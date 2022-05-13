President Biden, King Abdullah II discuss West Bank violence during meeting

LONDON: US President Joe Biden and King Abdullah II of Jordan on Friday discussed ways to “urgently address” a rise in violence in Israel and the West Bank.
The region has been in the grip of a wave of deadly unrest since late March, with Israeli security forces and Palestinians clashing regularly.
“The leaders consulted on recent events in the region and discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric and reduce tensions," the White House said in a statement.
Tensions remain high with a wave of attacks that have killed at least 18 people since March 22. A total of 31 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, according to tallies.
The two leaders reaffirmed the close and enduring nature of the friendship between the US and Jordan, according to a White House readout.
“Jordan is a critical ally and force for stability in the Middle East, and the President confirmed unwavering US support for Jordan and His Majesty’s leadership,” it added.
During the talks, Biden affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cited the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount.
The President also recognized Jordan’s crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem.
The leaders discussed the political and economic benefits of further regional integration in infrastructure, energy, water, and climate projects, with Jordan a critical hub for such cooperation and investment.
Turkey opposes NATO membership for Finland, Sweden
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey did not have a “positive opinion” on Finland and Sweden joining NATO, throwing up a potential obstacle for the nations’ membership bid.
The leader of NATO-member Turkey spoke ahead of expected confirmations from the Nordic nations on Sunday that they will apply to join the Western military alliance.
Erdogan accused both countries of harboring “terrorist organisations” in his unfavourable assessment of the membership bids.
“We do not have a positive opinion,” Erdogan told journalists after Friday prayers in Istanbul.
“Scandinavian countries are like a guesthouse for terror organizations,” he said.
Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, especially Sweden which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harboring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted over a failed 2016 coup.
BACKGROUND
Erdogan cited a “mistake” made by Turkey’s former rulers who okayed Greece’s NATO membership in 1952.
“We, as Turkey, do not want to make a second mistake on this issue,” he said.
Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has swung political and public opinion in Finland and Sweden in favor of membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression.
Both countries have long cooperated with NATO, and are expected to be able to join the alliance quickly.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly said they would be welcomed “with open arms.”
Turkey’s “not positive” response is the first dissenting voice against the two Nordic countries’ NATO prospects.
Sweden’s and Finland’s foreign ministers responded on Friday by saying they were hoping to meet their Turkish counterpart in Berlin at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Saturday.
“We will then have the opportunity to discuss a potential Swedish NATO application,” Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a statement to AFP, also noting that the “Turkish government had not delivered this type of message directly to us.”
Speaking at a Helsinki press conference, Finland’s Peeka Haavisto also said he hoped to meet with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during the weekend to “continue our discussion.”
Stockholm and Helsinki have cranked up their international contacts to seek support for their potential bids.
Once a country has decided to apply for NATO membership, the 30 members of the alliance must agree unanimously to extend a formal invitation, which is followed by membership negotiations.
The final approval could then take place at a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.
The 30 member states would then have to ratify the decision.
Turkey, which enjoys good relations with Kyiv and Moscow, has been keen to play a mediating role to end the conflict and has offered to host a leaders’ summit.
Ankara has supplied Ukraine with combat drones, but has shied away from slapping sanctions on Russia alongside Western allies.
Turkey’s position on Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership risks making it look like the “Hungary of the EU,” said Washington Institute fellow Soner Cagaptay.
Pro-Russia Hungary often breaks from its EU colleagues on a broad range of issues, including rule of law and human rights.
Cagaptay said Ankara should have negotiated its terror-related concerns behind closed doors with the two countries.
“The fact that this is done publicly is going to hurt Ankara’s image significantly,” he said.
Erdogan’s comments may also raise tensions with France, whose President Emmanuel Macron has said that NATO was undergoing “brain death” partly due to Turkey’s behaviour.
Macron has made clear he supports Finland’s bid.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with Erdogan in April as part of consultations for its NATO bid.
“I thanked President Erdogan for his efforts for peace in Ukraine. Turkey supports Finland’s objectives,” he tweeted at the time.
