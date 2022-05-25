You are here

Saudi-listed companies start the year on a positive note with 73% rise in profits

Saudi-listed companies start the year on a positive note with 73% rise in profits
Oil giant Saudi Aramco led the list of companies that reported a profit, followed by Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC and Kingdom Holding
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Companies listed on Saudi Arabia's stock market reported 73 percent growth in their first quarter — the fifth straight quarter of positive results, driven by solid performance across most sectors.

The Tadawul-listed companies profits rose to SR184.71 billion ($49 billion) in the first quarter, from SR106.83 billion in the year-ago period, according to data by argaam.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco led the list of companies that reported a profit, followed by Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC and Kingdom Holding.

The growth was driven largely by improved performance in the energy, materials, and banks sectors, which increased by 80 percent, 52 percent, and 22 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

The quarter saw 135 companies report profits, of which 13 turned profitable, 70 recorded profit growth, while 52 reported profit declines when compared with the first quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, 50 companies experienced losses in the first quarter, of which 16 incurred losses, 21 deepened losses, and 13 trimmed their losses compared to quarter one of 2021.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Kuwait plans to start building the world’s largest petroleum research center by the end of the year, the oil ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Middle East Economic Digest said the project had stalled because of budget pressure, estimating its cost at $120 million.

The center, to be built in Al-Ahmadi, south of Kuwait City, will have 28 laboratories.

It will seek to develop improved production and refining techniques that can be used by the industry for different applications including the extraction of heavy crude and non-associated gas. 

Topics: economy Kuwait GCC Petroleum Oil

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, down 1.93 percent to $29,891 as of 10:52 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,986, up 0.45 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto markets may pose risks to wider financial stability, ECB warns

Cryptocurrencies will pose a risk to financial stability if the emerging sector maintains its rapid growth seen over the last two years and financial firms deepen their involvement, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The crypto market slumped sharply this month after the downfall of the major “stablecoin” terraUSD.

The crash has led to calls from the world’s top financial leaders for “swift and comprehensive” regulation of the sector.

The ECB in its biannual financial stability review said exposure to crypto by banks and other financial institutions on a wide scale could put capital at risk and damage investor confidence, lending and financial markets.

“Systemic risk increases in line with the level of interconnectedness between crypto-assets and the traditional financial sector,” it said.

Central African Republic to launch Bitcoin investment platform

Central African Republic will launch the continent’s first legal cryptocurrency investment hub, the presidency said, extending the impoverished country’s embrace of digital finance despite words of caution from the International Monetary Fund.

Marred by decades of conflict, the Central African Republic last month became the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to adopt Bitcoin as an official currency.

The government has so far provided little detail on the logistics of its Bitcoin vision.

The soon-to-be-launched “SANGO” crypto initiative has a website on which interested investors can sign up for a waiting list.

“The formal economy is no longer an option,” President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in a statement on Monday.

“An impenetrable bureaucracy is keeping us stuck in systems that do not give a chance to be competitive.”

There was no indication of when the investment hub would be open or how it would operate.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency bitcoin ether stablecoin Regulation

MUMBAI: Indian shares rose on Wednesday, after declining for two straight sessions, as banking stocks jumped amid strength in broader Asian equities, although the gains were capped by losses in the technology sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.50 percent at 16,205.30 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36 percent to 54,245.74.

India restricts sugar exports at 10 million tons

India has imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years by capping this season’s exports at 10 million tons, a government order said, to prevent a surge in domestic prices after mills sold a record volume on the world market.

The government has also asked exporters to seek its permission for any overseas shipments between June 1 and Oct. 31, the order said.

India is the world’s biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.

Benchmark white sugar prices in London jumped more than 1 percent after India’s decision.

“The government is worried about food inflation, and that’s why it is trying to ensure that enough sugar remains in the country to cater to the festival season,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Exporters also said the decision to allow mills to export 10 million tons would help India sell a reasonably big quantity of sugar on the world market.

US Treasury official heads to India to discuss Russian oil purchases

A Biden administration official headed to India on Tuesday to talk with officials and private industry about US sanctions, the Treasury Department said, as Washington seeks to keep India’s purchases of Russian oil from rising.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, the assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, will visit New Delhi and Mumbai through Thursday, a Treasury spokesperson said.

Another senior US official told Reuters on March 31 that a significant increase in Russian oil imports by India could expose New Delhi to “great risk” as Washington prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. 

Rosenberg’s visit is part of a wider Biden administration effort to fan out to partners and allies around the world to talk with officials and industry about the implementation of US sanctions and export controls, the Treasury spokesperson said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy India sugar commodities

RIYADH: Saudi Retal Urban Development Co. has announced its price range as it seeks up to SR1.44 billion ($384 million) from an initial public offering.

The developer set its price range at SR112-SR120 per share, the financial advisor of the offer, SNB Capital said in a bourse disclosure.

Aiming to float 12 million shares, or a 30-percent stake, on the Kingdom’s main stock market, Retal will open for institutional investors starting May 25, until May 31.

The final offer price will be determined upon completion of the book-building period, which will be followed by the individual investors’ subscription process.

“This marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of our business and a key step towards further solidifying our leading position in the Saudi real estate sector,” the company’s board chairman, Abdullah Al-Fozan said.

Topics: retal Stock Market Saudi Tadawul

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Tuesday, bucking the downward trend in most Middle Eastern and global markets.

TASI rebounded from three days of losses to advance 0.5 percent to 12,300, while the parallel market Nomu lost 0.5 percent to 22,251.

Stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Dubai, and Egypt dropped 2.5, 2.2, 1.5, and 1 percent, respectively.

While those of Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman edged down between 0.2 and 0.4 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices recorded gains on Wednesday as tight supply outweighed concerns over a potential recession and China’s COVID-19 curbs.

Brent crude added 0.6 percent to $114.28 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate gained nearly 0.7 percent to $110.53 a barrel as of 9:11 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Unitholders of Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund will receive quarterly dividends of SR37 million ($9.9 million) in total 

Saudi Indian Co. for Cooperative Insurance, known as Wafa Insurance, has been delisted from the Saudi stock exchange

Retal Urban Development Co. announced its offering price range between SR112 and SR120 per share as it seeks to join Saudi Arabia’s initial public offering boom this year

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. has been suspended from trading on the Saudi exchange due to its failure to announce Q1 financial results in the specified time frame

Jabal Omar Development Co. saw its losses narrow by 47 percent to SR182 million in the first quarter, due to improved post-pandemic business operations

Al Jouf Cement Co. recorded a profit decline of 73 percent to SR5.55 million for the first quarter of 2022

Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, made profits of SR87,549 in the first quarter of 2022 after recovering from SR941,441 losses in the same period a year earlier

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s net loss before Zakat has widened by 25 percent to SR29 million in the first quarter

Arabian Pipes Co. swung into losses of SR13.2 million last quarter

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry announced the resignation of board chairman Omar Mohammed-Nabil Almidani as well as its vice chairman Balkrishan Gopiram Goenka

Saudi Cable Co.’s losses slightly widened in the first quarter to reach SR37.2 million

Anaam International Holding Group turned in a profit of SR2.8 million in the first quarter due to a rise in revenue

Shareholders of Scientific & Medical Equipment House are set to receive SR1 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Calendar

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO subscription

Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co.’s listing on Nomu

Start of Retal Urban Development Co.’s IPO book-building

May 26, 2022

National Environmental Recycling Co. will start trading on the parallel market Nomu

End of Ladun Investment Co.’s IPO book-building

May 30, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

May 31, 2022

End of Retal Urban Development Co.’s IPO book-building

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

Topics: Tadawul TASI stock Market

