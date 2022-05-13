You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
The globally televised draw show will include cultural performances and insights into the five Australian and four New Zealand host cities that will welcome teams and football fans. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cgctk

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
  • The tournament’s opening match takes place in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, with the other fixtures revealed on Oct. 22 this year
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson have today announced that Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau will host the draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Taking place in Aotea Centre, the draw will reveal the match fixtures for the 32 teams competing in the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in just over a year.

The globally televised draw show will include cultural performances and insights into the five Australian and four New Zealand host cities that will welcome teams and football fans.

Speaking at today’s announcement in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Robertson — who is also the tournament’s lead minister — said it would be a real privilege to have the draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Aotearoa.

“Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau will not only host the tournament’s opening ceremony and opening match featuring the Football Ferns on 20 July 20, 2023, but will now also host the draw.

“The draw is an internationally significant event in its own right. It provides an opportunity for New Zealand and Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau to showcase our culture and traditions to a global audience.

“Today’s announcement also starts to create excitement as the draw reveals which teams we’ll be hosting in New Zealand.”

Samoura stated: “Preparations are well underway in Australia and New Zealand to welcome the world’s largest women’s single-sport event. The official draw in October marks an important milestone for teams and fans in the countdown to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“We are excited about the influence and potential of this tournament to inspire and encourage more girls and women to get involved in football and we look forward to the draw setting the stage for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to reach (its slogan) ‘Beyond Greatness.’”

Several qualification issues are still to be settled before the draw takes place. Teams from across Africa, Central and North America, South America and Oceania can still secure spots through confederation tournaments taking place from July to October.

Ten teams will also compete for the final three slots at the play-off tournament for the world cup.

Manchester City unveil statue of Sergio Aguero on 10th anniversary of greatest triumph

Manchester City unveil statue of Sergio Aguero on 10th anniversary of greatest triumph
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Manchester City unveil statue of Sergio Aguero on 10th anniversary of greatest triumph

Manchester City unveil statue of Sergio Aguero on 10th anniversary of greatest triumph
  • Marking the dramatic Premier League win in 2012, the sculpture joins those of Vincent Kompany and David Silva at Etihad Stadium
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

MANCHESTER: Manchester City have unveiled a permanent statue of Argentine legend Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium on the 10th anniversary of the club’s first Premier League title in 44 years and the iconic “93:20” moment.

Revealed to fans around the world with a specially commissioned video to mark the occasion, the statue of Aguero completes a trinity alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva, commemorating a defining era for the club.

Situated on the east side of the Etihad Stadium, the large-scale statue of Aguero was created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott and has been constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanized steel. At night, Aguero’s statue and those of Kompany and Silva, will be specially illuminated with blue tinted lighting.

Scott, who is one of the most respected sculptors of his generation and is known for his large-scale figurative pieces, created the work entirely from his studio in Philadelphia, before it was transported to Manchester earlier this month.

The creation celebrates Aguero’s outstanding contribution to the club’s success, and in particular, his pivotal role in what was arguably one of the greatest moments in sporting history for which he will be eternally remembered by Manchester City fans around the world.

Aguero, who was recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, won 15 major trophies during his time at the club, including five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a record six League Cups.

“Sergio Aguero’s contribution to Manchester City in a defining era for the Club cannot be overstated. He is without doubt one of the greatest players that has ever played the game,” Manchester City’s Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said.

“When our fans think of Sergio, they are immediately drawn to the iconic moment of 93:20 and the goal that secured the club’s first league title in 44 years, but as his record of 260 goals for the club demonstrates, his legacy and impact at Manchester City go far beyond that.”

The “93:20” mark stands for the exact moment Aguero scored his famous stoppage time title-winning goal against Queen Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

“It is only fitting that Sergio has been recognized with a statue of his own, in celebration and honor of his accomplishments in one of the most important chapters of Manchester City’s rich and long history.”

Reflecting on his statue, Aguero said: “Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving.

“In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world.

“I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.”

Meanwhile Scott said that it had been an honor to work on a project that means so much to Manchester City fans around the world.

“I was under no illusions about how important this was to the club, to the fans, to Sergio himself and I hope that this statue brings joy and happiness to all who see it,” the artist said.

Topics: Manchester city Sergio Aguero statue

Related

Aguero denies ‘rumors’ he will never play again
Sport
Aguero denies ‘rumors’ he will never play again
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola
Sport
Manchester City success a blueprint for Newcastle ambition, says Pep Guardiola

Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa

Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa
Updated 39 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa

Ronaldinho’s Stars beat Luis Figo’s Champions in Legends Cup at Burj Khalifa
  • The top former players who competed included Brazil’s Kaka, England’s John Terry and Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands
Updated 39 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho on Thursday night led his Stars team to victory in the Omega Pro Legends Cup in Dubai after overcoming Luis Figo’s Champions 18-16 in front of the Burj Khalifa, Emirates News Agency, WAM, has reported.

The exhibition match was played across three periods lasting 20 minutes each, with former star players including Brazil’s Kaka, England’s John Terry and Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands.

