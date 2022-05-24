You are here

BMW Group uses sustainable paints made from bio-waste

BMW Group uses sustainable paints made from bio-waste
The BMW Group is the first automotive manufacturer worldwide to use matte paints made from biomass instead of crude oil at its European plants.
BMW Group uses sustainable paints made from bio-waste

BMW Group uses sustainable paints made from bio-waste
BMW Group is using innovative technologies in its efforts to improve sustainability and taking advantage of new options to conserve resources and reduce emissions from painting bodywork.

The BMW Group is the first automotive manufacturer worldwide to use matte paints made from biomass instead of crude oil at its European plants. In addition to this, BMW Group Plants Leipzig and Rosslyn (South Africa) are also using sustainably produced corrosion protection. Renewable raw materials such as bio-waste or waste from sewage treatment plants serve as the starting material for the paints. The CO2 savings determined in a TÜV-certified process amount to more than 15,000 tons of CO2 emissions between now and 2030.

“By reducing our use of fossil raw materials, we can conserve natural resources and lower CO2 emissions at the same time. To achieve this, we are increasingly relying on sustainability innovations in our supplier network,” said Joachim Post, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for purchasing and supplier network. “Innovative paints based on renewable raw materials are an important step in this direction.”

BASF’s innovative production process makes it possible to replace petroleum-based precursors, such as naphtha, with renewable raw materials from organic waste, starting in the early stages of paint production. This not only reduces consumption of fossil resources, but also avoids the CO2 emissions associated with the production, transport and processing of crude oil.

The corrosion protection and matt paints used at BMW Group Plants Leipzig and Rosslyn are chemically identical to the paints previously used, with all the same properties as conventionally manufactured body coatings.

 

UAE proptech startup Stella Stays enters Saudi market

UAE proptech startup Stella Stays enters Saudi market
UAE proptech startup Stella Stays enters Saudi market

UAE proptech startup Stella Stays enters Saudi market
  • The Stella Stays Riyadh Olaya Tower, which will open its door in June, will offer modern, fully equipped, tech-enabled apartments and hotel suites
Emirati proptech startup Stella Stays has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, introducing the first tech-enabled residential hospitality concept in the region.

The Stella Stays Riyadh Olaya Tower, which will open its door in June, will offer modern, fully equipped, tech-enabled apartments and hotel suites, a co-working space, and recreational and commercial amenities.

Stella Stays offers holidaymakers, business travelers, and residents a seamless hospitality experience, through leveraging ground-breaking technology and modern service. Guests and residents in Saudi Arabia will be able to use the Stella Stays app to navigate the entire journey — from booking and managing their stays, checking-in, controlling smart home systems, to ordering a wide range of guest services. Payment terms are flexible and can be made through various methods, including debit, credit cards and crypto payments.

Riyadh and Jeddah are strategic locations for Stella Stays’ expansion with more than $1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure developments underway. The Kingdom’s economy has fueled solid growth in residential construction with developers progressing a booming number of freehold apartment projects. Saudi Arabia also offers some of the most attractive setup costs in the real estate sector in the region.

Mohammed Al-Ghussein, chairman of Stella Stays, said: “We are extremely proud of our launch in Saudi Arabia, and we believe that our vision for the future of living and hospitality aligns perfectly with Vision 2030, in transforming the Kingdom into a world economic center with blossoming tourism and entertainment industries. The speed of national development is phenomenal, with around 730,000 homes to be added to Riyadh by 2030.

Stella Stays aims to disrupt the Kingdom’s hospitality sector landscape by partnering with real estate developers and property owners, such as Four Direction Development, to provide an innovative residential hospitality concept, with unmatched profitability potential.”

Four Direction Development has extensive experience in terms of investment returns since 2014 with several development projects around the Kingdom.

“We are excited to announce our agreement with Stella Stays in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will boost both the hospitality and travel industries. Stella Stays offers us, the property owner, hands-off management with real-time analytics that delivers significantly more income and less operational costs compared to traditional hotel models,” said Abdullah Al-Majed, co-founder at Four Directions Development.

Stella Stays’ real estate portfolio growth strategy in Saudi Arabia is through master leases or profit-sharing agreements with property owners and developers. To create a global real estate pipeline, the company uses proprietary algorithms that identify, evaluate, and select the most desirable properties around the world, based on location, financial projection, and trends.

