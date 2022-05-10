You are here

GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience

GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience
The concept store in Dubai Autodrome resembles a museum, the interiors of which have been designed to give everyone an immersive experience.
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience

GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

GPX Store, a one-stop destination for all motorsports enthusiasts looking to purchase rare memorabilia as well as professional racing equipment, has now opened doors at Dubai Autodrome.

This one-of-a-kind store in the GCC, is a dream come true for serious racing fans looking for various collectable racing items, including ones signed by Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and more. Also, there is a state-of-the-art race simulator, while racing enthusiasts can marvel over the memorabilia, art, gear, apparel, books, home interior and accessories of some of the best race car drivers of all times.

Shoppers now have the chance to fully experience the intricacies of the motorsports’ world. They can get a feel of what goes on in the pitlanes and behind the wheel by foraging into the original suits of former racing drivers and world champions like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna, while also being able to purchase a T-shirt from Anyways, a keychain from Period Correct or a poster from the Automobilizt. Racing car lovers can choose from the most coveted motorsports inspired brands collected and curated in one space. The diverse collection of motorsports goods means that there is something for everyone.

Pierre Brice Mena, managing director of GP Extreme, said: “We’re extremely pleased to launch GPX Store. It has been a long objective to have it in place. We’re already representing more than 15 very curated brands and regrouping more than 1,000 motorsport products from all over the world, including some very unique memorabilia.”

The concept store resembles a museum, the interiors of which have been designed to give everyone an immersive experience.

“Wannabe racers who do not want to be left out in the melee of discussions surrounding motor racing can have a firsthand experience of what it feels like to be decked out in the gear of some of their racing icons. Most customers make a beeline for gear from leading brands such as Bell Racing, Stand21 and OMP. Be it lightweight carbon fiber helmets or customized race suits, you name it and we have it,” a statement said.

The store, which had been running in its digital format until now, offers protective gear for karters too, which means that shoppers will find high-end helmets and junior suits for the aspiring race car drivers in their family.

Saudia launches new B2B travel management solution

Saudia launches new B2B travel management solution
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudia launches new B2B travel management solution

Saudia launches new B2B travel management solution
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines launched its new rebranded business division for the airline — Saudia Business — specializing in B2B travel solutions for corporate, agency and MICE clients, at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Saudia Business provides unique solutions for each travel requirement of a diverse range of beneficiaries, including corporations, travel agencies, and event organizers. The new account management department will streamline the booking process and support corporate travel through a seamless online platform with multiple functions and tools to serve Saudia’s business clients from A to Z.

Saudia Business will have a dedicated meetings and events team that assists with specific corporate travel needs and event organization worldwide. The new division will serve and support clients with busy schedules who frequently go on business trips, whether for meetings, incentive travel, conventions, or exhibitions.

Hazem Sonbol, vice president of sales at Saudia, said: “This is not just a new service department; it is an extension to the Saudia brand, a show of dedication to pursuing excellence. Saudia Business respects our guests’ time and understands the corporate standard with a service that will live up to it. We are looking forward to serving our business partners and taking care of their travel needs through Saudia Business.”

Catering to corporate clients with custom solutions, Saudia Business will be offering new incentives exclusively for corporate clients through Saudia Business Loyalty. This unique rewards program allows for the redemption of points with every booking and spend.

Saudia Business retains a stellar repertoire of regional and international clients from various industries, including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, SNB, BAE Systems, Amazon, and many more, that have put their trust in the new business department.

Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system 'Beyond'

Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system ‘Beyond’
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system ‘Beyond’

Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system ‘Beyond’
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines has officially unveiled its brand-new in-flight entertainment system, Beyond, at the Arabian Travel Market 2022, which kicked off on May 9, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new IFE system is expected to further transform Saudia’s onboard experience with more than 5,000 hours of HD content, including, but not limited to, Western and Eastern films and TV shows, as well as a library of e-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

Beyond also features the largest Islamic content in the skies, with guests notified of prayer times throughout the journey. A distinct Kid Mode allows younger guests to enjoy a selection of their favorite cartoons, movies, and games.

In addition to entertainment, Beyond offers a range of other practical features, such as the ability to check the status of the flight while en route, and a real-time view of the sky during takeoff and landing from cameras. Guests onboard can also enjoy shopping and browsing the latest products from the comfort of their seat.

Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia, said: “We’ve never stopped improving our product. The new IFE will further transform Saudia’s onboard experience. The success of Saudia’s IFE investments and strategy is demonstrated by the loyalty and positive feedback from our guests across all cabin classes. We are delighted to showcase our new IFE with visitors at the ATM.”

The new IFE system Beyond will be implemented gradually across the airline’s fleet by the end of this year.

Saudia is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines. It is a member of the International Air Transport Association and the Arab Air Carriers Organization, and has been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

Saudia has successfully participated in the previous editions of ATM. In 2019, the airline’s hospitality and innovative stand won the “Best Stand Personnel” and “People’s Choice Award.” This year, Saudia’s stand — Stand No. ME4310 — is located in Hall 4 at the Arabian Travel Market.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been awarded the prestigious “Gold Award” by Toyota Motor Corporation for a record 11th consecutive year.

The award was presented in recognition of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ agile adaptation to the rapid change in the business environment and continued commitment to the delivery of excellent customer experience across the Kingdom.

Toyota recognized Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for achieving the highest score among distributors across the Middle East and a notable milestone, the highest ever score in after-sales excellence to date. The “Gold Award” is awarded in recognition of the total result of each area in sales and after-sales.

