ThePlace: Al-Ghamama Mosque in Madinah, where Prophet Muhammad offered Eid and Rain prayers

MADINAH: Al-Ghamama Mosque, located 500 meters southwest of the Prophet’s Mosque, is one of Madinah’s most prominent historical sites. It has been associated with the journey of Prophet Muhammad and is known as the last place where he performed Eid and rain prayers.
The mosque has undergone repair and restoration work several times since it was built during the era of Umar bin Abdulaziz, between the year 86 A.H. and 93 A.H. Sultan Hassan bin Muhammad bin Qalawun Al-Salihi renewed it before the year 761 A.H. and it was restored again during the reign of Sultan Inal in 861 A.H.
Al-Ghamama Mosque has also been taken care of and renovated during the era of King Salman, who showed great interest and care for its architectural style, to have people benefit from performing prayers in it and embracing many religious and cultural activities, and enhance its historical value related to the prophet’s journey.
The mosque is covered from the outside with black basalt stones, and its domes and interior walls are painted white, while the arches are shaded in black to complete the mosque's beautiful appearance.
A delightful green panel is placed at the entrance to the building upon which the words Al-Ghamama Mosque are written in beautiful calligraphy.
The mosque’s external arches are a rare architectural masterpiece, built with dark-colored stones and separated by white lines.
Inside, the beautiful arches suggest the splendor of the engineering art that designed them and the craftsmanship that executed them.
Updated 29 May 2022
Nada Jan
JEDDAH: JAM Project has made history with its debut in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first Japanese band to hold a concert in the Kingdom.
The performance was part of the activities and special performances held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah on Friday.
JAM Project is an anime music genre band that is famous for singing the theme tracks of many anime series and movies, including “Garbo,” “Cardfight!,” “Cyborg 009,” and the worldwide acclaimed “Yu Gi Oh!” as well as “One Piece” and “One Punch Man.”
The group performed a variety of anime theme songs that rang throughout the village. One Punch Man’s “The Hero!!,” Crush Gear’s “Crush Gear Fight!!,” One Piece’s “We Are,” and Dragon Ball z’s “Cha-la Head Cha-la” were among the songs performed.
Waad Al-Harbi, a 24-year-old fan, said that she had known JAM Project through “One Piece,” the wildly loved anime. “Attending JAM Project’s concert with nothing between us but a fence and listening to my favorite song live is a dream come true,” she said.
“The band was introduced to me through “One Punch Man,” said Feras Bukhari, 28. “The concert was full of energy and great vibes, and I really enjoyed all the performances.”
JAM stands for “Japanese Animation Maker,” and the group was founded on July 19, 2000, by Ichirou Mizuki, a famous Japanese theme-song artist. The band is composed of solo singers who come together to perform the theme songs.
Following the concert, Mamasmi Okui shared on Twitter a photo taken with the fans and wrote a caption thanking “everyone in Saudi Arabia, local staff & Japanese staff, and everyone who supported us from Japan.”
On Saturday, the band went sightseeing in historical Jeddah. Okui, the only female in the group, wore a navy abaya and covered her hair like a Saudi woman. “It was a nice cityscape,” she wrote.
The rest of the group and the sound director Naoya Yamamoto posted a photo of themselves wearing a thawb on Yamamoto’s Twitter. “Before returning from Saudi Arabia, we went sightseeing in the old town, wore a thawb, and had a photo session with everyone . . . lol,” read the tweet.
JAM Project originally had nine members in the band, including the founder Mizuki, but he, Eizo Sakamoto and Rica Matsumoto left the group years ago. While Ricardo Cruz is a semi-regular member, Hironobu Kageyama, Masaaki Endoh, Hiroshi Kitadani, Masami Okui and Yoshiki Fukuyama are the remaining members.
The City Walk zone of the Jeddah Season is open with nine villages to suit all tastes and age groups: The Entry Village, Food Hall, Fashion Village, Splash, Horror Village, Jeddah Live, Adventure, Waterfall and the Anime Village.
Held under the slogan “Our Lovely Days,” the second Jeddah Season follows on from the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months.
The annual Jeddah Season festival aims to highlight the city’s rich heritage and culture through a total of 2,800 activities in nine zones over the event period.
The festival season offers 70 interactive experiences, more than 60 recreational activities, seven Arab and two international plays, marine events, a circus, four international exhibitions and a host of other services for families.
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulated the UK’s Queen Elizabeth on her 70-year reign, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.
In a cable, the king wished Queen Elizabeth constant health and happiness and the people of the United Kingdom further progress and prosperity.
Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman also sent a similar cable.
Queen Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades as queen in February, and nationwide events to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee, including a thanksgiving service and a music concert outside Buckingham Palace, will take place from June 2 to 5.
Elizabeth became the queen of the United Kingdom and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other British political leaders paid tribute to "remarkable" Queen Elizabeth on Thursday ahead of four days of celebrations next week to honor her 70 years on the throne.
The four days of celebrations begin next Thursday with the traditional ‘Trooping the Colour’ military parade in central London, and will also include a service at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, a concert outside Buckingham Palace the next day, and a pageant through the British capital on Sunday.
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
SPA
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh has met in London with the executive vice president of the education sector at Microsoft in the UK, Rick Herrmann.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of Al-Sheikh’s participation in the Education World Forum 2022 with the participation of a large number of ministers of education from countries around the world.
Al-Sheikh and Herrmann discussed aspects of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Microsoft, especially in educational software, transferring knowledge and enabling future generations to achieve more innovation and technical knowledge.
They also discussed digital educational transformation, and supporting students and educational cadres in the stages of public and university education to learn programming, which contributes to keeping pace with the global technological boom, in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
The meeting also touched on supporting work to achieve the best technical services, and providing better integration options to integrate services within the platforms of the Ministry of Education, especially the “My School” platform, as well as access to data and the ability to analyze it.
Earlier, Al-Sheikh met the British secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, who also heads the British side in the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council.
The two sides discussed ways to enhance the existing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UK within the Saudi-British partnership in the field of education.
They also discussed ways to build a solid and comprehensive partnership, which includes the exchange of visits between senior officials in education in the two countries, and work to develop knowledge, skills and capabilities of workers in the education sector in Saudi Arabia.
Both men also discussed strengthening cooperation and partnerships in university education, research and student mobility, and international education, increasing the participation of the British private education sector in the educational system in Saudi Arabia and sharing policies related to developing educational programs and curricula for students with disabilities, in addition to signing several executive programs between universities in the two countries.
Updated 42 min 12 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The Federation of Saudi Chambers, represented by the Saudi-French Business Council, is scheduled on Monday to host a high-level French delegation representing the entertainment sector to discuss prospects of Saudi-French cooperation.
The meeting will address ways to enhance investments, commercial exchange and views on issues related to the sector between the two countries.
The French delegation includes 30 major figures from French companies in the entertainment sector, covering amusement parks, sports products, e-games, entertainment cities, consulting and banking.
A total of 100 business owners and specialized Saudi entertainment companies, as well as the national entertainment committee at the federation, will meet with the French delegation.
They will examine potential commercial and investment partnerships and consider opportunities in the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.
The federation stressed the importance of the visit to enhance the partnership between the Kingdom and France and to localize leading international talent.
The visit is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase the contribution of the entertainment sector to 4.2 percent of gross domestic product by 2030 and provide 450,000 jobs.
The tourism sector has so far achieved a growth rate of 14 percent, and the number of companies working in the entertainment sector has doubled to reach more than 1,000.
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Tourism Malaysia concluded a tour of Saudi Arabia as part of a new strategy to promote Malaysia as a prominent tourist destination in the global market.
Malaysia reopened its borders to international travelers on April 1.
The tour to the Kingdom aimed at attracting international tourists and promoting a strong recovery in the Malaysian tourism industry.
From May 21-29, Malaysian tourism officials visited the Saudi cities of Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah.
Dato Seri Ramlan Ibrahim, chairman of Tourism Malaysia, arrived in the Kingdom with a delegation of travel agents, hotel owners, resort owners and government tourism authorities.
The authority’s representatives met with tour operators, media representatives and senior Saudia executives to review facilities and attractions in Malaysia, and to showcase the possibilities offered by the Malaysian tourism sector.
The Saudi market contributes the highest per capita to Malaysia in terms of tourism spending. Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi tourists in Malaysia spent an average of 11,660 ringgits ($2,673) over a stay of 10.8 nights.
In 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic, Malaysia received 397,726 tourists from the Middle East and North Africa region. Saudi Arabia ranked first in the Malaysian market with 121,444 tourists — equivalent to 30 percent of arrivals from the West Asia and North Africa regions. That figure was an increase of 8.2 percent compared to the previous year.
During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the head of Tourism Malaysia said: “We are happy to receive more Arab tourists in Malaysia, and Saudi tourists in particular who have been bound by strong ties to Malaysia throughout the past years.”
He added that the tour aimed to boost the status of Malaysia as an international tourist attraction and promote modern travel projects that the country is building.