The first period ended with Stars leading Champions 7-5. The Portuguese star’s side hit back in the second period to level the score at 10-10, before Stars confirmed their superiority in the third period to win 18-16.

The match was organized by Omega Pro in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Economy and Tourism.

Topics: Ronaldinho Luis Figo Legends Cup

Related

Luis Figo announces bid for FIFA presidency
Sport
Luis Figo announces bid for FIFA presidency
Jailed Ronaldinho facing multiple issues off the pitch
Sport
Jailed Ronaldinho facing multiple issues off the pitch

New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story

New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story

New series showcases Extreme E racing and its climate change story
  • Five episodes document 2021 season of the all-electric SUV contest which debuted in Saudi Arabia
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

The inaugural season of the pioneering Extreme E racing series has been captured in a new documentary, set for release early this summer on Prime Video.

“Race for the Planet” is a five-part docu-series giving audiences a comprehensive look at Extreme E’s 2021 season and the climate change story that underpinned it. The show has been executive produced by the sports production company NEO Studios.

Extreme E’s first campaign — which kicked off in the Saudi desert of AlUla — brought together some of the world’s top male and female racers driving all-electric SUVs in locations impacted by climate and environmental issues. The teams were founded by motorsport legends Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Chip Ganassi and Michael Andretti. Racers included nine-time World Rally champion Sébastien Loeb, two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr., the Hansen brothers and double W Series winner Jamie Chadwick.

There were five races in total across 2021, taking the drivers from Saudi Arabia in April to Dorset in the UK in December. NEO Studios’ crew were with the teams on each leg of the journey to tell the story.

Anouk Mertens, NEO Studios CEO and “Race for the Planet” executive producer, said: “The idea behind Extreme E is so bold and exciting, and it’s been a privilege to create the ultimate account of the competition’s first campaign. We’re excited to be partnering with Prime Video to get the show to audiences this summer.”

Audiences will see the 2021 season unfold through the eyes of the drivers, teams and support staff. As well as capturing the drama of race days — from spectacular off road action, to blistering crashes — the show will tell the stories of its stars, and the organizers who made it happen in the face of the pandemic. The series also sheds light on the consequences of climate change in each race location.

Ali Russell, chief marketing officer for Extreme E, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our new documentary ‘Race for the Planet,’ highlighting the untold stories behind the scenes of Extreme E on and off the track, taking audiences along with us as we race in the most remote locations of the planet.

“We have captured what it is like to race and breathe Extreme E. We break down the barriers, bring authenticity to displaying the ups and down of motorsport, the challenges and essentially, how gladiatorial Extreme E is,” Russell said. “Listening into the intimate thoughts of some of the best drivers in motorsport makes this documentary even more exciting and entertaining.”

Catie Munnings, a driver for Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, said: “Seeing ‘Race for the Planet’ gave me goosebumps. I could feel myself getting nervous again with my heart beating faster as we … sat on the start line because it brought back so many memories for me. It’s really nice to have some time to reflect on last season and see the behind-the-scenes of other teams, to understand what goes on as well as the life stories behind each individual athlete, which we would never normally see. I think that Extreme E has done it in a great light with lots of humor and competitiveness.

“It’s really important to see the legacy work that happens as well and how that combines with the racing in a really clear and simple way that all fans will understand,” she added. “I’m looking forward to it coming out and I hope the fans enjoy it.”

Topics: Extreme E racing AlUla

Related

AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
Business & Economy
AlUla chief calls for preserving the site for the next 7,000 years
Extreme E reveals first hydrogen off-road racing championship
Sport
Extreme E reveals first hydrogen off-road racing championship

Heat dispose of 76ers to reach NBA East finals, Mavs force Game 7 against Suns

Heat dispose of 76ers to reach NBA East finals, Mavs force Game 7 against Suns
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Heat dispose of 76ers to reach NBA East finals, Mavs force Game 7 against Suns

Heat dispose of 76ers to reach NBA East finals, Mavs force Game 7 against Suns
  • As the Mavs gear up for Game 7 on the road, the Heat await either the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as the Dallas Mavericks staved off elimination in the West.

Jimmy Butler scored 32 points to fuel the Heat against his former team, the victory in Philadelphia giving Miami a 4-2 triumph in their best-of-seven second-round series against the 76ers.

“I think he’s one of the ultimate competitors in this profession,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Butler. “He was brilliant all series long.

“He saw there was an opportunity to end this tonight and he wasn’t going to let this get to seven (games).”

But the Phoenix Suns, the top seeds in the West after amassing the best regular-season record in the league, will head home on Sunday needing a Game 7 victory after falling 113-86 to the Mavericks in Dallas.

Luka Doncic scored 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out eight assists for the Mavericks, who seized control in the second quarter, closing the first half on a 19-6 scoring run to take a 60-45 lead.

The Suns, who coughed up 22 turnovers leading to 29 Dallas points, didn’t get the deficit to single digits in the second half and trailed by as many as 27.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 21 points while scoring star Devin Booker finished with 19 and veteran point guard Chris Paul was held to 13 on four-of-seven shooting.

