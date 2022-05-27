Saudi Arabia’s Naif Arab University to discuss rehabilitation of women inmates

TUNIS: Naif Arab University for Security Sciences is organizing a five-day seminar on how to rehabilitate and develop female workers in prisons and rehabilitation institutions, in cooperation with the Tunisian General Directorate of Prisons and Rehabilitation, on May 30 in Tunisia.
The seminar aims to identify the latest methods of administrative and security organization for women’s prisons and reform centers and to introduce the modern skills needed for female workers in prisons to raise their levels of performance.
During the event, NAUSS will identify the most prominent challenges in prisons and means to address them, with a focus on the latest rehabilitation and reform programs and reintegration provided to female inmates.
The symposium aims to identify the best methods of psychological and social care for released inmates, and to discuss strategies for effective security management in prisons and rehabilitation facilities, as well as reform, rehabilitation and follow-up programs for female inmates.
NAUSS is keen, through its research, to promote and develop alternatives to freedom-depriving punishments within criminal legislation and to allow criminal justice agencies to apply them as alternative punishments in addition to working on “humanizing punishment.”
The university discussed several master’s and doctoral theses, and issued several refereed scientific studies in that regard.
Saudi digital artist merges famous figures with KSA’s landscapes
One of his preferred locations is Jeddah’s historical quarter, but the graphic designer said that he can let his imagination run wild in any location he explores
Updated 28 May 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Imagine seeing Disney’s Princess Aurora in historic Jeddah, one of the titans from the Japanese anime “Attack on Titan” lurking behind the mountains of Taif’s famous Al-Shafa road, or international figures appearing in old alleyways. These are just some of the products of Hazem Al-Ahdal’s wild imagination.
The 26-year-old photographer and graphic designer draws inspiration from both visual art and cinematography, merging images of global figures and cartoon characters into landscape photographs and then using his graphic design skills to create realistic artworks.
HIGHLIGHT
Historic Jeddah, the Jeddah waterfront, and cities such as Madinah, Taif, NEOM and Tabuk have all been used by Al-Ahdal as locations for his images, while natural landscapes, abandoned places and random streets also feature in the final works.
Historic Jeddah, the Jeddah waterfront, and cities such as Madinah, Taif, NEOM and Tabuk have all been used by Al-Ahdal as locations for his images, while natural landscapes, abandoned places and random streets also feature in the final works.
Al-Ahdal said that he has been interested in the visual arts since childhood.
“Because of this passion, I decided to start my own art world and realize it,” he told Arab News.
His personal favorite artwork imagines Countess Anastasia Mikhailovna de Torby, elder daughter of Grand Duke Michael Mikhailovich of Russia, in an old market in Tabuk.
“This is my favorite because of the integration of Western and Arab civilization in one work. Because of this work, other ideas began to come,” said Al-Ahdal.
“I love anything vintage or related to history. I loved her classical attire and thought it would suit the vision I had for the photograph,” he said, referring to the 20th-century Russian countess.
Al-Ahdal said that he chooses characters from a host of international figures or cartoons based on the site of the photograph, “and so the integration process begins.”
One of his preferred locations is Jeddah’s historical quarter, but the graphic designer said that he can let his imagination run wild in any location he explores.
“Of course, there are stories with many works of art, including when I was drinking coffee in one of the cafes and I was in front of an empty chair. My fantasies began with characters who may be sitting in front of me,” he said.
“I took a picture of the view in front of me, and merged characters and turned them into reality.”
Al-Ahdal converts his digital art into posters and even fashion items.
“I have no limits in art. I participated in many exhibitions with realistic works and paintings, I even participated in the field of fashion and I’m planning on participating in more projects,” he said
Al-Ahdal said that he loves ’90s movies for their content. “The best old classic works from the ’90s and before — these films contain stories and lessons in life,” he said.
“One of my favorite TV shows is the sitcom ‘Friends’ and one of my favorite distinctive films is the Italian film La vita e bella (Life is Beautiful),” he added.
Saudi Misk Art Institute celebrates work of Fahad Hajailan, Amina Agueznay
The Misk institute invited Agueznay to have her first exhibition in Riyadh, where visitors enjoyed the distinctive shapes created from wool and other elements
Updated 28 May 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Misk Art Institute celebrated the launch of its fifth and sixth Art Library book series, highlighting the work of the late Saudi artist Fahad Hajailan and Moroccan artist Amina Agueznay.
