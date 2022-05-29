Egypt FM discusses ties with US counterpart

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his US counterpart Antony Blinken have discussed bilateral cooperation between Cairo and Washington.
Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said that Shoukry, during a phone call he received from Blinken, urged further coordination and strengthened ties between Egypt and the US.
In a statement, he added that the two sides discussed “the most important developments on the international and regional arenas, as well as the repercussions of the ongoing international crises, and their impact on the economic and living conditions in the countries of the world.
“The two sides stressed the need for joint action to limit the consequences of the ongoing crises. It was also agreed to continue coordination and consultation during the next stage on all issues of interest to Egypt and the US.”
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken thanked the Egyptian government for its decision to allow the resumption of flights between Sanaa, Yemen, and Cairo, and “expressed his hope that the first flight would take place in the coming days to allow Yemenis to seek care and join loved ones from across the diverse Yemeni diaspora community in Egypt.”
In addition, “Blinken and Shoukry discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues, as well as the severe impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on global food security,” according to the statement.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the approval of flights between Cairo and Sanaa as part of the implementation of the UN armistice in force in Yemen.