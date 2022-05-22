Saudi Gastroenterology Association launches program on inflammatory bowel disease

The Saudi Gastroenterology Association, in coordination with Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, owned by Johnson and Johnson, launched the first Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center of Excellence Program, in the Kingdom.
The two-day program was held at Crowne Plaza Riyadh, and drew gastroenterologists from various regions of the Kingdom to discuss the importance of the early diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease, optimal treatment targets in both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, therapeutic options for management, and treatment courses for challenging IBD cases.
Aiming to raise awareness about IBD and the management goals for both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the program educated physicians about the specific red flags of IBD, and how to build an IBD care team to ensure optimal patient care.
Prof. Nahla Azzam of the Saudi Gastroenterology Association said: “The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center of Excellence Program is the first in Saudi Arabia. This program was a dedicated course over two days for a group of gastroenterologists and was delivered by eminent speakers from different IBD centers in Riyadh. It aimed to educate physicians about the importance of early diagnosis of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, to establish a multidisciplinary management approach for IBD patients, and to create a permanent connection with gastroenterologists located outside the major cities of Saudi Arabia. This program will be followed by multiple virtual and physical meetings with the participants over one year.
“The Saudi Gastroenterology Association’s president, Prof. Majid Almadi, is delighted to launch this national educational initiative in collaboration with Janssen as a key partner in medical education for optimal patient outcomes.”
Mohamed Alquwaizani, general manager of Janssen Saudi Arabia, said: “The cumulative frequency of patients with IBD in Saudi Arabia has been increasing year-on-year. Hence, there is a great need to grow our network of gastroenterologists, surgeons, and nurses in the region, in order to better serve patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in Saudi Arabia. We are committed to helping establish this inclusive network, where we hope great ideas and best clinical practices will be shared, in collaboration with the Saudi Gastroenterology Association.”