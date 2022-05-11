You are here

Van Cleef & Arpels brings signature creations to Doha fair

Van Cleef & Arpels brings signature creations to Doha fair
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Van Cleef & Arpels brings signature creations to Doha fair

Van Cleef & Arpels brings signature creations to Doha fair
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Van Cleef & Arpels’ high jewelry creations and timepieces, combining refinement and elegance, are up for discovery at the Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition. Renowned for its extraordinary savoir-faire, the maison uses stones of exceptional quality in this creative selection of feminine jewelry and iconic timepieces.

The luxurious exposition welcomes visitors and jewelry enthusiasts at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from May 9 to 14. This year’s selection includes precious high jewelry creations and poetic timepieces that are very dear to the maison.

Ludo Secret Watch

Celebrating the timeless elegance of one of the maison’s great signatures, Van Cleef & Arpels is showcasing their timepiece and jewelry craftsmanship with the exquisite Ludo watch at the Doha fair. The Ludo watch — made with yellow gold, sapphires, emeralds, chrysoprase and diamonds — is a restyled icon of the 1930s with an articulated gold ribbon that evokes the fluidity of a precious belt. The delicate mesh hexagonal design creates a suppleness that is paired with a stunning array of precious round, marquise and pear-shaped gemstones. The Ludo Secret Watch combines two traditions dear to the maison: Secret watch and transformability.

Snowflake Large Pendant and Snowflake Earrings

Enthralled by the beauty of white diamonds, the timeless and divinely feminine Snowflake collection is on display at the fair. Evoking the beauty of a snow-covered landscape, this collection has for several decades reinterpreted the “flocon” motif introduced by the maison in the 1940s. As a special homage to the world of couture, the elegance of the Snowflake collection is brought to life with a delicate pendant and brilliant earrings, both encrusted with exquisite white diamonds. This subtle yet striking collection was fashionable during the Art Deco era, as well as in the 1950s and 1960s — a timeless style that combines the glistening effect of diamonds with that of precious metal — either white gold or platinum. Providing the Snowflake creations with lightness and brilliance, the Mains d’Or — virtuoso craftsmen from Van Cleef & Arpels’ workshops — combine extreme attention to detail with various traditional techniques.

Founded at Paris’ 22 Place Vendôme in 1906, Van Cleef & Arpels came into being following Estelle Arpels’ marriage to Alfred Van Cleef in 1895. Over the decades, the excellence and creativity of the maison established its reputation across the world. With a blend of inventiveness and poetry, Van Cleef & Arpels perpetuates a highly distinctive style that has produced numerous signatures: The Mystery Set technique, the Minaudière, the transformable Zip necklace and the Alhambra motif.

Malaysia woos Middle Eastern market at ATM 2022

Malaysia woos Middle Eastern market at ATM 2022
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Malaysia woos Middle Eastern market at ATM 2022

Malaysia woos Middle Eastern market at ATM 2022
Updated 11 May 2022
Arab News

Tourism Malaysia, the promotion board under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia, is participating once again in the Arabian Travel Market, with the country’s tourism trade partners, to promote Malaysia to the Middle Eastern market. Showcasing the latest attractions and destinations for shopping, family fun, eco-adventure, honeymoons, luxury holidays, Malaysia will also underscore its reputation as a safe travel destination.

This year, the Malaysian delegation is led by Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, the minister of tourism, arts and culture of Malaysia. The Malaysia Pavilion consists of 64 delegates representing 32 organizations, eager to meet key industry buyers from the Middle East.

Malaysia reopened its borders to international tourists on April 1.

“It was indeed a significant milestone for our tourism industry as we welcome more international visitors, first time and returning visitors alike, to further boost our economy. Now that our borders are fully open again, we are confident that we will witness a strong rebound in tourism numbers, to bolster the recovery of our economy. We estimate 2 million international tourist arrivals this year generating more than RM8.6 billion ($2.04 billion) in tourism receipts,” Shukri said.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, Malaysia received 397,726 tourists from the MENA region. Saudi Arabia was Malaysia’s top market, accounting for 121,444 tourists, more than 30 percent of arrivals from the West Asia and North African regions, an 8.2 percent increase over the previous year.

The Malaysian delegation comprises hotels and resorts, travel agents, tourism product owners, and representatives from state tourism boards. During the four-day event, they are presenting their respective tourism products and services that cater specifically for the Middle Eastern market.

“We will continue to place a strong emphasis and focus on attracting Middle Eastern tourists to Malaysia, so naturally we will be stepping up our promotional efforts here,” added Shukri.

Throughout the event, the minister was scheduled to meet with senior executives from key Middle Eastern airlines to discuss future collaboration.

Saudia launches new B2B travel management solution

Saudia launches new B2B travel management solution
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudia launches new B2B travel management solution

Saudia launches new B2B travel management solution
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines launched its new rebranded business division for the airline — Saudia Business — specializing in B2B travel solutions for corporate, agency and MICE clients, at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

Saudia Business provides unique solutions for each travel requirement of a diverse range of beneficiaries, including corporations, travel agencies, and event organizers. The new account management department will streamline the booking process and support corporate travel through a seamless online platform with multiple functions and tools to serve Saudia’s business clients from A to Z.

Saudia Business will have a dedicated meetings and events team that assists with specific corporate travel needs and event organization worldwide. The new division will serve and support clients with busy schedules who frequently go on business trips, whether for meetings, incentive travel, conventions, or exhibitions.

Hazem Sonbol, vice president of sales at Saudia, said: “This is not just a new service department; it is an extension to the Saudia brand, a show of dedication to pursuing excellence. Saudia Business respects our guests’ time and understands the corporate standard with a service that will live up to it. We are looking forward to serving our business partners and taking care of their travel needs through Saudia Business.”

