Van Cleef & Arpels brings signature creations to Doha fair

Van Cleef & Arpels’ high jewelry creations and timepieces, combining refinement and elegance, are up for discovery at the Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition. Renowned for its extraordinary savoir-faire, the maison uses stones of exceptional quality in this creative selection of feminine jewelry and iconic timepieces.

The luxurious exposition welcomes visitors and jewelry enthusiasts at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from May 9 to 14. This year’s selection includes precious high jewelry creations and poetic timepieces that are very dear to the maison.

Ludo Secret Watch

Celebrating the timeless elegance of one of the maison’s great signatures, Van Cleef & Arpels is showcasing their timepiece and jewelry craftsmanship with the exquisite Ludo watch at the Doha fair. The Ludo watch — made with yellow gold, sapphires, emeralds, chrysoprase and diamonds — is a restyled icon of the 1930s with an articulated gold ribbon that evokes the fluidity of a precious belt. The delicate mesh hexagonal design creates a suppleness that is paired with a stunning array of precious round, marquise and pear-shaped gemstones. The Ludo Secret Watch combines two traditions dear to the maison: Secret watch and transformability.

Snowflake Large Pendant and Snowflake Earrings

Enthralled by the beauty of white diamonds, the timeless and divinely feminine Snowflake collection is on display at the fair. Evoking the beauty of a snow-covered landscape, this collection has for several decades reinterpreted the “flocon” motif introduced by the maison in the 1940s. As a special homage to the world of couture, the elegance of the Snowflake collection is brought to life with a delicate pendant and brilliant earrings, both encrusted with exquisite white diamonds. This subtle yet striking collection was fashionable during the Art Deco era, as well as in the 1950s and 1960s — a timeless style that combines the glistening effect of diamonds with that of precious metal — either white gold or platinum. Providing the Snowflake creations with lightness and brilliance, the Mains d’Or — virtuoso craftsmen from Van Cleef & Arpels’ workshops — combine extreme attention to detail with various traditional techniques.

Founded at Paris’ 22 Place Vendôme in 1906, Van Cleef & Arpels came into being following Estelle Arpels’ marriage to Alfred Van Cleef in 1895. Over the decades, the excellence and creativity of the maison established its reputation across the world. With a blend of inventiveness and poetry, Van Cleef & Arpels perpetuates a highly distinctive style that has produced numerous signatures: The Mystery Set technique, the Minaudière, the transformable Zip necklace and the Alhambra motif.