10 May 2022
AP

ALGIERS: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made an unannounced visit to Algeria Tuesday to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that Lavrov held talks with Algeria’s foreign minister, Ramtane Lamamra, and attended a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument to heroes of the 1954-1962 Algerian War of Independence against France.
It was unclear whether the war in Ukraine was discussed during the meeting.
Algerian media said that following the first round of talks with Lamamra, Lavrov was due to meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Topics: Algeria Russia Sergei Lavrov

Related

Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie
Business & Economy
Algeria OKs purchase of 15 new aircraft for Air Algerie
MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field’s water treatment system
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Algerian Energy Co. plans 3 new desalination plants; Iraq to expand Halfaya oil field’s water treatment system

Turkish flight aborted in Israel after passengers receive plane crash photos

Turkish flight aborted in Israel after passengers receive plane crash photos
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Turkish flight aborted in Israel after passengers receive plane crash photos

Turkish flight aborted in Israel after passengers receive plane crash photos
  • The Israeli Civil Aviation Authority said the plane was taxiing at the country’s main airport when the photos were sent
  • Passengers received photos of a Turkish Airlines plane that crashed in the Netherlands in 2009, and a Turkish Airlines crash in the US in 2013
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Turkish AnadoluJet flight was aborted upon take-off at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after several passengers were sent photos of plane crashes on their phones.

The Israeli Civil Aviation Authority said the plane was taxiing at the country’s main airport when the photos were sent.

Luggage was re-inspected after passengers were removed. The flight departed five hours later.

Israeli authorities identified several young nationals who have been detained and are being questioned. 

The flight, which had 160 passengers on board, was heading toward the runway when passengers informed crew that they had received the photos.

Local news outlets said the photos were shared via AirDrop, which allows images and other media forms to be transmitted at short distances from one Apple device to another.

Passengers received photos of a Turkish Airlines plane that crashed in the Netherlands in 2009, and a Turkish Airlines crash in the US in 2013.

After disembarking, passengers were told they could stay in Israel or board the flight to Turkey.

This is the second security scare at Ben Gurion in recent weeks after an American family brought a live artillery shell to the airport, sparking widespread panic as people rushed to flee the terminal.

Topics: Israel Turkey Ben Gurion Airport AnadoluJet

Related

Turkish flight cleared after Germany bomb scare
World
Turkish flight cleared after Germany bomb scare
Sirens heard in Tehran as Iran-bound Turkish flight diverts to Baku
Middle-East
Sirens heard in Tehran as Iran-bound Turkish flight diverts to Baku

Latest updates

Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say
Israeli security crackdown will not end violence, political solution is needed, experts say
International airlines invest $1tr in fuel-efficient planes, says Boeing executive
International airlines invest $1tr in fuel-efficient planes, says Boeing executive
West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
West blames Russia for satellite hack ahead of Ukraine invasion
European Champions League increased by four teams to 36
European Champions League increased by four teams to 36
Macrosnapshot — Germany’s economy in trouble; Japan household spending falls
Macrosnapshot — Germany’s economy in trouble; Japan household spending falls

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.