Iraq's prized rice crop threatened by drought

Men work in a rice mill in Iraq’s central province, on May 1. Drought is threatening the Iraqi tradition of growing amber rice, the aromatic basis of rich lamb and other dishes, and an important sector in a struggling economy. AFP
Men work in a rice mill in Iraq's central province, on May 1. Drought is threatening the Iraqi tradition of growing amber rice, the aromatic basis of rich lamb and other dishes, and an important sector in a struggling economy. AFP
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Iraq’s prized rice crop threatened by drought

Iraq’s prized rice crop threatened by drought
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

AL-ABASSIYA, IRAQ: Drought is threatening the Iraqi tradition of growing amber rice, the aromatic basis of rich lamb and other dishes, and a key element in a struggling economy.

The long-grained variety of rice takes its name from its distinctive scent, which is similar to that of amber resin. It is used in Iraqi meals including sumptuous lamb qouzi, mansaf and stuffed vegetables.

But after three years of drought and declining rainfall, Iraq's amber rice production will be only symbolic in 2022, forcing consumers to seek out imported varieties and leaving farmers pondering their future.

“We live off this land,” Abu Rassul says, standing near a small canal that in normal times irrigates his two hectares (five acres) near Al-Abassiya village in the central province of Najaf.

“Since I was a child I have planted amber rice,” says the farmer in his 70s, his face wrinkled and unshaven, dressed in a dazzling white dishdasha robe. “Water enables us to plant every year.”

Except for this one.

Water shortage

Normally, rice fields planted in mid-May should stay submerged all summer until October — but that is a luxury Iraq can no longer allow.

The country’s available water reserves “are well below our critical level of 18 billion cubic meters,” Shaker Fayez Kadhim, Najaf’s water resources manager, told AFP.

Rice drains between 10 and 12 billion cubic meters during its cultivation period of about five months, so it is “difficult to grow rice in Najaf or other provinces because of the high level of water it needs,” Kadhim said.

Previously, more than 70 percent of the amber crop was grown in Diwaniyah and neighboring Najaf provinces.

In early May, officials limited total rice crop areas to 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres), in Najaf and Diwaniyah only, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The normal quota is 35 times that.

Water shortages have also led to reduced quotas for wheat farmers.

The country’s annual rice production had been 300,000 tons, according to Mohammed Chasseb, a senior official in the ministry’s planning department.

Climate change

Iraq is known in Arabic as the “country of the two rivers” — the Tigris and the Euphrates. But despite those two legendary water sources, the supply of water has been declining for years and the country is classified as one of five most vulnerable to climate change effects and desertification.

The consequences are dire: Depleted rivers, more intense sandstorms, declining crop yields — all of which add to the multiple challenges the country faces after decades of war and insurgency.

The Tigris and Euphrates, and their tributaries, originate in Turkey and Syria as well as Iran, which dams them upstream. This reduces the flow as they enter Iraq.

Call for action

Kadhim says the Euphrates has dropped to about one-third of its normal level. He wants “political action” to get more water flowing.

Ahmed Hassoun, 51, president of the Najaf farmers’ association, fears the worst.

“There is a risk of seeing rice cultivation disappear for lack of water," he said, blaming authorities.

“We know Iraq will have a shortage of rain in the coming years,” said Hassoun, an agricultural engineer. Despite that, nothing has been done to “modernize the irrigation system,” he complains.

Topics: Iraq Agriculture rice Drought water shortage

Macro Snapshot — Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.2%; US economic outlook weakens

Macro Snapshot — Egypt’s unemployment rate dips to 7.2%; US economic outlook weakens
Updated 15 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — Egypt’s unemployment rate dips to 7.2%; US economic outlook weakens

Macro Snapshot — Egypt’s unemployment rate dips to 7.2%; US economic outlook weakens
Updated 15 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Egypt’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.2 percent in the first quarter, down from 7.4 percent in the previous quarter, the country’s state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.

US economic outlook 

The US economic outlook has weakened and inflation is set to remain higher than previously expected for a while yet, a Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia survey of professional economic forecasters showed on Friday.

Real gross domestic product is forecast to grow at a 2.3 percent annual rate this quarter, down 1.9 percentage points from the last survey three months ago, with the annual rate seen falling to 2.3 percent next year and 2 percent in 2024, both lower than the previous estimate.

The Philadelphia Fed’s latest snapshot of the views of 34 leading economic forecasters also revealed they project current-quarter headline Consumer Price Index inflation will average 7.1 percent at an annual rate, up from 3.8 percent at the time of the last survey. They also forecast headline Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation this current quarter to be 5.7 percent at an annual rate, up from 3.1 percent previously.

Forecasts for headline and core CPI and PCE inflation in 2022 and 2023 were also revised upward.

Despite the weakening outlook for economic growth as the Fed battles 40-year-high inflation, the forecasters expect only a small bump in unemployment.

They see the unemployment rate at 3.6 percent this quarter. That is the same level they expect in 2022 and 2023, with it only moving up to 3.8 percent over the following two years.

taly’s funding cost 

Market volatility may push Italy’s borrowing costs slightly higher this year, to their highest since 2019, the country’s head of debt said on Friday.