Head of Tunisian opposition party claims he is under investigation
Saied has entrenched one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer, dismissing the parliament and moving to rule by decree as he prepares to replace Tunisia’s democratic constitution
Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
TUNIS: The head of a Tunisian opposition party said on Friday he had been summoned for investigation over a radio interview and accused President Kais Saied of attempting to intimidate opponents.
Ghazi Chaouachi, the head of Attayar party and a prominent critic of Saied, said an investigative judge had called him to answer suspicions of “disturbing public order and disrupting the work of government.”
Saied has entrenched one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer, dismissing the parliament and moving to rule by decree as he prepares to replace Tunisia’s democratic constitution.
Chaouachi, a former government minister, had said on local radio that Prime Minister Najla Bouden, whom Saied appointed in September, had resigned but that Saied had not accepted it.
FASTFACT
President Kais Saied says his moves are legal and are needed to save Tunisia from years of political and economic stagnation at the hands of a corrupt, self-serving elite.
She later denied having resigned and Saied demanded that the prosecutor “confront rumours aimed at undermining the stability of the state.”
“By referring me to investigation at lightning speed Saied seeks to intimidate me because my voice is loud in opposing him,” Chaouachi said.
Reuters has asked the Tunisian authorities for comment.
Saied says his moves are legal and are needed to save Tunisia from years of political and economic stagnation at the hands of a corrupt, self-serving elite.
This year he has further consolidated his power by replacing Tunisia’s top judicial council which guarantees judges’ independence as well as the independent electoral commission which ensures national votes are free and fair.
On Thursday, another prominent Tunisian opposition figure, former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, said he had been arrested.
Police denied that, saying that they had not held him but had carried out an investigation into a factory owned by Jebali’s wife.
Saied has said he will uphold the rights and freedoms that Tunisians won in a 2011 revolution that brought democracy and triggered the Arab spring.
There has been no big campaign of arrests or crackdown on free speech, but authorities have opened investigations into opposition figures including parliament members who held a session last month after Saied had announced he was suspending the chamber.
Assailants fire an anti-tank guided missile at a bus carrying pro-regime fighters back to their home villages
Updated 56 min 43 sec ago
AFP
BEIRUT: Syrian militants killed 10 soldiers in northern Syria on Friday, in the deadliest such attack since a truce deal reached over two years ago, a war monitor and pro-regime media said.
Nine soldiers were also wounded in the attack, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported, quoting a military source.
“Around 9:30 this morning terrorists targeted an army bus” in the west of Aleppo province, SANA said, quoting the source.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had reported earlier on Friday that “pro-regime fighters” died in the assault.
It was not immediately clear whether it was carried out by the area’s dominant extremist group, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, or other rebel forces, the monitor said.
The attackers fired an anti-tank guided missile at a bus carrying pro-regime fighters back to their home villages, said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.
BACKGROUND
Friday’s death toll was the heaviest reported in pro-regime ranks from an opposition attack since a truce agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey in March 2020.
He said six rebel fighters were killed this month in similar attacks conducted by regime soldiers or allied militia.
Before Russia intervened in the Syrian conflict, the regime of President Bashar Assad controlled barely a fifth of the national territory.
With Russian and Iranian support, Damascus clawed back much of the ground lost in the early stages of the conflict, which erupted in 2011 when the government brutally repressed pro-democracy protests.
The last pocket of armed opposition to the regime includes large swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.
HTS, headed by ex-members of Syria’s former Al-Qaeda franchise, is the dominant group in the area but other rebel groups are also active, with varying degrees of Turkish backing.
The 2020 truce deal has held despite sporadic attacks by both sides, including continued Russian air strikes.
Turkey was keen to cement its influence in northern Syria and avert a new phase of fighting in the conflict that could have caused an unprecedented wave of refugees to flood its border.
Turkey is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees and Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, facing rising public anger over the issue, has suggested that his government would encourage a million of them to return.
Middle East and world leaders mourn death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa, praise ‘life rich in achievements’
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday aged 73
Warm tributes signify the high regard in which the departed leader was held
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Messages of condolence have poured in from around the Middle East and the world following news of the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, at the age of 73 on Friday.
