New Zealand to host the draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura and New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson have today announced that Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau will host the draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Taking place in Aotea Centre, the draw will reveal the match fixtures for the 32 teams competing in the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in just over a year.

The globally televised draw show will include cultural performances and insights into the five Australian and four New Zealand host cities that will welcome teams and football fans.

Speaking at today’s announcement in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, Robertson — who is also the tournament’s lead minister — said it would be a real privilege to have the draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Aotearoa.

“Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau will not only host the tournament’s opening ceremony and opening match featuring the Football Ferns on 20 July 20, 2023, but will now also host the draw.

“The draw is an internationally significant event in its own right. It provides an opportunity for New Zealand and Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau to showcase our culture and traditions to a global audience.

“Today’s announcement also starts to create excitement as the draw reveals which teams we’ll be hosting in New Zealand.”

Samoura stated: “Preparations are well underway in Australia and New Zealand to welcome the world’s largest women’s single-sport event. The official draw in October marks an important milestone for teams and fans in the countdown to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“We are excited about the influence and potential of this tournament to inspire and encourage more girls and women to get involved in football and we look forward to the draw setting the stage for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to reach (its slogan) ‘Beyond Greatness.’”

Several qualification issues are still to be settled before the draw takes place. Teams from across Africa, Central and North America, South America and Oceania can still secure spots through confederation tournaments taking place from July to October.

Ten teams will also compete for the final three slots at the play-off tournament for the world cup.