Mohannad Zikra, CEO and co-founder of Stella Stays, said: ‘‘The digital economy, COVID-19, and tech-savvy millennials are driving massive behavioral shifts related to how people live, travel and work. Business travel is also bouncing back and increasing significantly, requiring the flexibility for longer stays.

When Stella Stays began operations in 2019, the average length of stay was three nights per booking. Today, the average length of stays has increased to 28 nights per booking, with many repeat guests and permanent residents. Stella Stays continues to capture these opportunities by creating modern living spaces, futuristic technology and a highly profitable business model. Our occupancy is now higher than the pre-pandemic level, reaching 100 percent around events such as Expo 2020 Dubai and the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2022.’’

ROSHN announces first integrated community in Jeddah, Al-Arous

ROSHN announces first integrated community in Jeddah, Al-Arous
ROSHN announces first integrated community in Jeddah, Al-Arous

ROSHN announces first integrated community in Jeddah, Al-Arous
  • First integrated community in Jeddah will extend over approximately 4 million square meters
JEDDAH: ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s national mixed-use developer, and a fully owned company by the Public Investment Fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced its new venture, the Al-Arous community, during the Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad match in Prince Mohammed bin Salman Cup Professional League.
The Al-Arous community will extend over approximately 4 million square meters, and includes more than 18,000 different residential units to suit all segments of society. Al-Arous is ROSHN’s second community, and part of a larger strategy of developing modern and vibrant neighborhoods in four regions and nine cities in the Kingdom.

The Al-Arous community will extend over approximately 4 million square meters, and includes more than 18,000 different residential units. (Supplied)


Al-Arous is located in north Jeddah, at a site that connects the population with the city’s main roads and public transportation network. The community will include parks, pedestrian walkways, bicycle paths, restaurants, cafes, schools and mosques, all of which will be developed to the highest standards. Like other ROSHN communities, Al-Arous is designed to offer a modern, open lifestyle, while preserving the Kingdom’s rich heritage and local urban designs. 
The development of ROSHN’s latest community is another important step toward the Vision 2030 ambitions of raising the quality of life of all Saudi citizens and boosting homeownership levels across the country.

Riyadh Luxury Week to spotlight watch & jewelry trends

Riyadh Luxury Week to spotlight watch & jewelry trends
Riyadh Luxury Week to spotlight watch & jewelry trends

Riyadh Luxury Week to spotlight watch & jewelry trends
The second edition of Riyadh International Luxury Week will kick off today in the Saudi capital, with an exciting lineup of watch and jewelry brands showcasing their creations, as well as a host of interactive experiences for guests. The event will run from May 24-27.

As part of its wide-ranging program, and for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia, two specialized seminars supported by Sotheby’s and the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones will be held. Open to the public, the talks will be run by international and regional experts who will touch on trends, creativity, and innovation within the watch and jewelry industry, presenting real-life cases of excellence and discussing industry directions and real-life case studies. 

The first seminar, titled “Jewelry Industry” will take place on Day 2 of Riyadh International Luxury Week on May 25, and will see Nezar Jamil Mukhtar, member of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones and member of Gold and Jewelry Committee of Riyadh Chamber; Sophie Stevens, jewelry specialist at Sotheby’s; Nadine Attar, founder and designer of Nadine Jewellery; and Seema Haji, designer, blogger, and journalist, take to the stage. Topics will include an introduction to gemstones, traditional hand-drawing vs 3D jewelry design, e-commerce and conventional trading, how to start up a jewelry workshop, and introducing collections to international auction houses among others.

On May 26, Frederic Watrelot, watch specialist at Sotheby’s, and Khalid Al-Seif, watch collector and blogger, will host a talk on “Watchmaking and Collecting,” with Evelyne Genta, wife of the late Swiss watch designer Gerald Genta, participating virtually, live from London. They will guide guests on how to start a collection, buying and selling at auctions, the pre-owned market, complications, global watch exhibitions, watch influencers, the rise of digital media, and more.

The seminars will kick off on May 25 with a keynote speech by Krayem Al-Enazi, president of the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones. Both sessions will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Al-Faisaliah Hotel.

Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters celebrates 10 years in Jeddah

Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters celebrates 10 years in Jeddah
Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters celebrates 10 years in Jeddah

Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters celebrates 10 years in Jeddah
Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters Club, said to be the world’s first Urdu language Toastmasters club, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in Jeddah.