“The Emirates lost its righteous son, the leader of the ‘empowerment stage’ and the trustee of its blessed journey,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, said in a tweet. “His stances, achievements, wisdom, giving and initiatives in every corner of the country. May God have mercy on you with his vast mercy and enter you into his paradise.”
Throughout the day, Gulf leaders offered messages of condolence to Al-Nahyan family and the Emirati people. In a statement published by SPA, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Court said the news of Sheikh Khalifa’s passing had been “received with great sadness and sorrow.”
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the government of the United Arab Emirates, the honorable Al-Nahyan family, the brotherly Emirati people, and to the Arab and Islamic nations on passing away of a leader who has given a lot to his people, nation and the world.”
Declaring three days of national mourning, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik said: “The Sultanate shares the grief of the leadership, government and people of the brotherly United Arab Emirates in their great affliction.”
Also ordering three days of official mourning, Bahrain’s Royal Court “paid homage to the late UAE president who passed away after a life rich in achievements to serve the UAE people as well as the Arab and Islamic nations.”
In a statement issued by the Qatari Emiri Court, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said: “We have lost with his passing a great leader who was wise and moderate, who devoted his life and effort to serve his country and nation.”
Speaking for Kuwaitis, Emir Sheikh Nawaf said: “The Arab and Islamic nations have lost one of their leaders. The great man who devoted his life to serving his country and people and defending Arab and Islamic causes.”
Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), conveyed his heartfelt condolences, saying Sheikh Khalifa had lived “a life full of giving and giving in the service of his people, his homeland and the Arab and Islamic nation.”
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, issued a statement of condolences addressed to the UAE leadership, government and people, adding that the Arab League will observe three days of mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast.
Leaders across the wider Middle East and North Africa also paid their respects. “With sincere sadness and sorrow, I mourn one of the most precious men and one of the greatest leaders,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi tweeted on Friday.
“He gave a lot to his country and his nation, until the Emirates became a model for development and modernity in our region and the world.”
Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court likewise offered its condolences. “We have lost a dear brother and an outstanding leader who inherited wisdom from his late great father Sheikh Zayed and dedicated his life to serving his country and the Arab and Islamic nations,” Jordan’s King Abdullah II tweeted.
Iraq’s President Barham Salih said Sheikh Khalifa was a man “known for his wisdom and generosity for the sake of his homeland and the Arab and Islamic nation,” while Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said: “We are confident that the pioneering path that the late great man took will continue with the efforts of his country’s leadership and people.”
Several Lebanese officials expressed their sorrow via Twitter. “Today, the Arab nation lost one of its most prominent men,” Saad Hariri, Lebanon’s former prime minister, said.
Arab leaders were not the only Middle East public figures who offered their condolences. Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “Sheikh Khalifa’s legacy and tremendous deeds are greatly admired in Israel. The State of Israel stands alongside the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time.”
Israel and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 2020 — the first of several US-backed normalization agreements between the Jewish state and Arab countries that year known as the Abraham Accords.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called Sheikh Khalifa’s death “a great loss for our friends in the UAE and for the whole region.”
He added: “Sheikh Khalifa’s bold leadership contributed so much to the advancement of the UAE and its people and to the growing partnership between our countries and is a great legacy for his successors.”
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered condolences to the UAE leadership and people, noting that Sheikh Khalifa a "led the UAE through a significant period of its development, marked by great economic advances and a surge in its regional and global influence."
Secretary-General @antonioguterres extends his profound condolences to the Royal family, and the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Meanwhile, in a letter to his UAE counterpart, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed “grief and regret” over Sheikh Khalifa’s death.
Messages also arrived from further afield. The Indian government announced a day of mourning on Saturday.
“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning tomorrow throughout India,” the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted he was “deeply saddened” by the news, saying Sheikh Khalifa “was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.”
He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace.
US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Sheikh Khalifa, calling the departed Emirati leader a “true partner and friend of the United States.”
“We will honor his memory by continuing to strengthen the longstanding ties between the governments and people of the United States and the United Arab Emirates,” Biden said.
