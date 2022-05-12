You are here

  • Home
  • New Jersey Arab mayor urges community to engage Americans first before Middle East

New Jersey Arab mayor urges community to engage Americans first before Middle East

Short Url

https://arab.news/24rgv

Updated 28 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

New Jersey Arab mayor urges community to engage Americans first before Middle East

New Jersey Arab mayor urges community to engage Americans first before Middle East
Updated 28 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Mohamed T. Khairullah, the mayor of the borough of Prospect Park in New Jersey, said on Wednesday that Arab and Muslim Americans should prioritize becoming fully engaged and successful in America over focusing on foreign policy.

Khairullah, who was the guest on the Ray Hanania Show on the US Arab Radio Network sponsored by Arab News, said he was not suggesting that what happens in the Middle East wasn’t important.

The Syrian American immigrant, who entered politics in April 2001, said that Arabs and Muslims could be more effective in helping people back home if they became successful as leaders in the communities where they lived in America.

“I am very proud of who I am and where I come from. But I think when it comes to politics, we need to vote as Americans. We need to vote based on issues. And unfortunately, communities get played based on ethnicities. It’s the divide-and-conquer type of situation and we need to get above that to electing good politicians that will move our local communities and essentially our nations forward,” Khairullah said.

“My position as mayor is all about policy. But when you call me and say I want you to speak to Arab Americans, absolutely 100 percent. But when I am at City Hall I don’t talk about Arabs or Muslims, I talk about issues and that is what we have to do. But that doesn’t take me away from being an Arab or a Muslim, and when I go into the community I want to motivate them. I want to listen to their issues. And I listen to the issues of Latinos, and African Americans and so on and so forth. Part of my success was because I built coalitions so those are extremely important for our community.”

Khairullah said that Arab and Muslim Americans must be “fully engaged” at all levels of American life first as a foundation to then make a difference for their people back home overseas.

“We need to be in all aspects of life. We need to be in unions. We need to be teachers. We need to be nurses. We need to be police officers. Everything that is a part of American life. If you are living in the US, you have to be a part of the society. That doesn’t mean you have to lose your identity but you do have to be a part of the larger society,” Khairullah said.

Khairullah said that his family left Syria in 1980 during the first uprising against Syria’s strongman Hafez Assad. He said that his grandfather was a sheikh at a local mosque who was targeted by the Assad regime because of his activism. The family fled first to Saudi Arabia, where they found support, and then later immigrated to the US.

He said that he immediately became active in his new American local community, volunteering in a hospital and later serving as a volunteer firefighter. In April 2001, after becoming a US citizen, Khairullah ran for public office, winning a seat on the Prospect Park Borough council in New Jersey. In 2005, Khairullah was elected mayor of the borough where he continues to serve.

“The fact that I was engaged in my community. The fact that people recognized who I am as Mohamed Khairullah, as a person who is a volunteer, who put his life on the line to save lives and property, I think that is key in our engagement in our local communities,” Khairullah said. 

“People need to know us for who we are as individuals rather than what the media tells them about us. And that is what elevates us within our local communities.” 

Khairullah won his election after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, which was very close to New Jersey.

“You have to be a global citizen. One of my mottos is act locally, think globally. What goes on around the world definitely pertains to us. So, when we act like we live in our own tower and what happens is not going to affect us, it definitely does affect us,” he said.

“It is definitely important that you do attach to your heritage. But that doesn’t make you less patriotic. That doesn’t make you less of a person that wants to serve the local community.”

Khairullah makes his five children speak Arabic at home and he doesn’t allow them to speak English in the home, to strengthen their bond to their Arab heritage, but he said that they needed to engage in American society fully.

“What positive contributions do you add to your local community and to the larger society as a whole? What impressions do you leave in the world after you are gone? Did you raise good children who are going to serve their communities and their humanity?” Khairullah asks.

“When I was first elected 21 years ago, I think you could count the Muslim or Arab officials on one hand. Now New Jersey, one of the smallest states in the country in terms of geography size, has probably the most number of Muslim elected officials pound-per-pound compared to any state. We have over 30 right now at many levels. We just broke the glass ceiling of having Muslim elected officials in the State House.”

Khairullah said that he has a simple but important motto by which he conducts his life. 

“Politics is the art of who gets what, when, how and why. Your taxes are being collected by the government that is run by people who either represent or don’t represent your values,” Khairullah said. 

“So, if you want people who represent your values, you need to get engaged, you need to vote or you need to run yourself. Otherwise, they are going to make decisions that may not please you and then all that you are going to do is sit down and complain about it, and complaining about it is not going to get us anywhere.”