It featured a selection of their influential and seminal works alongside articles from local and international art critics and curators.
Accompanying the launch were two exhibitions of artists’ works discussed in the Art Library books.
Hajailan's book “Poetry in Color" carries a group of paintings that embody his figurative and abstract style and his poetic use of color.
He was known for his embodiment of women and abstract art, geometric shapes, and colored spaces.
The Misk institute invited Agueznay to have her first exhibition in Riyadh, where visitors enjoyed the distinctive shapes created from wool and other elements.
Agueznay is an artist, jewelry designer, and architect based in Casablanca.
“I've been into art since I was a child since my mother has been an artist as well,” she told Arab News. “I worked as an architect in the US, and I returned to Morocco to design jewelry and collaborate with other artists to make jewelry. I liked the synergy and exchange I learned from them. Likewise, they learn from me.
HIGHLIGHT
The event featured a selection of their influential and seminal works alongside articles from local and international art critics and curators. Accompanying the launch were two exhibitions of artists’ works discussed in the Art Library books.
“Then I started working on company projects to accompany artisans for different kinds of crafts to modernize their products for commercial purposes. I loved it because it enabled me to discover more of the areas of Morocco, where they have many different crafts and wool art.”
Agueznay's agency said she started working with female artisans and became interested in wool as an artistic element through rug weavers, which is how her inspiration for using threads began.
She had a workshop at the exhibition where she taught visitors to work with wool to create special pieces of art.
“What's cool about the workshop is that the theme was weaving, but it's about how you write stories with the wool. So, I brought the wool from Morrocco, and now the visitors are doing incredible things with it,” she said.
Her book “Unmuted Narratives” explores her artwork, which combines modern construction techniques and traditional weaving to break down the barriers between art and crafts.
“The book that was written about my art enabled me to see a large body of my work and my progress, which is great for an artist. And I'm ready to move on and evolve more in the art world, so I'm grateful for Misk Art Institute for this,” Agueznay said.
The Art Library series, which ends on Aug. 15, was launched to enrich local creative content. The event constitutes the core of the institute's goals and represents its focus on instilling a culture of awareness and encouraging more documentation in the Saudi art and culture sector.
International afforestation technology event to be held in Riyadh
Experts to discuss environmental, climate, sustainability, investment issues
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies begins in Riyadh on Sunday under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
It is organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification and being held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley said the National Environment Strategy was a roadmap to realizing the aspirations of the Saudi Vision 2030 regarding the protection and development of the environment.
He highlighted the crown prince’s efforts to promote vegetation cover locally, regionally, and internationally through ambitious plans including the Saudi Green Initiative, the Middle East Green Initiative, the Global Initiative on Reducing Land Degradation, and the International Coral Reef Initiative.
HIGHLIGHT
It covers topics such as nurseries, seeds, afforestation and technologies, land rehabilitation and desertification, irrigation technologies, forest management and development, water sources and technologies, environmental solutions in plant carbon storage, pest control, and agricultural waste management.
The last two initiatives were included in the declaration of environment ministers during Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 in 2020.
Last October, the crown prince announced two initiatives worth SR39 billion ($10.39 billion) to combat climate change, to which Saudi Arabia will contribute about 15 percent of the entire cost.
The Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative aim to plant 10 billion trees.
Nearly 150 different activities will be offered at the International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies, with participation from international and local agencies, the government, the commercial sector, and environmental nonprofit groups.
Around 90 experts on environmental, climate, sustainability and investment issues from around 20 countries and global organizations will also attend.
There will be 19 dialogue sessions, workshops, over 50 scientific papers, and approximately 80 exhibitors showcasing their goods, ideas, and innovations.
These represent the most recent technological successes in combating desertification and minimizing its impact, developing and protecting vegetation cover, and the most recent advances in experimentation, research, and scientific studies.
The exhibition covers topics such as nurseries, seeds, afforestation and technologies, land rehabilitation and desertification, irrigation technologies, forest management and development, water sources and technologies, environmental solutions in plant carbon storage, pest control, and agricultural waste management.
The National Center for the Development of Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification works to protect and control vegetation cover sites throughout the Kingdom, rehabilitate degraded ones, detect encroachment, combat deforestation, and supervise the management and investment of pasture lands, forests, and national parks, which promotes sustainable environmental development and contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative.
Experts told Arab News that these investments were critical for meeting global targets for environmental protection, climate change control, and mitigating the effects of greenhouse emissions.
