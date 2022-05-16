You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%

In March, Egypt lowered the targeted real GDP growth for its upcoming fiscal year to 5.5 percent, citing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its economy.
In March, Egypt lowered the targeted real GDP growth for its upcoming fiscal year to 5.5 percent, citing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its economy.
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7bha

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO:Egypt has lowered its expected gross domestic product economic growth in the next fiscal year 2022/23, which begins in July, to 4.5 percent from 5.5 percent, a cabinet statement quoted the prime minister as saying on Monday.

Mostafa Madbouly was speaking during a meeting with an American businesses delegation organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, the statement said.

In March, Egypt lowered the targeted real GDP growth for its upcoming fiscal year to 5.5 percent, citing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its economy.

Topics: Egypt economy Growth Forecast

Related

Egypt remittances from individuals working abroad surges 12.8% in March 
Business & Economy
Egypt remittances from individuals working abroad surges 12.8% in March 

Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says

Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says

Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain’s state oil firm nogaholding is in final talks to appoint a strategy consultant and financial adviser, its chief executive said on Monday, as the indebted country seeks to capitalize on high energy prices and sell or lease out assets.

Nogaholding, the parent of Bahrain’s main state energy companies, issued a request for proposal for an independent financial adviser last week and expects to award it in roughly eight weeks’s time, group CEO Mark Thomas told Reuters.

The aim is to develop an energy strategy within six months and an asset monetization program as soon as next year, he said.

“The independent financial adviser will be looking at asset monetization, our debt and our structure of our debt, looking at opportunities where we can use alternative forms of financing like sustainability-linked loans,” Thomas said.

The adviser will also help nogaholding with a possible national hedging strategy, in coordination with the finance ministry, to protect on the downside and unlock any upside, he added.

“We’ve got very attractive oil prices right now. We generally run a budget, a national budget, at an oil figure of $60-$65” per barrel to break even, he said. 

The strategy consultant, for which an RFP was issued in December, is expected to complete early in the fourth quarter a national energy strategy, a nogaholding operating strategy and a carbon strategy aligned with Bahrain’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2060.

Nogaholding will follow a monetization model similar to regional energy heavyweights Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Thomas said.

Topics: Oil nogaholding Bahrain

Related

Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq
Business & Economy
Bahraini oil refineries’ profit margin rises to an all time high, oil minister tells Asharq

Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen

Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen

Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen
  • Al-Rasheed stressed that the agreement is an extension of the Kingdom's support to the people of Yemen
  • He added that the support will enhance the financial and economic situation in Yemen
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Yemen have signed an agreement to extend the duration of the Kingdom’s 2018 deposit at Yemen’s Central Bank, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister for Macro Fiscal Policies and International Relations, Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed, and the central bank of Yemen’s governor Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb signed the agreement in Riyadh.

Al-Rasheed stressed that the agreement is an extension of the Kingdom's support to the people of Yemen.

He added that the support will improve the financial and economic situation in Yemen, especially the exchange rate of the Yemeni riyal, which will have a positive effect on the living conditions of Yemenis.

The two officials also discussed a deposit that was announced in April 2022.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Central Bank

Related

Special Saudi surgeons separate Yemeni twins after complicated 15-hour operation video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi surgeons separate Yemeni twins after complicated 15-hour operation
First commercial flight in 6 years leaves Yemen’s Sanaa video
Middle-East
First commercial flight in 6 years leaves Yemen’s Sanaa

Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength

Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength
Updated 20 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength

Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength
Updated 20 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas.

Brent crude rose $1.34, or 1.2 percent, at $112.89 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1710 EDT) 1342 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.22, or less than 0.1 percent, to $112.71 a barrel.

Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume for the city’s 25 million people from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.

However, it is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.

“We are seeing a lot of signals that demand will start returning in that region, supporting higher prices,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

In line with the unexpected industrial output decline, China processed 11 percent less crude oil in April, with daily throughput the lowest since March 2020.