  • The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700. It is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 radio and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080. Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here.

 

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Related

Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Media
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
The Ray Hanania show compares Ramadan in US and Saudi Arabia video
Media
The Ray Hanania show compares Ramadan in US and Saudi Arabia

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll

Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll
  • Just 20% of people in UK aware that region is enduring its worst drought in 40 years
  • CEO of Christian Aid Patrick Watt: While we cannot thank the public enough for their response to humanitarian needs in Ukraine, the fact that so few people in Britain are aware of the crisis in the Horn of Africa is deeply concerning
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Just two in 10 people in Britain know that the Horn of Africa is facing its worst drought in 40 years, new polling by Christian Aid has revealed, which the charity described as “deeply concerning.”

Three failed rainy seasons and the effects of the war in Ukraine on global food prices has pushed large parts of Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia to the edge of a devastating famine.

Much of the population of the three countries is killing livestock for food, with many families abandoning their homes in the fight for survival.

Wheat, fuel, sunflower oil and other staples have become critically expensive in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where much of the world’s grain supply comes from.

But Christian Aid found that while 91 percent of people in the UK are aware of the war in Eastern Europe, less than a quarter (23 percent) are aware of the dire humanitarian situation afflicting east Africa.

Patrick Watt, CEO of Christian Aid, said: “Across the Horn of Africa, up to 20 million people are facing hunger. Droughts have become increasingly severe and frequent, and so this is not a surprise. However, the war in Ukraine has turned a bad situation into a dire crisis. With rocketing food and energy costs around the globe, we are seeing people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia facing a crisis like no other.”

He added: “While we cannot thank the public enough for their response to humanitarian needs in Ukraine, the fact that so few people in Britain are aware of the crisis in the Horn of Africa is deeply concerning.”

Charities, major NGOs and the UN have warned that, while the support for the Ukrainian population and refugees has been immense, the conflict has distracted the world from other pressing global crises such as the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the risk of famine in east Africa.

In Somalia, 40 percent of the country’s 15.8 million people are enduring extreme levels of hunger.

Last month, the UN’s World Food Programme said the country faced “a very real risk of famine” if the worst drought in 40 years continued without adequate support from the rest of the world.

The WFP added that the number of Kenyans requiring food support has risen more than fourfold in the past two years. It also said that the south and south-east of Ethiopia hold more than 7 million people who are suffering from hunger.

Urging global governments to do more, Watt said: “We must sound the alarm and give hope to people in need in the region. The cost of living crisis is global and demands urgent action from the government and the development sector.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Horn of Africa Christian Aid Patrick Watt

Related

Special Annette Weber, the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, spoke to Arab News during her recent visit to Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
EU, Saudi Arabia ‘share same concerns, agree on way forward’ in Horn of Africa, bloc’s special envoy tells Arab News
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives Annette Weber, the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia
EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa meets Saudi officials

Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity

Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
Female Afghan evacuees to the UK are facing heightened risks of domestic violence. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity

Afghan women in UK at risk of domestic violence: Rights charity
  • Human Rights Watch has urged the Home Office to step up efforts to house refugees, with 12,000 of the 18,000 evacuated from Afghanistan still in temporary accommodation
  • Having written to the home secretary, minister for refugees, and other relevant UK authorities in April to raise these concerns, HRW said it was still waiting on a response
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Female Afghan evacuees to the UK are facing heightened risks of domestic violence due to Home Office failures to find permanent accommodation for refugees eight months after Britain’s exit from Afghanistan, a rights charity said on Thursday.

Human Rights Watch has urged the Home Office to step up efforts to house refugees, with 12,000 of the 18,000 evacuated from Afghanistan still in temporary accommodation.

Assistant women’s rights researcher at HRW, Sahar Fetrat, said of five women interviewed by the charity, all, while grateful for being evacuated, were facing increased domestic violence, surveillance, and constraints on their movement while they remained in temporary housing.

“They dealt with a huge amount of trauma before and during their flight and are now dealing with conditions affecting their mental health and keeping them from integrating.

“The women I spoke with are resilient and eager to move ahead in beginning new lives in the UK, but they feel stuck right now, in environments that are often dangerous for women. They need more support from the UK government to rebuild their and their families’ lives,” Fetrat added.

Having written to the home secretary, minister for refugees, and other relevant UK authorities in April to raise these concerns, HRW said it was still waiting on a response.

The women said that the lack of personal space in temporary accommodation had increased levels of distress, while pressure from the evacuated community members had “intimidated” those women facing domestic violence from reporting it.

HRW reported that one woman said: “A woman was battered by her husband in our hotel. When she tried to report it, the community in the hotel stopped her by intimidating her over the consequences.”