Catering to corporate clients with custom solutions, Saudia Business will be offering new incentives exclusively for corporate clients through Saudia Business Loyalty. This unique rewards program allows for the redemption of points with every booking and spend.

Saudia Business retains a stellar repertoire of regional and international clients from various industries, including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, SNB, BAE Systems, Amazon, and many more, that have put their trust in the new business department.

GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience

GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience

GPX Store revs up for ultimate motorsport retail experience
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

GPX Store, a one-stop destination for all motorsports enthusiasts looking to purchase rare memorabilia as well as professional racing equipment, has now opened doors at Dubai Autodrome.

This one-of-a-kind store in the GCC, is a dream come true for serious racing fans looking for various collectable racing items, including ones signed by Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and more. Also, there is a state-of-the-art race simulator, while racing enthusiasts can marvel over the memorabilia, art, gear, apparel, books, home interior and accessories of some of the best race car drivers of all times.

Shoppers now have the chance to fully experience the intricacies of the motorsports’ world. They can get a feel of what goes on in the pitlanes and behind the wheel by foraging into the original suits of former racing drivers and world champions like Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna, while also being able to purchase a T-shirt from Anyways, a keychain from Period Correct or a poster from the Automobilizt. Racing car lovers can choose from the most coveted motorsports inspired brands collected and curated in one space. The diverse collection of motorsports goods means that there is something for everyone.

Pierre Brice Mena, managing director of GP Extreme, said: “We’re extremely pleased to launch GPX Store. It has been a long objective to have it in place. We’re already representing more than 15 very curated brands and regrouping more than 1,000 motorsport products from all over the world, including some very unique memorabilia.”

The concept store resembles a museum, the interiors of which have been designed to give everyone an immersive experience.

“Wannabe racers who do not want to be left out in the melee of discussions surrounding motor racing can have a firsthand experience of what it feels like to be decked out in the gear of some of their racing icons. Most customers make a beeline for gear from leading brands such as Bell Racing, Stand21 and OMP. Be it lightweight carbon fiber helmets or customized race suits, you name it and we have it,” a statement said.

The store, which had been running in its digital format until now, offers protective gear for karters too, which means that shoppers will find high-end helmets and junior suits for the aspiring race car drivers in their family.

Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system 'Beyond'

Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system ‘Beyond’
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system ‘Beyond’

Saudia unveils new in-flight entertainment system ‘Beyond’
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines has officially unveiled its brand-new in-flight entertainment system, Beyond, at the Arabian Travel Market 2022, which kicked off on May 9, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new IFE system is expected to further transform Saudia’s onboard experience with more than 5,000 hours of HD content, including, but not limited to, Western and Eastern films and TV shows, as well as a library of e-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

Beyond also features the largest Islamic content in the skies, with guests notified of prayer times throughout the journey. A distinct Kid Mode allows younger guests to enjoy a selection of their favorite cartoons, movies, and games.

In addition to entertainment, Beyond offers a range of other practical features, such as the ability to check the status of the flight while en route, and a real-time view of the sky during takeoff and landing from cameras. Guests onboard can also enjoy shopping and browsing the latest products from the comfort of their seat.

Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing and product management at Saudia, said: “We’ve never stopped improving our product. The new IFE will further transform Saudia’s onboard experience. The success of Saudia’s IFE investments and strategy is demonstrated by the loyalty and positive feedback from our guests across all cabin classes. We are delighted to showcase our new IFE with visitors at the ATM.”

The new IFE system Beyond will be implemented gradually across the airline’s fleet by the end of this year.

Saudia is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines. It is a member of the International Air Transport Association and the Arab Air Carriers Organization, and has been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

Saudia has successfully participated in the previous editions of ATM. In 2019, the airline’s hospitality and innovative stand won the “Best Stand Personnel” and “People’s Choice Award.” This year, Saudia’s stand — Stand No. ME4310 — is located in Hall 4 at the Arabian Travel Market.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors leads in customer experience
Updated 09 May 2022
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has been awarded the prestigious “Gold Award” by Toyota Motor Corporation for a record 11th consecutive year.

The award was presented in recognition of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ agile adaptation to the rapid change in the business environment and continued commitment to the delivery of excellent customer experience across the Kingdom.

Toyota recognized Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for achieving the highest score among distributors across the Middle East and a notable milestone, the highest ever score in after-sales excellence to date. The “Gold Award” is awarded in recognition of the total result of each area in sales and after-sales.

“As the company continues its 11-year winning streak of the ‘Gold Award,’ it reaffirms a continued commitment to evolving and serving the Kingdom’s motorists with its renowned ‘guest-first’ philosophy,” a statement said.

“The dedication of the Abdul Latif Jameel Motors associates is a testament to the vibrant culture and collaborative expertise across all business units. The award cements a commitment to the continued expansion and improvement of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ services in Saudi Arabia.”

Hassan Jameel, chairman of the board of managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “We are honored to receive the ‘Gold Award’ for the 11th consecutive year, a tribute to the dedicated efforts of all associates at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

Ever since we received the first award in 2010, we continue to collectively strive to deliver a thoughtful, people-centric experience that surpasses our guests’ expectations. As an authorized distributor of Toyota, the company has flourished for more than 65 years and created purposeful connections and a collaborative relationship to deliver the best products, service, and quality for all our guests’ automotive needs.”

In addition, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Morocco and Algeria have been awarded for their 2021 performance, and have been receiving the after-sales awards from Toyota, for a record 15th consecutive year.

Since 1955, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has worked together with Toyota Motor Corporation to deliver a premium experience of automotive ownership and after-sales services in Saudi Arabia. Leveraging decades of considerable expertise across the mobility value chain, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to improve products and services, meeting the evolving needs of its guests.