“As the company continues its 11-year winning streak of the ‘Gold Award,’ it reaffirms a continued commitment to evolving and serving the Kingdom’s motorists with its renowned ‘guest-first’ philosophy,” a statement said.

“The dedication of the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors associates is a testament to the vibrant culture and collaborative expertise across all business units. The award cements a commitment to the continued expansion and improvement of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ services in Saudi Arabia.”

Hassan Jameel, chairman of the board of managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “We are honored to receive the ‘Gold Award’ for the 11th consecutive year, a tribute to the dedicated efforts of all associates at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

Ever since we received the first award in 2010, we continue to collectively strive to deliver a thoughtful, people-centric experience that surpasses our guests’ expectations. As an authorized distributor of Toyota, the company has flourished for more than 65 years and created purposeful connections and a collaborative relationship to deliver the best products, service, and quality for all our guests’ automotive needs.”

In addition, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Morocco and Algeria have been awarded for their 2021 performance, and have been receiving the after-sales awards from Toyota, for a record 15th consecutive year.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and after-sales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services, meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

Saudi Arabian Airlines to participate in ATM 2022

Saudi Arabian Airlines to participate in ATM 2022
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines to participate in ATM 2022

Saudi Arabian Airlines to participate in ATM 2022
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines will showcase a new three-level stand design with a range of innovative features and products at this year’s Arabian Travel Market, which begins on May 9, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The stand will provide visitors with an immersive experience of the airline with a tour of the products, services and technologies onboard. It has six interactive areas, which feature the airline’s global network, its modern fleet, its premium Alfursan lounge, onboard amenities, the new in-flight entertainment system “Beyond” and Saudia Holidays.

Hosted by the Saudia Alfursan lounge hospitality team, the futuristic design utilizes a state-of-the-art digital display that can be seen from both inside and outside. At the same time, the latest Saudia Economy and Business Class seats will be showcased. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience the latest Saudia app and a range of Saudia global destinations.

Saudia CEO Captain Ibrahim Koshy said: “Our stand will offer travel industry visitors a chance to experience the airline’s signature products. Excitingly, we will also reveal the all-new IFE System Beyond and Saudia Business, a new B2B travel solution for corporate, agency and MICE clients. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our stand at Arabian Travel Market this year.”

In addition to outlining the airline’s latest products, Saudia will continue its efforts to promote the Kingdom’s rich culture and tradition to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi tourism ecosystem, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“We’re proud to unlock the immense potential and attractions of the Kingdom’s vibrant culture, heritage and stunning biodiversity to the world. We have a shared objective to contribute to the Kingdom’s broader tourism plans to attract a diverse range of visitors, strengthen awareness of the country’s iconic sites, and make them more accessible through enhanced connectivity,” added Captain Koshy.

Saudia is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines. It is a member of the International Air Transport Association and the Arab Air Carriers Organization, and has been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

Saudia has successfully participated in the previous editions of ATM. In 2019, the airline’s hospitality and innovative stand won the “Best Stand Personnel” and “People’s Choice Award.” The Saudia stand is located in Hall 4, stand number ME4310.

Carrier 'inspires confidence' in healthy indoor environments

Carrier ‘inspires confidence’ in healthy indoor environments
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Carrier ‘inspires confidence’ in healthy indoor environments

Carrier ‘inspires confidence’ in healthy indoor environments
Updated 08 May 2022
Arab News

Carrier Middle East participated as the platinum sponsor in the recent HVAC R Expo co-located with the Big 5 Saudi, displaying its state-of-the-art HVAC solutions offered in Saudi Arabia. The exhibition is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom and attracted more than 20,000 visitors during the four-day event at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The event was inaugurated by Osama Al-Zamil, deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, who was briefed on Carrier’s solutions by Amr Elmasry, general manager of Carrier Saudi Arabia. The HVAC R Expo included 400 exhibitors from more than 35 countries, making it one of the largest events in the Kingdom.

“Carrier is pleased to have returned as a platinum sponsor for the sixth year of the expo with the theme of ‘Inspiring Confidence,’” said Sathya Moorthi, managing director, Carrier Middle East. “Attendees discovered opportunities that exist throughout indoor spaces to help improve well-being, promote sustainability and comfort, and inspire occupant confidence with different solutions to meet any type of built environment.”

Carrier conducted three workshops, which were attended by more than 100 participants. During the workshops, Carrier briefed attendees on variable refrigerant flow technology, the latest information on energy-efficient chillers and on the importance of indoor air quality for healthy building solutions.

Carrier featured solutions for its XPower VRF, AquaForce 30XA air-cooled chiller, rooftop package units, ducted split-systems, i-Vu building automation and controls and the BluEdge digital service platform, which provides cloud-based connectivity with advanced analytics and actionable insights to optimize machine health and life cycle outcomes.

For building owners, Carrier displayed a comprehensive suite of healthy building offerings designed to drive indoor air quality. From IAQ assessments and real-time monitoring to portable air scrubbers and system upgrades, the company showcased a full range of solutions that can support healthy living and help rebuild confidence in the safety of indoor spaces.

“Once again, the HVAC R Expo Saudi provided an excellent platform for companies to engage with customers and offer state-of-the art solutions fulfilling their needs,” said Elmasry. “Carrier is proud to have partnered with HVAC R Expo Saudi as a platinum sponsor since its inception, and we look forward to taking this association forward in the coming years.”