Another woman said: “Several times, I have heard a couple fighting next door. The husband shouts and leaves, slamming the door, and the wife cries loudly. She has spent seven months in a hotel room and hasn’t seen anything but the hotel premises.”

The women said traditional gender roles meant some of the women would have faced limited freedom in Afghanistan, but the strains would be offset by the privacy of their own space.

Women from less traditional backgrounds were facing microaggressions and sexist comments from some men, with one woman describing having returned from a run to be confronted by a man who said, “I see you have integrated too soon, haven’t you?”

Young, single women were reportedly receiving harsher judgements, with the environment being described as “getting more toxic and intolerable day by day.”

Four of the women interviewed said they had been evacuated because they had worked outside the home, in some cases in prominent jobs, with the fifth woman evacuated due to her husband’s role in the previous Afghan government.

One of the women said: “The sense of constantly being watched for every action I take, everywhere I go, getting judged for not wearing a hijab, is restricting me. It is tiresome.”

HRW said the government must take the needs and preference of women into account, with special attention to concerns that single women or women-headed households may face, as it addresses the worsening refugee crisis.

“The government should have clear and effective policies to deal with domestic violence in temporary housing, including posted and outreach materials in Afghan languages.

“Staff in these facilities should be trained to recognize and respond to gender-based violence, should be made aware of and sensitive to the residents’ diverse backgrounds, and should treat all residents with respect,” it added.

Topics: UK Afghanistan

Related

EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
World
EU says Taliban ‘not listening’ to Afghans with girls’ school ban
Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
World
Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
AP

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa
  • The decline comes as Europe marked a COVID-19 death milestone: 2 million on the continent
  • WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased: the Americas, by 14%, and Africa, by 12%
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.
The decline comes as Europe marked a COVID-19 death milestone: 2 million on the continent.
In its weekly pandemic report released late Tuesday, the UN health agency said about 3.5 million new cases and more than 25,000 deaths were reported globally, which respectively represent decreases of 12 percent and 25 percent.
The downward trend in reported infections began in March, although many countries have dismantled their widespread testing and surveillance programs, making an accurate count of cases extremely difficult.
WHO said there were only two regions where reported COVID-19 infections increased: the Americas, by 14 percent, and Africa, by 12 percent. Cases remained stable in the Western Pacific and fell everywhere else, the agency said.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned during a press briefing this week that “the rising cases in more than 50 countries highlights the volatility of this virus.”
Tedros said COVID-19 variants, including mutated versions of the highly infectious omicron, are driving a resurgence of COVID-19 in several countries, including South Africa, which was the first to identify omicron in November.
He said relatively high rates of population immunity are preventing a spike in hospitalizations and deaths but cautioned that “this is not guaranteed for places where vaccination levels are low.” Only about 16 percent of people in poorer countries have been immunized against COVID-19.
WHO’s report noted that some of the biggest jumps in COVID-19 cases were seen in China, which saw a 145 percent rise in the last week.
Earlier this week, Chinese authorities doubled down on pandemic restrictions in Shanghai after a brief period of loosening up. The move frustrated residents who were hoping a more than monthlong lockdown was finally easing after complaints of food shortages and quarantines where some people were forced to surrender their house keys.
WHO’s Tedros said Tuesday he didn’t think China’s “zero-COVID” strategy was sustainable, “considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future.”
On Thursday, North Korea announced its first coronavirus outbreak and imposed a nationwide lockdown. The size of the outbreak wasn’t immediately known, but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated.

Topics: covid19 WHO Africa Americas Europe

Related

US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House
World
US death toll from COVID-19 crosses one million: White House
North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”
World
North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in “gravest emergency”

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
France said on Thursday that two of its citizens have been arrested in Iran and demanded they be freed immediately. (File/AFP)
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately

France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
  • Iran’s intelligence ministry had said on Wednesday that it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting “insecurity” there
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France said on Thursday that two of its citizens have been arrested in Iran and demanded they be freed immediately.

“The French government condemns this baseless arrest. It calls for the immediate release of these two French nationals,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran’s intelligence ministry had said on Wednesday that it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting “insecurity” there, but it had not revealed their nationalities.

Christophe Lalande, federal secretary of France’s FNEC FP-FO education union, told Reuters earlier that he suspected that one of his staffers and her husband, missing on a holiday in Iran, were the two arrested.

While there was no “absolute certainty,” there was a “strong presumption” that she has been arrested, Lalande said of his colleague, adding that she had been due back in France earlier this week.

