Saudi-US chemical JV Sadara’s profit slips 97% on higher feedstock costs

Specialized in producing a wide range of specialty chemicals, the company said its profits were hit by an increase in feedstock costs.
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sadara Chemical Co., a joint venture between oil major Saudi Aramco and US Dow Chemical Co., has posted a 97 percent drop in profit in the first quarter as compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

On the back of higher feedstock prices, profits of the giant JV went down from SR1.6 billion ($431 million) to SR45.9 million, a bourse filing showed.

The decline in profit was coupled with a revenue drop of over 11 percent to SR3.9 billion during the quarter.

Specialized in producing a wide range of specialty chemicals, the company said its profits were hit by an increase in feedstock costs.

However, it highlighted that selling prices were higher compared to the same quarter last year. 

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi main index fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, as investors kept a close eye on earnings results and climbing oil prices. 

Brent crude rose to $114.95 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate settled at $114.77 a barrel, as of 3:14 p.m. Saudi time.

The Saudi main stock index, TASI, fell 1.74 percent to reach 12,689, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.65 percent to 22,687.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 10 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. fell 4.86 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged down 4 percent, and Alinma Bank added 1.10 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended Tuesday’s trading down 3.06 percent.

Saudi Industrial Services Co. fell 2.27 percent, after reporting that its quarterly profits slipped 98 percent.

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. edged up 0.83 percent, after reporting a 21 percent jump in quarterly profits.

City Cement Co. dropped 2.17 percent, after posting a 74 percent decline in profit for the first quarter of 2022.

Nahdi Medical Co. rose 2.72 percent, boosted by a 22 percent increase in profit at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. gained 1.21 percent, as it posted a rise in quarterly profit of 25 percent.

Updated 20 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 20 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. has completed a 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) investment transaction in three of Adani Group’s firms.

Abu Dhabi-listed IHC, which has investments in over 100 businesses spanning multiple industries, provided capital to Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises, according to Emirates News Agency. 

All three companies are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and India’s national bourse. 

"This strategic expansion of our business aligns with IHC's commitment to broadening and diversifying our investment portfolio,” CEO at IHC, Syed Basar Shueb, said. 

“There is no doubt that this transaction will directly and positively impact India's overarching ambition for long-term plans for clean energy,” Shueb added. 

The transaction represents 4.8 percent of the total trade between UAE and India, he added.

Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Gulf Cooperation Council region is the most engaging in the world for Snapchat, according to Hussein Freijeh, Snapchat's general manager, Middle East North Africa.

While speaking at the Arabian Women Forum in Dubai on May 17, he said: “This region for Snapchat is the most engaging globally, specifically in the GCC, overall Qatar, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.” 

Freijeh also talked about the issues surrounding the generation of fake news in the online world. 

Snapchat's GM said that a human touch blended with technology is necessary to eliminate the spread of fake news on online platforms. 

According to Freijeh, investing in technology is essential, but along with that, the inevitable human component should be there to pick fake news and eliminate them. 

He also made it clear that it is not easy to kill the spread of fake news, but effective steps should be implemented to control it including regulation by authorities.

He also added that Snapchat has a specific approach to ensure that it is producing content different from others.

Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

  • The Arab News Editor-in-Chief stated that publishers need an army of journalists to report the truth
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Fake news was here before the advent of social media platforms, Faisal Abbas, Arab News Editor-in-Chief, said during his speech at the Arabian Women Forum in Dubai. 

According to Abbas, fake news or lying is part of human society, dating back to the early days of humanity with Adam and Eve — long before Twitter or Facebook. 

“I think it important to distinguish [a] very important fact: fake news was not invented with social media, we are suffering now due to speed and availability of the tools in everybody’s hands,” Abbas said.

Abbas said that the widespread boom of fake news happened post-2000 after the internet explosion, as every person with access to the web is now a content creator now. 

The Arab News Editor-in-Chief stated that publishers need an army of journalists to report the truth. 

He added that disseminating fake news has now become much easier than ever before. 

Updated 17 May 2022
Dayan Abou Tine

Updated 17 May 2022
Dayan Abou Tine

Taxes on goods and services are the main driver of growth in non-oil revenues, data from the Ministry of Finance compiled by Arab News show.

The stastics reveal the bulk of the SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) net year-on-year increase in non-oil revenues in the first quarter can be attributed to the levies, which grew by SR6.7 billion over the same period.

Likewise, they contributed most of the SR25 billion increase in non-oil revenues in 2021, as income from taxes on non-oil goods and services surged by SR23.1 billion.    

The second biggest component was "Other revenues” — the monies received from other public government units, such as the central bank, as well as the proceeds from sales performed by government entities, including advertising, port fees, fines and penalties.

This component constituted less than 23 percent of total non-oil revenue compared to 27.5 percent, 36.4 percent and 28.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues recorded an increase of 6.8 percent in first quarter of 2022 amounting SR94 billion, compared to the first quarter of last year of SR88 billion. The figure is the biggest first quarter non-oil revenue over the past 3 years, data posted by the Ministry of Finance show.

In the same period of last year, non-oil revenues experienced an even bigger increase of 39 percent, compared to the first quarter of the pandemic 2020 due to a much lower base, after the revenues fell 17.1 percent year-on-year. 

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 when non-oil revenues reached SR104 billion the figure for the first quarter of 2022 saw a decrease of 9.6 percent.

In the first quarter of 2022 non-oil revenues constituted nearly 34 percent of total revenues, compared to 43 percent and 39 percent in the same period last year and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. This reflects much stronger growth in oil revenues over the same periods, driven by a strong rally in oil.  

Looking at the structure of non-oil revenues in the first quarter of 2021, its biggest component — taxes on goods and services — constituted just over 66 percent of the total.

This compares to 61, 48 and 54 percent in the same quarter of 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The strong increase in 2021 from 2020 we attribute to the effect of the rise in value added tax in July 2020, as well as expansion of output and sales in the non-oil industries. 

Government income from taxes on non-oil goods and services increased moderately by 11 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 75 percent increase between the first quarters of 2020 and 2021. 