US gasoline futures set an all-time high again on Monday as falling stockpiles fueled supply concerns.

“Oil prices will remain bullish, especially WTI’s near-term contract, as US gasoline prices continued to rise amid weaker imports of petroleum products from Europe,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

Oil prices also found some support as the EU’s diplomats and officials expressed optimism about reaching a deal on a phased embargo of Russian oil despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe.

Austria expects the EU to agree on the sanctions in the coming days, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the bloc would need a few more days to find agreement.

“With a planned ban by the EU on Russian oil and slow increase in OPEC output, oil prices are expected to stay close to the current levels near $110 a barrel,” said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory. 

Topics: Oil WTI Brent OPEC OPEC+

Related

Breaking News Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI
Business & Economy
Saudi crude oil exports fall 1% in March, biggest monthly decline in year: JODI

Saudi-Thai MoUs to boost two-way trade, investment opportunities

Saudi-Thai MoUs to boost two-way trade, investment opportunities
Updated 16 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi-Thai MoUs to boost two-way trade, investment opportunities

Saudi-Thai MoUs to boost two-way trade, investment opportunities
Updated 16 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Five memorandums of understanding were signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Thai Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday. 

The first MoU was signed between the Saudi Federation of Chamber and the Board of Trade of Thailand to explore investment opportunities in the private sector. 

The second MoU signed between the Saudi Ministry of Investment and Gulf Energy Development Public Co. aims at evaluating and exploring investment opportunities in the field of petrochemicals industries. 

The third deal between the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and Minor Group aims to launch multiple hotels in the region. 

The fourth MoU between the Saudi Investment Ministry and Indorama Ventures is aimed at exploring petrochemical and conversion opportunities such as polymers, and fiber surfactants. 

The fifth deal was signed between the Saudi Ministry of Investment and SCG and Dusit International. This deal is aimed at increasing foreign direct investments in Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi-Thai Investment Forum

Related

Investment ministry organizes Saudi-Thai Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday
Business & Economy
Investment ministry organizes Saudi-Thai Investment Forum in Riyadh on Monday

Macro Snapshot — Ukraine war slows eurozone growth; inflation rises around the globe

Macro Snapshot — Ukraine war slows eurozone growth; inflation rises around the globe
Updated 16 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — Ukraine war slows eurozone growth; inflation rises around the globe

Macro Snapshot — Ukraine war slows eurozone growth; inflation rises around the globe
Updated 16 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH:  The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in energy and commodity prices will slash euro zone economic growth this year and next, while boosting inflation to record levels, the European Commission forecast on Monday.

The commission cut its growth forecast for the 19 countries sharing the euro to 2.7 percent this year from 4 percent predicted only in February, shortly before the war in Ukraine started. Growth will then slow to 2.3 percent next year, also below the 2.7 percent seen before.

The forecast is the first comprehensive estimate of the economic cost of the conflict in its neighbor for the euro zone and the wider 27-nation EU.

“The outlook for the EU economy before the outbreak of the war was for a prolonged and robust expansion. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has posed new challenges, just as the Union had recovered from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” the commission said in a statement.

“By exerting further upward pressures on commodity prices, causing renewed supply disruptions and increasing uncertainty, the war is exacerbating pre-existing headwinds to growth, which were previously expected to subside.”

Inflation, which the European Central Bank wants to keep at 2 percent will be 6.1 percent this year, the Commission forecast, falling to 2.7 percent — still well above the ECB’s target — next year. Before the war, the Commission expected prices to grow 3.5 percent in 2022 and 1.7 percent in 2023.

The scenario of an abrupt cut-off by Russia of gas supplies would boost inflation by an additional 3 percentage points in 2022 and an extra 1 percentage point in 2023, the Commission said.

