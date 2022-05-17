You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Germany to boost military drills with Sweden, Finland amid NATO bid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference with the incumbent Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Daniel Risch after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

  • "We will intensify our military cooperation, especially in the Baltic Sea region and through joint exercises," Scholz said
  • Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson confirmed on Monday her country would apply to join NATO, a day after Finland
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will ramp up its military collaboration with Sweden and Finland as the two countries seek NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.
“We will intensify our military cooperation, especially in the Baltic Sea region and through joint exercises,” Scholz said amid concern for the two candidates’ security during the transition period to NATO accession.
“It is already clear that our countries are bound together by an obligation to provide each other with all possible assistance and support for mutual protection” as members of the United Nations and the European Union, Scholz added.
“Both countries can always rely on our support, especially in this very special situation,” he said.
With Moscow pressing its assault in eastern border regions of Ukraine nearly three months into its invasion, Helsinki and Stockholm are poised to give up decades of military non-alignment over fears they could be next.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson confirmed on Monday her country would apply to join NATO, a day after Finland — which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia — said the same.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose war has sparked global outrage, said the move poses “no direct threat for us... but the expansion of military infrastructure to these territories will certainly provoke our response.”
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told a meeting of the alliance in Berlin on Sunday that it would “look into ways to provide security assurances including by increasing NATO presence in the region” during the transition period.
“Finland and Sweden are concerned about the interim period... we will try to speed up that process,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany Sweden NATO

Leaked UK counterterror review finds ‘double standards’ on far-right and Islamist investigations

Leaked UK counterterror review finds ‘double standards’ on far-right and Islamist investigations
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

  • Draft of Shawcross report calling for crackdown on Islamist extremism raises concerns its claims will ‘politicize counterterrorism’
  • Citing Shawcross’ past controversial comments about Islam, several groups refused to cooperate with the investigation
Arab News

LONDON: A leaked draft of a review into Britain’s counterterrorism legislation claims that the government has focused too much on right-wing extremism and should renew its focus on Islamist extremism.

In an exclusive leak seen by the Guardian newspaper, the review argues that the Prevent program has been hampered by a “double standard” approach to tackling different forms of extremism. 

It claims that an expansion of what people consider to be “extreme” right-wing content means that mandatory right-wing views are being referred to the program, while the focus on Islamist extremism has been more limited.

The report said that definitions have “been so broad it has included mildly controversial or provocative forms of mainstream, right-wing-leaning commentary that have no meaningful connection to terrorism or radicalization.”

The review into Prevent is being led by Sir William Shawcross. Sir Peter Fahy, the former police lead for Prevent, told the Guardian that Shawcross’ findings were an attempt to “politicize counterterrorism policing,” adding that it was “quite dangerous to play off one ideology against another.”

Shawcross’ review calls for a renewed focus on Islamist extremism, even when candidates for referral to Prevent fail to meet the terrorism threshold.

The leak added that some people have been referred to Prevent even when no extremism was being expressed, but because they were believed to need access to mental health support. It said that counter-extremism outlets were “carrying the weight” for limited mental health services, with vulnerable and struggling people sent to Prevent when more appropriate services were unavailable.

The Guardian found that the review also claimed that some Prevent-funded groups had expressed support for the Taliban.

The leak follows months of controversy over the upcoming report, with many civil society groups and campaigning NGOs refusing to engage with the review.

Citing Shawcross’ past controversial comments about Islam, several groups refused to cooperate with the investigation. As director of the neoconservative think tank the Henry Jackson Society in 2012, Shawcross said: “Europe and Islam is one of the greatest, most terrifying problems of our future. I think all European countries have vastly, very quickly growing Islamic populations.”

His comments about the supposed “double standard” in investigations comes as referrals to Prevent for far-right extremism overtook those for Islamist radicalization for the first time in 2021. 

The Channel program — the next level up from Prevent where more extensive intervention is provided — has been dealing with more far-right than Islamist cases since 2020.

Shawcross now holds that Prevent must be repurposed to confront the root causes of radicalization and react to the ideological support for terrorism, which he believes “is not being sufficiently met.”

The leaked report says that the program must go beyond its current limits and target people who “create an environment conducive to terrorism.”

It criticizes several Prevent-funded civil society organizations and projects, arguing that too few “could be seen to publicly contest extremist discourse.” Most shockingly, the review claims that it found groups that “have promoted extremist narratives, including statements that appear supportive of the Taliban.” 

The draft argues: “As a core principle, the government must cease to engage with or fund those aligned with extremism.”

The report has yet to be finalized and fact-checked for libel and other routine reviews.

Fahy, who was head of Prevent until 2015, told the Guardian: “There is a danger of policing thought as opposed to the risk of violence. It is not about ideology but about the risk someone will cross into violence.

“It is about threat, risk and harm. We know there has been an increase in far-right-wing extremism in the UK. The worst terrorist attack in Europe was by a right-wing terrorist, Anders Breivik.