The two arrested were accused of “organizing chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilising (Iran)” in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state TV on Wednesday cited Iran’s intelligence ministry as saying.

The arrests coincided with a visit to Tehran by the European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora, who held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani, according to Iranian media.

Two other French nationals are held in Iran on national security charges their lawyers say are politically motivated.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran has repeatedly dismissed the charge.

Western powers have long demanded that Tehran free their citizens, who they say are political prisoners.

In January, an Iranian court sentenced French national Benjamin Briere to eight years in prison on spying charges, his Paris-based lawyer said, describing the trial as a politically motivated sham and his client as a “bargaining chip.”

That same month, Iran re-imprisoned Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, sentenced to five years in jail in 2020 but recently living under house arrest.

France has warned Tehran in the past that the way it is handling the cases of its nationals held in Iran could sour ties.

Topics: Iran France

Related

Iran detains 2 Europeans; EU envoy in Tehran about nuke deal
Middle-East
Iran detains 2 Europeans; EU envoy in Tehran about nuke deal
Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
Middle-East
Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’

UK govt urged to help man facing Iraqi death sentence over ‘pottery smuggling’
  • Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of artifacts
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An opposition MP has urged the British government to stop the “nightmare” of a British man facing execution in Iraq after allegedly attempting to smuggle artifacts out of the country.

Wera Hobhouse, a Liberal Democrat, told the House of Commons that she was “deeply concerned” by the handling of the case of retired geologist Jim Fitton, whose trial in Iraq was “fast approaching.”

Fitton, 66, has been detained in Iraq since last month after the accusations of smuggling. He was on a guided tour of some of the country’s ancient sites, but was arrested after collecting stones and pottery fragments from an “unguarded” spot. He was assured at the time that the items had no value.

The trip plunged into chaos at the start when the main elderly tour guide fell ill, remaining on the bus for much of the tour and leaving a trainee to lead the group. The elderly guide, Geoff Hann, 85, later died while under police detention after suffering a stroke when the group was stopped by Iraqi authorities at the airport.

Fitton is facing execution for the smuggling of the artifacts, which a petition calling on the UK government to help facilitate his release claims is the statutory punishment.

Hobhouse, who is Fitton’s daughter’s MP, raised his case in parliament on Wednesday.

“I am deeply concerned by the nature of the Foreign Office’s engagement with my constituent’s case,” she said.

Hobhouse said that Fitton’s lawyer believes that more involvement from the UK government, particularly the Foreign Office, “could make a huge difference,” but added that she felt the department is “not particularly interested or worried” by the case.

“Jim is days now away from a trial. We are told that the government will not be making crucial representations to the Iraqi government,” she said.

“I understand that the German government is making representations on behalf of one of their nationals who has been detained with Jim; why will the Foreign Office not do the same?”

The Liberal Democrat said: “British citizens deserve the help of the British government. Jim Fitton is potentially facing the death penalty. I urge ministers to do everything they can to stop this nightmare before it turns into a tragedy.”

James Cleverly, the minister for Europe and North America, said that he rejected the description of the government’s response, adding that the ambassador to Iraq and consular officials had regularly engaged with the Iraqi authorities.

“We will, of course, continue to raise this case with the Iraqi officials; we will, of course, continue to liaise with Mr. Fitton and his family; and we will continue to support British nationals in incarceration around the globe,” he added.

Cleverly told parliament: “We understand the urgency and the concerns that Mr. Fitton and his family have. We cannot, of course, interfere or seek to interfere with the judicial process of another country, just as we would not expect interference in our own judicial process.”

He added: “That said, the British ambassador in Baghdad has raised and will continue to raise Mr. Fitton’s case with the Iraqi government. That includes raising with the authorities the UK’s strong opposition to the death penalty, in the context of both its potential application to Mr. Fitton and our in-principle opposition to it in all instances.”

Topics: Iraq JIM FITTON

Related

Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
Middle-East
Iran’s judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali’s execution will be carried out
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial
Middle-East
British man found with ancient shards in Iraq to stand trial

Latest updates

Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award
Jordan’s king, queen receive Vatican award
Kuwait's Kamco Invest's net profit swells 133% to $11.7m in Q1
Kuwait's Kamco Invest's net profit swells 133% to $11.7m in Q1
Prince Ahmed bin Fahd to head the newly formed board of Al-Ahsa Development Authority 
Prince Ahmed bin Fahd to head the newly formed board of Al-Ahsa Development Authority 
New Jersey Arab mayor urges community to engage Americans first before Middle East
New Jersey Arab mayor urges community to engage Americans first before Middle East
Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll
Britons unaware of Horn of Africa hunger crisis: Poll

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.