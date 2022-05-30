You are here

JAM Project creates a Saudi first at Anime Village in Jeddah

The Japanese band JAM Project’s performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah on Friday. (Supplied)
The Japanese band JAM Project's performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah on Friday.
Hundreds of fans came to see JAM Project's first concert in the Kindom on Friday.
On Saturday, the band went sightseeing in historical Jeddah. Okui, the only female in the group, wore a navy abaya and covered her hair like a Saudi woman.
The Japanese band JAM Project debuted on stage in Saudi Arabia on May 27.
The rest of the group and the sound director Naoya Yamamoto posted a photo of themselves wearing a thawb on Yamamoto’s Twitter.
Nada Jan

The Japanese band JAM Project’s performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah.
  • The group performed a variety of anime theme songs that rang throughout the village
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: JAM Project has made history with its debut in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first Japanese band to hold a concert in the Kingdom.

The performance was part of the activities and special performances held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah on Friday.

JAM Project is an anime music genre band that is famous for singing the theme tracks of many anime series and movies, including “Garbo,” “Cardfight!,” “Cyborg 009,” and the worldwide acclaimed “Yu Gi Oh!” as well as “One Piece” and “One Punch Man.”




From left to right (Yoshiki Fukuyama, Hironobu Kageyama, Masami Okui, Masaaki Endoh.)

The group performed a variety of anime theme songs that rang throughout the village. One Punch Man’s “The Hero!!,” Crush Gear’s “Crush Gear Fight!!,” One Piece’s “We Are,” and Dragon Ball z’s “Cha-la Head Cha-la” were among the songs performed.

Waad Al-Harbi, a 24-year-old fan, said that she had known JAM Project through “One Piece,” the wildly loved anime. “Attending JAM Project’s concert with nothing between us but a fence and listening to my favorite song live is a dream come true,” she said.

“The band was introduced to me through “One Punch Man,” said Feras Bukhari, 28. “The concert was full of energy and great vibes, and I really enjoyed all the performances.”




Hundreds of fans came to see JAM Project's first concert in the Kindom on Friday.

JAM stands for “Japanese Animation Maker,” and the group was founded on July 19, 2000, by Ichirou Mizuki, a famous Japanese theme-song artist. The band is composed of solo singers who come together to perform the theme songs.

Following the concert, Mamasmi Okui shared on Twitter a photo taken with the fans and wrote a caption thanking “everyone in Saudi Arabia, local staff & Japanese staff, and everyone who supported us from Japan.”

On Saturday, the band went sightseeing in historical Jeddah. Okui, the only female in the group, wore a navy abaya and covered her hair like a Saudi woman. “It was a nice cityscape,” she wrote.




The Japanese band JAM Project debuted on stage in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

The rest of the group and the sound director Naoya Yamamoto posted a photo of themselves wearing a thawb on Yamamoto’s Twitter. “Before returning from Saudi Arabia, we went sightseeing in the old town, wore a thawb, and had a photo session with everyone . . . lol,” read the tweet.

JAM Project originally had nine members in the band, including the founder Mizuki, but he, Eizo Sakamoto and Rica Matsumoto left the group years ago. While Ricardo Cruz is a semi-regular member, Hironobu Kageyama, Masaaki Endoh, Hiroshi Kitadani, Masami Okui and Yoshiki Fukuyama are the remaining members.




JAM stands for “Japanese Animation Maker,” and the group was founded on July 19, 2000, by Ichirou Mizuki, a famous Japanese theme-song artist. (Supplied)

The City Walk zone of the Jeddah Season is open with nine villages to suit all tastes and age groups: The Entry Village, Food Hall, Fashion Village, Splash, Horror Village, Jeddah Live, Adventure, Waterfall and the Anime Village.

Held under the slogan “Our Lovely Days,” the second Jeddah Season follows on from the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months.

The annual Jeddah Season festival aims to highlight the city’s rich heritage and culture through a total of 2,800 activities in nine zones over the event period.

The festival season offers 70 interactive experiences, more than 60 recreational activities, seven Arab and two international plays, marine events, a circus, four international exhibitions and a host of other services for families.

Topics: Anime Village City Walk in Jeddah

NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees

NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees
Arab News

NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees

  • NEOM aims to improve vegetation cover across its site by rehabilitating at least 1.5 million hectares of land
  • The project will support the Kingdom’s Saudi Green Initiative to plant 10 billion trees
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM, the sustainable regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia, launched a re-greening initiative on Sunday to plant 100 million native trees, shrubs, and grasses by 2030.

As part of its program to rehabilitate at least 1.5 million hectares of land, NEOM’s initiative will see the return of 100 million native trees, shrubs and grasses by 2030 to aid the restoration of degraded land and repair of wildlife habitats.

The initiative was announced at the International Exhibition and Forum for Afforestation Technologies being held in Riyadh, and will be carried out in collaboration with the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification.

The CEO of NEOM, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, said: “Protecting the natural landscape and ensuring the coexistence of human and natural habitats is integral to NEOM’s vision.”

He continued: “By launching the NEOM Re-greening Initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, we are well underway to becoming a leading contributor to the conservation and preservation of one of the world's outstanding natural environments.”

The CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, Dr. Khaled Alabulqader, said the new initiative launched by NEOM “will have a great impact in supporting efforts aimed at protecting the environment, promoting nature, and ensuring its sustainability, and directly contributing to the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative.”

NEOM is participating in the International Exhibition and Forum for Afforestation Technologies as the main sponsor, as part of its efforts to provide sustainable solutions to the most urgent global environmental challenges and aid the Kingdom in delivering its 10-billion-tree-planting initiative, Saudi Green Initiative.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Green Initiative Regreening Trees

Makkah governor launches prison diversion project

Makkah governor launches prison diversion project
Ghadi Joudah

Makkah governor launches prison diversion project

  • The project aims to effectively integrate and rehabilitate ex-convicts
Ghadi Joudah

MAKKAH: Makkah Province Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal launched in Jeddah a prison diversion project and an associated research chair by Umm Al-Qura University.