Indian Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam was the chief guest. Veteran media analyst Khaled Almaeena and the commercial consul at the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, Hamna Mariam Khan, were the guests of honor.

The event began with the reading of the mission of the Toastmasters by the sergeant-at-arms, Abu Bakr Syed.

Delivering his welcome speech, Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters Club President Abdul Rahman M. Baig used an Urdu couplet stressing the importance of the mother tongue and the sweetness of the Urdu language. He welcomed the Indian consul general, the guests of honor, Toastmasters District 104 officials, and all the guests.

Dr. Khaja Yaminuddin, Area 34 director and vice president (education) of the club, was the master of ceremonies. The Toastmaster of the evening was Division H Director Mohammed Farhan Sohail Malik.

He spoke about the 10 years of the journey of the Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters Club. A documentary was also screened that showcased the achievements of the club during the last 10 years.

The international speech was presented by Dr. Yaminuddin and the humorous speech by Amrina Qaisar.

In the table topic speech, the contest master was Abdul Malik, where Syed Nasir Khursheed was called to speak on the instant topic given in Urdu while Sara Ansari spoke on the instant topic given in English.

In the evaluation speech segment, the test speaker was Mohammed Aslam Afghani while his evaluator was Khurram Jah Nasir.

Earlier, the Indian consul general felicitated the achievers of Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters for the last 10 years, District 104 director Mohammed Nasrudeen Hawsawi, program quality director Basheer Ambalavan, and club growth director Sara Ansari as well as the supporters of the Urdu club and language, while Almaeena along with the District 104 director felicitated the other Toastmasters. Hamna Mariam Khan presented appreciation plaques to all sponsors.

An online quiz, featuring questions on Izhaar Urdu Talkmasters Club, was hosted at the event by Asim Zeeshan in which Sara Ansari won the top prize while Mohammed Kunhi and Ambalavan were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

After a sumptuous repast, curtains were drawn on the event.

Community Jameel Saudi takes orphans around the world 

Community Jameel Saudi takes orphans around the world 
Community Jameel Saudi takes orphans around the world 

Community Jameel Saudi takes orphans around the world 
Community Jameel’s Tanweer Orphan Support Program is returning this year with two new international trips for deserving young students. The program will be organized with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, following a two-year pause due to COVID-19 restrictions. Comprising cultural, scientific, recreational and educational visits outside Saudi Arabia, the 2022 program will feature a host of once-in-a-lifetime activities designed to nurture and develop all participants’ sporting, mental and intellectual abilities.

The 2022 edition comprises two trips, one for boys and the other for girls, featuring 40 students aged between 13 and 18 years from orphanages across the Kingdom, all of whom demonstrated exceptional ability, commitment, and performance over the academic year. The trips aim to encourage students to maintain their high academic standards while providing essential skills to communicate with others and build personalities.

Nasser bin Saleh Al-Marshoudi, director of residential care at the General Department for the Care and Empowerment of Orphans at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said: “We are pleased to be the permanent partner of this program since its launch, as part of the cooperation between the private and public sectors, and in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The initiatives benefit our young male and female orphans and positively contribute to developing their capabilities. They help adjust their behavior, motivate them for academic excellence, and help them gain new experiences through visits to new countries.”

Abdallah Talab, manager for social programs at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “The return of Community Jameel’s Tanweer Orphan Support Program this summer represents a big step forward toward achieving our primary goal of serving and developing the skills of our nation’s young men and women across various fields, including training programs which combine education and entertainment to positively impact their lives. The program’s relaunch in 2022 manifests our long-held belief in the importance of guiding and mentoring young orphans and supporting them on their journey to a promising future while contributing to society.”

Commenting on Tanweer Jameel’s 2019 trip, one of the male participants said: “The Tanweer program’s international trip to Malaysia in 2019 was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that offered me the chance to gain essential life skills and to learn about new cultures. I am pleased to learn that the program is coming back this summer — I wish the next group of participants the best of luck on their journey.”

A female participant of the 2018 trip to the UAE said: “As a participant in the Tanweer program, I developed a better understanding of other cultures and gained a new perspective on life. I am grateful for the opportunity and continue applying the skills I learned in my daily life.”

Since the launch of Community Jameel’s Tanweer Orphan Support Program in 2005, 320 students have successfully participated. Past Tanweer international trips include visits to European countries, such as France and Spain, as well as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey and other Arab countries.

