You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  
East Pipes, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mysdg

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has turned to losses of SR3.25 million ($865,000) in this fiscal year, as project delays and supply chain disruptions weighed on sales.

The company, which made a profit of SR148 million with SR935.5 million in revenue in the last fiscal year, saw its revenue drop by 36 percent to SR597 million in the year ended Mar. 31, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The firm said the results were driven by “delays in releasing and awarding key projects by major clients” in addition to “supply chain interruptions, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Additionally, a sharp increase in the costs of raw materials dragged down its gross profit from SR230 million to SR35 million, an 85-percent decline year-on-year.

East Pipes, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Ahead of listing, the pipe manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.

 

Topics: Tadawul east pipes stock

Related

Saudi-listed East Pipes seals $132m deal with SWCC, gets $76m funding
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed East Pipes seals $132m deal with SWCC, gets $76m funding
Saudi-listed East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange has approved the listing of SR14.95 billion ($4 billion) worth of government debt instruments submitted by the Ministry of Finance, it said in a statement.

The amount will be used to increase the size of three existing issuances to reach SR26.4 billion, SR29.7 billion, and SR14.3 billion, respectively.

The listing and trading of the instruments will start on May 29, Tadawul said in a statement.

Topics: Tadawul Saudi stock exchange TASI

Related

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Business & Economy
Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Saudi Arabia predicts budget surpluses from 2023: Ministry of Finance graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia predicts budget surpluses from 2023: Ministry of Finance

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.40 percent to $29,000 as of 3:23 p.m. Riyadh time. 

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,819 down by 6.44 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

JPMorgan sees upside 

The global investment bank JPMorgan sees significant upside to the price of bitcoin.

The global investment bank’s price target for the cryptocurrency is 28 percent above its current price, Bitcoin.com reported. 

“The past month’s crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/February and going forward we see upside for bitcoin and crypto markets more generally,” JPMorgan said. 

JPMorgan has also replaced real estate with cryptocurrency as the preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds, according to Bitcoin.com. 

“We thus replace real estate with digital assets as our preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds,” the bank added. 

While the investment bank’s price target for bitcoin is $38,000, its strategists have said that their long-term theoretical target price for the cryptocurrency is $150,000.

IMF chief’s plea

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, discussed cryptocurrency at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

Georgieva urged people not to completely avoid cryptocurrencies following the recent collapse of the terrausd (UST) algorithm and cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA), Bloomberg reported.

Topics: bitcoin CRYPTO

Related

Crypto Wrap — Ether and Bitcoin fall; Babel Finance valued at $2bn; Ukraine's crypto fundraise declines
Business & Economy
Crypto Wrap — Ether and Bitcoin fall; Babel Finance valued at $2bn; Ukraine's crypto fundraise declines

ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman

ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman

ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power on Thursday signed an agreement with Omani energy company OQ and Air Products to develop a multibillion-dollar world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production plant in Oman. 

Powered by renewable energy, the facility will produce green energy products, according to a statement. 

The statement did not mention the exact value of the project. 

The green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility is anticipated to be equally owned by the project partners. 

“Our investment in developing and building water desalination and power production plants in Oman started in 2011, and we continue to expand our robust portfolio in the Sultanate,” ACWA Power chairman said. 

“Utilizing our global expertise, we were successfully able to launch Oman’s first utility-scale renewable energy project,” Mohammad A. Abunayyan added.

Topics: ACWA Power OQ Air Products Oman Ammonia

Related

Update ACWA Power profits rise to $41m on the back of a spike in project income
Business & Economy
ACWA Power profits rise to $41m on the back of a spike in project income

TASI reverses gains to close the week lower: Closing bell

TASI reverses gains to close the week lower: Closing bell
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI reverses gains to close the week lower: Closing bell

TASI reverses gains to close the week lower: Closing bell
  • In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.11 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.13 percent
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index reversed some of its gains to close lower on the last trading day of the week, as investor concerns shifted over a recession.

As of Thursday’s closing bell, TASI, fell 0.47 percent to reach 12,530, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 1.14 percent  at 22,272.

Alhokair Group was up 10 percent, leading the market gainers; Wataniya Insurance Co. was down 8.81 percent, leading the fallers since the beginning of the trading session.

The stock price of Ataa Educational Co. fell 1.80 percent, following approval by the Capital Market Authority to raise capital by $112 million to acquire Naba'a.

Among the other gainers, CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 4.08 percent, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. was up 3.89 percent.

Shares of PIF-owned Elm Co. edged up by 1.98 percent, and shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco fell by 0.73 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.11 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.13 percent.

Among the telecom giants, Shares of stc added 0.38 percent, while shares of Zain KSA closed flat.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. remained unchanged and Nahdi Medical Co. edged up 1.16 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude trading at $114.45 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $110.95 a barrel, as of 3:19 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi recycling firm Tadweeer’s shares soars 30% on market debut
Business & Economy
Saudi recycling firm Tadweeer’s shares soars 30% on market debut
Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu
Business & Economy
Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say
Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say
  • Oil prices are up 5 percent on the month so far in May, largely on expectations that the European Union will agree an oil embargo on Russian supplies
Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON/DUBAI: OPEC+ is set to stick to an oil production deal agreed last year at its meeting on June 2 and raise July output targets by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

Western nations, grappling with record inflation rates that are threatening economic growth, have repeatedly asked the group to accelerate its output hikes.

Members from the group maintain that the oil market is balanced and that the recent price hikes are not related to fundamentals.

Under a deal reached in July last year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, have been easing record production cuts by increments of about 400,000 bpd every month.

The cuts are set to be fully unwound by the end of September but the group’s oil output has been falling sharply in reality as sanctions and buyer reluctance hit Russian output, and Nigeria and Angola pump well below target.

“Why change what works perfectly?” one of the sources said.

“We will announce that we are going to increase our production by 432,000 bpd even if we are no longer able to do so,” he added

In April, OPEC+ produced 2.6 million bpd below its targets, internal data shows, with Russia accounting for half of the shortfall.

Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said oil and condensate production in the country is expected to drop by more than 8 percent to 480 million — 500 million tons this year.

Oil prices are up 5 percent on the month so far in May, largely on expectations that the European Union will agree an oil embargo on Russian supplies.

Brent crude was trading near $115 a barrel on Thursday.

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said he is confident that an agreement can be reached before the council’s next meeting on May 30.

Russia has been significantly boosting oil sales to China and India as sales to European buyers become more problematic.

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi oil refinery output up 16.6% year-on-year in March, exports down 12.2% 
Business & Economy
Saudi oil refinery output up 16.6% year-on-year in March, exports down 12.2% 
Riyadh hopes to ‘work out an agreement with OPEC+ which includes Russia,’ says energy minister
Business & Economy
Riyadh hopes to ‘work out an agreement with OPEC+ which includes Russia,’ says energy minister

Latest updates

Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  
Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  
Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt
Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $4bn government debt
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; JPMorgan sees significant upside to bitcoin’s price
ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman
ACWA Power signs deal to develop ammonia plant in Oman
TASI reverses gains to close the week lower: Closing bell
TASI reverses gains to close the week lower: Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.