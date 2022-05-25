You are here

Egypt health and wellness platform Esaal raises $1.7m seed round
Esaal is planning to use its latest investments to grow across the Middle East and North Africa region (Esaal)
RIYADH: Egypt-based health and wellness platform Esaal has raised $1.7 million in a seed funding round from venture capital firm A15.

The company provides consultations on a broad range of issues, and partners with companies to provide services to their employees.

Esaal is planning to use its latest investments to grow across the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as invest in product and team development, MAGNiTT reported.
 

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. soared 30 percent after its debut on the parallel market Nomu on Wednesday.

The company saw its shares close at SR62.40 ($16.64), against an initial public offering price of SR48, according to the Saudi exchange data.

The firm received Capital Market Authority approval on March 21 to register its shares for direct listing.

The motor oil and lubricants company was established in 1997.

RIYADH: Kuwait-listed Kamco Invest’s long-term and short-term credit ratings have been maintained at “BBB” and “A3”, respectively, with a stable outlook, by Capital Intelligence.

The rating was issued by the firm in its most recent report, highlighting two key strengths for Kamco, according to a statement.

The first is its “strong funding and liquidity base” and the second is “the company’s business model with substantial assets under management.”

The Kuwaiti asset management, investment banking and brokerage firm has $14.6 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

“Capital Intelligence’s investment grade rating of Kamco Invest reaffirms the strength of the company’s financial position, business model, and management capabilities,” said CEO, Faisal Mansour Sarkhou.

He added: “The rating follows a record year in terms of our performance and the size of our AUM, positively reflecting the robustness of our evolving business model and range of offerings.”

RIYADH: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co.’s, or SADAFCO's, board has recommended a dividend payout of SR3 per ($0.8) share, 30 percent of capital, for the second half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

A total of SR96 million will be allocated to dividend payouts, with around 32 million shares eligible, the company said in a bourse filing.

From the same period last year to this one, the dairy firm hasn't changed its payout.

This was despite SADAFCO reporting a 20 percent drop in profit to SR207.3 million for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, and compared to SR260.6 million in the year-earlier period. 

SADAFCO, based in Jeddah, operates sales and distribution centers in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. 

RIYADH: China’s logistics sector climbed 3.6 percent during the first four months of 2022. Apple Inc.’s new iPhone is facing delays as a result of strict COVID-19 lockdowns. Meanwhile, the Asian country reportedly invited 10 Pacific nations for a region-wide deal on data communication cooperation.

·      China’s logistics sector surged 3.6 percent in the first four months of 2022 to reach 106.2 trillion yuan ($15.95 trillion), local press agency Xinhua reported, citing an industry report by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. The sector’s growth rate slipped 3 percent in April month-on-month when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

·      American multinational technology company Apple Inc.’s new iPhone development agenda has been hindered as a result of the strict COVID-19 lockdowns in the country, Reuters reported, citing Nikkei newspaper. 

·      Chinese intelligent mobility platform T3 Mobility is hoping to secure at least 5 billion yuan in its latest funding round, Bloomberg reported, citing individuals familiar with the matter. To achieve this, the firm is working with advisers to explore ways in which they can lure investors. 

·      China has sent official documents along with a five-year action plan to 10 Pacific islands, which include the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea, as it seeks policing, security, and data communication cooperation with them, Reuters reported. 

Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host a meeting on May 30 to further discuss this matter and possibly seal the deal with the invited parties. However, one of the invited nations argues that the documents and plans signaled that China is seeking control of the region, therefore threatening regional stability in the region.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has jumped to 33rd place in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2021, advancing 10 places compared to 2019.

Globally, the Kingdom ranked first in terms of demand pressure and ninth in terms of prioritization of travel and tourism, according to tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb's tweet. 

“We have vision, leadership, commitment and the energy of the Saudi people. Together we are creating a tourism sector that will drive our prosperity,” he said in his tweet. 

Saudi Arabia’s key improvements were in tourist service infrastructure as it advanced 7 places to rank the 40th. In addition to its timelines of tourism data as it jumped to the first place, up from the eighth. 