“Sheikh Khalifa did much to strengthen friendly relations and constructive cooperation,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin, while French President Emmanuel Macron said his “thoughts go out to his brother Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, to his whole family and to the Emirati people.”
Italian President Sergio Mattarella also offered his condolences, saying he would remember Sheikh Khalifa for his “tenacity and farsightedness.”
In a message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, now the acting president of the UAE, Mattarella said he “learned with sadness the news of the passing of His Highness Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,” who, he added, had led his country on “an important path” of growth and development.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “saddened” to learn of Sheikh Khalifa’s passing. “He was a wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously. Through his work as president and sheikh he has made a personal contribution to regional stability and conservation which will long be remembered.
“I know that the long and deep ties which unite our countries will continue and through our cooperation and friendship, we can ensure peace, prosperity and justice in the world.”
Tony Blair, the UK’s former prime minister, who continues to foster a close relationship with the Middle East and its leaders, shared his “deep sorrow” upon learning of Sheikh Khalifa’s death.
“On this sad occasion I recall the president’s long and distinguished career as a public servant. He was respected not only in his country but throughout the wider region and the world.”
Born in 1948, the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE’s second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi, the largest of the country’s seven cities and until 1971 an independent emirate.
Sheikh Khalifa led the UAE as it began its rise to become a global oil and commercial power. He leaves behind his wife Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail Al-Mazrouei and their eight children.
Sheikh Khalifa is likely to be succeeded by Sheikh Mohammed, the crown prince and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces.
To mitigate the impact of the price increases, Raisi said monthly payments of between $10 and $13 would be disbursed for each family member of low-income households
Updated 14 May 2022
AFP
TEHRAN: Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in cities across Iran to protest the government’s decision to raise the prices of essential goods, state media reported on Friday.
Earlier this week, President Ebrahim Raisi announced a series of measures to tackle the country’s economic woes, including changing a subsidy system and increasing the prices of several staples including cooking oil, chicken and eggs.
Iran’s economy has suffered under stringent sanctions reimposed by the US after it unilaterally pulled out of a deal with world powers on Iran’s nuclear program in 2018.
Official figures put inflation at around 40 percent.
Iranians reacted to the move — which took effect on Friday — with protests in several cities over the past two days, state news agency IRNA reported.
BACKGROUND
Iran’s economic woes have sparked several waves of protests in recent years, most notably in November 2019 following an unannounced hike in fuel prices.
More than 20 people were arrested in the southwestern cities of Dezful and Yasuj, where protesters called on authorities to reverse their decisions.
Demonstrators in the southern city of Izeh attacked shops and tried to set fire to a mosque, the news agency said.
Protests broke out soon after Raisi’s announcement late Monday of changes to the subsidy system introduced by his predecessor Hasan Rouhani in 2018, which covered several basic goods.
But he pledged that the prices of bread, petrol and medicines would remain unchanged.
To mitigate the impact of the price increases, Raisi said monthly payments of between $10 and $13 would be disbursed for each family member of low-income households.
But for some residents of Tehran, the allowance won’t do much.
Azadeh, a 43 year old housewife, said the changes were “horrible.”
“The new prices have limited my family’s purchasing power for everything ... prices of food items, fruits and other consumables have risen,” she said in the north of the capital.
The price of cooking oil has almost quadrupled since Raisi’s announcement, while the price of eggs and chicken nearly doubled.
Mohammad, a 40-year-old private sector employee, said prices were rising “by the hour.”
“How can people live like this?” he asked.
Following Raisi’s announcement, people rushed to supermarkets to stock up on goods, videos shared on social media and footage broadcast on state television showed.
The president visited one of the main meat and poultry distribution centers in south Tehran and a supermarket in the city center, his website said.
First Vice President Mohammed Mokhber stressed that rising prices were a global problem not limited to Iran.
“Prices in the world have changed ... the situation in the region has created problems in the prices of products and the prices of basic goods were set accordingly,” IRNA quoted him as saying.
Iran’s economic woes have sparked several waves of protests in recent years, most notably in November 2019 following an unannounced hike in fuel prices.
Iranian authorities said 230 people were killed in protest-related violence but experts working for the United Nations put the death toll at 400.