You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell

Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell

Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell
The main index, TASI, fell 2.52 percent to reach 12,393, while the parallel market, Nomu, lost 1.51 percent at 22,487. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6xvb

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell

Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks open lower in the last trading session of the week on mixed earnings reports, which result in mixed investor sentiment.

The main index, TASI, fell 2.52 percent to reach 12,393, while the parallel market, Nomu, lost 1.51 percent at 22,487, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

United Wire Factories Co. dropped 2.35 percent, after announcing that it had extended its agreement with A-1 Fence Arabia Co.

Tabuk Cement Co. slumped 0.95 percent, after reporting it swung into losses of SR7 million ($2 million) in its first-quarter earnings as sales dropped.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. slipped 1.38 percent, after reporting its net loss was trimmed by 26 percent to SR19.9 million last quarter.

Saudi Real Estate Co. increased 3.34 percent to lead the gainers, after it received shareholder approval to increase capital to SR3.7 billion.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. slipped 5.65 percent to lead the fallers.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading down 2.70 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 2.81 percent, and Alinma Bank fell 4.76 percent.

Brent crude settled at $110.43 a barrel, and US WTI crude traded at $110.34 a barrel, as of 10:16 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul TASI stock

Related

Saudi stocks advance as investors brushed off worries: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks advance as investors brushed off worries: Closing bell
Saudi stocks opened on a positive note for a fourth day: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks opened on a positive note for a fourth day: Opening bell

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Wheat extends gain; Copper buoyed by easing China curbs

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Wheat extends gain; Copper buoyed by easing China curbs
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Wheat extends gain; Copper buoyed by easing China curbs

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Wheat extends gain; Copper buoyed by easing China curbs
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices were flat on Thursday, as an elevated US dollar and rising Treasury yields weighed on greenback-priced bullion, with the metal’s outlook already dampened by an aggressive Federal Reserve stance on inflation.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,813.96 per ounce, as of 0512 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,813.40. 

Platinum drops

Spot silver was flat at $21.40 per ounce, while platinum dropped 0.8 percent to $927.78.

Palladium rose 0.5 percent to $2,027.38. 

Grains up

US wheat extended gains on Thursday, after India unexpectedly banned wheat exports last week, while the Russia-Ukraine war kept underpinning global grains markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.89 percent at $12.41-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT wheat had climbed more than 8 percent over the past two days, following India’s wheat ban and reports showing bad condition of US winter crop.

CBOT soybeans edged up 0.95 percent to $16.78-1/2 bushel, extending gains, while corn rose 0.48 percent to $7.85-1/4 a bushel.

Copper inches higher

London copper prices inched higher on Thursday, buoyed by easing COVID-19 restrictions in top metals consumer China, although mounting worries over a global economic slowdown limited gains.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2 percent at $9,254 a ton, as of 0702 GMT, after dropping 1.4 percent in the previous session. 

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading down 0.3 percent at $10,576.04 a ton.

LME aluminum was down 0.1 percent at $2,853.50 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodity wheat stock Price

Related

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat down; Copper prices fall on global slowdown worries
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat down; Copper prices fall on global slowdown worries
Commodities Update — Gold flat; Wheat nears record peak; UN warns on child nutrition due to price hikes
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold flat; Wheat nears record peak; UN warns on child nutrition due to price hikes

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Russia to legalise cryptocurrency; Coinbase establishes think tank; Bitso launches in Colombia

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Russia to legalise cryptocurrency; Coinbase establishes think tank; Bitso launches in Colombia
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Russia to legalise cryptocurrency; Coinbase establishes think tank; Bitso launches in Colombia

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Russia to legalise cryptocurrency; Coinbase establishes think tank; Bitso launches in Colombia
  • Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, is launching a global think tank to shape the policy debate around digital assets
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, down 1.73 percent to $29,293 as of 10:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,965, down 3.03 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Russia to legalize cryptocurrency sooner or later: Minister

Russia will sooner or later legalize cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday, suggesting that the government and central bank may be moving closer to settling their differences.

Manturov was asked at a forum whether he believed cryptocurrencies would become legal as a means of payment.

“The question is, when this happens, how it will be regulated, now that the central bank and government are actively working on it,” he replied.

“But everyone tends to understand that, sooner or later this will be implemented, in some format or other.”

Russia has plans to issue its own digital rouble, but the government has only recently come round to supporting the use of private cryptocurrencies, having argued for years that they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism.