A looming rate hike by the European Central Bank as soon as July along with the end of its asset purchase program has inflated Italian government bond yields, pushing them to their highest since late 2018. 

“Our target for 2022 stands at 0.83 percent. It might be upwardly revised by a couple of basis points back to its 2019 levels,” Davide Iacovoni told Reuters in an interview.

Russian inflation jumps 

Consumer inflation in Russia accelerated in April to 17.83 percent in year-on-year terms, its highest level since January 2002, data showed on Friday, as it got a boost from the volatile rouble and unprecedented western sanctions that disrupted logistics chains.

But monthly inflation slowed to 1.56 percent in April from 7.61 percent in March when it staged the biggest month-on-month increase since January 1999, data from the federal statistics service, Rosstat, showed.

Inflation in Russia has accelerated sharply after Russia began what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The fall in the rouble to record lows in March boosted demand for a wide range of goods from food staples to cars on expectations that prices will rise even more. The rouble has recovered since and firmed to a near five-year high against the euro on Friday. Spain’s April final CPI 

Spain’s consumer prices rose 8.3 percent year-on-year in April, according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Friday, compared with9.8 percent in March and a Reuters poll forecast of 8.4 percent.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 4.4 percent year-on-year, up from a reading of 3.4 percent a month earlier and the highest rate since December 1995, data from the National Statistics Institute showed.

Spanish EU-harmonized prices rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier, down from 9.8 percent in March and in line with the Reuters forecast of 8.3 percent.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent pressure on energy and food markets has stoked inflation, which was already accelerating as the global economy emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Spain, INE said that the cost of both food and non-alcoholic drinks in April was higher than in the previous month and a year earlier. This was driven particularly by a surge in the price of oils and fats, along with prices in hotels, cafes and restaurants and, with the resumption of tourism, the cost of package holidays.

This was mitigated by electricity prices being lower than a year before. Gas and heating fuel are now costing more than they did last year, however, it said.

INE noted that prices for cars and air passenger transportation are rising, but petrol and lubricants were cheaper in April than in March.

Norway GDP points to recovery 

Norway’s economy contracted in the first quarter amid coronavirus lockdowns, but growth resumed toward the end of the period, Statistics Norway data showed on Friday.

Norway has scrapped its coronavirus curbs in recent months with most adults and many children now vaccinated. “In March, the activity in the mainland economy was approximately back to the same level as in November, the month before the (latest) lockdown was introduced,” SSB economist Paal Sletten said in a statement.

The January-March quarter saw a decline in mainland GDP of 0.6 percent compared with the October-December period, the statistics office said, more than the 0.5 percent drop predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Mainland GDP, which excludes the often volatile impact of Norway’s oil and gas production, is the most commonly watched measure of how the Norwegian economy is performing.

In March, the final month of the quarter, mainland GDP grew 1.0 percent, beating an average prediction of 0.8 percent.

The crown currency weakened slightly to trade at 10.23 against the euro at 0622 GMT, down from 10.21 just before the data release.

The central bank, which has raised rates three times since last September, plans seven more hikes by the end of 2023.

ECB rate hike 

European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Friday that the ECB should begin an interest rate hike cycle in early July, and he called for any withdrawal of stimulus to be done gradually.

He said the normalization of monetary policy was “necessary and desirable,” adding that any perception there had not been “a sufficiently vigorous response” might require further, more aggressive tightening to control inflation at a later date.

Normalization must be done gradually, he added, and policymakers should not “overreact” to inflation rising across Europe or risk penalizing economic growth.

He said the ECB is likely to end its bond-buying stimulus program early in the third quarter of this year and then start a cycle of interest rate hikes.

“It is anticipated that this could happen in the first weeks of the third quarter,” he said at a banking conference in Lisbon.

With inflation soaring to a record high of 7.5 percent in the euro zone last month, well above the ECB’s 2 percent target, policymakers are increasingly advocating a rapid unwinding of stimulus, and several have called for a rate hike in July. 

South Africa’s central bank 

South Africa’s Reserve Bank is set to make its first 50 basis point hike to its repo rate in more than six years next week, taking it to 4.75 percent, to prevent potential second-round effects from higher consumer prices, a Reuters poll forecast on Friday.

Despite a cost of living crisis expected to have a severe impact on growth, 16 of 24 economists in the May 9-12 survey concluded the central bank would raise its repo rate by 50 basis points on May 19. The remaining eight opted for a 25 bps increase.

Last month only four of 17 economists thought a 50 bps hike was likely, against 13 who said 25 basis points.

A median of 16 economists showed an almost 60 percent probability the SARB would hike interest rates by 50 bps this month.

