Saudi Arabia, US to boost trade cooperation in digital economy and innovation fields 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US are in talks to boost trade cooperation in the digital economy and innovation fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha met with US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves and briefed him regarding the steps taken by the Kingdom to support digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

Backed by resilient digital infrastructure, stimulating legislation, and large market size, the size of the information technology market in the Kingdom exceeds $40 billion.

During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral relations as well as efforts to promote trade, investment and economic exchange in the telecommunications, information technology and innovation sectors between both countries.

Both countries also discussed how to benefit from the commercial opportunities offered by the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030.