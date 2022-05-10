GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience

GPX Store, a one-stop destination for all motorsports enthusiasts looking to purchase rare memorabilia as well as professional racing equipment, has now opened doors at Dubai Autodrome.

This one-of-a-kind store in the GCC, is a dream come true for serious racing fans looking for various collectable racing items, including ones signed by Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and more. Also, there is a state-of-the-art race simulator, while racing enthusiasts can marvel over the memorabilia, art, gear, apparel, books, home interior and accessories of some of the best race car drivers of all times.

Shoppers now have the chance to fully experience the intricacies of the motorsports’ world. They can get a feel of what goes on in the pitlanes and behind the wheel by foraging into the original suits of former racing drivers and world champions like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna, while also being able to purchase a T-shirt from Anyways, a keychain from Period Correct or a poster from the Automobilizt. Racing car lovers can choose from the most coveted motorsports inspired brands collected and curated in one space. The diverse collection of motorsports goods means that there is something for everyone.

Pierre Brice Mena, managing director of GP Extreme, said: “We’re extremely pleased to launch GPX Store. It has been a long objective to have it in place. We’re already representing more than 15 very curated brands and regrouping more than 1,000 motorsport products from all over the world, including some very unique memorabilia.”

The concept store resembles a museum, the interiors of which have been designed to give everyone an immersive experience.

“Wannabe racers who do not want to be left out in the melee of discussions surrounding motor racing can have a firsthand experience of what it feels like to be decked out in the gear of some of their racing icons. Most customers make a beeline for gear from leading brands such as Bell Racing, Stand21 and OMP. Be it lightweight carbon fiber helmets or customized race suits, you name it and we have it,” a statement said.

The store, which had been running in its digital format until now, offers protective gear for karters too, which means that shoppers will find high-end helmets and junior suits for the aspiring race car drivers in their family.