Coinbase establishes think tank to push policy goals

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, is launching a global think tank to shape the policy debate around digital assets as regulators and Congress explore how crypto-assets should be governed.

The Coinbase Institute will accelerate research on cryptocurrency and Web3 — a decentralized version of the Internet — and spearhead discussions with policymakers and academics on the intersection of technology and finance, said Hermine Wong, director of policy at Coinbase and the director of the institute.

“We’re interested in every area of research that involves the crypto economy and how it is interdisciplinary, how it is connected to our global economy, and so there’s nothing that’s going to be off limits,” she said.

Mexican cryptocurrency platform Bitso launches in Colombia

Mexican cryptocurrency exchange platform Bitso has begun operating in Colombia, its fourth market, where it hopes to accumulate 1 million clients just this month, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Daniel Vogel said.

Bitso is among Latin America’s growing collection of “unicorns” — companies with a valuation of at least $1 billion — and is worth some $2.2 billion, following a 2021 funding round where it raised $250 million.

Bitso will offer customers instant transfers via the PSE payment system, sales of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as well as use of its new investment platform Bitso+.

Bitso currently has 4 million customers in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

“With our launch in Colombia we hope to hit 5 million customers and we think we can do that this month,” Vogel told Reuters in a phone interview.

“We see Colombia as a key market for us, which we are entering with this expansion plan from the point of view of our products, hiring people (and) growing in the country — it is a very dynamic market in terms of cryptocurrencies,” he added, though he declined to say how much Bitso would invest in the Andean country.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

Related

Blockchain creating ‘Internet of value’: Crypto Oasis co-founder
Business & Economy
Blockchain creating ‘Internet of value’: Crypto Oasis co-founder
Bank of England official warns of tough times for crypto
Business & Economy
Bank of England official warns of tough times for crypto

Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover

Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover

Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover
  • SCOR, the world’s fourth-biggest reinsurer, said on Wednesday it would stop covering new oil field production projects from 2023
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday, recovering from early losses, on hopes that the planned easing of restrictions in Shanghai could improve fuel demand while lingering concerns over tight global supplies outweighed fears of slower economic growth.

Brent crude futures for July were up $1.53, or 1.4 percent, at $110.64 a barrel at 0447 GMT, after falling by more than $1 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for June rose 93 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $110.52 a barrel, recovering from an early loss of more than $2. 

Russian firms, entities halt publishing data amid sanctions

Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has joined other Russian entities in curbing access to trade and financial data, sources told Reuters.

In the wake of Western sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine, the central bank said it would allow companies to withhold financial results.

Russian authorities are also allowing companies and banks to conceal information on securities issued and on their contractors.

Apart from Transneft, other companies that have stopped publishing data include Aeroflot, Alrosa, Gazprom, and Lukoil. 

Reinsurer SCOR tightens oil sector cover over carbon emissions

SCOR, the world’s fourth-biggest reinsurer, said on Wednesday it would stop covering new oil field production projects from 2023 unless the company involved had an acceptable plan to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The move is the latest by a leading insurer to impose tighter policy conditions on coverage for the oil and gas sector, the main driver of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, as scientists warn faster action is needed on climate change.

It also follows an International Energy Agency report last year which said expansion of the oil and gas industry needed to cease if the world wanted to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

SCOR said in a statement accompanying results of the French company’s annual general meeting that it aimed to double the amount of insurance coverage for low-carbon energies by 2025.

“SCOR believes that reaching net-zero can only be achieved by combining climate mitigation and climate adaptation measures, supported by strong engagement with clients and partners, and an active approach to transition,” it said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia russia sanctions

Related

Exclusive GESAT wins a new gas turbine contract for Aramco oilfield
Business & Economy
GESAT wins a new gas turbine contract for Aramco oilfield
Oil rises on EU’s Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes
Business & Economy
Oil rises on EU’s Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
  • In line with the Saudi index, stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, and Kuwait all advanced in the previous session, led by a 2.1 percent gain for Kuwait’s BKP
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks nudged higher on Wednesday in line with a rise in oil prices.

TASI the main index added 0.2 percent to close at 12,713, while the parallel Nomu market gained 0.6 percent to 22,832.

Shares of state-owned Saudi Electricity shed 8 percent after posting a drop in first-quarter profit.

In line with the Saudi index, stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, and Kuwait all advanced in the previous session, led by a 2.1 percent gain for Kuwait’s BKP.

