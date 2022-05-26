Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales  

RIYADH: Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has turned to losses of SR3.25 million ($865,000) in this fiscal year, as project delays and supply chain disruptions weighed on sales.

The company, which made a profit of SR148 million with SR935.5 million in revenue in the last fiscal year, saw its revenue drop by 36 percent to SR597 million in the year ended Mar. 31, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The firm said the results were driven by “delays in releasing and awarding key projects by major clients” in addition to “supply chain interruptions, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Additionally, a sharp increase in the costs of raw materials dragged down its gross profit from SR230 million to SR35 million, an 85-percent decline year-on-year.

East Pipes, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Ahead of listing, the pipe manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.