Naif university prepares new generation of professionals

JEDDAH: Naif Arab University for Security Sciences has started a training program to train cybercrime and digital evidence professionals.
Through the two-track program, NAUSS aims to instil the latest methods of detecting cyber crimes and collecting digital evidence through following technical and legal rules and procedures, before submitting cases to the judicial authorities.
The first track, to prepare cybercrime investigation specialists, will continue until June 14. This training course enables the trainees to identify, collect, examine and preserve evidence, using reliable and standardized investigation methods.
The second track, which will continue until June 22, qualifies trainees to become cyber-incident response specialists, who can handle, analyze and respond to cybersecurity-related incidents. The course will be executed through the cybercrime and digital evidence center at NAUSS, where practical applications will be implemented in its specialized laboratories, equipped with the latest technology. The training course will also feature study of real cases, and workshops.
UN food agency director hails Saudi Arabia’s ‘most important’ aid efforts in Yemen
Truce gives hope for future with Yemen at crossroads after 7 years of war: World Food Program’s Richard Ragan
Updated 10 May 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The UN World Food Program’s representative in Yemen has hailed crucial Saudi efforts in helping the organization to meet the war-torn country’s urgent sustenance needs.
In an exclusive interview, Richard Ragan told Arab News that the Kingdom had played a vital part in maintaining food supplies to the Yemeni people.
The country director said: “The role of Saudi Arabia is one of the most important if not the most important, it’s a neighbor. So clearly, it’s in the interest of Saudi Arabia to have a stable border.
“The humanitarian assistance that we have been provided with by the Saudis in the past has been critical. They are essential in terms of financial partner, humanitarian partner, political partner.
“We really can’t do the kind of program that we need to effectively run in Yemen without the partnership with Saudi Arabia. So that’s why I am in the Kingdom. It’s the first country I have visited since I took charge three months ago. For me, it’s the most important place,” he added.
Ragan also singled out the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for special praise.
He said: “KSrelief is important in the humanitarian world; they are unique. Most of our partners just give money, but the KSrelief is different; they do projects. They are present in Yemen and very knowledgeable about the dynamics that are going on, particularly in the southern part of the strife-torn country.”
The UN official noted that the WFP viewed the center important in two ways, “as partners to do the work, who are very knowledgeable about how to execute effective programs, and also as very good financial partners.”
He added: “After seven years of war, nothing works in Yemen, the state has in many ways ceased to function. So, without the kind of work that KSrelief does in the healthcare sector, millions of people would go without healthcare. So, it’s one of the real fundamental things.”
On the current situation in Yemen, he said: “For the UN World Food Program, we are feeding slightly over half of Yemen’s population. For us, it’s the biggest program in the world, it’s the biggest program that, historically, WFP has ever run. So, the scale of what we have been trying to do, to keep people alive with food in Yemen, is pretty immense.”
Ragan noted that he had been living in Yemen for three months. “But the one thing I think that is most evident is that there is hope because of the truce. I think Yemen is at a crossroads after seven years of war. And that crossroads is either to return to war, strife, and conflict or to take the other path and move toward peace.
“So far, it seems like the truce is holding; there are small incidents where there’s conflict. There was an unfortunate attack three days ago in Taiz, where people were celebrating, a building was attacked next to a park, and some people were killed. That’s the sort of thing that’s not good for a truce,” he added.
He pointed out the progress of confidence-building measures negotiated between parties in the UN.
“Fuel ships are discharging in the port, so that the gas shortages that were evident from Jan. 1 through to the end of March have abated, which for us at the WFP was also critical because we weren’t really able to do our work without fuel.”
A two-month ceasefire was announced in April as agreed by warring parties in Yemen.
Ragan said: “We needed fuel, so that part of the puzzle has been answered. I would say our ability to kind of function in the country and deliver food, even during the conflict, has been pretty good. We are feeding between 10 and 15 million people per month.”
In addition to providing people with food, he highlighted the work going on to run the airport for humanitarian needs.
