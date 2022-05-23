You are here

India In-Focus — Indian shares climb; General Atlantic plans huge investment in India; Steel firms may be forced to cancel European orders

Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.44 percent at 16,338.45 by 0520 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.53 percent to 54,616.53. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan







MUMBAI: Indian shares rose for a second straight day on Monday, driven by the automobile sector, although the gains were capped by a sharp sell-off in metal stocks after the government announced changes to the tax structure on commodities to fight inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.44 percent at 16,338.45 by 0520 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.53 percent to 54,616.53. Both the indexes closed nearly 3 percent higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain in six.

General Atlantic plans $2bn investment in India, Southeast Asia

Global private equity firm General Atlantic plans to plow $2 billion into India and Southeast Asia over the next two years after falling valuations made the region’s startups more attractive, a senior executive told Reuters.

General Atlantic is in early-stage investment talks with about 15 companies in sectors including technology, financial services, retail and consumer, Sandeep Naik, the head of its business in India and Southeast Asia, said in an interview.

The market for startups, especially in India, is going through a rough patch. After raising a record $35 billion in 2021, founders are struggling to attract cash, sparking fears of lower valuations and forcing some to cut jobs.

After investing just $190 million in Indian startups in 2021, its lowest ever annual figure, General Atlantic is now ready to loosen its purse strings, Naik said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

“The realism is setting in. We were waiting for the value creation to happen. We are now ready,” Naik said of General Atlantic’s plans for India and Southeast Asia, it has investments of more than $4.5 billion, mostly in India.

“We are very bullish on India, Indonesia and Vietnam,” Naik added, while declining to name any companies it is looking at.

Indian steelmakers face hit on Europe deals over export tax

Indian steel firms could be forced to cancel European orders and suffer losses after an overnight decision to impose export taxes on steel products, V R Sharma, managing director at Jindal Steel and Power told Reuters.

India imposed an export tax of 15 percent on eight steel products late on Saturday, at a time steelmakers are looking to make up for tepid local demand by increasing market share in Europe, whose supplies have been hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“They should have given us at least two-three months of time, we did not know about such a substantial policy,” Sharma told Reuters in an interview.

Sharma said Indian steelmakers have about 2 million tons in pending export orders, mostly to Europe, which are stuck in ports or in various stages of production.

“This could possibly lead to force majeure. And the customer has done no wrong here and he doesn’t deserve to be treated that way,” he said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India BSE stock NSE

Shares of Saudi jeweler L'azurde dip despite posting $4m profits

Shares of Saudi jeweler L'azurde dip despite posting $4m profits
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi jeweler L'azurde dip despite posting $4m profits
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News





L'azurde Company for Jewelry's shares dropped in early trade on Monday despite reporting a profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The Saudi jeweler's shares edged down 2.01 percent at SR16.64 ($4.4), as of 10:44 a.m. Saudi time.

On May 22 the company reported a 34 percent boost in net profit on the back of higher sales and revenues.

The jewelry producer, which is listed on the main index TASI, generated a profit of SR13.7 million in the first quarter, up from SR10.2 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The growth in net profit was primarily down to an increase in sales and revenue for the quarter of 11 percent to stand at SR614.5 million.

The company also attributed the increase in profits to higher gross profits and lower financing costs.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia retail consumers Inflation

Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell

Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell
Updated 55 min 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks opens higher, energy prices up: Opening bell





RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened Monday morning's trading session higher for a second day despite fluctuating oil prices.

The main index, TASI, added 0.45 percent to reach 12,390, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.46 percent at 22,430, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Prices for crude oil were up slightly from Friday’s close. Brent crude rose to $113.77 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $111.38 a barrel, as of 10:02 a.m. Saudi time

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.64 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 7.08 percent to lead the market, while Anaam International Holding Group fell 4.23 percent to lead the laggards.

Arabian Pipes Co. gained  3.81 percent, after Saudi Aramco awarded the company a SR100 million ($27 million) contract to supply steel pipes.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 1.08 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.99 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.13 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. fell 0.65 percent.

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Iran and Oman agree to jointly develop shared oilfield: Fars news

Iran and Oman agree to jointly develop shared oilfield: Fars news
Updated 23 May 2022
Reuters

Iran and Oman agree to jointly develop shared oilfield: Fars news
Updated 23 May 2022
Reuters





Iran and Oman have agreed to form a committee to jointly develop the Hengam oilfield, which straddles both countries’ sea border, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported its oil minister Javad Owji as saying on Monday.

In 2005, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop the Hengam oil field but the agreement did not materialize and Iran decided to develop the field independently in 2012.