“It sounds to me quite dangerous to play off one ideology against another. There is a danger this is an attempt to politicize counterterrorism policing. How are the police supposed to judge what is mainstream? Police operate on what is the likelihood of this person being drawn into violence, not whether their views are mainstream.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Prevent remains a vital tool for early intervention and safeguarding. We will not allow extremists or terrorists to spread hate or sow division, and Prevent remains an important driver to help divert people away from harm.

“The independent review of Prevent, led by William Shawcross, will ensure we continue to improve our response and better protect people from being drawn into poisonous and dangerous ideologies. The report is currently being finalized and once formally received and after full consideration, the report and the government’s response to it will be published.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) William Shawcross Prevent program Anders Breivik

Japan to allow limited foreign package tours as experiment

Japan to allow limited foreign package tours as experiment
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
AP

  • Participants must be triple-vaccinated and the tours must have guides and fixed itineraries
  • The experiment is expected to start sometime next week and continue until the end of May
AP

TOKYO: Japan’s government announced Tuesday it will begin allowing small package tours from four countries later this month before gradually opening up to foreign tourism for the first time since it imposed tight border restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito said the tours will be allowed from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the United States as an experiment.
Participants must be triple-vaccinated and the tours must have guides and fixed itineraries, the Japan Tourism Agency said. Each tour can have a maximum of four people, and a total of 50 participants are expected to join the experiment, the government agency said.
Participants will enter Japan on a special visa, not a tourist visa, the agency said. The results will be used to compile coronavirus guidelines for tour operators, hotels and other related businesses, it said.
The experiment is expected to start sometime next week and continue until the end of May. Further details, including the duration and destination of the tours, still have to be decided, the agency said.
Japan’s tourism industry, hit hard by the strict border controls, is eager for foreign tourism to resume. COVID-19 infections have slowed in Japan since earlier this year and the government is gradually expanding social and economic activity.
After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing restrictions earlier this year and currently allows entry of up to 10,000 people from abroad per day, including Japanese nationals, foreign students and some business travelers. The government is reportedly considering doubling the daily cap to 20,000 in coming weeks. Currently, foreign tourists are not allowed to enter.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech during a visit to London earlier this month that he plans to ease the border controls as early as June in line with the policies of other Group of Seven industrialized countries, but gave no further details.
Foreign tourist arrivals fell more than 90 percent in 2020 from a record 31.9 million the year before, almost wiping out the pre-pandemic inbound tourism market of more than 4 trillion yen ($31 billion).

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attends opening of London Tube line

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attends opening of London Tube line
Updated 58 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

  • The $24 billion rail project has been repeatedly delayed by issues with safety testing and signalling systems
  • Elizabeth has been seen in public on only a few occasions after she spent a night in hospital last October
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday made a surprise appearance at a ceremony to mark the completion of a long-awaited London Tube line named in her honor.
Elizabeth, wearing a bright yellow hat and coat and using a walking stick, unveiled a plaque at Paddington Station. She was joined by her son Edward and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It is the latest public outing for the 96-year-old monarch who, despite missing a speech in parliament last week due to mobility issues, twice attended a horse show at her Windsor Castle residence in recent days.
“In a happy development Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on during an event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station in London, Britain, May 17, 2022. (Reuters)


The $24 billion rail project was originally due to be opened in December 2018, but had been repeatedly delayed by issues with safety testing and signalling systems, even before the onset of the pandemic.
Originally named ‘Crossrail’, the Elizabeth line will connect destinations west of London, including Heathrow airport and Reading with Shenfield in the east. It will open to the public on May 24.
Elizabeth has been seen in public on only a few occasions after she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness, after which she was told to rest by her doctors.
She has since carried out duties either remotely or in person at her Windsor Castle home and did not attend last week’s state opening of parliament.

Topics: UK Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth line London Tube

Japan congratulates Somalia on electing a new president

Japan congratulates Somalia on electing a new president
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News Japan

Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan on Monday congratulated Somalia on electing Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as a new president, and said it hopes Somalia will be able to make further progress in consolidating peace in the country. 

The foreign ministry in Tokyo said that in light of the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8), which will be held this year, Japan will continue its support for peace and stability in Somalia in collaboration with the international community.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Somalia Japan

Japan condemns Israel for its illegal settlement construction

Japan condemns Israel for its illegal settlement construction
Updated 17 May 2022
Arab News Japan

Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japanese government deplored Israel’s decision to advance plans to construct over 4,000 housing units in settlements on the occupied territories in the West Bank and urged Israel to reverse the decision and fully freeze its settlement activities.

“The Government of Japan remains seriously concerned by and deeply deplores the continued settlement activities by the government of Israel despite repeated calls from Japan and the international community,” an official statement by the foreign ministry said.

Japan stressed that Israel’s illegal settlement plans “violates the international law and undermine the viability of a two-state solution” and called on the Israelis to refrain from actions that escalate tensions.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Israeli settlements Japan Israel