“We have something called the UN humanitarian air service, including for NGO (non-governmental organization) partners and UN agencies. It’s a really big part of what air traffic is going into the country. We also have vessels that we move back and forth from Jeddah that carry humanitarian supplies for people.
“We do a broad range of things that aren’t just about food. We run the telecommunication services for the UN agencies and NGO partners. So, it’s big and it’s an expensive program for the WFP.
“It’s about the equivalent of $200 million per month to do our complete body of work. The funding, part of our operations this year, has not been as generous. So far, we have raised 25 percent of what we need. So, we have to start cutting rations into groups,” he added.
Ragan noted that among major donor countries, Saudi Arabia had always been one of the most generous, besides the US and Germany. “The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) states have been there with us so far, and we are hopeful that it’s coming pretty soon for the future.”
The UN’s Humanitarian Response Plan, recently announced for this year, was seeking around $4 billion in contributions, of which the WFP makes up half.
He said: “In previous years, we have made up more than half of it because food is clearly the most important, and we are feeding people, we bring in wheat in the port. We mill it as fast as we get it. And then it’s out, so we don’t even have stocks that we can store. The requirements are so big.
“I have been in the WFP for 22 years and have managed some of our biggest operations in the world, but nowhere nearly as big and complicated as what we are doing in Yemen.”
Ragan pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine was having an impact on the entire world.
“Yemen is, unfortunately, one of the places that it’s going to have the biggest impact because you are already looking at an economy that’s anemic, you are looking at a population that has almost no buying power. There are over 4 million people who have been internally displaced because of the conflict.
“My most urgent message to the world is please don’t forget Yemen. It’s still one of the potentially biggest catastrophes on the planet. The world’s attention is shifted to Ukraine. But don’t forget Yemen because there is a real opportunity for peace.
“This is the first time since the conflict started, where there is more hope for peace, the people that I have talked to, that’s what they want.
“Certainly, the citizens of Yemen want it. They are tired of conflict, they are tired of bombings, they want to be able to educate their kids, and they want to be able to visit their relatives.
“They are desperate to be able to move, just to do the basic things that we enjoy that they can’t. So, I think there is a lot of hope on the part of the average Yemeni that this conflict is going to stop,” Ragan added.
KSA’s statistics authority launches data-collection phase of Saudi Census 2022
The census seeks to provide detailed information about the population of the Kingdom, including ages, nationalities and the distribution of income across regions, and the health status of people living in cities compared with those in rural areas
Updated 11 May 2022
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: The General Authority for Statistics has launched the enumeration and data-collection phase of the Kingdom’s fifth national census, the results of which will be published before the end of this year.
“We needed to increase the quality of our database, and for this census we have implemented the most advanced technologies to achieve this,” Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the Saudi minister of economy and planning, said during the official launch in Riyadh on Tuesday.
“We have launched the ‘self-enumeration’ method of gathering data that will help us achieve an accurate and comprehensive database for the census.”
During this phase of the census process, which began on May 10 and will continue for 35 days, detailed statistical data about the population will be collected. The Saudi Census 2022 is fully digital and citizens and residents will submit their details by completing an online census form that is available at the GASTAT web portal or through a link that will be sent via text message to heads of households. This will greatly reduce the need for field researchers to visit households to collect the data.
In addition, self-enumeration kiosks will be provided in 29 shopping centers across the Kingdom, at which the census questionnaire can be completed with help from the authority’s staff. In cases where there is a lack of response or more data is needed, more than 30,000 field enumerators are on standby to visit people’s homes and collect the required information.
“Data and statistics drive evidence-based decisions,” Konrad Pesendorfer, GASTAT’s president, said during the launch.
“Data integration from multiple sources is the new business model for data quality, and access to data is crucial for research and development. That is why we launched a statistical database. The census of 2022 is not a traditional census.”