Polish net inflation

Poland’s net Consumer Price Index excluding food and energy saw a rise by 0.8 percent in April reaching 7.7 percent year-on-year, showed a table published by the central bank on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected April net inflation — excluding food and energy prices — year-on-year of 7.5 percent.

German manufacturing backlog 

German manufacturers’ order backlog is at a record high, according to a survey released on Monday, as companies struggle against supply bottlenecks in meeting high demand.

Even without a single new order, production could continue for 4.5 months, the Munich-based ifo institute said in a statement, citing the results of a survey in which around 2,000 companies took part between April 7 and 22.

In the previous survey, in January, the figure had been 4.4 months, while the long-term average for an order backlog was 2.9 months, the institute said. The data is seasonally adjusted.

“This recent increase in backlog is only slight, which indicates that the intake of new orders is gradually decreasing,” Timo Wollmershauser, head of forecasts at ifo, said, adding that German manufacturing would “really take off” if the supply-chain issues were to ease in coming months.

China's April property sales 

China’s property sales in April fell at their fastest pace in around 16 years as COVID-19 lockdowns further cooled demand despite more policy easing steps aimed at reviving a key pillar of the world’s second-largest economy.

Property sales by value in April slumped 46.6 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop since August 2006, and sharply widening from the 26.17 percent fall in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Monday.

Property sales in January-April by value fell 29.5 percent year-on-year, compared with a 22.7 percent decline in the first three months.

A further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers announced by Chinese authorities on Sunday did little to convince investors and analysts that it could revive sluggish property demand. 

Japan wholesale prices

Japan’s wholesale prices in April jumped 10 percent from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday, rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials.

The surge in the corporate goods price index, which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, marked the fastest year-on-year rise in a single month since comparable data became available in 1981.

The gain followed a revised 9.7 percent increase in March, and was higher than a median market forecast for a 9.4 percent increase.

Unlike other central banks worried about surging inflation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept its ultra-easy monetary policy in place on the view that the cost-push rise in inflation is not bringing long-term price expectations to its 2 percent target.

“Companies have been trying to absorb the rising costs by corporate efforts, but from last year onwards that has become harder for them to endure,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

“They will be left no choice but to pass on those extra cost.”

Japanese firms have been slow in passing on rising cost to households as soft wage growth does little to help consumer sentiment and makes them cautious about scaring off consumers with price hikes.

The yen-based import price index jumped 44.6 percent in April from a year earlier, Monday’s data showed, a sign the yen’s recent declines are inflating the cost of imports for Japanese firms.

The BoJ last month projected core consumer inflation to hit 1.9 percent in the current fiscal year that started last month before moderating to 1.1 percent in fiscal 2023 and 2024 — a sign it sees current cost-push price rises as transitory. 

But analysts expect consumer inflation to hover around 2 percent in the coming months as the high raw material costs force more firms to hike prices, posing a risk to Japan’s fragile economic recovery.

“Everything ultimately depends on whether consumers accept price hikes,” said Minami. “While they’re likely to be okay with it to some extent, they won’t fully accept it, leading to a spending decline.”

Data on Friday is expected to show Japan’s core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs but includes energy costs, rose 2.1 percent in April from a year earlier, slightly exceeding the BoJ’s target, a Reuters poll showed last week.

 

 

Topics: Russian-Ukraine conflict eurozone Germany China economy

Related

Macro Snapshot — Egypt’s unemployment rate dips to 7.2%; US economic outlook weakens
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Egypt’s unemployment rate dips to 7.2%; US economic outlook weakens

Latest updates

Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%
Egypt lowers its expected GDP growth to 4.5%
Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says
Bahrain state oil firm to appoint financial adviser, CEO says
Ali Abdulghani wins javelin gold on successful first day for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games in Kuwait
Ali Abdulghani wins javelin gold on successful first day for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games in Kuwait
Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen
Saudi Arabia extends duration of 2018 deposit at central bank of Yemen
Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength
Oil prices rise on China demand optimism, gasoline strength

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.