Doncic, meanwhile, shone on all fronts, adding four steals while surrendering just one turnover to help the Mavs shake off a blowout defeat in Game 5.

“Everybody was locked in, the energy was amazing,” Doncic said, adding that taking care of the ball and attacking the paint were the keys to victory.

Reggie Bullock added 19 points and Jalen Brunson scored 18 for Dallas, who still face a tall order having not won a game in Phoenix since 2019.

As the Mavs gear up for Game 7 on the road, the Heat await either the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics.

The Bucks take a 3-2 lead in that series into Game 6 on Friday in Boston.

“We needed to get one (on the road),” Butler said. “We played well, made shots, guarded and got the job done.”

The Sixers, with star center Joel Embiid playing with torn ligaments in his right thumb and a facial fracture that required a protective mask, kept pace early, trailing by just one point, 49-48, at halftime.

That was despite the first-quarter departure of Danny Green, who suffered a serious left knee injury and was carried to the locker room when Embiid inadvertently came down on him after rising for a basket early in the first quarter.

However, the Heat caught fire in the third quarter, with Butler scoring 14 points in the period as Miami out-scored the 76ers 25-15 to take control of the contest.

Former Sixer Butler added eight rebounds and four assists on the night. Max Strus scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Miami, who double- and triple-teamed Embiid to keep the Sixers at bay.

Embiid finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. But the Cameroonian star connected on just seven of 24 shots from the field and former MVP James Harden didn’t pick up the offensive slack, finishing with 11 points on four of nine shooting.

Harden missed both of the two shots he attempted in the second half.

“I came to the conclusion at the end of this game that we were just not good enough to beat Miami,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said.

Miami reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Butler has played a key role in their recent success. He joined the team after the 2019 season, when the 76ers essentially opted to let him go as they brought in Ben Simmons.

A disgruntled Simmons was shipped to Brooklyn this season in exchange for Harden. But the three-time NBA scoring champion hasn’t shown the offensive form the 76ers were looking for to take some of the burden off Embiid and Philadelphia haven’t made it past the second round since 2001.

Topics: NBA East finals Philadelphia 76ers dallas mavericks

Related

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic named NBA MVP for second straight season
Sport
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic named NBA MVP for second straight season
Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE
Sport
Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63

Sagstrom grabs LPGA Founders Cup lead with sizzling 63
  • Sagstrom, last year’s Women’s British Open runner-up, won her only LPGA crown at the 2020 Gainbridge at Boca Rio  
Updated 13 May 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom fired a bogey-free 6-under par 63 to grab a one-stroke lead over American Megan Khang after Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA Founders Cup.

Sagstrom, last year’s Women’s British Open runner-up, began her round with four consecutive birdies and reeled off four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.

That put her just ahead of Khang, who made eight birdies without a bogey in shooting 64, and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, third after a bogey-free 65.

Sagstrom, ranked 35th, followed her sizzling start with a birdie at the par-4 seventh hole then began her back-nine birdie run at the par-5 12th.

Khang, ranked 41st, had runs of four birdies in six holes on both the front and back nines, starting at the par-5 second and par-5 12th.

Sagstrom won her only LPGA crown at the 2020 Gainbridge at Boca Rio while Khang seeks her first tour title.

Hataoka didn’t miss a fairway.

“My swing feels really good,” she said. “I was able to hit a lot of really good shots and put them close and that allowed me to go low.

“I feel like I’m really managing my game well right now, so just kind of carry that into tomorrow’s round as well.”

Hataoka eagled the par-5 second and added birdies at the par-4 fourth, the par-5 ninth, 12th and 14th holes and closed with a final birdie.

“From the tee to the green everything was perfect, so I was able to get the eagle,” Hataoka said.

“I was 15 of 18 for the greens, so that contributed to just carrying that momentum into having more birdies with me. I was able to stick a good one in there on the last one and walk away with birdie.”

Hataoka chases her seventh career LPGA title and second of the year after winning the Los Angeles Open three weeks ago.

Sharing fourth on 66 were Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines, South Korean Amy Yang and Italy’s Giulia Molinaro.

Topics: LPGA Founders Cup Madelene Sagstrom Megan Khang Upper Montclair Country Club

Related

Hometown hero Patty Tavatanakit leads after Day 1 of Aramco Team Series — Bangkok
Sport
Hometown hero Patty Tavatanakit leads after Day 1 of Aramco Team Series — Bangkok
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead
Sport
Colombia’s Munoz fires stunning 12-under 60 to seize Byron Nelson lead

Latest updates

New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg
Saudi finance ministry appoints Rothschild to supervise Binladin Group reconstruction: Bloomberg
Israel resumes raids in West Bank area where journalist was killed
Israel resumes raids in West Bank area where journalist was killed
Billionaire mulls plan to build green hydrogen facility on last US coal site
Billionaire mulls plan to build green hydrogen facility on last US coal site
Manchester City unveil statue of Sergio Aguero on 10th anniversary of greatest triumph
Manchester City unveil statue of Sergio Aguero on 10th anniversary of greatest triumph

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.