The census seeks to provide detailed information about the population of the Kingdom, including ages, nationalities and the distribution of income across regions, and the health status of people living in cities compared with those in rural areas.
The first phase of census process, called “address canvassing,” began in January when more than 14,000 field workers began to catalog all inhabited and uninhabited homes within the Kingdom and allocate to them smart census stickers. Each of these stickers includes a unique QR code linking the property with its head of household.
GASTAT finalized its plans for the census in September last year, after carrying out tests in seven regions across the Kingdom of the questionnaire and the operational tools it uses. The self-enumeration process, the method for filling out the questionnaire online, and the technical systems used during the enumeration phase were all tested and evaluated.
The Saudi Census is conducted every 10 years by GASTAT, and this one will be vitally important for the planning and policies required to achieve the goals of the nation’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, Al-Ibrahim said.
More than 25 government agencies are involved in the census operation, including the ministries of interior, health and education, and the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence.
“What we prepared is not just a snapshot of 2022,” Pesendorfer said. “The objective is to continuously update our database, year after year. The database will be linked with administrative data.
“High-quality statistics can only be produced with many stakeholders,” he added as he thanked all those who have collaborated on the process.
GASTAT has stressed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of privacy, confidentiality and the protection of personal information included in the census. Such information will not be disclosed to any third parties, it added.
The last general population and housing census in the Kingdom prior to this year’s took place in 2010, when the total population was determined to be 27,136,977.
Most countries conduct a comprehensive census every 10 years to obtain up-to-date, accurate and detailed data about the population, including its geographical distribution and social and economic characteristics.
Accurate statistical data of this kind enables officials, planners and politicians to allocate budgets more effectively and develop comprehensive strategies that can help keep pace with urban development. It also aids efforts to plan for future needs based on expected population growth, contribute to development plans and provide vital public services such as education, healthcare and transportation.
Saudi Arabia, US sign collaboration deal to advance space technologies
The agreement includes identifying projects that will enhance research and develop more Saudi capabilities in the Kingdom’s space industry, in addition to implementing training programs to develop human resources in the space and innovation sector
Updated 10 May 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A far-reaching research and development deal to advance space technologies has been signed between two industry leaders from Saudi Arabia and the US.
The agreement, aimed at boosting innovation, and the space and digital economy, was inked on Monday in Washington, D.C. on the sidelines of an official visit to America by a high-level delegation from the Kingdom.
Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, the president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and Tim Cahill, senior vice president of aeronautics company Lockheed Martin, signed the accord that will see increased cooperation between the two countries in the space technology sector.
As well as developing Saudi workforce skills in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan, the signatories plan to promote further investment in sector-related research.
An infographic posted on the Saudi Space Commission’s official Twitter account outlined some of the terms of the collaboration.
It said: “The agreement includes identifying projects that will enhance research and develop more Saudi capabilities in the Kingdom’s space industry, in addition to implementing training programs to develop human resources in the space and innovation sector.”
During Monday’s visit, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Deputy Administrator Pamela Melroy and discussed opportunities for strategic cooperation in the space sector.
In a tweet, the commission said the main goals of the meeting had been to explore collaborations between the two countries in space and its technologies, look at ways to boost investment in shared future projects, and promote strategic partnerships in developing the space sector.
Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan also attended the meeting along with Muhammad bin Saud Al-Tamimi, president-designate of the Saudi Space Commission.
The visit included tours of US institutions and companies linked to the space sector and formed part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to increase its cooperation with international industry specialists.
In a tweet, the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said Al-Swaha had met with Saudi students undertaking science, technology, and space scholarships in America, “to talk about the digital economy and the innovation-based economy and to confirm their future role in enhancing the Kingdom’s pioneering position and in building a sustainable future.”
Monday’s agreement was not the first between KACST and Lockheed Martin. In 2018, the parties agreed a cooperation deal to launch the first Saudi communication satellite, known as SaudiGeoSat 1/HellasSat 4. The Saudi and Greek geostationary communication satellite covers the Gulf region, North Africa, and Europe.