However, Dubai and Oman bucked the trend to close lower, down 0.9 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Crude prices extended gains on Thursday, with Brent crude up 1.4 percent to $110.68 and US West Texas Intermediate trading 0.8 percent higher at $110.41 as of 9:13 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. managed to narrow its net loss before Zakat by 64 percent to SR20.4 million ($5.44 million)

Saudi Real Estate Co. received shareholders’ nod to raise capital to SR3.7 billion

United Cooperative Insurance Co.’s net loss before Zakat was trimmed by 26 percent to SR19.9 million last quarter

Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. saw its net profit drop 32 percent to SR9.4 million in the first quarter of this year

Shareholders of Alujain Holding Corp. approved a dividend payout of SR1 per share to be paid for 2022 and 2023

Al-Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase capital to SR1.6 billion

Tabuk Cement Co. swung into losses of SR6.92 million in its first-quarter earnings as sales dropped

SABB Takaful Co. turned into losses of SR957,000 before Zakat during the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Co. for Hardware’s shareholders approved a dividend freeze for 2021 after posting a 92 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR1.11 million

MBC Group-backed advertising firm Al Arabia more than doubled profits to SR64.9 million in the first quarter of 2022

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co.’s quarterly profit fell from SR26.9 million to SR25.3 million

Calendar

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Start of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO subscription 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

Saudi stocks advance as investors brushed off worries: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks advance as investors brushed off worries: Closing bell
Update Saudi annual inflation rises to 2.3% in April as costs of food & beverages bite graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi annual inflation rises to 2.3% in April as costs of food & beverages bite

Saudi business leaders honored at the Top CEO forum in Dubai

Saudi business leaders honored at the Top CEO forum in Dubai
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi business leaders honored at the Top CEO forum in Dubai

Saudi business leaders honored at the Top CEO forum in Dubai
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Electricity Co. and Bawan Co. were among the leading Saudi Arabian companies honored for their outstanding operational excellence as the Top CEO forum concluded on May 18 in Dubai. 

Amid a standing ovation, Khaled bin Hamad Al-Gnoon, the acting CEO of SEC received the honor, followed by Bawan Co.'s CEO Fozan bin Mohammed Al Fozan. 

Around 100 CEOs from the Gulf Cooperation Council listed companies received the Top CEO awards based on their financial performance, size and corporate governance. The companies were spread across 10 sectors including banking, energy & utility, finance & investment, logistics & industrials, malls, real estate and construction, and mining, metal & chemicals.   

Other CEOs who were honored during the event include Sami Al-Safran of Middle East Paper Co., Salman Abdulaziz Al-Badran of Mobily, Fahad Salem Al-Matrafi of Advanced Petrochemical Co., Omar Al-Ruhaily of Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., and Abdullah Ali Al-Khalifa of Alinma Bank. 

Leejam Sports Co. CEO Shaden Hamad Alsagri, L’azurde Co. for Jewelry CEO Sélim Chidiac, and SRMG's Jomana Rashid Al-Rashed were also recognized for their outstanding achievements. 

The winners were selected based on the financials and corporate governance metrics for the financial year 2021. The organizer stated that the winners’ final list, which was audited by KPMG, was prepared based on a formula developed in partnership with INSEAD Business School and Hawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance. 

 

Topics: TOPCEO2022 TOPCEO22 awards Saudi companies

Related

Business leaders discuss post-pandemic inflation, SPACs, Metaverse at Top CEO forum
Business & Economy
Business leaders discuss post-pandemic inflation, SPACs, Metaverse at Top CEO forum
Fake news or free expression: Top CEO Conference panel examines the hazards of digital media age
Media
Fake news or free expression: Top CEO Conference panel examines the hazards of digital media age

Latest updates

Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell
Saudi stocks drop on mixed investor sentiment: Opening bell
Commodities Update — Gold flat; Wheat extends gain; Copper buoyed by easing China curbs
Commodities Update — Gold flat; Wheat extends gain; Copper buoyed by easing China curbs
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Russia to legalise cryptocurrency; Coinbase establishes think tank; Bitso launches in Colombia
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Russia to legalise cryptocurrency; Coinbase establishes think tank; Bitso launches in Colombia
Curry, Warriors outgun Doncic, Mavs in West finals series opener
Curry, Warriors outgun Doncic, Mavs in West finals series opener
Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover
Oil Updates — Crude recovers; Russian firms halt publishing data; SCOR tightens oil sector cover

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.