“We expect the SARB to step up the pace of policy normalization in its May MPC meeting, delivering a 50 bps rate hike to 4.75 percent,” said Jeffrey Schultz, economist at BNP Paribas

 

Topics: economy Egypt US Spain rate hike

Afghan money exchangers on strike after license fee hike

Afghan money exchangers on strike after license fee hike
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

Afghan money exchangers on strike after license fee hike

Afghan money exchangers on strike after license fee hike
Updated 15 May 2022
AFP

Thousands of money exchangers shut shop across Afghanistan on Sunday after Taliban authorities imposed a steep hike in license fees, the brokers’ commission said, in a bid to slow down money laundering and terrorism financing according to financial analysts.

Afghanistan’s formal banking system collapsed when the Taliban swept back to power in August last year, ending two decades of US-led military intervention in the deeply impoverished nation.

Since then money exchangers — who swap currencies, make informal cash transfers and even give loans — have played a key role in meeting the financial needs of 38 million citizens mired in humanitarian crisis.

“Thousands of money exchangers are shut in most parts of the country to protest against the central bank’s conditions,” Abdul Rahman Zeerak, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Money Exchange Commission, told AFP.

He said the central bank had raised license fees to 5 million Afghanis ($56,000) from around 300,000.

Zeerak also claimed the bank is insisting transactions are conducted online under new licenses and brokers must have a minimum of 50 million Afghanis to operate.

“This is a lot of money,” he said. “Money exchangers are not that strong financially.”

The brokers’ commission said currency traders in the capital Kabul and cities such as Herat and Kunduz were shut as part of the strike.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s central bank — Da Afghanistan Bank — warned that exchangers operating without a license “will face legal action.”

Spokesman Mohammad Sabir Momand said in a statement that the institution was “committed to transparency and security” in the financial sector.

While informal money exchangers provide a vital service, they also lack oversight and analysts say their system can be used to launder money and finance militant organizations.

Khan Afzal Hadawal, Afghanistan central bank’s former deputy governor, said the Taliban’s new initiative was motivated by a desire to demonstrate to the international community that it is stymying terror groups in the nation.

“The easiest way for money launderers and terrorists was to go through the money exchangers,” Hadawal told AFP.

“What they (Taliban government) have done is they have increased the requirements, so that those who cannot qualify ... by default they will be shut down.”

Topics: Afghanistan money changers economy banking

Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn

Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn
Updated 37 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn

Saudi Arabia records highest quarterly budget surplus in 6 years at $15bn
Updated 37 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded its highest quarterly budget surplus in six years during the first quarter of 2022, amounting to SR57.5 billion ($15.3 billion), the Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday. 

Revenues reached SR278 billion while expenses worth SR220 billion were recorded during the period.  

According to the Finance Ministry report, the Kingdom’s non-oil revenues reached SR94.26 billion.

This is the highest quarterly surplus since the ministry began announcing the budget on a quarterly basis since the beginning of 2016. 

The surplus is attributed to the rising oil prices.

The Kingdom’s public debt rose to SR 958.64 billion in the first quarter, from SR 938 billion in the same quarter last year while public spending amounted to SR22.46 billion, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded by a robust 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q1, which translates into year-on-year growth of 9.6 percent, the fastest rate since 2011.

This expansion resulted from a rise in output from all sectors, but was mainly driven by a sharp rise in the oil sector which grew 2.9 percent over the quarters, reported the General Authority for Statistics.

Oil production in the Kingdom was 10.3 million bpd in March, which translated into a growth of 26.7 percent year-on-year. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget economy oil prices

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales

Saudi cement producer ACC posts 37% fall in profit in Q1 on lower sales
Updated 15 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Cement Co., also known as ACC, reported a 37 percent drop in profit for the first quarter of 2022 due to lower sales.

The cement maker’s first-quarter profit dropped to SR41.9 million ($11 million) from SR67 million in the same quarter last year, according to a bourse filing

The firm attributed the decrease in profit to lower sales volumes and volume in Arabian Cement and the subsidiary in Jordan.

Topics: Saudi cement Profit TASI

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 15 May 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stocks higher despite fluctuating oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 15 May 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks improved at the closing of the first trading session of the week as global markets sought a recovery, despite fluctuating oil prices.

Oil prices rose on Friday as US gasoline prices jumped to a record high, with Brent crude rising 3.8 percent to settle at $111.55 a barrel and WTI crude rising 4.1 percent to settle at $110.49.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, rose 2.45 percent to reach 13,149, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.88 percent to 22,845.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. surged  9.90 percent to lead the gainers, while Al Kathiri Holding Co. edged down 4.03 percent to lead the fallers.

Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco gained 4.18 percent, after it reported an 82-percent increase in profit to SR148 billion ($40 million) for the first quarter.

Arabian Pipes Co. edged up 0.33 percent despite shareholders rejecting the proposal to increase the company's capital by 300 percent.

Following losses last week, the financial sector rebounded this week with Al Rajhi Bank up 3.59 percent and Alinma Bank up 1.91 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. climbed 2.61 percent, after posting a 297-percent profit surge to SR15 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Chemical Co. dropped 1.01 percent after its first-quarter profit fell by 20 percent to SR32.7 million.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. increased 3.04 percent, after posting lower profits of SR141 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 2.47 percent, after announcing it widened losses by 35 percent to SR32 million during the first quarter.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU stock exchange