Saudi environmental expert fears Asiri magpie may become extinct
The Asiri magpie, which lives in the southwest hills of Saudi Arabia, is a member of the Corvidae family
Updated 27 min 46 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI
ASIRI: The Asiri magpie, the only endemic bird in Saudi Arabia and found only in the Kingdom, is under threat, according to a leading ornithologist.
Mohammed Shobrak, based at Taif University and a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Conservation of Migratory Birds of Prey in Africa and Eurasia, said: “It has greatly decreased, which has made it a critically endangered bird. If no one intervenes to preserve it, it would become on the verge of extinction and become difficult to save.”
The Asiri magpie, which lives in the southwest hills of Saudi Arabia, is a member of the Corvidae family. Its scientific name is Pica asirensis, and it was classified as a separate species through a scientific study on genes published in 2003. The study confirmed that the magpie is separate from other bird species and cannot be found anywhere else in the world.
Shobrak said that the latest studies, sponsored by Saudi Aramco in partnership with the National Center for Wildlife, showed that the magpie, which was tracked via satellite, lives in high-altitude regions and, unlike other birds, does not migrate to low-altitude regions during the winter season.
The study ran computer programs to determine the bird’s favorite locations in its historical habitat, which stretches between Taif in the north and Abha in the south, and found that 80 percent of the environment adequate for its survival had disappeared and only 20 percent remained, most of which was in Asir between Tanomah and Abha. The drastic decrease in its numbers makes it among the rarest birds in the world.
Shobrak said that the drop in population was due to several reasons, including the unregulated expansion of urban areas and its impact on the bird’s habitat, climate change and its impact on the bird’s habitat, such as the death of juniper trees, and natural as well as deliberately lit fires affecting its habitat.
Like any other bird, Shobrak said that the Asiri magpie needed an adequate environment to ensure its survival, via breeding and nutrition.
“The responsibilities have doubled to save this bird, which is the only exclusive Saudi bird that cannot be found anywhere in the world,” he said. “That is why the responsibility is big and according to my knowledge, the National Center for Wildlife is working on a national project to preserve this species that carries the name of one of the most precious and most beautiful regions in the Kingdom, which is the region of Asir.”
Rise in new virus cases is Saudi Arabia’s highest in 2 months
569 infections reported, the largest daily tally since Feb. 28
Updated 10 May 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases with 569 new infections reported on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since Feb. 28 this year.
The latest increase brought the total number of confirmed cases to 756,549 over the course of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said.
Daily recoveries totaled 105 on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 742,782 (97 percent of all COVID-19 cases).
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported, with the Kingdom’s death toll remaining unchanged at 9,104.
The Kingdom conducted about 20,430 new tests, with the total number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses rising to 64.6 million.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has praised the Kingdom’s hand hygiene program as one of the most successful of its kind in the world, the health ministry said in a statement to Arab News.
The comments came in a report published by the WHO on International World Hand Hygiene Day, held on May 5 every year. This year’s theme is “Celebrating hand hygiene success around the world.”
In 2009, following the launch of the WHO “Save Lives: Clean Your Hands” campaign, the Kingdom launched a national hand hygiene program. Since then, the country has made significant improvements in hand hygiene, as well as infection prevention and control.
“In 2019, the Council of Ministers recognized hand hygiene as the most important intervention to reduce healthcare-associated infections with the highest possible level of national legislation,” the health ministry said.
“This meant mandating the practice of hand hygiene for health practitioners, requiring all healthcare facilities to use WHO’s tools to evaluate compliance, and directing all health sectors to launch and intensify hand hygiene educational programs in healthcare facilities.”
An extensive network of hand hygiene coordinators has been trained, the ministry said, adding that each healthcare facility in the Kingdom must have at least one hand hygiene coordinator, whether it is a hospital, primary healthcare center, dental center or dialysis center.
The number of accredited coordinators in the first quarter of this year reached 2,100.