Dr. Amal Aldaej, an international relations and strategic partnership adviser, said the Saudi Green Initiative was considered to be the biggest initiative for accelerating the Kingdom’s path toward a healthy, clean and green future.
“The initiative will also help in reducing carbon emissions and sandstorms, combating desertification and land degradation, as well as lowering the temperature (it) will also help in restoring the degraded ecosystems across the country and improve the natural capital,” she said.
She added that the Saudi Green Initiative would connect communities to a higher-level policy and technical and financial assistance that would have a great impact socially and economically.
She stressed that regional alliances would play a crucial role in coping with climate change and global warming challenges. Through regional alliances and joint efforts to redress climate change, adaptation and mitigation could play a vital role in investing and ensuring sustainability.
Aldaej pointed out that there was a strong link between climate change and sustainable development through regional alliances. Poor and developing countries, particularly least-developed countries, would be among those most adversely affected and least able to cope with the anticipated shocks to their social, economic, and natural systems which would lead to cross-border climatic issues.
“Climate change and global warming issues can affect the countries of the region and can lead toward other regions as well. The sustainable goals can only be achieved through regional alliances by investing and ensuring sustainability through joint efforts.”
Environmental activist Talal S. Al-Rasheed emphasized the “importance of activating the role of community organizations” in achieving this.
Al-Rasheed, a consultant at Gulf Energy for Environmental Consultations, said the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative highlighted the importance of land conservation and the Kingdom’s leadership position in contributing to global goals.
Saudi Arabia faces numerous environmental issues, including high temperatures of 52 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country and a lack of rain, which threatens water security and increases sandstorms and their detrimental economic impact.
Al-Rasheed said the ministry prioritized community participation in cultivating local plants to raise environmental awareness.
Symposium reviews fatwa in Two Holy Mosques, projects to improve visitor experience
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais said the symposium had been the first of its kind held by the government agency and aimed to implement programs related to the fatwa of the general presidency
Updated 27 May 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Officials of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recently reviewed initiatives designed to improve the visitor experience of worshippers.
The outcomes of a symposium, titled “Fatwa at the Two Holy Mosques and its Impact on Facilitating Procedures for Visitors,” have received the approval of the Saudi leadership.
Projects discussed at the scientific symposium are set to be launched at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and translated into 10 languages including English, French, Russian, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, Chinese, Bengali, and Hausa.
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the symposium had been the first of its kind held by the government agency and aimed to implement programs related to the fatwa of the general presidency, the fatwa in the Two Holy Mosques, and efforts to make it easier for visitors to access the Grand Mosque, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
HIGHLIGHT
Projects discussed at the scientific symposium are set to be launched at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and translated into 10 languages including English, French, Russian, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu, Chinese, Bengali, and Hausa.
He pointed out that the symposium had highlighted the continued support of the country’s leadership in backing the development and administration of the holy sites, the empowerment of women, and the introduction of technology such as the use of robots and electronic platforms.
Abdulwahab Al-Rasini, adviser to the general presidency, undersecretary for governance, legal, and development affairs, and supervisor of scientific and guiding affairs, said the body, together with members of the scientific committee for research and iftar, had an important role to play.
Maher Al-Zahrani, deputy president for exhibitions and museums, said that renovation work carried out at the Two Holy Mosques was being put under the spotlight through an exhibition.
The value of palms and dates in Saudi Arabia is almost SR7.5 billion, 12 percent of the agricultural gross product and 0.4 percent of the non-oil gross product
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked first globally in terms of the value of date exports in 2021, according to the TradeMap of the International Trade Center.
The value of Saudi exports of dates in 2021 reached SR1.2 billion ($320 million).
The Kingdom also realized the highest annual growth rate of exports over the past five years of 12.5 percent, with exports entering 113 countries.
The National Center for Palms and Dates said the achievement reflected the interest of the Saudi leadership in enhancing non-oil exports, developing the work system in planting and improving the production of palm, and the leading role of partners, mainly the producers and exporters of dates.
It said the Saudi Vision 2030 placed a lot of attention on the palm and dates sector through its development and sustainability, working early to prepare and implement programs to develop this sector and increase its contribution to the gross domestic product.
The value of palms and dates in Saudi Arabia is almost SR7.5 billion, 12 percent of the agricultural gross product and 0.4 percent of the non-oil gross product. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization congratulated Saudi Arabia on this achievement.