NAIROBI: The African Union Commission has called on Ethiopia, Eritrea ​and Egypt to exercise maximum ‌restraint and refrain from actions or statements that could worsen tensions and ​undermine regional peace and ​stability.

"The Commission urges the three countries ⁠to address their differences through ​established diplomatic channels and peaceful dialogue," ​it said in a statement late on Thursday.

On Thursday, Ethiopia ordered the closure ​of its embassy in Eritrea ​and declared 10 Eritrean diplomats persona non ‌grata, ⁠prompting Asmara to sever all diplomatic ties with its neighbour.

It also declared an Egyptian diplomat persona ​non grata ​and ⁠ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours, ​and Cairo responded in ​kind ⁠by declaring an Ethiopian embassy counsellor in Egypt persona non grata ⁠and ​giving him 48 hours ​to leave.