“As the first basis of my talks with Omani Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhi, it was agreed to form a joint technical committee to develop the next phases of the Hengam oil field in a seamless manner between Iran and Oman,” Owji said.

“Joint exploitation, in contrast to competitive exploitation, will be mutually beneficial to both countries as this method leads to less damage to the reservoir and allows for more extraction,” the oil minister added.

Last week, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that Owji had agreed to revive a long-stalled project to lay an undersea pipeline to carry gas to Oman. 

Topics: economy Oil Iraq Oman OPEC Iran

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 23 May 2022
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 23 May 2022
Arab News





RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed lower for a second consecutive session on Sunday as investor sentiment was dragged down by weak earnings results.

The main index TASI dropped 0.8 percent to reach 12,334, while the parallel market Nomu lost 0.8 percent to 22,329.

Kingdom Holding Co. soared 9.9 percent after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund acquired a SR5.7 billion ($1.5 billion) stake in the firm from billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait were all down between 0.4 and 0.9 percent, while Qatar’s QSI ended 0.1 percent higher.  

Oil prices gained on Monday with US fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker US dollar supporting the market.

Brent crude rose to $113.53 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $111.03 a barrel as of 9:09 a.m. Riyadh time.

Stock news

Saudi Aramco awarded contracts worth almost SR200 million collectively to Saudi Steel Pipe Co. and Arabian Pipes Co. for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes

Telecom giant stc partnered with a consortium, led by eWTP Arabia, to set up a cloud computing unit with SR894 million capital

Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding Co. posted a 5 percent profit surge to SR65.5 million in the first quarter, thanks to the easing of pandemic restrictions

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co.’s losses increased by 176 percent during the first quarter of 2022 to reach SR12,110

Saudi Public Transport Co. narrowed its losses by 96 percent from SR54 million to SR2 million during the first quarter

Batic Investments and Logistics Co.’s profit in the first quarter stood at SR842,232, erasing SR3.2 million in losses from a year earlier

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. signed a nonbinding deal to fully acquire Egypt’s Al-Marasem International Hospital

Aseer Trading, Tourism, and Manufacturing Co. swung into a net profit of SR10.2 million in the first quarter

Saudi Marketing Co.’s first-quarter profit surged 45 percent to SR6.17 million due to higher retail revenue generated by Farm Superstores

Saudi Industrial Exports Co., better known as Sadirat, narrowed losses by 98 percent to SR5 million in the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Azm for Communication and Technology Co. sealed a deal with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to provide consulting services to its digital transformation unit

Nayifat Finance Co. announced the resignation of CEO Abdulmohsen Abdulrahman Musaed Al-Sowailem due to “his personal circumstances”

The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. turned into a net loss before Zakat of SR55 million in the first quarter

Saudi Industrial Development Co.’s losses widened by 175 percent to SR4.8 million last quarter

Saudi Enaya Insurance Co.’s board recommended a capital raise to SR300 million to support the company’s future plans

Knowledge Economic City widened losses in the first quarter by 41 percent to SR6.7 million

Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. suffered 654-percent higher losses of SR10.1 million in the first quarter of 2022

Calendar

May 23, 2022

Start of Anaam International Holding Group’s subscription to new shares and rights trading

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

May 26, 2022

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 30, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares Saudi Arabia

Commodities Update — Gold hits one-week high; Grains edge higher on weather woes; Copper at two-week peak

Commodities Update — Gold hits one-week high; Grains edge higher on weather woes; Copper at two-week peak
Updated 23 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold hits one-week high; Grains edge higher on weather woes; Copper at two-week peak
Updated 23 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan





RIYADH: Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar continued to support greenback-priced bullion, although higher US Treasury yields capped gains.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,848.96 per ounce, by 0201 GMT. Prices hit their highest since May 12 at $1,853.55 earlier in the session.

US gold futures gained 0.4 percent to $1,847.90.

Silver up

Spot silver gained 0.4 percent to $21.84 per ounce, while platinum firmed 0.3 percent to $958.10. 

Palladium climbed 0.7 percent to $1,978.45. 

Grains edges up

US grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, and gains in crude oil as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.9 percent at $10.79-1/4 a bushel, as of 0343 GMT, after falling 0.74 percent last week.

Corn rose 0.32 percent to $7.81-1/4 a bushel and soybeans edged 0.41 percent higher to $17.12-1/4 a bushel.

Copper climbs

Copper prices rose to a more than two-week high on Monday, helped by a weaker US dollar and as support measures and plans to end COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China lifted hopes for a recovery in demand.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $9,471 a ton, as of 0418 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 at $9,532 in early Asian trade.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $10,758.06 a ton by noon break, after touching its highest since May 6. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy commodities wheat crops CORN silver Gold