The project aims to effectively integrate and rehabilitate ex-convicts by proper characterization of cases and necessary legal punishments based on comprehensive psychosocial assessments.

It seeks to create a qualitative shift in penal sections through the public, private and nonprofit sectors to create optimum reform alternatives that meet national needs.

In addition to ensuring the appropriate integration of ex-convicts into society, the project enables judicial authorities to develop and implement reform alternatives that take into account individual interests.

It will also create a suitable environment for implementing reformist alternatives and the appropriate climate for relevant government departments.

In its upcoming phase, the project will study and observe proposed alternative penalties for violations that are unorganized punitive crimes, are not governed by a legal limit and do not require arrest, provided that private rights are handled.

Before the launch of the project, the executive committee, headed by Deputy Governor of Makkah Province Prince Badr bin Sultan, held more than 14 discussion sessions, during which several topics were discussed, including the concept of alternative punishments and their legal rooting, and psychological and social intervention, and its role in alternative punishments in judicial applications.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish the chair between Umm Al-Qura University, represented by its president Dr. Maadi Al-Madhab, Abdulrahman Faqih, and on his behalf, Tariq Faqih.

The chair aims to measure the impact of correctional alternatives, analyze data and results, and study the psychological, social and economic conditions of convicts to determine appropriate reform alternatives. It also aims to study possible alternatives based on common practices and community needs.

In accordance with Vision 2030 sustainable development goals, the Kingdom continues to offer community support programs for released prisoners, which allows their rehabilitation into society.

Saudi efforts in prisoner integration already exist, such as Trahom, the National Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners and Their Families, which is sponsored by 21 companies and helps support community projects targeted at prisoner rehabilitation.

Trahom works in cooperation with 12 government bodies, including the Public Prosecution, Council of Saudi Chambers, and the ministries of health, justice, education, and human resources and social development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah

Saudi FM receives Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi FM receives Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi FM receives Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Arab News

Saudi FM receives Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh

  • The two sides discussed strengthening aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and ways to support and develop them
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde in Riyadh on Sunday.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal appreciated the support shown by Radegonde for the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
The two sides discussed strengthening aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and ways to support and develop them.
They reviewed ways to intensify joint coordination to serve the interests of both countries and discussed regional and international developments and efforts made in these areas.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi assistant minister of state for African affairs, Sami Al-Saleh.

 

Topics: Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde

ThePlace: Al-Ghamama Mosque in Madinah, where Prophet offered Eid and Rain prayers

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Arab News

ThePlace: Al-Ghamama Mosque in Madinah, where Prophet offered Eid and Rain prayers

  • The mosque is covered from the outside with black basalt stones, and its domes and interior walls are painted white, while the arches are shaded in black to complete the mosque’s unique appearance
Arab News

Al-Ghamama Mosque, located 500 meters southwest of the Prophet’s Mosque, is one of Madinah’s most prominent historical sites. It has been associated with the journey of Prophet Muhammad and is known as the last place where he performed Eid and rain prayers.
The mosque has undergone repair and restoration work several times since it was built during the era of Umar bin Abdulaziz, between the year 86 A.H. and 93 A.H. Sultan Hassan bin Muhammad bin Qalawun Al-Salihi renewed it before the year 761 A.H. and it was restored again during the reign of Sultan Inal in 861 A.H. Al-Ghamama Mosque has also been taken care of and renovated during the era of King Salman, who showed great interest and care for its architectural style, to have people benefit from performing prayers in it and embracing many religious and cultural activities, and enhance its historical value related to the prophet’s journey.
The mosque is covered from the outside with black basalt stones, and its domes and interior walls are painted white, while the arches are shaded in black to complete the mosque’s unique appearance.
A green panel is found at the entrance to the building upon which the words Al-Ghamama Mosque are written in calligraphy.
The mosque’s external arches are a rare architectural style, built with dark-colored stones and separated by white lines.
Inside, the arches are indicative of the engineering art that went into the design and the craftsmanship built them

 

Topics: ThePlace

International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies kicks off in Riyadh

International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies kicks off in Riyadh
Arab News

International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies kicks off in Riyadh

  • More than 90 speakers will engage in 20 dialogue sessions and workshops discussing scientific papers
  • Minister highlighted the crown prince’s keenness to encourage young Saudis to protect the environment
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, inaugurated the event at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Al-Fadhli said the “Kingdom is moving towards achieving a qualitative and unprecedented leap in the Middle East in environmental protection and vegetation development.”

He added that “pioneering and ambitious initiatives” will have effects that will be “reflected globally in reducing desertification and enhancing biodiversity, pushing towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, thus improving human quality of life and enhancing well-being.”

The minister highlighted the crown prince’s keenness to encourage innovation and stimulate young Saudis to protect the environment and develop vegetation cover.

He added that the three day event will enhance the exchange of expertise and give access to the experiences of other countries, so that the Kingdom can benefit from them.

The CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification, Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulqader, said visions, experiences, opinions would be exchanged at the forum.

The ideas of specialists, experts, environmentalists, and parties concerned with vegetation cover and combating desertification, afforestation techniques, and investment in parks and reserves would also be discussed, he said.

More than 90 speakers from 20 countries and organizations around the world will engage in 20 dialogue sessions and workshops discussing more than 50 scientific papers.

The CEO added that the exhibition and forum will build bridges of communication between more than 80 exhibitors from government agencies, the private sector, international organizations, and environmental associations to display their projects, products and innovations.

Topics: Riyadh

