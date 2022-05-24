UAE’s KRUSH Brands raises $4.5m in a pre-series A funding

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Kingdom’s financial technology strategy.
It seeks to develop a diversified and effective financial sector that supports the national economy.
The launch of Open Banking in Saudi Arabia in 2022, which allows firms to share consumer current account data once permission has been given, is also expected to speed up the pace of fintech development.
Experts expect this move will provide existing fintech investors with more opportunities, and will attract funds to the sector.
Google drives digital business worth $3.5 billion in Saudi Arabia in 2021
Sara Hamdan
DUBAI: Google drove SR12.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in economic activity in Saudi Arabia in 2021, signaling a new era of digital enterprises powering the economy of the Kingdom.
The search engine giant announced the figures in its latest impact report released on Tuesday. The report was based on public polling, economic modeling and third-party data.
“Saudi Arabia is young, smart and digital, and we’re proud to be an engine of growth in the country and an enabler in its digital transformation journey,” said Anthony Nakache, the new managing director of Google MENA.
“We’re excited to see what great things people can do there given the right tools and skills, and we are committed to doing more through programs and local partnerships.”
The report further stated that people in the Kingdom were using Google to learn new skills (75 percent), research COVID-19 (72 percent), and entertain their children with YouTube Kids (64 percent).
It further highlighted that 61 percent used Google to find new jobs, including an astounding 5 million Saudi women every month.
“Women were disproportionately hit by the pandemic,” said Nakache. “And so, being able to give them an opportunity to find a job and stay in the workforce is something that we are proud of and can have a massive impact.”
In October 2020, Google announced a $13 million fund to help 1 million people and businesses in the MENA region learn advanced digital skills and grow their businesses by the end of 2021.
Fueling the economy in UAE
Job search was also crucial for people in the UAE, with 67 percent turning to the search engine to look for employment opportunities, including 1.8 million women.
On the other hand, businesses also turned to Google and YouTube for their needs, with 71 percent of people in the UAE using Google Maps to find a local business.
The company drove 11.3 billion dirhams ($3.08 billion) in economic activity in the UAE in 2021.
“So, to put things in perspective, this is the GDP contribution of Portugal and Denmark together,” said Nakache. “This is a big number.”
The tech giant is also working with the creator and developer ecosystem. For example, internal Google data showed that YouTube channels making six figures or more in revenue are up by 20 percent year-on-year in Saudi Arabia and 40 percent in the UAE.
According to Google data, the total number of developers making $10,000 per month on Google Play grew by 15 in the Kingdom and 16 percent in the UAE last year.
The Android Developer ecosystem supports at least 50,000 jobs in the UAE and 29,000 in Saudi Arabia.
“That’s a sign of a very healthy developer ecosystem,” said Nakache. “As the region attracts more developers, the contribution to the overall economy will grow. Developers often learn and study our technologies through some of our learning programs.”
Encouraging startups in MENA
Google for Startups Accelerator in the Middle East and North America has also harnessed local entrepreneurial spirit. A case in point is Lamsa World, an Arabic education platform for children between the ages of two and eight.
Badr, the founder of Lamsa, built the app to encourage more Arabic-speaking children to read and learn Arabic. He took part in the Google startup program and registered a 300 percent increase in content downloads.
In October 2020, Google announced a $13 million fund to help 1 million people and businesses in the Middle East and North Africa learn advanced digital skills and grow their businesses by the end of 2021.
The program aims to accelerate the MENA region’s economic recovery through digital transformation by offering digital tools, training and financial grants to support local businesses and job seekers.
Mining industry won’t cope with rising demand without circularity, Eurasian Resources CEO says
Arab News
RIYADH: The mining industry will not be able to cope with rising demand without circularity, the CEO of Eurasian Resources group has said.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum session in Davos, Benedikt Sobotka added that this would mean higher prices and more inflation for consumers in the developing world.
“The demand is incredibly wasteful. To give you just one number per year, there’s about 50,000,000 tons of electronic waste being thrown away, 17 percent of that is being recycled,” he said.
“The time of cheap commodities is over,” Sobotka said, pointing to minerals and metals, as they have energy cost increases that make them more expensive.
The global mining industry needs more attention and investment from external investors which were not seen, he said, adding that it is valued at $1.5 trillion, which is a fraction of what it is actually worth in terms of value creation for the world.
Qatar Investment Authority cannot exit Russian market, says official
Reuters
DOHA: The Qatar Investment Authority cannot exit the Russian market and is waiting to assess its position there because of the Ukraine crisis, the sovereign wealth fund’s chief investment officer for Europe, Russia and Turkey said on Tuesday.
“We can’t do much in Russia ... We have to really assess where to stand on those opportunities there. I think it is a very difficult position for us, being an investor with one name,” said Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi.
QIA owns a 19 percent stake in Russian state-backed oil giant Rosneft, which Al-Hammadi said is the fund’s only holding “of significance” in Russia.